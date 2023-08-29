Pickups of the Day: Going with Goodman

Rotoworld’s brand-new Pickups of the Day column is designed to help fantasy managers uncover a handful of widely-available targets over the course of the season. It could be a breakout candidate, a prospect stash, an injury replacement, a pitcher with a favorable matchup or week, a player who is due some better luck, or any other number of scenarios. If there’s value to be found on the waiver wire, we will find it and bring it your way. Today’s edition features a power prospect playing in his first week in Colorado and a power hitting middle infielder in Toronto.

Hunter Goodman, C, Rockies

Available in 99 percent of Yahoo leagues

Not much has gone right with the Rockies this season. They currently sit in last place in the NL West, their ace German Marquez, has missed most of the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, Kris Bryant has only played in 65 games this season… I could go on and on. However, there might be a bright ray of sunshine coming over the Rocky Mountains. Over the weekend, Colorado said goodbye to Jurickson Profar and hello to Hunter Goodman. Goodman, according to MLB Pipeline, is the Rockies’ 12th-ranked prospect and the 23-year-old is in the midst of a breakout season. At the time of his call-up, he led the minor leagues in homers with 34 bombs while hitting .259/.338/.581 with 111 RBI across 467 plate appearances between Double-A Hartford and Triple-A Albuquerque. In his major league debut on Sunday against the Orioles, he batted sixth while playing first base. The Rockies have been looking for a first baseman since they traded C.J. Cron to the Angels this summer. Due to their position in the standings, the Rockies will surely give him plenty of run just to see what they have in the 6’1” slugger. The Rockies play the entire week at home so there is no better time to pick Goodman up for the week, just to see how the young prospect does.

Davis Schneider, 2B, Blue Jays

Available in 88 percent of Yahoo leagues

In the midst of a run to the playoffs, the Blue Jays’ starting lineup was rocked to the core with two critical injuries. Bo Bichette remains day-to-day but is having MRI imaging done and Matt Chapman landed on the injured list with a finger injury. With both of those players hurt, Davis Schneider stands to see a massive increase in playing time. In the first game with both players out of the lineup on Monday, Schneider is batting cleanup while manning the hot corner. It is pretty incredible a player drafted in the 28th round made it to the majors, but even more incredible that he is relevant in fantasy baseball. The 24-year-old was white-hot at the plate in Triple-A prior to his initial call-up, hitting .275/.416/.553 with 21 homers and 64 RBI across 392 plate appearances. He had an out-of-the-world debut weekend when the Blue Jays faced the Red Sox earlier this month. Over the three-game series, Schneider hit .692/.733/1.154 with two homers and five stolen bases. In his next four games, he only managed one hit, a double, and was quickly demoted to a bench role. After a rough skid for Toronto, he started the final two games over the weekend against the Guardians and went 5-for-7 with two homers and five RBI. While we aren’t expecting him to keep up a .400 batting average pace, if you are a fantasy manager looking for power on the waiver wire, you could do worse than taking a shot on Schneider.

