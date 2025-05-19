Top fantasy baseball prospects: Matt Shaw gets the call, Cole Young heating up

A reminder: This is ONLY players who have Rookie of the Year MLB eligibility, and ONLY a look at potential help for 2025.

That out of the way, here’s a look at the top prospects who can help your fantasy roster this season.

1. Matt Shaw, 3B, Chicago Cubs

2025 stats: 24 G, .286/.409/.560, 5 HR, 5 SB, 17 BB, 11 SO at Triple-A Iowa; 18 G, .172/.294/.241, 1 HR, 0 SB, 10 BB, 18 SO at Chicago (NL).

Just as I was starting this article, it was announced that Shaw will be heading back from Iowa to Chicago before the Cubs’ game against the Marlins on Monday. The infielder struggled in his two-plus week sample in the majors, but it’s hard to be too discouraged by such a small sample; uninspiring as it may have been. Shaw appears to have rediscovered his pop in Triple-A, and even if you can’t expect that kind of slugging mark at the highest level, he’s far from a dink-and-dunk hitter. He’s also the rare third baseman who has a chance to provide swipes. Shaw deserves a second chance in fantasy lineups, as he’d be far from the first player to scuffle in his first taste of MLB action only to have success.

2. Roman Anthony, OF, Boston Red Sox

2025 stats: 41 G, .322/.446/.503, 5 HR, 3 SB, 35 BB, 37 SO at Triple-A Worcester.

Even knowing Shaw is heading up, I still strongly considered keeping Anthony in the top spot. The ball still isn’t going over the fence as he still hasn’t homered in the month of May, but he’s 14-for-36 over his last 10 games with three doubles. Pretty hard to complain about that lack of production. Pretty easy to complain about Anthony not being a member of the Red Sox so far, and while it should be soon, fantasy managers have every right to be frustrated that he’s ‘toiling’ in the minors instead of in Boston. Stay patient. It’s coming soon.

3. Cole Young, 2B, Seattle Mariners

2025 stats: 44 G, .250/.364/.423, 4 HR, 1 SB, 23 BB, 27 SO at Triple-A Tacoma.

Welcome back to the list, Cole. With Jordan Lawlar now back in Arizona, Young gets the spot. Those numbers above aren’t overly impressive on the surface, but they’re not indicative of how well he’s played as of late. In his 16 games in the month of May, he’s hitting .349/.438/.698 with four homers for the Rainiers. The 2022 first-round pick has an easy plus hit tool from the left side, and he’s clearly beginning to tap into his power as well. Seattle is currently playing Leo Rivas, Miles Mastrobuoni and Dylan Moore at second base. Yeah, there’s an opening here, and if Young keeps this up, that opening will be filled by one of the top prospects in the system.

4. Jacob Misiorowski, RHP, Milwaukee Brewers

2025 stats: 9 G, 49.1 IP, 1.46 ERA, .151 BAA, 19 BB, 59 SO at Triple-A Nashville.

Misiorowski went seven innings in his last start, and he held Triple-A Memphis to just one run with five strikeouts against one walk. That’s three straight outings that the right-hander has gone at least six innings, and he’s issued no more than one walk in four of his last five starts. The Brewers are keeping it coy in terms of a potential call-up for Misiorowski, but have mentioned him as a potential “option” for the rotation. It’s understandable that they are playing the long-game with the 23-year-old, but it’s hard to imagine Misiorowski doesn’t make the Brew Crew better right now. It’s hard to imagine he wouldn’t make fantasy rosters better when Milwaukee comes to that conclusion, as well.

5. Bubba Chandler, RHP, Pittsburgh Pirates

2025 stats: 9 G, 37.1 IP, 2.17 ERA, .197 BAA, 16 BB, 56 SO at Triple-A Indianapolis.

Chandler’s last start was just so-so, as he gave up a pair of runs while allowing seven hits over 4 1/3 innings against Louisville on Sunday. He was much better in his first start since our last update with five scoreless frames and eight strikeouts; also against Louisville. Chandler looks ready to go and then some, and the Pirates are going nowhere. Even if Pittsburgh limits the innings, there’s loads of fantasy upside in his right arm. It’s hard to see him not making starts in the majors before 2025 comes to a close.

Around the minors:

The Pirates selected Konnor Griffin with the ninth pick of last year’s draft, and based on the early results, there could be a few teams that regret passing on him. He’s now hitting .324 with a .920 OPS over 33 games for Low-A Bradenton, and he’s been even better as of late; going 18-for-37 with five extra-base hits and five steals over his last 10 games. Griffin is a fantastic athlete with plus-plus speed and a weapons-grade arm, and the Marauders have used him at both shortstop and the outfield in 2025. There’s the potential massive power in his right-handed bat, and the hit tool is more advanced than anticipated. Griffin has a chance to be a fantasy star in the coming years, and could help the Bucs by the end of 2027.

Luis Morales was given a $3 million bonus by the Athletics in 2023, and it appears to have been a wise investment. After a so-so first full professional season in High-A with Lansing, he’s forged a 2.98 ERA over 42 1/3 innings that’s accompanied by a 53/15 K/BB ratio and 1.02 WHIP over eight starts. His last two starts have seen the 22-year-old at his best; striking out 11 over 13 innings while allowing just three runs. With a plus-plus fastball that can get into the high 90s without much effort and well above-average slider, Morales has the stuff to be a mid-rotation starter or better, and it’s not out of the question he could make starts for the A’s by the end of 2025. He’s definitely a name to keep an eye on for this season and beyond.

There may not be a prospect who has seen his stock improve more in 2025 than Aroon Escobar, and he had another big night Saturday for Low-A Clearwater. He went 5-for-5 with a homer and a double for the Thrashers, and he’s now hitting .328/.429/.573 with eight homers over his 33 games in the Florida State League. The 20-year-old has tapped into his well above-average power, and the ball jumps off his bat, giving him a chance for an above-average hit tool to go with it. He’s not going to be a major stolen base threat, but if the other offensive tools play to their ability, that won’t matter. Escobar is far too good for Low-A, but the long-term upside makes him a player that needs to be rostered in the overwhelming majority of keeper formats.

