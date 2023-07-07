Pickups of the Day: The Incredible Julks

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JULY 04: Corey Julks #9 of the Houston Astros doubles against the Colorado Rockies at Minute Maid Park on July 04, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) Getty Images

Rotoworld’s brand-new Pickups of the Day column is designed to help fantasy managers uncover a handful of widely-available targets over the course of the season. It could be a breakout candidate, a prospect stash, an injury replacement, a pitcher with a favorable matchup or week, a player who is due some better luck, or any other number of scenarios. If there’s value to be found on the waiver wire, we will find it and bring it your way. Today’s edition features an extended opportunity for a rookie outfielder in Miami, another rookie outfielder tearing the cover off the ball in Houston, and a burgeoning high-leverage reliever in Oakland.

Corey Julks, OF, Astros

Available in 96 percent of Yahoo leagues

Julks has been sizzling-hot at the dish lately, batting .319 (30-for-94) with three homers and eight stolen bases across 28 games since June 1. These are arbitrary endpoints, but it’s worth noting that his recent hot streak, which includes four consecutive multi-hit performances since July 3, isn’t a small sample-size fluke. The 27-year-old rookie appears to be emerging as Houston’s primary left fielder while Yordan Alvarez (oblique) remains sidelined, and should continue to find himself in the lineup at designated hitter -- with Yainer Diaz likely getting more at-bats at catcher -- following his return later this month. Simply put, Julks’ recent hot streak doesn’t appear to be a total fluke, and he’s certainly done enough to warrant an extended look as an everyday corner outfielder moving forward. He’s at least worthy of a speculative pickup for fantasy managers in deeper mixed leagues.

Download the Rotoworld App to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts, track your favorite players, as well as read articles and player cards. Get it here!

Dane Myers, OF, Marlins

Available in 100 percent of Yahoo leagues

With both Jazz Chisholm Jr. (oblique) and Jonathan Davis (knee) on the shelf due to injury, Myers has an opportunity to make an immediate impact for the Marlins over the next few weeks as their primary center fielder. The unheralded 27-year-old outfielder, who was originally drafted as a pitcher by the Tigers back in 2017 before converting to a position player a few years ago, has taken an interesting route to the majors, parlaying an astronomical .335/.423/.533 triple-slash line with 13 homers and 16 steals across 298 plate appearances over 69 games between Double-A Pensacola and Triple-A Jacksonville into his first call-up earlier this week. He’s collected at least one hit in each of his first three games in the majors and should continue to play regularly for Miami, at least until Chisholm Jr. is ready to return in a few weeks. There’s enough over-the-fence pop and stolen base potential to merit a speculative roster spot in deeper mixed leagues.

Shintaro Fujinami, SP/RP, Athletics

Available in 99 percent of Yahoo leagues

Fujinami was jettisoned from Oakland’s starting rotation back in late April following a calamitous four-start stretch to kick off his major-league debut in which he allowed a staggering 24 runs on 19 hits with a 12/12 K/BB ratio across 15 innings of work. The 29-year-old right-hander took awhile to adjust to a relief role, but his stuff has begun to play up in shorter bursts, and he’s settled into a nice groove over the last few weeks, posting a strong 3.38 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 15/6 K/BB ratio across 13 1/3 innings (12 appearances) since June 1. He’s reeled off five consecutive scoreless frames with seven strikeouts and zero walks over his last four appearances. It’s abundantly clear that Fujinami isn’t a big-league starter, but he has a chance to blossom into an elite high-leverage reliever, which is what most scouts envisioned last offseason when he made the jump to the majors.