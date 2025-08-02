Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Post-trade deadline fallout and closer rankings

In this weekend edition of the Closer Report, we’ll run through an updated post-trade deadline closer rankings and break down the fallout of Thursday’s flurry of activity across the league. We’ll also highlight some priority waiver additions following the trade deadline for teams looking to supplement saves over the final two months.

Fantasy Baseball Closer Rankings

Tier 1

Josh Hader - Houston Astros

Andrés Muñoz - Seattle Mariners

Edwin Díaz - New York Mets

Hader remains the top closer in baseball with 28 saves and a 2.22 ERA. Muñoz and Díaz aren’t far behind, converting 24 and 23 saves, respectively, with sub-2.00 ERAs. While the Astros and Mariners didn’t do much at the deadline to add to their bullpens, the Mets made some significant additions in Ryan Helsley and Tyler Rogers. Helsley has operated as the Cardinals’ closer over the last four seasons, breaking out in 2024 with 49 saves and a 2.04 ERA across 66 1/3 innings. The 31-year-old right-hander brings 21 saves and a 3.00 ERA with his this season from the Cardinals and should slot in as the team’s primary setup man and next-in-line behind Díaz, hurting his fantasy value where teams were counting on him for saves. Meanwhile, Rogers has been one of the most consistent high-leverage relievers in baseball over his seven-year career with the Giants. He brings a 1.80 ERA over 50 innings from San Francisco. Aside from Helsley becoming a handcuff to Díaz, there isn’t much more action we can take here.

Tier 2

Aroldis Chapman - Boston Red Sox

Jhoan Duran - Philadelphia Phillies

Trevor Megill - Milwaukee Brewers

Robert Suarez - San Diego Padres

This next tier consists of the next group of top-end relievers, starting with Chapman, who’s had an incredible 16th season in the majors at 37 years old. The veteran left-hander has posted a 1.29 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, and a 62/13 K/BB ratio across 42 innings. The Red Sox added Steven Matz from the Cardinals to help bolster the middle relief group. The 34-year-old left-hander is capable of throwing multiple innings out of the bullpen and has posted a solid 3.44 ERA over 55 innings.

The major mover here is Duran, who goes from Minnesota to Philadelphia. We can stop questioning and trying to chase the Phillies closer as Duran should step in for most, if not all, of the team’s save chances. This leaves Matt Strahm and Orion Kerkering free to hit the waiver wire in most formats. The hope for Duran is that moving from the Twins to the 62-47 Phillies will bring more save chances for the 27-year-old right-hander. He locked down his first for the team with a perfect inning against the Tigers on Friday.

The Brewers added veteran Shelby Miller at the deadline. Miller had been operating as the Diamondbacks’ closer before landing on the injured list in early July with a right forearm strain. Miller has begun a throwing program and, despite an excellent season in Arizona so far with a 1.98 ERA, should pose no threat to Trevor Megill for saves. Megill has been fantastic in his first full year as the Brewers’ closer, converting 24 saves with a 2.19 ERA across 37 innings.

Now things get very interesting here. The Padres landed one of the biggest fish in the reliever market, acquiring Mason Miller from the Athletics for a package that included top prospect, Leo De Vries. The 26-year-old right-hander has been dominant since making the transition from starting pitching at the start of last season. Despite some bumps this year in Sacramento, Miller is one of the best pitchers in baseball and gives San Diego perhaps the best one-two punch in the late innings, adding to what was already one of the league’s best bullpens. I would imagine that the Padres continue to roll with the MLB saves leader in Robert Suarez in the ninth inning, at least for now. But don’t consider dropping Miller in any format, given his ability to help in strikeouts and perhaps fall in line for some wins. There’s also a chance Miller gets mixed in for some save chances to keep Suarez and the rest of the bullpen rested over the final stretch. Remember, Suarez struggled late last season, posting a 4.35 ERA in August and a 6.00 ERA in September.

Tier 3

Devin Williams - New York Yankees

Daniel Palencia - Chicago Cubs

Randy Rodríguez - San Francisco Giants

Will Vest/Kyle Finnegan - Detroit Tigers

Emilio Pagán - Cincinnati Reds

Kenley Jansen - Los Angeles Angels

Pete Fairbanks - Tampa Bay Rays

Cade Smith - Cleveland Guardians

Jeff Hoffman - Toronto Blue Jays

Carlos Estévez - Kansas City Royals

Dennis Santana - Pittsburgh Pirates

The Yankees were one of the most active teams at the trade deadline, adding the Giants’ and Pirates’ closers in Camilo Doval and David Bednar to significantly bolster their bullpen. While Williams should continue to see most save chances in New York, Bednar has had the best season among the three, posting a 2.72 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, and a 53/10 K/BB ratio across 39 2/3 innings. Doval has had a strong season in his own right, albeit with a few more ups and downs. Both Bednar and Doval should initially slot in as high-leverage setup men behind Williams, while Luke Weaver could move to a versatile role in the back end of the bullpen, capable of giving the Yankees five or six outs when needed.

The Cubs put their confidence in Palencia, with Andrew Kittredge and Taylor Rogers being their only bullpen additions to fortify the middle innings. The Giants are also rolling with a rookie breakout in the ninth after sending Doval to the Yankees, naming Randy Rodríguez their primary closer. Rodríguez struck out one batter in a scoreless tenth inning on Friday for the save against the Mets and holds a 1.17 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, and a 63/10 K/BB ratio across 46 innings. The 25-year-old right-hander has incredible upside over the last two months of the season and should be universally added in every format as one of this weekend’s top waiver targets.

The Tigers added Kyle Finnegan into the saves mix in a trade with the Nationals. The 33-year-old right-hander brings 20 saves and a 4.38 ERA across 39 innings. Will Vest has been working as Detroit’s primary closer, but was used in the seventh inning on Friday against the Phillies. Manager A.J. Hinch is likely to be more fluid with the closer role now that Finnegan brings some experience to the late innings. He could go with a committee approach. Through, we may just need to see this play out over the next week.

The Reds didn’t acquire any outside help for the bullpen at the deadline, but did make an addition to the starting rotation with Zach Littell. The move shifts Nick Martinez into a relief role behind closer Emilio Pagán. And in Anaheim, the Angels added some middle relief depth behind Kenley Jansen, bringing Luis García and Andrew Chafin in from the Nationals.

Not only did the Rays end up keeping Pete Fairbanks, but they also made a significant improvement behind him with the acquisition of Griffin Jax from the Twins in exchange for starter Taj Bradley. Meanwhile, the Guardians’ situation wasn’t affected by the trade deadline, but rather by Emmanuel Clase’s addition to the restricted list as MLB conducts a potential sports-betting investigation. Cade Smith is expected to step in as closer. The 26-year-old right-hander has posted a strong 3.00 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, and a 68/17 K/BB ratio across 48 innings and is among the top waiver adds for saves.

The Blue Jays brought in some depth at the deadline, acquiring Seranthony Domínguez from the Orioles and Louis Varland from the Twins. Both should get work as quality middle relievers behind closer Jeff Hoffman. And while the situation in Kansas City remains the same, Pittsburgh pulled the trigger on a deal that sent closer David Bednar to the Yankees while holding on to Dennis Santana. Santana filled in as closer for a short time early this season during a brief demotion to Triple-A for Bednar. He stumbled in his save chance Friday in Colorado, giving up five runs against the Rockies to take the loss. Still, the 29-year-old right-hander is expected to finish out the season as the Pirates’ closer.

Tier 4

Raisel Iglesias - Atlanta Braves

Jojo Romero - St. Louis Cardinals

Robert Garcia - Texas Rangers

Blake Treinen/Alex Vesia - Los Angeles Dodgers

Cole Sands - Minnesota Twins

The Braves were mostly quiet at the trade deadline as Iglesias remains with the team to continue his closing duties. The 35-year-old right-hander has had a disappointing season, posting a 4.74 ERA and 13 saves across 43 2/3 innings. On the other hand, the Cardinals sent closer Ryan Helsley to the Mets on Wednesday before trading Phil Maton to the Rangers on Thursday, leaving Jojo Romero as the likely closer through the rest of the season. The 28-year-old left-hander has had a strong campaign, recording a 2.04 ERA over 35 1/3 frames. While not the flashiest option with elite strikeout upside, Romero should still be added in most formats where saves are needed.

While Maton takes a 2.29 ERA and a 49/16 K/BB ratio over 39 1/3 innings with him to Texas, Robert García is expected to continue to run with the closer role. García did get Friday’s save chance, but blew the opportunity as he surrendered a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth against the Mariners. While García has otherwise had a strong season, it wouldn’t be a shock to see Maton get some save chances over the final two months.

The Dodgers should continue to utilize a committee in the ninth inning while Tanner Scott is shelved with an elbow injury. Scott did start a throwing progression earlier this week and should resume closing duties once he returns. In the meantime, Blake Treinen, Alex Vesia, and potentially new addition Brock Stewart could be in the mix for saves.

Stewart joined the Dodgers in a trade with the Twins, who cleaned house in their bullpen by sending Jhoan Duran to the Phillies and Griffin Jax to the Rays. Manager Rocco Baldelli mentioned Cole Sands and Justin Topa as the likely candidates to work late-inning duties, with Sands presumably getting most of the save chances. Sands should be left for teams in deeper leagues chasing saves.

Tier 5

Anthony Bender/Ronny Henriquez/Calvin Faucher - Miami Marlins

Kevin Ginkel - Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Martin/Keegan Akin - Baltimore Orioles

Sean Newcomb/Jack Perkins - Athletics

Jose Ferrer - Washington Nationals

Grant Taylor - Chicago White Sox

Seth Halvorsen - Colorado Rockies

You really don’t want to be shopping for saves in this tier. The Marlins situation has been a hard one to pin down all season. While Calvin Faucher leads the team with ten saves, Ronny Henriquez has had the best season of the bunch, posting a 2.96 ERA over 51 2/3 innings. Seth Halvorsen, with a 4.99 ERA in Colorado, leads the rest of this group with 11 saves and is the only other reliever with more than three.

