Top News

Nicky Lopez
Atlanta Braves acquire veteran infielder Nicky Lopez in a trade with the Kansas City Royals
MLB: Miami Marlins at St. Louis Cardinals
Rangers acquire starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and reliever Chris Stratton from the Cardinals
nbc_nas_buescher_230730.jpg
What drivers had to say after Richmond Cup race

Top Clips

nbc_nas_creditone_230730.jpg
Fords have strong Cup showing at Richmond
nbc_nas_cuprichmond_230730.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup race at Richmond Raceway
nbc_nas_preece_230730.jpg
Preece submits best Cup finish of season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Medina’s Meteoric Rise

  
Published July 30, 2023 08:13 PM
Oakland Athletics v Colorado Rockies

DENVER, CO - JULY 30: Luis Medina #46 of the Oakland Athletics pitches against the Colorado Rockies in the second inning at Coors Field on July 30, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Rotoworld’s brand-new Pickups of the Day column is designed to help fantasy managers uncover a handful of widely-available targets over the course of the season. It could be a breakout candidate, a prospect stash, an injury replacement, a pitcher with a favorable matchup or week, a player who is due some better luck, or any other number of scenarios. If there’s value to be found on the waiver wire, we will find it and bring it your way. Today’s edition features a double shot of Athletics getting an opportunity to shine in the majors over the final two months of the regular season, who are quickly emerging as viable fantasy contributors in all fantasy formats.

Zack Gelof, 2B, Athletics
Available in 93 percent of Yahoo leagues

Gelof is one of just four major-league hitters, joining Ronald Acuña Jr., Corbin Carroll and CJ Abrams, with at least three homers, five stolen bases and a .500 slugging percentage since the All-Star break. That’s some pretty elite company. The 23-year-old rookie second baseman has made an immediate impact for Oakland since his mid-July promotion from Triple-A Las Vegas, batting .235/.304/.529 with three homers and five steals in just 13 games. The rookie infielder was bumped up to the second spot in Oakland’s lineup last week and hasn’t looked back, emerging as a potential key piece of the franchise’s rebuilding effort. With zero competition for at-bats moving forward, he has the potential to provide double-digit homers and stolen bases over the final two months of the 2023 campaign, which should make him worthy of a roster spot in all fantasy formats.

Luis Medina, SP/RP, Athletics
Available in 90 percent of Yahoo leagues

Medina has quietly emerged as a viable fantasy option in deeper mixed leagues over the last few weeks, allowing three earned runs of fewer in seven of his last nine outings since June 9. He’s recorded at least six strikeouts, while also completing five frames in four straight outings since July 7. The unheralded 24-year-old rookie right-hander got off to an abysmal start earlier this year in the majors, but has done enough of late to warrant consideration for a roster spot, especially in deeper mixed leagues. He managed to survive Coors Field’s high-octane offensive environment on Sunday, limiting Colorado’s lineup to just two runs on six hits with six strikeouts over 5 1/3 frames. He’ll aim to keep the momentum going on Sunday in a favorable home matchup against the Giants.