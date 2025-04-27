Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Jorge Polanco is on fire, closer specs aplenty

Welcome to Waiver Wire Watch, where I review my favorite waiver wire adds and drops for each week of the MLB season.

The premise is pretty straightforward. I’ll try to give you some recommended adds each week based on recent production or role changes. When I list a player, I’ll list the category where I think he’ll be helpful or the quick reason he’s listed. I hope that it will help you determine if the player is a fit for what your team needs or not.

For a player to qualify to be on this list, he needs to be UNDER 40% rostered in Yahoo! formats. I understand you may say, “These players aren’t available in my league,” and I can’t help you there. These players are available in over 60% of leagues and some in 98% of leagues, so they’re available in many places and that can hopefully satisfy readers in all league types.

Waiver Wire Hitters

Nick Kurtz - 1B, ATH: 43% rostered

(PROSPECT STASH, POWER UPSIDE)

I know Kurtz is over the threshold, but I wanted to keep him on here because there are still a lot of leagues where he’s available. Kurtz was the fourth overall pick in last year’s draft and got an aggressive assignment to Triple-A after a strong spring training. At Triple-A, he hit .321/.385/.655 in 20 games with seven home runs and 24 RBI. He did strike out 27% of the time at Triple-A, so there will be some swing and miss in his game and the batting average will likely remain in the .240 range as a rookie, but the power is real, and that A’s lineup is sneaky good. Roman Anthony - OF, BOS (28% rostered) is another top prospect who may not be long for the minors. The Red Sox will need to clear up some space in the outfield for him, but he’s off to a strong start in Triple-A and should be up soon, especially if Ceddanne Rafaela continues to struggle to make good on his strong spring training. Rafaela could move into a super utility role with Jarren Duran in CF and Anthony in LF.

Sal Frelick (OF, MIL: 38% rostered

(EVERYDAY ROLE, SPEED UPSIDE)

Frelick is playing every day in Milwaukee and hitting .303 in his 28 games with seven steals and 14 runs scored. He hits fifth or sixth in the Brewers’ lineup, which should lead to decent counting stats as the season goes on, but he’s unlikely to hit more than five home runs this season. This play is essentially about batting average and speed, but if you need those two things, Frelick is a solid option for you. Another option if you need speed is Jake Meyers - OF, HOU (3% rostered). He’s starting every day in center field for the Astros and has gone through stretches of solid production before. He’s a bit streaky and is in the midst of a cold streak now, which has dropped his batting average to .250, but he does have seven steals in 24 games. He hits eighth in the order, so he’s unlikely to help your counting stats too much, but an outfielder who can hit .260-.270 and swipe bases in a good offense certainly has value in deeper formats.

Pavin Smith - 1B/OF, ARI: 37% rostered

(COUNTING STAT UPSIDE, EVERY DAY JOB)

It’s tough to roster players like Smith, who sit every time a left-hander is on the mound, but if you’re playing in a daily moves league or a league that lets you change hitters mid-week, you should at least put him on your radar. Smith is somebody that I’m in on after he hit .270/.348/.547 with nine home runs and a .896 OPS in 158 plate appearances in a part-time role last year. This season, he’s hitting .348 with four home runs, nine RBI, and 14 runs scored in 25 games. That’s not production that is going to set the world on fire because he’s not lifting the ball enough right now, but if you have the flexibility to change your lineup mid-week or more often, he’s a valuable player for you. Max Kepler - OF, PHI (4% rostered) is in the same boat. He rarely plays against lefties, but he’s in a great lineup and a good home ballpark and is hitting .265 on the season with two home runs and 11 runs scored. Kepler is making a good amount of contact, not striking out a lot, and putting the ball in play, which will lead to decent results in that lineup. He’s also hitting .341 over his last 11 games, so is swinging a bit of a hot bat.

Austin Hays - OF, CIN: 37% rostered

(EVERYDAY ROLE, COUTING STAT UPSIDE)

Since coming off the IL, Hays has gone 17-for-44 (.386) with five home runs, 11 RBI, 12 runs scored, and one steal. He hits cleanup and plays basically every day for a solid Reds team in one of the best ballparks to hit in. That’s a really good case for an add in fantasy leagues. He’s a .262 career hitter, who has shown 20+ home run power in Baltimore and could run into 20-25 home runs in Cincinnati. Hitting every day behind Elly De La Cruz and Matt McLain should help his counting stats too.

Rhys Hoskins - 1B, MIL: 36% rostered

(POWER UPSIDE, HOT STRETCH)

I bought in on Rhys Hoskins in spring training because he talked about being fully healthy after ACL surgery in 2023 and had also changed his stance to quiet his head and improve his contact. The results didn’t come right at the start of the season, but we’re starting to see them now with Hoskins going 16-for-39 (.410) over his last 12 games with three home runs and eight RBI. I like his ballpark, and I like his lineup, so I have no problem adding Hoskins anywhere he’s available right now.

Chandler Simpson - OF, TB: 34% rostered

(EVERY DAY ROLE, SPEED UPSIDE )

Through seven MLB games, Chandler Simpson is who we thought he was. He makes an elite amount of contact and can flat out fly. He’s not just a slap hitter either. No, he’s not going to drive balls out of the park, but he can lace a 102 mph line drive. Yet, we know that if you’re adding him, you’re doing it because you need speed. Anybody who steals 100 bases in one season has tons of fantasy juice in one category. The Rays are playing him every day, and that gives Simpson a pretty safe floor right now.

Kyle Manzardo - 1B, CLE: 34% rostered

(POWER UPSIDE, HOT STREAK COMING)

Last week I said, “I understand that Manzardo hasn’t produced the way people wanted this season with a .194/.316/.500 slash line, but I like so much of what he’s doing process-wise. For starters, he has 19 strikeouts and 11 walks in 19 games with a sub-10% swinging strike rate, so we’re not concerned about his contact quality. If he’s anything, he’s maybe being a bit too passive on fringe strikes, but a 76% contact rate overall is fine. He has also raised his pull rate and his fly ball rate, and has a 20% barrel rate in 45 batted ball events. Now, we know it’s too early for those stats to stabilize, and I think some calibration needs to be done where Manzardo doesn’t need to lift the ball AS MUCH as he currently is. However, we have a young hitter who is not swinging and missing, understands the strike zone, and is getting to his barrel more often than in years past. That’s something I want to buy into.” Over the last week, Manzardo has gone 6-for-19 with three home runs and seven RBI. I think he’s a .260+ hitter with 25+ home run power in a solid lineup.

Agustin Ramirez - C/1B, MIA (33% rostered)

(STARTING JOB, POWER UPSIDE - RELATIVE TO POSITION)

In fantasy, we love a catcher who isn’t always going to catch, which is good for Ramirez because he’s really not a good catcher. Seven passed balls in 13 games at Triple-A this season is a good indication of why there is a lot of fear that he doesn’t stick at catcher. Still, the Marlins can easily use him at DH this season because he can hit, and they have room. Ramirez has gone 7-for-14 to start his MLB career with one home run, three RBI, and a steal. He doesn’t play in a good park for power, and the lineup context around him isn’t good, so I think he’s limited to two-catcher leagues and daily moves leagues where you can move him in and out of the catcher position to not lose valuable at-bats. Another two-catcher league option is Edgar Quero - C, CWS (2% rostered). The 22-year-old Quero is the 62nd-ranked prospect in baseball and the 6th-ranked prospect in the White Sox organization. Before getting promoted, he was off to a strong start in Triple-A, going 17-for-51 with one home run in 15 games. Quero has always been a high contact rate hitter in the minors and has never posted high fly ball rates, which tends to limit his power upside. He should hit for a decent average, but he won’t steal bases and is unlikely to hit for much power right away. A final two-catcher league option is Dillon Dingler - C, DET (6% rostered), who is playing most every day in Detroit with Jake Rogers hurt. Dingler is hitting .275 in 19 games with three home runs and 11 RBI. He was a top prospect in the Detroit system, so he’s worth a shot if you’re really hurting with your second catcher.

Jorge Polanco - 2B/3B, SEA: 27% rostered

(EVERYDAY STARTER, COUNTING STATS UPSIDE)

I wrote about Jorge Polanco as an undervalued hitter in spring training, but even then, I didn’t believe he’d be as productive as he’s been to start the season. The case for Polanco was always that he was going to have 2B/3B eligibility, play every day, and likely be healthier after another season following knee surgery. Well, in 19 games, he’s hitting .354 with seven home runs, 18 RBI, 10 runs, and one steal. Given that he has been a productive hitter throughout his career and is also riding a hot streak, he should be added basically everywhere for right now. Another multi-position infielder is Brooks Lee - 2B/SS/3B - MIN (4% rostered), who has turned it on a bit of late, going 8-for-21 this week, which has bumped his season line up to .278 with one home run, four RBI, and three runs scored. With Luke Keaschall fracturing his forearm, Lee should play a lot in Minnesota. He’s not much of a power/speed threat, so I think he’s a better real-life player than a fantasy player, but he could produce a solid batting average in regular at-bats, and that’s worth something in deeper formats.

Noelvi Marte - 3B, CIN (26% rostered)

(POWER/SPEED UPSIDE, CONSISTENT PLAYING TIME)

Last week, I recommended adding Marte after his big weekend and just said, “We can hope the Reds finally decide to play him.” Well, he started every single game for the Reds this week and went 12-for-27 (.444) over six games with three home runs, 12 RBI, six runs scored, and a steal. Yes, he did play an entire series in Coors, but he also plays his home games in a park that’s just as good for offense. Marte may have been a forgotten man in Cincinnati, but he was one of their biggest prospect additions a couple of years ago when they dealt away Luis Castillo, and there’s a good chance we’re seeing a legit breakout here.

Christopher Morel - 2B/3B/OF, TB: 23% rostered

(STARTING JOB, HOT STREAK)

I’m going to be honest, I’m not a big believer in Morel from a fantasy standpoint. I don’t think he makes enough contact, and I don’t see where he fits in longer-term on this team because he’s a poor defender. However, Jake Mangum got hurt this week, and both Jonny DeLuca and Josh Lowe are already hurt, so there is a long runway to playing time here. Plus, Morel has been solid over the last two weeks, hitting .244 with two home runs, eight RBI, and six runs scored. If you’re going to add him, just expect him to be really streaky and possibly to lose his job by the summer. The same can be said for Zach McKinstry - 2B/3B/SS/OF - DET (37% rostered), who is hitting .325 to start the season with 13 RBI, 13 runs, and two steals. McKinstry has been playing primarily the outfield with Manuel Margot, Parker Meadows, Wenceel Perez, and Matt Vierling all sidelined. Just remember that McKinstry is 30 years old and a .227 MLB hitter. He’s lifting the ball less this year and being more selective at the plate, which are good changes, but I don’t think you’re seeing some major breakout.

Jordan Beck - OF, COL: 20% rostered

(POST-HYPE PROSPECT, POWER UPSIDE)

Beck was just 1% rostered last week, but hitting five home runs in two games will give you a big bump in roster rates. The case for Beck is simple: he was an intriguing prospect with some power and speed who gets to play his home games in Colorado. He didn’t produce in 55 MLB games last year and then failed to produce early this season, and was demoted for Zac Veen. Well, Veen also failed to produce, and now Beck is getting another shot. Obviously, going 8-for-23 (.348) in eight games since being recalled with five home runs, eight RBI, and a steal is great for fantasy, and I really do think it’s worth bidding on Beck tonight. We just need to keep in mind that he played five of those eight games at home in Coors Field, which helps to offset that he has a 17% swinging strike rate and 36% strikeout rate. His contact rates are not good, but his aggressive approach is leading to lots of hard-hit pulled baseballs, and when he’s doing that at home, he’s going to put up big numbers. He’s just likely to be inconsistent. I’d rather take a gamble on Beck than Kyle Stowers - OF, MIA: 9% rostered, who is also a post-hype prospect off to a good start to the season. However, Stowers also has an 18.4% swinging strike rate and poor contact rates, and plays in a pitcher-friendly park. I’m OK taking gambles on Stowers in deeper formats because he does have power, and he’s playing every day, but the contact profile scares me here.

Josh Smith - 3B/SS/OF, TEX: 20% rostered

(SPEED UPSIDE, PLAYING TIME OPPORTUNITY)

With Corey Seager headed to the IL with a hamstring injury, this is now the third time this season that Josh Smith has entered the starting lineup to fill in after an injury. He was getting regular starts in left field with Wyatt Langford out and also started at third base when Josh Jung was out, so the Rangers have no problem plugging and playing him basically anywhere. He’s hitting .328 with three steals to start the season, and is a great multi-position bench piece in deeper leagues because even when Seager returns, which might be weeks, Smith can play four times a week by moving all over the field.

Gabriel Arias - 2B/3B/SS, CLE: 17% rostered

(STARTING JOB, POWER UPSIDE)

Arias is similar to both Morel and McKinstry in that he’s a streaky multi-position hitter who I don’t think will keep up this pace. However, the 25-year-old added 1.3 mph to his swing as well and now has an average bat speed of 75.7 mph, which is 15th-best in all of baseball, right around Elly De La Cruz, James Wood, and many other high-upside power hitters. Guardians manager Stephen Vogt talked up Arias in spring training and has used him at 2B, 3B, and SS already this season. He could be a solid bench add in deeper formats, but we need to acknowledge that his 23.6% swinging strike rate is an issue. Some aggressive hitters can sustain a certain level of success even when they swing and miss more than normal, but Arias is likely more of a .230 hitter with decent but not great power and speed. However, he’s also young and could be continuing to improve and build on his raw tools, which is worth a gamble.

Kameron Misner - OF, TB (13% rostered)

(POWER/SPEED UPSIDE, CONSISTENT PLAYING TIME)

Misner has cooled a bit since his hot start to the season, but he’s still playing almost every day in Tampa Bay, and even over the last 10 games, has gone 10-for-33 (.303) with eight runs scored and two home runs. He’s added 2.8 mph to his bat speed, which is among the tops in baseball in the early going. He’s also pulling the ball less and chasing far less, waiting for pitches he can drive to all parts of the field. That has led to a huge improvement in swinging strike rate and a solid 84.5% zone contact rate. Misner struggles to make contact on anything out of the zone when he does chase, but his chase rate has been cut significantly, so that might not hurt him as much as it used to. Remember that Misner was a former first-round pick, who hit .248/.360/.442 with 17 home runs and 30 steals in Triple-A for the Rays last season, and these new approach changes make me feel confident that at least some of this is real.

Caleb Durbin - 2B/SS/3B, MIL: 9% rostered

(CALL-UP, EVERY DAY JOB SPEED UPSIDE)

Caleb Durbin is yet another rookie who got a starting job last week. The Brewers have said Durbin is their 3B for the foreseeable future, so you’ve got a bit of job security here. Durbin had emerged as an intriguing prospect for the Yankees over the last two years and was the central piece in the offseason trade for Devin Williams. So far this season, Durbin was hitting .278/.316/.482 at Triple- with two home runs and three steals. He’s never shown much power in the minors, but he has 30 stolen base upside and has rarely ever had a strikeout rate over 10%. He’s gonna make a ton of contact and reminds me a bit of his teammate Sal Frelick with slightly more power. And if you wanted more power, you could go with Eric Wagaman - 1B/3B, MIA (9% rostered), who came up for me on a random search of players who are making solid swing decisions, making a lot of contact, and making authoritative contact. He’s always made a fair amount of contact and doesn’t lift the ball a lot, which will limit his home run upside, but his strong understanding of the strike zone means he gets his pitch often and has the chance to run a decent batting average with 15 HR power. He’ll just need to hit to keep getting at-bats. With Jonah Bride now gone and Griffin Conine injured, Wagaman has a chance to carve out some playing time at 1B/3B/DH. I’d only take gambles in deep leagues, but it might be worth a shot.

J.P. Crawford - SS, SEA: 4% rostered

(BATTING AVERAGE ASSET, REGULAR PLAYING TIME)

Crawford may be a boring veteran, but he’s a solid option as a player who could help your batting average. Over the last 11 games, he’s hitting 14-for-40 (.350) with one home run, nine RBI, and six runs scored. He’s being a little more aggressive this season, which is fine for Crawford because he has an 84% contact rate for his career. He’s expanding the zone a bit more this season, but is still making elite levels of contact, and the batting average bump of late feels partially real. If you want power from a middle infielder, you could go with Tim Tawa - 2B, ARI (2% rostered), who is hitting .250 with four home runs, two steals, and six RBI over his last 11 games. Tawa was off to a good start in Triple-A, and Ketel Marte has just begun a running program, so Tawa may have two more weeks as the regular second baseman in Arizona.

Andy Pages - OF, LAD: 3% rostered

(STARTING JOB, HOT STREAK)

It’s funny that there has been so much conversation about Pages’ defense in center field and when Hyeseong Kim will be called up, that we haven’t noticed what Pages is doing. I include myself in that criticism, too. Yet, despite his defensive struggles, the Dodgers keep running Pages out there as their everyday center fielder, and he’s gone 12-for-31 (.387) over his last nine games with two home runs, five RBI, and a steal. We’ve seen Pages get hot at the plate before, and he’s just 24 years old. He’s lifting the ball more this year but pulling it less and being a bit less aggressive overall. His contact rates are still solid, and I don’t see a major flaw in his approach. He might not be a star, but maybe he’s a solid .250-.260 hitter with 20+ home run power in one of the best lineups in baseball. I also think Brooks Baldwin - 2B/SS/OF, CWS (2% rostered) might be boring but solid on a much worse team. Baldwin is pulling the ball more this season, but is being more selective at the plate and hitting the ball on the ground more. His swinging strike rate dropped almost 2%, and his 77% contact rate overall is good. He stole 17 bases in 82 minor league games last year, so he might be a 15-20 steal player who can hit .260 if he continues to play a full season.

Jon Berti - 3B, CHC: 1% rostered)

(STARTING JOB, SPEED UPSIDE)

Don’t look now, but Berti has started five of the last six games for the Cubs at third base. OK, do look because Berti is hitting .300 on the season with seven steals and eight runs scored. We know who he is at this point in his career, but the 3B spot is such a dump in fantasy right now, so the fact that Berti has his stolen base upside and is playing regularly in Chicago is worth noting for deeper formats.

Tirso Ornelas - OF, SD (0% rostered)

(CALL UP, STARTING JOB)

The last prospect to get called up is probably the most under-the-radar, but Ornelas figures to be the everyday left fielder (at minimum against right-handed pitchers) with Jason Heyward on the 10-day IL with knee inflammation. Ornelas became a favorite in the fantasy community after a strong spring training and started the year in Triple-A by hitting 281/.418/.359 with three steals, 17 runs scored, one home run, and seven RBI in 79 plate appearances. He’s definitely more of a deep-league option, but he hit 23 homers in the minors last season, has a good feel for the strike zone, and makes a fair amount of contact, so he could be worth a gamble.

Waiver Wire Pitchers

David Bednar - RP, PIT: 43% rostered

Bednar picked up a save on Friday night and then shot over the 40% rostered limit. The veteran allowed one hit in five innings in his brief reset at Triple-A while striking out seven and walking nobody. I don’t think he was as bad as his first few outings of the season led us to believe, and the Pirates have every reason to give him back the closer’s job because of how much they’re paying him and what his trade value could be if he cements himself in that role again. Plus, I just think he’s better than Dennis Santana, even if they split the job for a while. There’s also Cade Smith - RP, CLE (34% rostered), who could see some extra saves while the Guardians use Emmanuel Clase in lower leverage situations. However, I want to make this clear: I don’t think Clase is losing this job. He’s too good when he’s on, and he looked much better on Saturday against Boston. I think most of his struggles are due to location, and he started working inside to righties more on Saturday. That said, Smith is still worth an add, but I wouldn’t spend big FAAB dollars as if you’re getting a closer for the rest of the year.

Andrew Heaney - SP, PIT: 44% rostered

I put Heaney here because I thought I was going to tell you that this was the same old Heaney, but I’m not sure that’s true. Yes, the velocity is the same, and there is no brand-new pitch, but Heaney is attacking hitters much differently. He’s dialed back the use of his slider a lot and is using the curveball way more. He’s also using the sinker far more to left-handed hitters and using the changeup more to both righties and lefties. His strikeout rate and swinging strike rate are the highest they’ve been since 2022, and his Ideal Contact Rate is the lowest it’s ever been. I’m probably not starting Heaney against the Cubs, but I’m probably going to hold him on my bench and see if this new approach can turn him into somebody I want to hold for much longer.

Luke Weaver - RP, NYY (38% rostered)

Devin Williams simply doesn’t look right in New York right now, and it would not shock me if Weaver took this job. When you have also had major back injuries like Williams has, it’s fair to wonder about health. I’m not sure there is a full changing of the guard here, but I expect Weaver to add some saves value in the coming weeks. Justin Slaten - RP, BOS (14% rostered) is in the same boat. Slaten got the first save of the season for Boston, and people scooped him everywhere, but then he had one bad outing, and he was dropped in most places. Yet, he has looked legit since then and notched a save on Wednesday night in a dominant innings. Aroldis Chapman is the main closer in Boston, but Slaten will mix in when Chapman needs a rest or is needed against tough lefties in the 8th inning. That’s worth a roster spot in a lot of formats. Another option is Porter Hodge - RP, CHC (14% rostered), who I think scared people off because of one horrible outing against Arizona last week. Ryan Pressly has looked average in Chicago and had fluid drained from his knee this week, which is not ideal. Hodge is a solid reliever who posted an elite 1.88 ERA last season. He’s the guy if Pressly is hurt, and the Cubs are a really good team, so you’re going to want whoever is closing games for them.

Emilio Pagan - RP, CIN: 38% rostered

Despite my initial doubts that he could hold this job down, Pagan is clearly “the guy” for saves in Cincinnati right now, and his velocity is up, but we’ve kind of seen this from him in the past. We know Pagan can go through hot stretches, but he can also give up lots of hard contact and home runs, as he did on Thursday. That makes me a little nervous, even if he has Terry Francona’s trust right now. I honestly have more confidence in Tommy Kahnle - RP, DET (28% rostered) since he’s looked good so far and Detroit has no problem running out a closer who doesn’t have elite strikeout upside or a big fastball. Kahnle has four saves and a 0.87 ERA in 10 appearances so far this year, so I’m scooping if he’s available. However, just note that the Tigers like to use Kahnle in high-leverage situations, which will also mean save opportunities for Will Vest - RP, DET (16% rostered), who is worth an add if you need saves as well.

Camilo Doval - RP, SF: 36% rostered

Oh, look, another potential closer stash. Much like many of the names above, Doval has not been named the closer in San Francisco, and Ryan Walker has only had two bad outings, but Doval is clearly the next man up and has saved Walker in a few situations this season. We’ve seen Doval be an elite closer before, so he’s a must-add if you have Walker and a good stash if you need saves because one more bad outing from Walker and we could actually see a role change. Calvin Faucher - RP, MIA (8% rostered) is in a less exciting situation, but he does appear to be the closer in Miami. He has struggled to miss bats this season and has a 3.86 ERA in 9.1 innings, but he was solid for Miami last year, and they’ll win some games, so he’s worth a look.

Reese Olson - SP, DET: 26% rostered

Olson was super intriguing in the spring when it seemed like his fastball velocity was trending up. Sadly, that didn’t stick, and he had two rough starts in his first three games of the season, so many people gave up on him. However, he has now thrown 12.1 shutout innings in his last two starts with 12 strikeouts, three walks, and six hits allowed. He’s done that off the strength of his changeup and slider, which remain elite. As with any pitcher who has a mediocre fastball, there will be some risk with Olson when those two offspeed pitches aren’t on, but when they are working, he can slice up any lineup.

Brayan Bello - SP, BOS: 20% rostered

Bello finally returned to the Red Sox rotation, and it wasn’t an electric first start, but it was a solid one. His slider looked solid again, and the velocity was there on his fastball, but his changeup didn’t deliver. It’s a bit of the same story with Bello, where one of his pitches seems to be “off” every game, but it was also his first start off the IL, so we need to acknowledge that. If all three pitches click at the same time for Bello, then he’s a top-40 fantasy starter, so I’m willing to add him and leave him on my bench if need be for a few starts to see how this plays out.

Griffin Canning - SP, NYM: 15% rostered

I spoke to Canning last week about the changes he’s made since coming to the Mets, and I don’t think this early hot start is 100% flukey.

Ryan Gusto - SP, HOU: 5% rostered

OK, I might be buying in a bit. Going into his last start, I thought Gusto was a pitcher with a good fastball and nothing else. Yet, in his last start, we also saw his slider not only grade out well and earn three whiffs with a 30% CSW. I still think Gusto is MAINLY a four-seam fastball pitcher, but I think the sweeper could also be a decent pitch. He just needs something else. He has six total pitches, but four of them seem to be below-average. That being said, the four-seam and sweeper combo has me willing to add and see in deeper leagues.

PLAYERS TO DROP

I was asked last week if I could mention some players that I think it might be time to move on from in shallower formats, so below are a few players I would be cutting in 10-12 team leagues. Most of the names will be hitters because I believe those fringe SPs should always be on and off your roster in shallower formats based on their upcoming matchups.

Tanner Houck - SP, BOS: 48% rostered: I say this as a Red Sox fan, but it’s time to move on. Even when he was dealing last year, Houck never missed bats. He had a poor second half of the season and has started out this year terribly. He’s just so hittable right now.

Jonathan India - 2B/3B/OF - KC: 43% rostered: I was never a huge fan, the ballpark is bad, and the results haven’t been there.

Carlos Correa - SS, MIN: 33% rostered: He doesn’t run, he’s clearly playing through an injury, and he just might not be healthy until they put him on the IL.

Michael Toglia - 1B, COL: 32% rostered: He had a huge Saturday after I added him here, so maybe try to TRADE him instead of drop him, but the swing and miss concerns are very real, his batting average will be terrible, and I just can’t roster that profile to hope that he hits home runs when they’re playing at home.

Luis Rengifo - 2B/3B, LAA: 31% rostered: His value was in his speed, but he’s had multiple soft tissue injuries this season and is not running.

Kyren Paris - 2B, LAA: 30% rostered: We knew the fun was going to come to an end at some point. He’s just 1-for-27 in his last 10 games. I’d say try to trade him before dropping him, but I’m not sure you can get much of anything right now.

STREAMING STARTER PITCHERS

(ranked in loose order)

