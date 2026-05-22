MLB Lineup Report: Colt Emerson joins the rookie party, Bryson Stott gets his chance against lefties

Lineup construction both matters and doesn’t, and when people argue that point they’re often having two different conversations. But when we step aside from what we think a team should be doing and focus on what they’re actually telling us, we’re better equipped to process the changes.

When a hot player moves up in the order, it tells us the team believes in it, even if only short-term. When the Marlins finally abandon Jakob Marsee as the everyday leadoff hitter against right-handers, it can signal a new direction for the depth chart.

In a chaotic summer, it’s tough to keep up with every lineup every day. That’s what this article is for. Below are the spots worth watching this week.

▶ Check out this week’s Closer Report for the latest news on the saves chase in fantasy baseball!

Arizona Diamondbacks

Ryan Waldschmidt is batting ninth while playing daily. Nolan Arenado has moved up to cleanup over the past 10 days. Ildemaro Vargas remains a lineup fixture with Carlos Santana and Pavin Smith missing so much time.

Athletics

Zack Gelof has been in the lineup 17 straight, including 15 in a row at third base. Henry Bolte has played in seven of 10 since being called up. Lawrence Butler has appeared five times during that same stretch. Carlos Cortes has hit leadoff against three consecutive righties.

Atlanta Braves

Austin Riley has been hitting as low as seventh this month depending on who else is available. There’s a playing time crunch between Ha-Seong Kim and Mauricio Dubón now that Ronald Acuña Jr. is back.

Baltimore Orioles

Taylor Ward has doubled his walk rate from the past few years, but he has a career-worst ISO outside of 2020. It’s unclear if this is a new identity tied to his leadoff duties in Baltimore, or if he’s batting first because of this skill set. Either way, it’s strange.

Samuel Basallo is, at minimum, in the lineup against all right-handers in May. It’s a unique co-catching situation with him and Adley Rutschman, who are both hitting well. Jackson Holliday returned this week but sat against both southpaws Baltimore faced in favor of Jeremiah Jackson. Other current platoons include Tyler O’Neill and Colton Cowser in right field, plus Blaze Alexander and Leody Taveras in center field.

Boston Red Sox

Jarren Duran has hit leadoff in every game this month. Mickey Gasper has batted second against six of the past seven righties, stealing playing time from Masataka Yoshida even with Roman Anthony (wrist) sidelined. Marcelo Mayer has appeared against one of 11 southpaws this season.

Chicago Cubs

Moisés Ballesteros has appeared against just five of the past 10 righties after consistently hitting second versus them at the beginning of May. Michael Conforto has been the one cutting into his playing time. Pete Crow-Armstrong’s glove keeps him in the lineup daily, but he’s still batting mostly eighth or ninth.

Chicago White Sox

Antonacci/Murakami/Vargas/Montgomery has become the consistent 1-4 against righties. Chase Meidroth gets the leadoff role against southpaws. Jarred Kelenic has taken the primary right field job with Everson Pereira (pec) sidelined.

Cincinnati Reds

Matt McLain is the newest attempt to find a consistent leadoff hitter after TJ Friedl and Will Benson were given opportunities. Elly De La Cruz was recently bumped up from third to second. JJ Bleday has played in 22 of 23 since being recalled, including against four of five southpaws. Sal Stewart is up to 34 games at first base, five at second, and seven at third.

Cleveland Guardians

Daniel Schneemann has taken the primary leadoff role from Steven Kwan, with Angel Martínez getting looks against lefties. Travis Bazzana has only sat twice since debuting on April 28, mostly batting fifth or sixth lately. Brayan Rocchio and his .366 OBP remain stuck batting ninth. Kyle Manzardo’s playing time is inconsistent, even against right-handers.

Colorado Rockies

Jake McCarthy hit leadoff against the most recent righty after Edouard Julien had done so against the previous seven. Mickey Moniak has appeared against four of the past six southpaws after getting one start in his first seven opportunities.

Detroit Tigers

Dillon Dingler plays nearly every day and has hit 2-5 since early April. Kevin McGonigle mostly plays shortstop against righties and third base versus southpaws. Colt Keith continues to bat first or third versus right-handers despite still not homering.

Houston Astros

Jeremy Peña returned from the IL on Monday and immediately went back to leading off. Jake Meyers is also back and playing center field, so we’ll see how that affects playing time for Brice Matthews, Cam Smith, and Zach Cole. Yordan Alvarez has appeared in every game this year.

Kansas City Royals

Vinnie Pasquantino is getting dropped in the order against southpaws, which wasn’t always happening earlier this year. Lane Thomas, Starling Marte, and Nick Loftin are operating as strict weak-side platoon bats. Otherwise, plenty of consistency here as usual.

Los Angeles Angels

Vaughn Grissom has been playing more at the expense of Yoán Moncada, and he gets premium lineup spots against lefties in particular. Zach Neto spent a couple of games hitting sixth, but has been back at leadoff for the past five contests. He and Jo Adell have appeared in every game. Josh Lowe is platooning in left field with Jose Siri.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Things are consistent here. Hyeseong Kim has shifted over to second base since Mookie Betts returned, and he’s in the lineup against all right-handers.

Miami Marlins

Edwards/Hicks/Lopez/Stowers is the consistent 1-4 against righties. Joe Mack has played in 13 of 17 since debuting, all behind the plate. Jakob Marsee and Owen Caissie look like strong-side platoon bats.

Milwaukee Brewers

Jackson Chourio has appeared in every game since returning from the IL. William Contreras hasn’t sat since April 19. Christian Yelich avoided a second IL stint, which has relegated Andrew Vaughn to a short-side platoon role.

Minnesota Twins

Ryan Jeffers, the team’s three-hitter, is on the IL, so Kody Clemens is batting cleanup. Austin Martin hit leadoff, even against righties, when Byron Buxton missed a few games recently. Trevor Larnach continues to hold down a top lineup spot against right-handers.

New York Mets

A,J. Ewing has appeared in nine of 10 since debuting, including against two of three southpaws. Carson Benge has hit leadoff in 10 straight. Mark Vientos has batted cleanup in 13 straight. Brett Baty drops to eighth against lefties but has played against the past three they’ve faced.

New York Yankees

Ben Rice began the season in the lineup against one of five southpaws. Since then he’s been in there for nine of the past 10 when healthy. Paul Goldschmidt bats first against lefties and has been on a tear versus them. Spencer Jones has played every other game since last Friday.

Philadelphia Phillies

Bryson Stott has played against four of the past five lefties the Phillies have faced after sitting for the previous seven. Alec Bohm has regained the cleanup role after batting eighth as recently as 10 days ago.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Konnor Griffin has batted second against the past three southpaws they’ve faced, and he’s mostly 5-6 against righties. It’s only a matter of time until he’s permanently up at the top of the order. “The Password” has played in two of three since being recalled from Triple-A.

San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr. is up to 31 games in right field and 16 at second base, but still with zero homers. Miguel Andujar has appeared in 19 of 20 while batting second in each of the past four. Jackson Merrill has fallen to sixth in the order in each of the past four.

San Francisco Giants

Bryce Eldridge has played in just nine of 16 since being recalled. The 3-6 is settling in as Schmitt/Devers/Adames/Chapman for the time being.

Seattle Mariners

Colt Emerson has appeared in all four since being called up, batting eighth or ninth. He has two games at shortstop and two at third base. Julio Rodríguez, Randy Arozarena, and Cole Young have played in every game.

St. Louis Cardinals

Lots of consistency all year. The 1-4 is almost always Wetherholt/Herrera/Burleson/J-Walk. Herrera has appeared in every game.

Tampa Bay Rays

Another team with a consistent 1-4 against right-handers. It’s Simpson/Caminero/Aranda/Yandy. Jonny DeLuca has played five straight after Jake Fraley landed on the IL.

Texas Rangers

They faced three consecutive southpaws this week and placed Corey Seager on the IL, so they haven’t gotten into a rhythm yet. The last time they faced a righty, it was Evan Carter at leadoff and Ezequiel Duran up to fifth while playing shortstop. Josh Jung is consistently third or fourth regardless of handedness.

Toronto Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was recently moved up from third to second, dropping Yohendrick Piñango to fifth against righties. Ernie Clement and Lenyn Sosa hit 5-6 against southpaws. Jesús Sánchez is mostly hitting in the bottom half of the lineup when he plays against right-handers.

Washington Nationals

Luis García Jr. bats second against righties while Curtis Mead does so against southpaws. The combo of James Wood, CJ Abrams, and Daylen Lile have sat a total of three games. Dylan Crews has played three straight since being recalled.