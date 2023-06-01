 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole
Chicago Street Race - Previews

Sunday Chicago Street Race: Start time, TV info, weather
Pagenaud crash Mid-Ohio 2.png
Simon Pagenaud walks away from wildest crash of IndyCar career; will miss Mid-Ohio qualifying

Top Clips

nbc_golf_dp_britishmastersrd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Betfred British Masters, Round 3
nbc_nas_nxs_qchicagohl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Custer on Xfinity pole in Chicago
nbc_nas_lallyint_230701.jpg
Lally: Not going to be growth without risk

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
June Catcher Rankings

Published June 1, 2023
Here is the June edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. I’m behind on comments, a consequence of being a little under the weather these last few days, but I’ll be filling in some more throughout the day Thursday.

Click to see other June rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Catcher Rankings

June Catchers Team 2023 May
1 Daulton Varsho Blue Jays 1 1
2 Will Smith Dodgers 2 2
3 J.T. Realmuto Phillies 3 3
4 Adley Rutschman Orioles 7 6
5 Salvador Perez Royals 5 5
6 Alejandro Kirk Blue Jays 4 4
7 Sean Murphy Braves 12 7
8 MJ Melendez Royals 6 8
9 William Contreras Brewers 9 9
10 Cal Raleigh Mariners 10 11
11 Willson Contreras Cardinals 11 12
12 Jonah Heim Rangers 18 13
13 Tyler Stephenson Reds 8 10
14 Francisco Álvarez Mets 27 21
15 Keibert Ruiz Nationals 13 14
16 Christian Bethancourt Rays 17 15
17 Gabriel Moreno Diamondbacks 16 16
18 Elias Diaz Rockies 31 19
19 Connor Wong Red Sox 26 20
20 Shea Langeliers Athletics 9 DH 17
21 Danny Jansen Blue Jays 14 18
22 Bo Naylor Guardians 37 33
23 Travis d’Arnaud Braves 21 22
24 Blake Sabol Giants 24 23
25 Yan Gomes Cubs 36 24
26 Yasmani Grandal White Sox 22 27
27 Nick Fortes Marlins 19 25
28 Matt Thaiss Angels 46 35
29 Eric Haase Tigers 29 34
30 Jose Trevino Yankees 30 30
31 Christian Vazquez Twins 23 28
32 Endy Rodriguez Pirates 25 26
33 Ryan Jeffers Twins 34 38
34 Jake Rogers Tigers 41 31
35 Joey Bart Giants 20 32
36 Gary Sanchez Padres 35 41
37 Freddy Fermin Royals NR NR
38 Carlos Perez Athletics NR 39
39 Jorge Alfaro Red Sox 32 40
40 Francisco Mejía Rays 43 42
41 Yainer Diaz Astros 13 DH 50
42 Reese McGuire Red Sox 40 43
43 Mike Zunino Guardians 42 37
44 Kyle Higashioka Yankees 39 44
45 Victor Caratini Brewers 44 45
46 Austin Nola Padres 33 36
47 Patrick Bailey Giants NR NR
48 Henry Davis Pirates NR NR
49 James McCann Orioles NR 48
50 Tom Murphy Mariners 47 47

Dropping off: Luis Campusano (29th), Brian Serven (46th), Jacob Stallings (49th)

  • There’s a part of me that would love to rank Francisco Álvarez as a top-10 catcher, but his 54% groundball rate, 69% contact rate and 35% hard-hit rate are all rather discouraging. Statcast thinks he should be slugging 100 points less than his current .537 mark. None of it worries me overly much for the long haul, but it makes me skeptical that he’ll maintain his current pace this year.


  • I’m placing Bo Naylor 22nd for now. I’d have him 13th-15th if the Guardians announced they were calling him up to take over as their primary catcher. However, since they’re so focused on defense, it seems like it’ll be a while longer before that happens.


  • Jorge Alfaro can opt out of his deal with the Red Sox if he isn’t added to the major league roster on June 1, and he’d be rather interesting after hitting .320/.364/.523 with six homers and four steals through 42 games with Triple-A Worcester. It’s unlikely that Red Sox will add him as a third catcher, but there are a few teams that could use his bat.