Two-start pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski leads a plethora of terrific options as we pass the quarter pole

Hello and welcome to the eighth installment of our weekly two-start pitcher article for the 2026 MLB season.

I will be here every Friday to highlight some of the best two-start pitcher options in fantasy baseball leagues for the upcoming week providing my insights and recommendations on which options should be started or benched.

It’s crazy that we’re already more than a quarter of the way through the 2026 season. It seems like we just started.

We now have actual actionable data that we can use to make decisions on these pitchers, as most of them have taken the mound five or six times already. A pitcher can get lucky and post quality results despite poor underlying numbers through a couple of starts, but it’s much more difficult to sustain that over a longer stretch of time.

This is a living document, so we’ll update the options below as the weekend moves along.

Before we get into it, we’ll start with a couple of notes on situations that may be unresolved or teams that may not have a two-start pitcher lined up for the upcoming week:

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We know that Jose Quintana will make two starts for the Rockies this week. What we don’t know, is who else may join him for a two-step (vs. Rangers, at Diamondbacks). Chase Dollander is lined up to do so, but it seems far more likely that he’ll wind up on the injured list after exiting Thursday’s start due to tightness in his arm. It’s unclear whether they’ll summon someone from Triple-A to take his place in the rotation or roll with a bullpen game in that spot. Either way, no one that they could throw out there would be worthy of streaming in this spot.

Once again, we get a six-game week from the Dodgers, which means that each of their starters will take the mound once and no one will get a two-start week. We thought that we would get one from Yoshinobu Yamamoto last week, but with Blake Snell’s return to the rotation, it ended up being Roki Sasaki that got the ball twice.

There could be a second Yankees’ starter making two starts this week (vs. Blue Jays, vs. Rays), but as of now we aren’t sure who that will be. Max Fried is tentatively lined up to do so, but he’s getting additional testing done after exiting Wednesday’s start due to soreness in his elbow. A trip to the injured list seems likely there. It’s possible that Elmer Rodriguez could return and take his place in the Yankees’ rotation, which would make him an interesting streaming option. We’ll update here if we get any additional clarification through the weekend.

Someone will also make two starts for the Phillies next week (vs. Reds, vs. Guardians), but it’s not entirely clear who that will be yet either. Andrew Painter is scheduled to take the ball on Monday and he would be lined up to do so, but there’s growing speculation that the Phillies could use Thursday’s off-day to skip the struggling right-hander in order to give him a breather. If that’s the case, it would be Jesus Luzardo winding up with the two-start week for the Phillies. It’s pretty simple for planning purposes. Painter should be avoided whether it’s one start or two, while Luzardo is an easy start regardless of how many starts he makes.

Things could change for the Mariners, but as of now it looks like they’re going to move to a six-man rotation, at least temporarily, to accommodate the return of Bryce Miller. That means that Luis Castillo will stick around instead of heading to the bullpen and makes it so none of their hurlers will get the ball twice in a six-game week. If anything changes, and Castillo is bumped or Miller suffers a setback, it would be Bryan Woo getting the two-start week as he’s lined up to pitch on Monday.

Going Twice…

Note: Probable pitchers as of May 15 and are subject to change.

American League

▶ Strong Plays

Parker Messick, Guardians, LHP (at Tigers, at Phillies)

The 25-year-old southpaw has exceeded every possible expectation through his first nine starts on the season, going 5-1 with a 2.35 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and a 58/14 K/BB ratio over 53 2/3 innings. He has been an absolute stud for fantasy purposes. Both the Tigers and Phillies struggle against southpaws, which sets him up very nicely to continue his dominant run in this two-start week. He should be locked into lineups in all formats and represents one of the stronger overall plays on the board for this week.

Will Warren, Yankees, RHP (vs. Blue Jays, vs. Rays)

Warren has really taken the next step this season and become a reliable weekly fantasy option. He sits at 5-1 with a 3.42 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and a 59/12 K/BB ratio across 47 1/3 innings on the season and hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down. With the Yankees’ offense backing him, he’s a threat to win every time he takes the mound and he should easily be able to eclipse double digit strikeouts in a two-start week. He should be an easy start in fantasy leagues of all sizes.

Dylan Cease, Blue Jays, RHP (at Yankees, vs. Pirates)

Cease has been outstanding through his first nine starts for the Blue Jays, checking in with a 2.41 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and a league-leading 75 strikeouts over 52 1/3 innings. What has been especially impressive from Cease this season is the reduced walk rate which has led to a much more palatable WHIP than we’re used to seeing from the right-hander. The battle against the Yankees in the Bronx is tricky for sure, but it’s not close to being enough for me to sit Cease for a two-start week, especially when he’s rolling like this.

J.T. Ginn, Athletics, RHP (at Angels, at Padres)

Ginn has been very impressive in the early going for the A’s this season, compiling a 3.12 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and a 34/16 K/BB ratio over 43 1/3 innings through his first 10 appearances (seven starts). The fact that he gets to make both of these starts on the road in pitcher’s parks instead of at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento is a major benefit as well. I know that he’s difficult to trust, but Ginn looks like a very strong option this week. I’d be starting him everywhere that I could.

▶ Decent Plays

Shane McClanahan, Rays, LHP (vs. Orioles, at Yankees)

This is a tough one for me to place this week as McClanahan has been so good through his first eight starts for the Rays, exceeding even the loftiest of expectations. I’m not convinced that he can stay healthy and continue at that level, but he’s absolutely pitching like an ace right now and should be started until further notice. My trepidation this week comes from the matchup against the Yankees in New York on Sunday. The Bombers have been punishing left-handed pitching all season and I could see that one going south for McClanahan in a hurry. It’s not enough to dissuade me from using him, but it’s the reason I have him listed as a decent play instead of a strong option for this week.

Framber Valdez, Tigers, LHP (vs. Guardians, at Orioles)

Valdez was supposed to come in and provide an elite 1-2 punch at the top of the Tigers’ rotation this season. Now with Tarik Skubal (elbow) shelved, he’s being counted on to shoulder a much bigger load for their pitching staff. The problem is that he hasn’t been as reliable as we have come to expect over the years. He holds a disappointing 4.32 ERA and 1.36 WHIP across his first 50 innings with the Tigers. The Guardians are one of the better offenses in the league against southpaws, so it’s not going to get any easier for him this week. Even if the results aren’t quite as good as you had hoped, I think you still have to continue trusting Valdez and rolling him out there each week – especially when he makes two starts.

Trevor Rogers, Orioles, LHP (at Rays, vs. Tigers)

Rogers predictably showed a bit of rust in his return from the injured list after missing time due to illness. It should be acknowledged that the start came in a difficult matchup against the Yankees though. The opposition gets a bit easier this week, getting to battle the Rays in Tampa Bay and the suddenly hapless Tigers at home. I know the overall results haven’t been great, but I have seen enough from Rogers during his time with the O’s that I’m willing to trust him against these opponents. I’ll be starting him with confidence in all leagues.

Reid Detmers, Angels, LHP (vs. Athletics, vs. Rangers)

The transition back to the Angels’ rotation for Detmers this season has gone pretty seamless so far, with the left-hander compiling a 4.38 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and a 53/17 K/BB ratio over his first 49 1/3 innings of work. The Athletics are a much less scary team away from home though and the Rangers have been the worst team in baseball against opposing left-handers this season. That makes Detmers a very attractive streaming target in all league sizes this week.

Noah Schultz, White Sox, LHP (at Mariners, at Giants)

Aside from one brutal start against the Angels in Los Angeles, Schultz has pitched very well in his first six starts at the big league level. The matchups this week are very favorable for him and the way that the White Sox’ offense has come to life, there’s actually a chance that he can earn victories when he pitches well. He needs to cut back on the walks in order to have sustained success at this level, but he’s still a strong start in this two-start week with his massive strikeout upside and the terrific matchups. I’d be comfortable starting him in all league sizes.

Walbert Ureña, Angels, RHP (vs. Athletics, vs. Rangers)

The 22-year-old rookie right-hander has performed admirably through his first seven appearances (five starts) for the Halos, registering a 3.29 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and a 26/17 K/BB ratio. If he can start to cut back on the free passes, the sky is the limit here. I like him much better with both of these matchups coming at home than I would if he had to go to a tough environment on the road. I think his strikeout upside makes him worth a look as a streaming play in all leagues.

Keider Montero, Tigers, RHP (vs. Guardians, at Orioles)

Montero has done a nice job stepping up and trying to stabilize a Tigers’ rotation that has been decimated by injuries this season. He holds a strong 3.65 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and a 31/10 K/BB ratio over 44 1/3 innings through his first eight starts. The elite WHIP is really what’s driving his fantasy value and is something that should continue even if the strikeouts aren’t quite where fantasy managers would like them to be. The added volume of the two-start week more than offsets that. I’d be rolling with Montero in all leagues.

Seth Lugo, Royals, RHP (vs. Red Sox, vs. Mariners)

After starting the season strong, Lugo has come crashing back to Earth over his last four starts where he has surrendered 18 runs over 21 1/3 innings. Both of his starts this week will come in Kansas City, which should help his cause, though the Royals’ offense has been struggling to provide support, leaving Lugo with just one victory to his name this season. He’s fine to use as a streaming option, just understand that the overall ceiling here is quite limited.

▶ At Your Own Risk

MacKenzie Gore, Rangers, LHP (at Rockies, at Angels)

Gore is such a frustrating player to roster for fantasy purposes due to his inconsistency. He’ll go out and throw a gem against one of the best lineups in the league only to get knocked around by subpar competition the next time out. The overall line looks alright though, which is all you’re really looking for at the end of the day. That being said, I’m not sure I want to trust him going to Coors Field this week, especially since the Angels loom as a tough matchup for a left-hander at the end of the week as well. My initial gut reaction was to start him in 15-teamers, but the more I dig in here, the more skeptical I’m becoming.

Slade Cecconi, Guardians, RHP (at Tigers, at Phillies)

Cecconi has been a major disappointment for the Guardians this season, posting an uninspiring 5.60 ERA and 1.58 WHIP over 45 innings in his first nine starts. It almost feels like his spot in the club’s rotation could be teetering on the ledge at the moment. Fortunately, he gets to battle a struggling Tigers’ squad at home to start the week which should be a get-right spot for him. The matchup against the Phillies on the road to finish the week isn’t as ideal, which leaves him in a tough spot this week. I’d consider using him in 15-teamers if I needed the volume, otherwise I’d probably leave him on the shelf.

Jacob Lopez, Athletics, LHP (at Angels, at Padres)

After a breakout 2025 season in which he gained fantasy relevance, Lopez has come crashing back to Earth in 2026 with a miserable 5.80 ERA and 1.71 WHIP over 40 1/3 innings through his first nine outings. If you’re looking for a glimmer of hope, he has pitched better of late – giving up just two runs in each of his last two starts. He also gets the benefit of both starts coming on the road as opposed to the bandbox that is Sutter Health Park. I can’t see going there in 12-teamers, but if you’re looking to make up volume in wins and strikeouts, I could see rolling the dice in 15-team formats.

Brayan Bello, Red Sox, RHP (at Royals, vs. Twins)

It seems like every time Bello takes the mound these days, he’s pitching to keep his spot in the Red Sox’ rotation. His last two times out, that has worked well for him, delivering back-to-back gems against the Tigers and Phillies – allowing just two runs over 13 1/3 innings with a 12/2 K/BB ratio. He has shown flashes like this before and gone back to being an extreme ratio destroyer, so the confidence level is low here, but the matchups against the Royals and Twins aren’t anything to shy away from. I think it comes down to whether you’re looking to attack wins and strikeouts or protect ratios. In 15-teamers I think he’s an easy start this week, in 12’s it would really depend on how badly I needed that volume.

Lance McCullers Jr., Astros, RHP (at Twins, at Cubs)

McCullers continues to look like a shell of his former self whenever he takes the mound for the Astros. He holds a horrifying 6.86 ERA and 1.53 WHIP across 39 1/3 innings on the season, though he has at least punched out 43 batters to provide some substance for fantasy managers that have streamed him. The matchups aren’t ideal this week and he’s likely to continue to inflict damage on your ratios, but if you want to throw caution to the wind to chase wins and strikeouts, go right ahead.

Patrick Corbin, Blue Jays, LHP (at Yankees, vs. Pirates)

We have all been sucked into this trap before. Corbin looks like a viable mixed league option to start the season, only to have one major blow up where he gives back any and all ratio gains that he may have provided up until that point. I’m not saying explicitly that it’s going to happen on Monday, but that matchup against the Yankees in the Bronx is screaming for a ratio correction. I’d be staying away from Corbin in all formats just due to that spot.

Simeon Woods Richardson, Twins, RHP (vs. Astros, at Red Sox)

To say that things have not gone well for Woods Richardson this season would be a massive understatement. Through his first nine starts he sits at 0-6 with a cringe-inducing 7.71 ERA, 1.86 WHIP and a 20/20 K/BB ratio while giving up a league-leading 36 earned runs in 42 innings. That’s about as bad as you can possibly get. It’s not going to get any easier this week, having to battle the Astros and then the Red Sox at Fenway. Don’t even think about getting cute here, this should be an easy avoid.

National League

▶ Strong Plays

Jacob Misiorowski, Brewers, RHP (at Cubs, vs. Dodgers)

This right here is the definition of an unstoppable force meeting an immoveable object. Misiorowski has been phenomenal this season, posting a ridiculous 2.12 ERA and 0.90 WHIP while punching out 80 batters in just 51 innings of work. He’s doing so on the strength of velocity that we have never seen before, averaging 100.6 mph on his fastball his last time out in a victory over the Padres. I’m not sure how long he can hold up pitching like this, but he absolutely needs to be started in all fantasy leagues every time that he takes the mound. The matchups are about as scary as they can get, but if anyone can navigate that gauntlet right now, it’s Misiorowski.

Nolan McLean, Mets, RHP (at Nationals, at Marlins)

McLean has been very impressive through his first nine starts on the year, checking in with a 2.92 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and a 64/15 K/BB ratio over 52 1/3 innings. He hasn’t allowed more than three runs in a start all season and has struck out six or more batters in eight of his nine outings. That’s about as consistent as you can get. He should be locked into fantasy lineups every week regardless of matchups, but this week lines up particularly well for him. McLean is easily one of the top overall options on the board for this week.

Shota Imanaga, Cubs, LHP (vs. Brewers, vs. Astros)

Imanaga has been exceptional through his first nine starts for the Cubs this season, registering a 2.32 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and a 59/13 K/BB ratio across 54 1/3 innings. The matchups aren’t ideal, but he has earned the right to be an every-week start in all formats regardless of matchups. Even if the ratios don’t wind up quite as sparkling this week, you’ll get double the strikeouts and a great shot at a victory with the added volume from the two starts. He’s a must play in all formats.

Max Meyer, Marlins, RHP (vs. Braves, vs. Mets)

Meyer has looked electric through his first nine starts on the 2026 campaign, posting a 3.21 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and a 54/17 K/BB ratio across 47 2/3 innings. He has been remarkably consistent as well, allowing four runs or fewer every time out and recording at least four strikeouts in every start this season. The Braves are a tough lineup to navigate, but that’s offset by a softer matchup against the Mets to finish the week – and he gets to make both starts at home. He’s an excellent all-around option this week.

Michael King, Padres, RHP (vs. Dodgers, vs. Athletics)

King never seems to get the respect that he deserves from the fantasy community at large despite the fact that he absolutely shoves every time he’s healthy enough to take the mound. In nine starts this season he holds a scintillating 2.63 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and a 50/22 K/BB ratio in 51 1/3 innings of work. Sure, a matchup against the Dodgers can seem scary, but he gets to make both starts this week at Petco Park which helps to mitigate that risk. He should be an easy start in all leagues this week, and every week as long as he isn’t on the injured list.

Mitch Keller, Pirates, RHP (at Cardinals, at Blue Jays)

Is everything finally coming together for Keller in his age-30 season? He has been terrific thus far, compiling a 3.59 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and a 38/15 K/BB ratio over 52 2/3 innings for the surprisingly competent Pirates this season. The Blue Jays and Cardinals both rank in the bottom half of the league against opposing right-handers, setting Keller up for continued success this week. He’s probably already being utilized on a weekly basis in most mixed leagues, so simply sit back and enjoy the added production from the extra start this time around.

Robbie Ray, Giants, LHP (at Diamondbacks, vs. White Sox)

So far, so good for the 34-year-old southpaw through his first nine starts, registering a 3.04 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and a 49/20 K/BB ratio over his 50 1/3 innings. The Diamondbacks and White Sox have both hit opposing left-handers very well this season, adding some ratio risk to that would otherwise set up as a strong two-start week for Ray. He should still be started in both 15 and 12-team formats, just understand that there’s a greater risk of a blowup here than we normally see from Ray.

▶ Decent Plays

Ryne Nelson, Diamondbacks, RHP (vs. Giants, vs. Rockies)

While he has an inflated ERA (5.40), Nelson hasn’t actually pitched that poorly this season, as evidenced by his 1.16 WHIP and 43/14 K/BB ratio across 45 innings. He now gets the benefit of two premium matchups at home this week, which should be just the prescription that he needs to get his ratios back in order. I’d expect double digit strikeouts this week and a good shot at earning a victory, making him an easy start for me in leagues of all sizes.

Christian Scott, Mets, RHP (at Nationals, at Marlins)

After struggling through his first start for the Mets this season, we have seen a much better version of Scott his last three times out. He has allowed two earned runs or fewer in all four starts and has struck out 20 batters over his first 15 2/3 innings. The only problem is that he’s having a hard time making it through five innings. Getting to battle the Nationals and Marlins this week sets him up well to earn his first victory of the season, provided he can get through 15 outs. The 26-year-old hurler looks like a very nice play in all formats this week.

Martin Perez, Braves, LHP (at Marlins, vs. Nationals)

It sounds like the Braves are shifting back to a six-man rotation with Grant Holmes slotting in on Sunday and Perez scheduled to take the ball on Monday. It seems like he’ll stick around and make two starts but it’s also possible that he could go back to the bullpen after Monday’s start and either JR Ritchie or Chris Sale could wind up with the juicy two-start week. Ritchie and Sale should be started regardless, so there’s no actionable takeaway there. If it does seem like Perez is going to start twice, then he makes for a very strong streaming option in all league sizes. Even if he only does get the one, a single against the Marlins in Miami isn’t a bad spot either.

Zac Gallen, Diamondbacks, RHP (vs. Giants, vs. Rockies)

Gallen has not pitched well this season. He has been even worse as of late, giving up 17 runs over 14 1/3 innings over his last three starts. So why would he still be considered a decent play for his upcoming two start week? Matchups. It literally doesn’t get any better than taking on the Giants and Rockies with both starts coming at home. If you can’t find a way to use Gallen this week, then you should never use him. I’m not saying it will be an enjoyable watch and there’s still a possibility that he gives you more ratio damage at some point during these two starts. I just think there’s enough meat on the bone here to use him in both 15 and 12-team formats this week.

Foster Griffin, Nationals, LHP (vs. Mets, at Braves)

Griffin had looked like one of the unexpected breakout pitching stars of the 2026 season until he was clobbered for nine runs over 4 1/3 innings against the Reds in Cincinnati on Thursday. Even so, he still sports a strong 3.53 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and a 49/18 K/BB ratio over 51 innings, so we’ll give him a pass on Thursday’s disaster. It may be tough for some fantasy managers to roll him back out there after that type of outing, but he looks like a solid enough option that I would make sure to use him once again in both 15 and 12-team formats.

▶ At Your Own Risk

Matthew Liberatore, Cardinals, LHP (vs. Pirates, at Reds)

Liberatore has been extremely underwhelming so far this season, with a 4.40 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and a 34/18 K/BB ratio over 47 frames. He has proven to be a useful fantasy option in the past when the matchups have lined up for him, I’m just not sure that they do this week. The Pirates and Reds both rank in the middle of the pack against left-handers and with the way the ball has been flying out of the park in Cincinnati, that seems like a disaster waiting to happen. Whether you ultimately decide to roll the dice here depends on your risk tolerance. I could see myself taking the plunge in 15-teamers if I really needed the extra start.

Jake Irvin, Nationals, RHP (vs. Mets, at Braves)

Like most pitchers in the Nationals’ rotation, it has been a rough season for Irvin so far. He holds an uninspiring 5.91 ERA and 1.45 WHIP over his first 42 2/3 innings while tallying just one victory. I like that he’s striking out more than a batter per inning, which makes him a viable streaming target if you’re looking for volume there. The matchup against the Mets doesn’t hurt either. I could see trying to use him as a deeper league option and hoping for the best.

Nick Lodolo, Reds, LHP (at Phillies vs. Cardinals)

Lodolo simply hasn’t looked right as he has battled through injuries this season, posting a ghastly 8.68 ERA and 1.61 WHIP over 9 1/3 innings through his first two starts. You’d like to trust his track record here, as the matchups aren’t overly imposing, but a larger part of me would like to see him get back on track before trusting him not to destroy my ratios. My gut tells me to sit this one out and wait until he looks right before deploying him for fantasy purposes.

Jose Quintana, Rockies, LHP (vs. Rangers, at Diamondbacks)

Going to stick with the usual mantra of “Never Rockies” again this week. Quintana has actually been somewhat serviceable through his first seven starts on the season, but we don’t want to be using him at home against anyone and the Diamondbacks on the road is a brutal spot to finish up a tough week. If he had some strikeout upside, maybe I could be talked into it in deeper leagues. I just don’t see him providing enough to be worth the ratio risk. Pass in all leagues.

Braxton Garrett, Marlins, LHP (vs. Braves, vs. Mets)

Let me start out by saying that I like Braxton Garrett and think that at some point this season he’ll be a viable mixed league option. That being said, we need to expect inconsistency in his return from Tommy John surgery. He struggled with his command during his time at Triple-A and walked five batters over 1 1/3 innings in his season debut against the Twins. The Braves are a patient lineup and that start could spiral into a disaster if he doesn’t command the strike zone there. It’s possible he skates through here with a pair of strong starts, but I’m not risking my ratios on Garrett until I see some consistency at the highest level.