Pickups of the Day: Peguero’s Power Potential

Rotoworld’s brand-new Pickups of the Day column is designed to help fantasy managers uncover a handful of widely-available targets over the course of the season. It could be a breakout candidate, a prospect stash, an injury replacement, a pitcher with a favorable matchup or week, a player who is due some better luck, or any other number of scenarios. If there’s value to be found on the waiver wire, we will find it and bring it your way. Today’s edition features a young rookie making a name for himself in Pittsburgh and an emerging closer option for fantasy managers in Detroit.

Liover Peguero, 2B/SS, Pirates

Available in 98 percent of Yahoo leagues

The Pirates were the feel-good story at the beginning of the season, but once the calendar flipped to June, they began to fade, and they now sit near the bottom of the NL Central standings. With their misfortune, it should give them all the reasons in the world to play their younger players consistently so they can see what they might have as they look toward the future.

Liover Peguero was called up in the middle of July and has taken over the role of the Pirates’ everyday second baseman. Since being called up, the 22-year-old has posted a .254/.290/.492 slash line with four homers and two stolen bases over 63 plate appearances. While those numbers might not jump out as a must-roster player, his .332 wOBA puts him right above Andrés Giménez and Jonathan India over the past 30 days. Also, since he debuted this season, his 8.1 percent barrel rate ranks as 20th best among second basemen. At Triple-A Indianapolis this season, he averaged a barrel rate of 9.1 percent with a hard hit rate of 33.3 percent, which are all better rates than what he is currently hitting in the majors, so his current rates appear to be sustainable. If you are looking for some up-the-middle help with some power upside, Peguero would be a great player to take a flyer on.

Jason Foley, RP, Tigers

Available in 90 percent of Yahoo leagues

With Alex Lange’s seemingly inability to throw consistent strikes, the Tigers might be forced to rethink who they want to close out games down the stretch. One of Detroit’s better relievers this year has been Jason Foley. The 27-year-old has a 2.09 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, and 46/13 K/BB ratio across 51 appearances this year.

Another feather in his cap is that he very rarely gives up the long ball. The last thing any given manager wants if for their closer to come into a close game and blow the save by allowing a couple of runs to score. Over the past two seasons (112 innings), he has only given up two homers. Since he allowed his last home run on September 18, 2022, the right-hander has tossed 56 ⅓ innings without allowing a ball to leave the stadium. Foley is not just limiting homers but he is also pitching extremely well. Over the past 30 days, he has a 1.46 ERA, 10 strikeouts, four holds, and two saves while only allowing one barrel over 36 batted ball events. The Tigers might be catching on as well.

After Foley returned from the bereavement list on Saturday, the Tigers promptly went to him and he promptly got a five-out save. There have been very few opportunities to grab a closer on the waiver wire recently and while there might not be too many save opportunities down the stretch for the Tigers, he has the best chance to get most of the saves the rest of the way.