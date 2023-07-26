Pickups of the Day: Benson has been hitting

Rotoworld’s brand-new Pickups of the Day column is designed to help fantasy managers uncover a handful of widely-available targets over the course of the season. It could be a breakout candidate, a prospect stash, an injury replacement, a pitcher with a favorable matchup or week, a player who is due some better luck, or any other number of scenarios. If there’s value to be found on the waiver wire, we will find it and bring it your way.

In today’s column, we’re going to look at a pair of Reds – a dynamic outfielder who should be getting more attention and an interesting streaming option who continues to fly under the radar.

PICKUPS OF THE DAY

Will Benson, OF, Reds

Available in 79 percent of Yahoo leagues

While he doesn’t get any of the fanfare or notoriety of his fellow rookie teammates Elly De La Cruz, Matt McLain and Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Will Benson has been having himself a mighty fine rookie campaign in his own right and has been sizzling at the dish over the last few weeks.

The 25-year-old outfielder smacked a two-run homer off of Bryse Wilson in Tuesday’s victory over the Brewers and is now slashing an outstanding .288/.392/.534 with seven homers, 19 RBI and 10 stolen bases in 146 at-bats on the season.

If we narrow that lens a bit though and only glance at the last few weeks, Benson has been lighting the world on fire. Over his last 21 games dating back to June 28, Benson is hitting .328 (20-for-61) with four homers, 13 RBI and six stolen bases.

That type of production plays in any sized mixed league – especially when Benson is hitting in perhaps the most exciting offense in the league at the moment. Scoop him up for free off of waivers and ride the wave while he’s hot. You just may wind up with a season-long five-category contributor.

Ben Lively, SP, Reds

Available in 87 percent of Yahoo leagues

When we think of the Reds, we think of an exciting young offense that plays in one of the top offensive environments in all of baseball. Rarely, do we also give thought to their pitching staff and what gems may be lying there. Andrew Abbott has started to change that perception with his dominance since joining the big league club, but there’s another hurler flying under the radar who has been awfully impressive as well.

Ben Lively has done a very nice job overall in 12 appearances (10 starts) on the season, registering a 3.88 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and a 59/17 K/BB ratio over 60 1/3 innings of work. He has allowed two runs or fewer in seven of his last 10 starts and has only had two outings all year in which he has really struggled.

He draws a solid matchup against the Brewers on Wednesday night and also gets the added benefit of pitching away from the Great American Ballpark. In deeper leagues, he makes for an attractive streaming option, as the likelihood of a blowup are low, he should be able to tally 4-5 strikeouts and his chances of earning a victory are decent enough with the potent Reds’ offense backing him.