Pickups of the Day: Maikel On The Move

Maikel Garcia, SS/3B, Royals

Available in 63 percent of Yahoo leagues

There haven’t been a ton of positives this season for the rebuilding Royals, but the emergence of Garcia as a viable everyday player, rotating between shortstop and third base, qualifies as a significant development. The 23-year-old infielder has put together a breakthrough season so far, batting .280/.335/.385 with 20 runs scored, two homers, 18 RBI and 11 stolen bases across 179 plate appearances over 45 games since being called up back on May 2. He put together a three-steal performance last Thursday against the Rays and has swiped six bases over his last nine contests, dating back to June 17. Clearly, he’s been given a green light on the bases and possesses enough stolen base upside to warrant consideration for a fantasy roster spot, even in shallow mixed leagues.

Jaime Barria, SP/RP, Angels

Available in 88 percent of Yahoo leagues

Barria has put together the strongest season of his career so far, emerging as a viable back-end rotation stabilizer for the Angels, posting a microscopic 2.14 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 40/14 K/BB ratio across 46 1/3 innings (16 appearances, four starts). He’s exponentially increased his strikeout rate this season, and has been excellent from a run-prevention as well, allowing three earned runs or fewer in each of his four starts since May 22. The 26-year-old righty is slated to take the ball on Wednesday against the White Sox, who have scored the second fewest runs (70) in baseball since June 1. It’s an excellent streaming opportunity for fantasy managers, especially those in deeper mixed leagues.

