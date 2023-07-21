Pickups of the Day: Julien Getting The Job Done

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JULY 5: Edouard Julien #47 of the Minnesota Twins takes an at-bat against the Kansas City Royals in the first inning at Target Field on July 5, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the Royals 5-0. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images) Getty Images

Rotoworld’s brand-new Pickups of the Day column is designed to help fantasy managers uncover a handful of widely-available targets over the course of the season. It could be a breakout candidate, a prospect stash, an injury replacement, a pitcher with a favorable matchup or week, a player who is due some better luck, or any other number of scenarios. If there’s value to be found on the waiver wire, we will find it and bring it your way. Today’s edition features the emergence of a potential top-of-the-order mainstay in Minnesota and the return of a new-look starter in Los Angeles.

Edouard Julien, 2B, Twins

Available in 77 percent of Yahoo leagues

Julien has taken full advantage of his everyday opportunity for Minnesota over the last few weeks with veteran Jorge Polanco (hamstring) sidelined due to injury, emerging as a viable everyday top-of-the-order mainstay and a potential impact fantasy contributor as well. The 24-year-old rookie second baseman has reached base in 19 of his last 30 plate appearances dating back to July 8. He’s notched at least one hit in each of those eight contests and has also recorded six multi-hit efforts during that span. He’s also homered three times and also stolen a base as well. With veterans like Byron Buxton struggling, the Twins might have no choice other than to turn the starting second baseman role over to Julien for the remainder of the season. It’s a pretty small sample, but Julien is looking like a potential four-category fantasy contributor so far, slashing an astronomical .316/.391/.566 with 25 runs scored, nine homers, 16 RBI and two stolen bases across 175 plate appearances overall. It’s becoming apparent that his time is now and he should be rostered in all fantasy formats.

Chase Silseth, SP, Angels

Available in 99 percent of Yahoo leagues

Silseth delivered an extremely impressive performance on Wednesday in his return to the majors, recording a season-high 10 strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings in a win over the Yankees. The unheralded 23-year-old righty has ditched his previous slider in favor of a sweeping low-80’s curveball, which he threw nearly half the time against New York, which led to 10 swinging strikes. He managed to limit the Yankees to a Giancarlo Stanton solo homer, finishing with an elite 45 percent CSW in his first start in the big leagues since May 16. It’s still a bit unclear what the Angels are planning to do in a few days at the trade deadline, but regardless of their course of action, Silseth should be a part of their starting rotation for the final two months of the regular season. He’s in line for an extremely favorable road matchup on Thursday against the Tigers in his next outing. If the increased velocity separation between his sweeping breaking ball and fastball continues to generate swings and misses, he could make an impact for fantasy managers, even in shallow mixed leagues.