MLB Power Rankings: The Mets climb to the No. 1 spot, Tigers and Mariners surging

Featured in this week’s MLB Power Rankings, the Mets grab the top spot, the Tigers and Mariners are surging, Eugenio Suárez joins an exclusive club, José Quintana can’t stop winning, and the tarp monster almost claims another victim.

Let’s get started!

(Please note these power rankings are a combination of current performance and long-term projected outlook)

1) New York Mets ⬆️

Last week: 3

The Mets own the best record in the majors despite a pair of tough walkoff losses against the Nationals over the weekend. Their starting pitching continues to be a force, with an MLB-best 2.36 ERA. Tylor Megill might not have had a rotation spot going into the year if Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas were healthy, but he’s sporting a 1.74 ERA across six starts.

2) Los Angeles Dodgers

Last week: 2

The Dodgers are inevitable, but there continue to be obstacles. Blake Snell’s return date is up in the air as he recovers from shoulder discomfort and on Sunday we saw Tyler Glasnow exit with shoulder discomfort of his own.

Understandably, Glasnow wasn’t in the best spirits after Sunday’s game.

Asked Tyler Glasnow what it's been like trying to hit a moving target with staying healthy: pic.twitter.com/4512hDa614 — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) April 28, 2025

3) San Francisco Giants ⬆️

Last week: 6

The Giants lived everyone’s little league dreams in Sunday’s victory over the Rangers.

A LITTLE LEAGUE HOME RUN WINS IT FOR THE GIANTS! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/0eYUahGB4M — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 27, 2025

Great game, kids. How about we get some ice cream on the way home?

The Giants also walked it off on Saturday and now have five walkoff wins on the young season to lead MLB.

4) San Diego Padres ⬇️

Last week: 1

After occupying the No. 1 spot in back-to-back weeks, the Padres have lost four straight.

5) Detroit Tigers ⬆️

Last week: 10

The Tigers are clawing (get it?) their way to the top-tier of our rankings. An unexpected contributor? Javier Baez, who is not only playing a new position in center field, but he’s hitting .301 through 23 games this season.

6) New York Yankees ⬇️

Last week: 4

Devin Williams is out of the closer’s role and Luke Weaver is in. Williams failed to record an out in his latest save opportunity and has now allowed 10 earned runs (with seven walks) through eight innings this season. He allowed 10 earned runs total in his incredible 2023 campaign.

7) Chicago Cubs ⬇️

Last week: 5

Pete Crow-Armstrong is quickly developing into one of the most entertaining players in baseball. Some of this is about his quirky fashion and style, but he’s backing it up an evolution at the plate and his usual excellent defense in center field.

This view of one of Pete Crow-Armstrong's double 🔥



📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/s5foHF77Lr — ESPN (@espn) April 27, 2025

8) Seattle Mariners ⬆️

Last week: 12

The Mariners haven’t gotten anything out of George Kirby this season and Logan Gilbert’s status is in question due to a flexor strain, but that isn’t keeping them from playing some good baseball.

9) Cleveland Guardians ⬆️

Last week: 16

Even though the Guardians lost two out of three against the Red Sox this weekend, they are 11-6 since starting the year 3-6. Moving on up.

10) Texas Rangers ⬇️

Last week: 9

The Rangers have lost five out of their last season and also shortstop Corey Seager with yet another injury.

11) Philadelphia Phillies ⬇️

Last week: 7

A nice response after being swept by the Mets, the Phillies took two out of three from the Cubs this weekend. Perhaps the best sign of all? Aaron Nola turned in seven innings of one-run ball on Sunday. Our very own Eric Samulski looked into his early-season struggles last week.

12) Arizona Diamondbacks ⬇️

Last week: 8

While the Diamondbacks lost to the Braves on Saturday, Eugenio Suarez became the 19th player in MLB history to hit four home runs in a game.

FOUR AT-BATS

FOUR HOME RUNS



LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, EUGENIO SUÁREZ 😤 pic.twitter.com/uSEW7kHUOB — MLB (@MLB) April 27, 2025

It’s one of the rarest of feats in our great game. Perfect games are also a rare feat, but we have seen 24 of those.

13) Boston Red Sox ⬇️

Last week: 11

The Red Sox stole home in back-to-back games against the Guardians this weekend. Not to take anything away from Romy Gonzalez’s theft on Sunday, Jarren Duran’s straight steal of home on Saturday was nothing short of electrifying.

Can't stop watching Jarren steal home. pic.twitter.com/abbeKl5bEi — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 27, 2025

Duran racked up seven hits between Saturday and Sunday, which was apparently enough for a Guardians fan to heckle him about the suicide attempt that he revealed in the Netflix docuseries “The Clubhouse: A Year With the Red Sox.” It was a shameful display. The unfortunate episode shows that there’s still a lot of work to be done to bridge the gap between fandom and humanity, which was the whole point of Duran bringing it to light in the first place.

14) Houston Astros ⬆️

Last week: 17

The Astros’ pitching staff has been doing most of the heavy lifting so far with a 3.18 ERA. Only the Padres, Tigers, and Mets have been better. Hunter Brown has been the standout in the early going with a stingy 1.22 ERA and 40/7 K/BB ratio through six starts.

15) Atlanta Braves

Last week: 15

Even with a loss to the Diamondbacks on Sunday, the Braves have won seven out of their last nine. They are going to be moving into the top-10 before long, most likely.

16) Cincinnati Reds ⬆️

Last week: 19

Austin Hays was an All-Star with the Orioles in 2023, but he fell off in a big way last year and his one-year, $5 million contract with the Reds was mostly ignored this offseason. He’s looking like a bargain so far. After getting a late start on the season with a left calf strain, he’s hit .388 with five home runs and a 1.200 OPS through 12 games.

17) Kansas City Royals ⬆️

Last week: 21

After losing six in a row, the Royals won six straight before dropping Sunday’s series finale against the Astros. Amid the ups and downs, Bobby Witt. Jr has been a constant. He’ll bring a 19-game hitting streak into the week.

18) Milwaukee Brewers ⬇️

Last week: 14

How did nobody want Jose Quintana this offseason. The veteran southpaw had to wait to March for a contract (a one-year, $4.25 million contract, at that!), but he’s produced four wins and a 1.14 ERA through his first four starts. It puts him in some special company.

Jose Quintana's the first @Brewers pitcher to win each of his first four starts with the team since 2008 (CC Sabathia). pic.twitter.com/tR40btaqbW — MLB (@MLB) April 27, 2025

19) Tampa Bay Rays ⬆️

Last week: 24

The Rays are a big riser after winning five straight, including a three-game sweep of the Padres this weekend where they allowed just three runs.

20) Oakland Athletics ⬆️

Last week: 23

Yes, the Athletics’ offense is fun and interesting (welcome Nick Kurtz!), but Luis Severino is doing exactly what the club was hoping for when they signed him to a team record three-year, $67 million contract this offseason. He’s posted a 3.49 ERA over his first six starts with the team, and has gone at least six innings in five of them.

21) Toronto Blue Jays ⬇️

Last week: 13

The Blue Jays have lost seven out of their last eight and saw Kevin Gausman get ejected after needing 53 pitches to get through the third inning against the Yankees on Sunday. It was a stunning total in a world where workloads and pitching counts are often the cause of the day for MLB franchises.

22) Washington Nationals ⬆️

Last week: 25

The Nationals had a pair of walkoff wins against the first-place Mets this weekend (including an impressive comeback on Sunday) and even turned a questionable triple play, but it’s the tarp monster that I can’t stop thinking about.

"No, don't do it! Oh, and they kept going!"



Gary Cohen and Jeff McNeil react to the Nationals' groundskeeper nearly being run over by the tarp pic.twitter.com/sE4vXJk9Qr — SNY (@SNYtv) April 26, 2025

23) Los Angeles Angels ⬇️

Last week: 18

Many suspected that the Angels’ early-season success wasn’t built to last and here we are with the club having dropped 10 out of their last 13 games.

24) St. Louis Cardinals ⬇️

Last week: 22

Given the awkwardness of the winter and the constant trade speculation, it was fair to wonder how 34-year-old Nolan Arenado would respond this season. It’s been interesting. Arenado, who hit a walkoff homer on Saturday, has nearly doubled his walk rate compared to last year while being the third-most difficult hitter to strike out.

25) Baltimore Orioles ⬇️

Last week: 20

While the Orioles’ rotation was expected to be on shaky ground, the thought was that the offense would still be potent. Well, they have posted a .677 OPS as a team so far, which checks in below the Nationals. It’s no surprise that they’ve lost six out of their last seven.

26) Minnesota Twins

Last week: 26

Rookie Luke Keaschall gave the Twins a shot in the arm for their depleted lineup, but unfortunately he suffered a fractured forearm when he was hit by a pitch on Friday. At least Royce Lewis is getting closer to a return.

27) Miami Marlins ⬆️

Last week: 28

The Marlins are trying to find their way in their latest rebuild effort, so it has been fun to watch what Agustin Ramirez has been doing in recent days.

Agustín Ramírez is the first player in at least the last 125 seasons to have three games with multiple extra-base hits within his first five career games — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) April 28, 2025

28) Pittsburgh Pirates ⬇️

Last week: 27

In addition to leading the majors with 12 stolen bases, Oneil Cruz has slugged six home runs over his last 11 games. Witness the pure destruction.

ONEIL CRUZ BLASTS A 463-FOOT HR 🤯 pic.twitter.com/8RoZlsz8EP — MLB (@MLB) April 24, 2025

29) Chicago White Sox

Last week: 29

Recent call-up Edgar Quero isn’t drawing the attention that Agustin Ramirez is receiving, but the 22-year-old catcher is slashing .344/.462/.406 with six walks against three strikeouts through his first 11 MLB games. White Sox fans will take signs of hope where they can get it.

30) Colorado Rockies

Last week: 30

14 losses in their last 15 games, held hitless into the sixth inning by Nick Lodolo at Coors Field on Sunday. It’s starting to feel like piling on here.

