June Catcher Rankings

Here is the June edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. I’m behind on comments, a consequence of being a little under the weather these last few days, but I’ll be filling in some more throughout the day Thursday.
Catcher Rankings
|June
|Catchers
|Team
|2023
|May
|1
|Daulton Varsho
|Blue Jays
|1
|1
|2
|Will Smith
|Dodgers
|2
|2
|3
|J.T. Realmuto
|Phillies
|3
|3
|4
|Adley Rutschman
|Orioles
|7
|6
|5
|Salvador Perez
|Royals
|5
|5
|6
|Alejandro Kirk
|Blue Jays
|4
|4
|7
|Sean Murphy
|Braves
|12
|7
|8
|MJ Melendez
|Royals
|6
|8
|9
|William Contreras
|Brewers
|9
|9
|10
|Cal Raleigh
|Mariners
|10
|11
|11
|Willson Contreras
|Cardinals
|11
|12
|12
|Jonah Heim
|Rangers
|18
|13
|13
|Tyler Stephenson
|Reds
|8
|10
|14
|Francisco Álvarez
|Mets
|27
|21
|15
|Keibert Ruiz
|Nationals
|13
|14
|16
|Christian Bethancourt
|Rays
|17
|15
|17
|Gabriel Moreno
|Diamondbacks
|16
|16
|18
|Elias Diaz
|Rockies
|31
|19
|19
|Connor Wong
|Red Sox
|26
|20
|20
|Shea Langeliers
|Athletics
|9 DH
|17
|21
|Danny Jansen
|Blue Jays
|14
|18
|22
|Bo Naylor
|Guardians
|37
|33
|23
|Travis d’Arnaud
|Braves
|21
|22
|24
|Blake Sabol
|Giants
|24
|23
|25
|Yan Gomes
|Cubs
|36
|24
|26
|Yasmani Grandal
|White Sox
|22
|27
|27
|Nick Fortes
|Marlins
|19
|25
|28
|Matt Thaiss
|Angels
|46
|35
|29
|Eric Haase
|Tigers
|29
|34
|30
|Jose Trevino
|Yankees
|30
|30
|31
|Christian Vazquez
|Twins
|23
|28
|32
|Endy Rodriguez
|Pirates
|25
|26
|33
|Ryan Jeffers
|Twins
|34
|38
|34
|Jake Rogers
|Tigers
|41
|31
|35
|Joey Bart
|Giants
|20
|32
|36
|Gary Sanchez
|Padres
|35
|41
|37
|Freddy Fermin
|Royals
|NR
|NR
|38
|Carlos Perez
|Athletics
|NR
|39
|39
|Jorge Alfaro
|Red Sox
|32
|40
|40
|Francisco Mejía
|Rays
|43
|42
|41
|Yainer Diaz
|Astros
|13 DH
|50
|42
|Reese McGuire
|Red Sox
|40
|43
|43
|Mike Zunino
|Guardians
|42
|37
|44
|Kyle Higashioka
|Yankees
|39
|44
|45
|Victor Caratini
|Brewers
|44
|45
|46
|Austin Nola
|Padres
|33
|36
|47
|Patrick Bailey
|Giants
|NR
|NR
|48
|Henry Davis
|Pirates
|NR
|NR
|49
|James McCann
|Orioles
|NR
|48
|50
|Tom Murphy
|Mariners
|47
|47
Dropping off: Luis Campusano (29th), Brian Serven (46th), Jacob Stallings (49th)
- There’s a part of me that would love to rank Francisco Álvarez as a top-10 catcher, but his 54% groundball rate, 69% contact rate and 35% hard-hit rate are all rather discouraging. Statcast thinks he should be slugging 100 points less than his current .537 mark. None of it worries me overly much for the long haul, but it makes me skeptical that he’ll maintain his current pace this year.
- I’m placing Bo Naylor 22nd for now. I’d have him 13th-15th if the Guardians announced they were calling him up to take over as their primary catcher. However, since they’re so focused on defense, it seems like it’ll be a while longer before that happens.
- Jorge Alfaro can opt out of his deal with the Red Sox if he isn’t added to the major league roster on June 1, and he’d be rather interesting after hitting .320/.364/.523 with six homers and four steals through 42 games with Triple-A Worcester. It’s unlikely that Red Sox will add him as a third catcher, but there are a few teams that could use his bat.