Saves and Steals: Duran joins the ranks

This week in Saves and Steals, Jhoan Duran returned from the injured list to record his first save. Mason Miller continues to collect strikeouts and climb the rankings. An injury concern with Craig Kimbrel brings some uncertainty in Baltimore. And Kyle Finnegan is closing the door in the ninth inning for the Nationals. In the steals department, Jacob Young is running wild in Washington and a couple of worthwhile prospects made their debut in Houston and Colorado. Let’s start with the closing landscape over the last week.

Fantasy Baseball Closer Rankings

Tier 1: At the Top

Edwin Díaz - New York Mets

Díaz is in a bit of a saves drought. He hasn’t seen a save chance in over two weeks. He took the loss against the Cubs on Monday, giving up a two-run homer in the top of the ninth in a tie game. Still, Díaz remains at the top of the closer rankings behind his top-tier skills and secured role.

Tier 2: The Elite

Emmanuel Clase - Cleveland Guardians

Evan Phillips - Los Angeles Dodgers

Mason Miller - Oakland A’s

Ryan Helsley - St. Louis Cardinals

Jhoan Duran - Minnesota Twins

Raisel Iglesias - Atlanta Braves

Camilo Doval - San Francisco Giants

Josh Hader - Houston Astros

Clase recorded his eighth save against the Red Sox, then took a loss in extra innings against the Braves. He bounced back with a save in extra innings against the Astros on Wednesday for his ninth. Clase has been excellent through the first month, posting a 0.55 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, and 16 strikeouts to one walk across 16 1/3 innings. The strikeout rate is a nice bounceback from last season when fewer strikeouts led to more volatility. Phillips added two saves to give him eight. He’s off to a great start with a 0.71 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, and 16 strikeouts across 12 2/3 frames.

Miller has solidified himself as a top-five closer, picking up three saves this week to give him eight. Oakland doesn’t have the best team context, but low-scoring games mean more save opportunities when they are ahead. And the 25-year-old right-hander is putting some of the best skills in baseball on display, with 29 strikeouts across 14 1/3 innings for an incredible 18.21 K/9.

Helsley had a big week on the mound with three saves. He’s up to ten saves with a 1.69 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, and 19 strikeouts with only two walks over 16 innings. He’ll remain among the top closers if he can keep that walk rate down and stay off the injured list.

Duran was activated off the injured list this week after suffering an oblique strain in spring training. He got a save chance on his first day back, striking out one batter for his first save on Tuesday against the White Sox. Duran slots right back in among the elite closers.

Iglesias recorded his eighth save, working around a pair of baserunners against the Mariners on Wednesday. He’s been effective despite a downtick in his strikeout rate. On the bright side, the whiffs have come back over the last couple of weeks. The 34-year-old right-hander should be just fine over the course of the season.

The Giants haven’t been in a position to give Doval much work through the first month. He picked up only his fifth save and a win this week. And Houston’s struggles have Hader sitting on just two saves through April. The two could make for solid buy-low options.

Tier 3: The Solid Options

Clay Holmes - New York Yankees

Robert Suarez - San Diego Padres

Jordan Romano - Toronto Blue Jays

Kirby Yates - Texas Rangers

Jason Foley - Detroit Tigers

Kenley Jansen - Boston Red Sox

Alexis Díaz - Cincinnati Reds

David Bednar - Pittsburgh Pirates

Craig Kimbrel - Baltimore Orioles

While not the flashiest of closers, Holmes has been incredibly reliable for the Yankees. He picked up a five-out save against the Orioles on Wednesday, striking out three. He’s up a league-leading 11 saves while not allowing a run over 15 innings of work, striking out 16 batters to only one walk.

Suarez has been outstanding as the Padres closer. He picked up one more save this week for his tenth of the year to go with a 0.66 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, and 11 strikeouts across 13 2/3 innings.

Romano worked a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts on Sunday against the Dodgers for his fourth save since coming off the injured list on April 16. Yimi García continues his impressive work as a setup man, striking out 16 batters with one run allowed over 13 1/3 innings.

The late-career resurgence for Yates has been impressive to see. The 37-year-old right-hander continues to solidify the closer role with two more saves this week for five on the season. He’s yet to allow a run while striking out 14 batters across 12 innings. Meanwhile, José Leclerc continues to work his way back into high-leverage work with five consecutive scoreless appearances.

Foley, another emerging closer in 2024, added two more saves on the week to give him nine. He gave up his first two runs of the season for a 1.32 ERA across 13 2/3 innings. Foley has occasionally been used in high-leverage spots in the eighth inning, with Shelby Miller getting a save chance this week. But Foley remains the primary reliever to get the ninth inning and the Tigers have been playing lots of close games, giving him plenty of save chances.

Jansen has been excellent for the Red Sox as he gets further away from the spring injury concerns. He picked up a win this week and carries a 1.86 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, and 14 strikeouts across 9 2/3 innings. Rookie right-hander Justin Slaten has been a young reliever on the rise in Boston. He’s allowed just one run over 17 1/3 frames.

Díaz earned his sixth save this week, striking out two in an inning against the Padres. He’s pitched well of late, with no walks in five of his last six outings. Meanwhile, Bednar has struggled just as it appeared he was getting right. He’s allowed at least one run in each of his last three appearances.

Kimbrel has been unavailable to pitch over the last several days due to a back issue. Though, the Orioles haven’t deemed it serious enough for a stint on the injured list. But the problem could explain his back-to-back blown save chances. Danny Coulombe was given the first save chance with Kimbrel sidelined, converting his first against the Yankees on Monday. Yennier Cano should also see save chances should Kimbrel require more missed time.

Tier 4: There’s Upside Here

James McArthur - Kansas City Royals

Andrés Muñoz/Ryne Stanek - Seattle Mariners

Jose Alvarado/Jeff Hoffman - Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Finnegan - Washington Nationals

Kevin Ginkel - Arizona Diamondbacks

Jason Adam - Tampa Bay Rays

McArthur made just one appearance this week, picking up his seventh save with a perfect inning against the Blue Jays on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Muñoz got back on a roll in the ninth inning with three consecutive saves, giving him five. In Philadelphia, Alvarado continues to get usage outside of the ninth inning, frustrating fantasy managers. He recorded his fifth save on Sunday, then pitched the eighth on Tuesday and Wednesday while Jeff Hoffman and Gregory Soto earned saves.

Finnegan has been on quite a roll. He’s allowed just one baserunner over his last eight outings, striking out nine batters with no hits and one walk allowed since April 13. He struck out the side against the Rangers on Wednesday for his tenth save, tying him for the league lead.

Ginkel’s run as the Diamondbacks’ closer was extended, with Paul Sewald suffering a minor setback in his rebab from an oblique strain. Sewald felt some renewed soreness and will continue throwing bullpen sessions. Ginkel locked down his fifth save Sunday against the Mariners.

Adam picked up his first save on Monday against the Brewers, striking out two batters. However, it doesn’t appear Adam will get all of the save chances in Pete Fairbanks’ absence. Garrett Cleavinger has a pair of saves, with Adam regularly working high-leverage spots before the ninth inning. Adam should be rostered as the reliever most likely to lead the team in save chances, but it could just be a committee until Fairbanks returns.

Tier 5: Just Getting By

Hector Neris - Chicago Cubs

Carlos Estévez - Los Angeles Angels

Tanner Scott - Miami Marlins

Joel Payamps/Trevor Megill - Milwaukee Brewers

Neris has yet to have a clean outing in 12 appearances. He picked up this fifth save of the season on Wednesday, working around a hit against the Mets. He can only get away with an 11/10 K/BB ratio for so long. Mark Leiter Jr. has been far and away the most effective reliever in the late innings for the Cubs and should be someone to watch for eventual save chances.

Estévez gave up a run but held on for the save on Monday against the Phillies. He got another save chance Tuesday but gave up three runs to take the loss. He’s allowed runs in three of his last four outings after a strong start to the season. Meanwhile, Scott has not allowed a run over his last seven outings but still holds a 13/12 K/BB ratio across 12 2/3 innings.

No save chances for Payamps this week. Instead, it was Trevor Megill recording his first save as this situation appears to be moving towards a committee approach.

Tier 6: If You Must

Michael Kopech - Chicago White Sox

Tyler Kinley/Justin Lawrence - Colorado Rockies

Injured

Devin Williams - back

Paul Sewald - oblique

Steals Department

The Reds and Nationals have stood above the rest of the league in steals, with the Reds leading at 55 to Washington’s 53. Elly De La Cruz and Jacob Young have been major contributors, both leading the majors in steals over the last week with six. We know all about De La Cruz’s early success, but Young is having a solid season with the Nationals. The 24-year-old outfielder is slashing .314/.351/.371 with 16 runs scored and 12 steals across 76 plate appearances. Two prospects more widely available made their debut this week that could contribute some speed. Joey Loperfido was promoted by the Astros, taking Jose Abreu’s spot in the lineup. Loperfido stole 27 bases across the minors in 2023 while hitting 25 homers. He was hitting .287/.393/.713 with 13 home runs and five steals in Triple-A before getting the call. The hit tool is in question, but there’s some intriguing power/speed upside with potential for counting stats hitting in the Houston lineup. In Colorado, Jordan Beck was called up in place of Nolan Jones, who landed on the injured list with a back issue. The 23-year-old swiped 20 bags in the minors last year with 25 homers. He was up to five homers, five steals, and a .999 OPS across 121 plate appearances in Triple-A. Both Beck and Loperfido are worthy of a look in all formats.

