Two-start pitchers: Chris Sale headlines a group of stellar options for the final week of the 2025 season

Hello and welcome to the final installment of our weekly two-start pitcher article for the 2025 MLB season.

I have been here every Friday to highlight some of the best two-start pitcher options in fantasy baseball leagues for the upcoming week and I sincerely appreciate each and every one of you that has come along for the ride with me.

It’s the final week of the year. The decisions that you make now could wind up making or breaking your entire season. Now is the time to really dig in and make sure we’re optimizing our rosters as well as possible.

This is a living document, so we’ll update the options below as the weekend moves along.

Before we get into it, we’ll start with a couple of notes on situations that may be unresolved or teams that may not have a two-start pitcher lined up for the upcoming week:

The Orioles continue to roll with a six-man rotation, so as long as no one suffers an injury over the weekend, it appears as though no one will line up for two starts in the final week of the regular season with only six games on tap. The only possibility would be Dean Kremer (vs. Rays, @ Yankees) should anything get moved around or if someone in their rotation gets shut down prematurely.

As things currently stand, the Guardians are using a six-man rotation and don’t have anyone lined up to make two starts next week. That could change though if they’re still in the playoff picture on Sunday. If that’s the case, Gavin Williams could start on regular rest over Joey Cantillo, in which case he would draw the two-start week (vs. Tigers, vs. Rangers) and would make for a strong option.

As things currently stand, Jack Flaherty is in line to make two starts for the Tigers next week (@ Guardians, @ Red Sox). There are a couple of ways in which that could change though. If the Tigers have a rough weekend and their spot on the playoffs starts to get challenged, we could see Tarik Skubal on regular rest take the ball on Tuesday against the Guardians, in which case he would get the two-start week instead. If the Tigers have a good weekend and play well against the Guardians to start next week, you could see them lock up the American League Central, in which case they may just use some sort of bullpen day on Sunday instead of giving Flaherty his full workload. Just things to keep in mind. We’ll update through the weekend if we gain any additional clarity.

No word yet on what the Angels plan to do with their rotation to fill the void left by Jose Soriano (forearm) landing on the injured list. It’s possible that Yusei Kikuchi moves up and starts on regular rest on Tuesday, in which case he would start twice next week (vs. Royals, vs. Astros). It’s also possible that they promote someone from Triple-A or go with a bullpen day, in which case we’re unlikely to have interest.

The Dodgers will roll with a six-man rotation once again for the final week of the regular season, meaning that none of their starters will line up for two starts. At least they’re consistent.

The Twins are another team that have been rolling with a six-man rotation and there’s no reason to expect them to go away from that in the final week of the season, so none of their starters will get the honor of toeing the slab twice.

The Pirates are utilizing a six-man rotation for the final week of the season as well so that means none of their starters will take the mound twice. With Monday being an off-day, they could choose to move Paul Skenes up to Tuesday and give him the option to make two starts next week (@ Reds, @ Braves), but that doesn’t seem particularly likely. It also wouldn’t impact any decisions for fantasy managers as he’s locked into lineups regardless.

The Rangers are moving to a six-man rotation to accommodate the return of Tyler Mahle on Friday, making it so that none of their starters will double next week. If Mahle doesn’t make it through his start healthy or if anyone else gets skipped, it would be Jack Leiter getting the two-start week (vs. Twins, @ Guardians)

The Nationals are going with a six-man rotation as well and with each team only playing six games over the final week that’s another team that will be without a two-start pitcher. If you’re looking for volume, this is a tough week to add it to your team.

Without further ado, let’s dig into the options for the week of September 22.

Going Twice…

Note: Probable pitchers as of September 19 and are subject to change.

American League

Strong Plays

Cole Ragans, Royals, LHP (@ Angels, @ Athletics)

Ragans has been a major disappointment throughout the 2025 season, posting a 2-3 record, 5.16 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and an 80/18 K/BB ratio over 52 1/3 innings over 11 starts. This is his chance to finish the season on a high note though before coming back fresh in 2026. He gets a pair of road starts against weak divisional opponents that he should be able to feast on. Even if the ratios aren’t quite where we would want them to be, he should be able to pile up strikeouts in these two starts and will be in a good position to earn a victory as well. I understand that fantasy managers are bitter over his performance this season, but that doesn’t mean he should be on the bench for the final week of the season. Roll with him in all leagues.

Kevin Gausman, Blue Jays, RHP (vs. Red Sox, vs. Rays)

Kevin Gausman is tentatively lined up to make two starts next week – both of them at home against familiar divisional foes. He’s an excellent option whether he makes one start or two, but there’s a chance that he gets moved from that second start or has it shortened depending on how the Jays want to align their rotation for the postseason. Gausman has been terrific this season, registering a 3.38 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and a 177/47 K/BB ratio over 183 2/3 innings. Studly.

Lucas Giolito, Red Sox, RHP (@ Blue Jays, vs. Tigers)

Giolito has had a terrific bounce-back season for the Red Sox, posting a 10-6 record, 3.46 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and a 118/52 K/BB ratio over 140 1/3 innings after missing the entire 2024 season due to injury. The matchups aren’t ideal for the upcoming week, but there’s a very strong chance that he does make both of the starts with the Red Sox desperately fighting for a postseason berth. I’d feel comfortable starting him in leagues of all sizes.

AJ Blubaugh, Astros, RHP (@ Athletics, @ Angels)

Blubagh has impressed through his first nine outings (two starts) with the Astros this season, registering a 2.16 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and a 32/7 K/BB ratio across 25 innings of work. The only concern is the workload, as he threw only 50 pitches and went just three innings his last time out. The matchups are great and he’s a solid bet to help fantasy managers in ratios and in strikeouts. If he can make it through five innings, he’ll have a shot at helping out in wins as well. He makes for an excellent streaming option for the final week of the regular season.

Decent Plays

Ian Seymour, Rays, RHP (@ Orioles, @ Blue Jays)

So far, so good for Seymour as he transitions to the Rays’ starting rotation. He’s coming off of a brilliant outing in which he didn’t allow an earned run over seven innings against the Blue Jays while striking out three. For the season, he holds a minuscule 2.54 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and a 55/15 K/BB ratio across 49 2/3 frames. Now he’ll do battle against the Orioles in Baltimore before finishing up with a Blue Jays’ squad that is likely to be sitting most of their regulars on the final day of the season. He makes for an excellent streaming option wherever he may be available.

Shane Smith, White Sox, RHP (@ Yankees, @ Nationals)

While Smith’s rookie campaign with the White Sox has been a rousing success, he is limping his way to the finish line and may be getting a bit fatigued. He was lit up for six runs on nine hits over 4 1/3 innings against the Orioles his last time out and now he’ll face a tough assignment against the Yankees to start the week. The matchup against the Nationals on Sunday is better – assuming that he actually makes that start. If you’re hunting for strikeouts, he’s still in play, but if you’re concerned about protecting ratios, you may want to look in a different direction.

Luis Gil, Yankees, RHP (vs. White Sox, vs. Orioles)

Luis Gil has allowed a lot of traffic on the basepaths through his first nine starts, leading to a cringe-inducing 1.50 WHIP, but he has able to limit the overall damage (3.33 ERA) despite a troublesome 36/29 K/BB ratio. He has picked up four victories in nine starts and is a threat to earn a win every time he takes the mound with the Yankees’ offense backing him. He looks like a solid option for his upcoming two-start week and should be started in all leagues.

Bryce Miller, Mariners, RHP (vs. Rockies, vs. Dodgers)

After a terrific season for the Mariners in 2024, Miller has come crashing back to earth this year, posting a miserable 5.58 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and a 68/31 K/BB ratio over 80 2/3 innings. What he has in his favor this week though are the matchups. He’ll do battle against the Rockies at home in a spot where he should be a favorite to earn a victory and then he’ll finish the season with a Dodgers’ squad that will probably be resting many of its starters. If there’s any week to trust Miller after a disappointing season, this would be it.

At Your Own Risk

Mason Barnett, Athletics, RHP (vs. Astros, vs. Royals)

The 24-year-old right-hander has struggled through his first four starts in the big leagues, registering a 7.56 ERA, 1.92 WHIP and a 15/9 K/BB ratio across 16 2/3 innings of work. He has also lasted five innings in just one of his first four outings. The matchups aren’t the greatest either. It’s the final week of the season, so if all you’re concerned with is volume and trying to pile up strikeouts, he could be worth a look. It’s very likely that he hurts your ratios though and is unlikely to earn a victory in either of these starts.

National League

Strong Plays

Chris Sale, Braves, LHP (vs. Nationals, vs. Pirates)

The schedule couldn’t line up much better for Sale entering the final week of the 2025 season, getting to do battle against the Nationals and Pirates with both starts coming at home. He hasn’t missed a beat since returning from the injured list, posting a 1.75 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and a ridiculous 36/2 K/BB ratio over 25 2/3 innings in four starts since being activated. He may be the top overall play on the board for the final week of the season.

Cristopher Sanchez, Phillies, LHP (vs. Marlins, vs. Twins)

For now at least, the Phillies’ star southpaw is lined up to make two starts next week, though he could get pushed from that Sunday start as the Phillies line up their playoff rotation as the desire. He has been a revelation on the hill this season, registering a 2.66 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and a 198/43 K/BB ratio over 189 1/3 innings. He should be started in all leagues regardless of whether he makes one start or two.

Brady Singer, Reds, RHP (vs. Pirates, @ Brewers)

Singer has done a nice job in his first season with the Reds, compiling a 14-10 record, 3.86 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and a 155/59 K/BB ratio over 161 innings through his first 30 starts. He has been rolling as of late, allowing two runs or fewer in six of his last seven starts and just three runs in the other. He’ll get a premium matchup against the Pirates to start the week before finishing the season against a Brewers’ squad that could be resting many of it’s regulars. Singer looks like a very strong option in all leagues for the final week of the season.

Brandon Woodruff, Brewers, RHP (@ Padres, vs. Reds)

Woodruff has been exceptional in his return to the Brewers’ rotation this season, going 7-2 with a 3.20 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and an 83/14 K/BB ratio over 64 2/3 innings through his first 12 starts. There’s no reason to expect any sort of drop off this week. The only concern is that with the top seed in the National League already locked up, it’s possible that Woodruff doesn’t start or doesn’t see a full workload on Sunday against the Reds. It’s a minor quibble though and he should still be locked into all fantasy lineups for the final week of the regular season.

Cade Horton, Cubs, RHP (vs. Mets, vs. Cardinals)

Tentatively, Horton is lined up to make two starts next week, but with a Wild Card spot already locked up and the Cubs looking to set their rotation for the postseason, it wouldn’t be surprising in the least to see Javier Assad make that start on Sunday instead, allowing them to deploy Horton in whichever game they want in the Wild Card round. He’ll still start against the Mets and is worth using in all leagues, just don’t go in expecting him to make two starts next week. Treat it as a bonus if he does actually get the ball on Sunday.

Nick Pivetta, Padres, RHP (vs. Brewers, vs. Diamondbacks)

Like many teams heading to the postseason, it’s unclear whether we’ll actually get two starts from Pivetta next week, or if they’ll choose to optimize their rotation for the postseason and roll with an extra starter or some sort of bullpen game instead. The Padres’ right-hander has been awesome this season and still makes for a strong option on the week, even if he does only get one start, so this shouldn’t impact decisions.

Ryan Weathers, Marlins, LHP (@ Phillies, vs. Mets)

Sandwiched around stints on the injured list, Weathers has actually done a very nice job through his first seven starts for the Marlins this season – posting a 3.21 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and a 29/10 K/BB ratio across 33 2/3 innings. He’ll draw a pair of tough divisional foes for his upcoming two-start week, but as long as he’s taking the mound we want to be using him for fantasy purposes. The limited strikeout rate is offset by the added volume of a two-start week, making Weathers a nice streaming option in all leagues.

Decent Plays

Brandon Pfaadt, Diamondbacks, RHP (vs. Dodgers, @ Padres)

Pfaadt has struggled to find consistency this season, as evidenced by his 13-8 record with a 5.02 ERA and 1.34 WHIP. He’s coming off perhaps the best start of his career though – striking out seven batters over nine innings of scoreless, one-hit baseball against the Giants. The opponents are both tough for the upcoming week, and there’s always a chance with final week shenanigans that he doesn’t end up making the Sunday start, but it we’re chasing volume and looking to make up ground in wins and strikeouts, he makes for a solid option in both 15- and 12-team formats.

Justin Verlander, Giants, RHP (vs. Cardinals, vs. Rockies)

The 42-year-old hurler gets two strong matchups at home to finish out the 2025 season and they may serve as an audition for interested teams as he’s heading into free agency and has already expressed his desire to continue pitching in 2026. While the overall line on the season is underwhelming, Verlander has actually been dominant over his last five starts, registering a 0.87 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and a 28/12 K/BB ratio over 31 innings. If he’s hanging around on the waiver wire, he makes for an excellent streaming option for the final week of the regular season.

Michael McGreevy, Cardinals, RHP (@ Giants, @ Cubs)

McGreevy hasn’t quite hit the ground running in the Cardinals’ rotation the way that most fantasy managers had hoped, but he still sports a solid 4.08 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and a 53/15 K/BB ratio over 86 innings in his first 15 outings. He was a difference maker in fantasy leagues during the final week of the 2024 season and I anticipate that being the case once again in 2025. Look for him to finish his year on a high note with a pair of stellar road starts. He should be utilized in all formats.

At Your Own Risk

McCade Brown, Rockies, RHP (@ Mariners, @ Giants)

Never Rockies. Never. Just don’t do it. Even when it’s two starts on the road. Nothing that we have seen from McCade Brown through his first five starts gives any indication that he can be useful for fantasy purposes. He’s 0-4 with a sky-high 9.17 ERA, 2.09 WHIP and an 11/13 K/BB ratio over 17 2/3 innings. Could he defy logic and dominate in one of those starts to earn his first MLB victory? Sure. The odds are stacked against it though. More likely, you’d wind up with eight innings of horrific ratios and a handful of strikeouts. Just say no.

David Peterson, Mets, LHP (@ Cubs, @ Marlins)

While Peterson has had a solid season overall for the Mets, he has really struggled down the stretch, posting a 7.59 ERA and 1.66 WHIP over 40 1/3 innings in his last eight starts. While it’s possible that he reverts to his early-season form here, if you’re trying to protect your ratios at this point of the season there’s really no reason to chance it. If all you’re looking for is wins and strikeouts, you can roll him out there and hope for the best. It’s also possible he loses that second start as the Mets look to set their rotation for the Wild Card round.