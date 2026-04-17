Two-start pitchers: Nolan McLean fronts a list of viable options for the fourth week of the 2026 season

Hello and welcome to the fourth installment of our weekly two-start pitcher article for the 2026 MLB season.

I will be here every Friday to highlight some of the best two-start pitcher options in fantasy baseball leagues for the upcoming week providing my insights and recommendations on which options should be started or benched.

It’s wild that we’re already a month into the 2026 MLB season. Now that we’ve seen each of these pitchers make several starts, we should have a better feel for how they’re going to perform for the upcoming week, rather than blindly trusting what we saw from them during the spring.

This is a living document, so we’ll update the options below as the weekend moves along.

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Before we get into it, we’ll start with a couple of notes on situations that may be unresolved or teams that may not have a two-start pitcher lined up for the upcoming week:

The Diamondbacks only play five games next week, so unless they skip someone in their rotation, no one is going to make two starts. Merrill Kelly will start on Tuesday, so he’s the only one who would have a shot at doing so (at White Sox, vs. Padres) if the D’Backs wanted to switch things up or push someone back.

The Padres also play just five games next week, so none of their starters will line up for two starts. It’s not like you would want to start them even if they were though, as they’ll take on the Rockies at Coors Field to start the week before finishing up with a two-game set against the Diamondbacks in the high elevation and extreme run-scoring environment that is Mexico City. There’s a chance that the Padres could opt to skip Matt Waldron next week if he struggles on Friday night, in which case Randy Vasquez could end up toeing the slab twice. If that happens, I would advise against using him, as those two environments could lead to absolute ratio disaster.

It’s possible that someone could make two starts for the Rays this week (vs. Reds, vs. Twins), but as of now we aren’t sure who will be replacing the injured Joe Boyle in their rotation. They went with a bullpen game in his spot last time with Jesse Scholtens working five innings in a bulk role. If that’s the case again, Scholtens could be worth a look as a streaming option in deeper leagues. We’ll monitor the situation throughout the weekend and update here if anything changes.

Going Twice…

Note: Probable pitchers as of April 17 and are subject to change.

American League

▶ Strong Plays

Dylan Cease, Blue Jays, RHP (at Angels, vs. Guardians)

Through his first four starts with the Blue Jays, Cease has been everything that they were hoping for when signing him to a seven-year, $175 million contract over the winter. He has compiled a terrific 1.74 ERA and 1.26 WHIP over 20 2/3 innings while racking up 32 strikeouts. Unfortunately poor run support and bullpen work has left him still searching for his first victory in a Jay’s uniform. I’d bet that will come this week with a pair of good matchups on tap against the Angels and Guardians. He should be started in all leagues every week regardless of matchups, you just get the added bonus of the extra volume and premium matchups this week. He’s one of the top overall options on the board.

Seth Lugo, Royals, RHP (vs. Orioles, vs. Angels)

Lugo has been exceptional through his first four starts of the 2026 season, posting a minuscule 1.48 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and a 21/6 K/BB ratio over 24 1/3 innings. Is he going to continue performing like a fantasy ace for the duration of the season? Absolutely not. But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t ride the hot hand right now. The Orioles and Angels both rank in the middle of the pack against right-handed pitching and both starts come in the pitcher-friendly confines of Kauffmann Stadium. Lugo should be started in all leagues this week.

Mick Abel, Twins, RHP (at Mets, at Rays)

After his strong showing in spring training, it’s possible that some fantasy managers may have panicked and cut Abel after he struggled out of the bullpen in his first appearance and was hit hard by the Rays during his first start. If so, those managers missed out on 13 scoreless innings with a brilliant 16/3 K/BB ratio over his last two starts. Those that held onto him – or picked him up amidst the frustration – should continue to reap the benefits this week. He starts with a matchup against the Mets, a team that ranks 28th in baseball against right-handed pitching with an OPS of .609. He finishes up with a middling matchup against the Rays in Tampa Bay. I buy into what I saw during the spring and what Abel has shown during his last two starts. That’s enough for me to roll with him in all league sizes.

Kyle Bradish, Orioles, RHP (at Royals, vs. Red Sox)

Throughout his career, whenever Kyle Bradish has been healthy enough to take the mound, he has delivered strong results for fantasy managers. At least until this year. Through his first four starts he has struggled to a 5.49 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and a 21/10 K/BB ratio over 19 2/3 innings. That’s partly due to an inflated BABIP (.375) and a strand rate that’s unsustainably low (58.8%). I think he’s much closer to what the ERA estimators are showing with a 3.09 xERA and a 3.82 xFIP. The matchups, especially against the Royals in Kansas City to start the week, are solid and the strikeouts should be there regardless. Look for Bradish to correct some of the ratio damage that he has caused for fantasy managers this week. Stay the course, he should be started in all formats.

Connelly Early, Red Sox, LHP (vs. Yankees, at Orioles)

So far, so good for Early through his first four starts. He holds an impressive 2.29 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and a 20/10 K/BB ratio across 19 2/3 innings. On paper, you’d think that a matchup against the Yankees’ offense should be scary, but they currently rank 28th in the league with a miserable .535 OPS against left-handed pitching. While we can’t bank on that continuing this week, when combined with how well Early has pitched through his first four starts, it’s surely enough for me to roll the dice. He’s an easy start in 15-teamers and I’d lean towards using him in 12’s also.

Emerson Hancock, Mariners, RHP (vs. Athletics, at Cardinals)

Hancock has seized the opportunity to shine in the Mariners’ rotation with Bryce Miller sidelined, registering an outstanding 2.28 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and a 25/4 K/BB ratio over his first 23 2/3 innings. Now he gets to take on a middling A’s offense that is significantly worse away from West Sacramento and a Cardinals squad that has been brutal against right-handed pitching all season. Look for the good times to continue for Hancock this week. He’s an easy start in all leagues.

▶ Decent Plays

Sonny Gray, Red Sox, RHP (vs. Tigers, at Orioles)

Normally Sonny Gray would be firmly in the must start category, but he hasn’t looked like himself through his first four starts this season. The 36-year-old right-hander even admitted as much after his last start, saying that he just doesn’t feel like himself right now. Maybe it all comes together and he rounds back into form this week, but until we see it, there’s going to be increased ratio risk. The Tigers’ offense has been rolling recently and that looks like a tough matchup on Patriot’s Day. The Orioles aren’t a cake walk either. You probably have to use him if you have him in most leagues, just understand that the ratio risk is higher than you would normally anticipate from a two-start week from Gray.

Kumar Rocker, Rangers, RHP (vs. Pirates, vs. Athletics)

Rocker has delivered pretty mediocre results through his first three starts on the season with a 4.30 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and a 14/7 K/BB ratio over 14 2/3 innings. If there’s ever a spot for him to be successful though, it’s this week. He draws two strong matchups, getting to take on the Pirates and the Athletics with both starts coming at home. Provided he makes both of those starts, he looks like a terrific streaming option in any leagues where he may be available. It’s possible the Rangers could use Monday’s off-day to keep Jack Leiter on normal rest and move Rocker back a day, in which case it would be Leiter making the two starts and Rocker’s double getting pushed back until next week. I’d expect we would hear about that before the weekend is through if that’s something the Rangers are considering though.

Sean Burke, White Sox, RHP (at Diamondbacks, vs. Nationals)

This one is intriguing to me as a streaming play. While he has yet to win a game, Burke has looked surprisingly competent through his first four outings (three starts) this season, posting a 4.43 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and a 17/6 K/BB ratio over his first 20 1/3 innings of work. The Diamondbacks rank in the bottom five offenses in the league against right-handers with a .660 OPS so that’s not a matchup to worry about and getting to battle the Nationals at home to finish the week should at least afford Burke the opportunity to earn a victory. I think that he can get around 10 strikeouts on the week with minimal ratio risk and a shot at a win, and we all know that makes him an easy start in 15-teamers and worth a look in 12’s as well.

Keider Montero, Tigers, RHP (vs. Brewers, at Reds)

Montero has done a nice job holding down the fort in the rotation while Justin Verlander (hip) has been sidelined. He boasts a terrific 3.31 ERA and 0.86 WHIP across 16 1/3 innings in his three starts and has even chipped in 15 strikeouts. The Brewers are one of the best teams in baseball against right-handed pitching, but their lineup has been decimated by injuries and he gets to make that start in cavernous Comerica Park. The script is then flipped, facing a Reds’ offense that struggles against right-handers in a hitter’s haven. Given how well he has been pitching and how the Tigers are playing at the moment, I’d probably use Montero in both 15 and 12-team formats for the upcoming week.

J.T. Ginn, Athletics, RHP (at Mariners, at Rangers)

It’s a very limited sample, but I like what we have seen from Ginn so far this season. He has registered a 3.31 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and an 11/7 K/BB ratio over 16 1/3 innings through his first five appearances (two starts). I also like the fact that both of these starts will be on the road and away from Sutter Health Park. The pitching matchups line up decently as well, taking on Emerson Hancock and Kumar Rocker. He should be able to provide some strikeouts and a shot at a victory and I don’t feel like he’s a major risk to blow up your ratios in these specific matchups. For sure I’d be looking to stream him in 15-team formats and if I was feeling frisky and didn’t like my alternative options I could probably be talked into it in 12-team leagues as well.

Jack Flaherty, Tigers, RHP (at Red Sox, at Reds)

The range out outcomes on this two-start week may be as wide as anyone on the entire board. Flaherty has struggled this season, he’s winless through his first four starts with a 4.05 ERA and 1.40 WHIP over 20 innings. He’s still striking guys out though, with 21 punchouts on the season. He draws two offenses that rank in the bottom third of the league in OPS against right-handed pitching, which in theory should help him out. Both starts are in extreme hitters parks though and with his tendency to give up the long ball, that could spell disaster. I think the strikeouts will be there for sure, everything else is completely up in the air. He could spin a couple of gems or get bombed for eight runs in both starts. Whether or not you choose to roll with him depends entirely on your risk tolerance.

▶ At Your Own Risk

Luis Gil, Yankees, RHP (at Red Sox, at Astros)

Gil hasn’t looked like himself through his first two starts with the Yankees this season, giving up seven runs in his first nine innings of work (7.00 ERA) while serving up four home runs. He looked great through the first four innings of his last start though and it could be just an issue of needing to get fully stretched out again and rounding back into shape. Under normal circumstances, I’d be willing to look past the early-season struggles and think about streaming him for a two-start week. These aren’t exactly normal circumstances though. He draws a pair of very tough matchups, with both of them coming in pitcher’s parks with extremely short fences in left field which could amplify his issues giving up the long ball. If you’re desperate for volume to keep pace in wins and strikeouts, he could be worth a look in deeper leagues. There’s more ratio risk here though than I’m willing to absorb in most situations.

Slade Cecconi, Guardians, RHP (vs. Astros, at Blue Jays)

It has been a rough go for Cecconi through his first four starts of the season, posting an underwhelming 5.03 ERA and a 1.37 WHIP to go with an 18/10 K/BB ratio over 19 2/3 innings. The assignment won’t get any easier this week, having to battle an Astros’ squad that ranks in the top five in baseball against right-handed pitching before batting the defending American League Champs in Toronto. If you feel like you’re already behind in wins and strikeouts and need the volume to try to keep him, you can look Cecconi’s way. If you’re trying to protect ratios though, you may want to look elsewhere.

Jack Kochanowicz, Angels, RHP (vs. Blue Jays, at Royals)

If you haven’t been paying attention to the Angels this season, you may have missed the fact that Kochanowicz has actually looked like a decent pitcher through his first four starts on the season. He sits at 2-0 with a 3.47 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and an 18/15 K/BB ratio across 23 1/3 innings of work. The ERA estimators point in a different direction though, showing that he’s the same Kochanowicz of old with a 5.12 xERA and a 4.79 xFIP. If you think he can hold off the ratio correction for another week and want to chance using him for two starts against a pair of struggling offenses, you could roll the dice. It’s not the worst idea for 15-teamers. Aside from that though, I would stay away.

Colton Gordon, Astros, RHP (at Guardians, vs. Yankees)

Gordon has made just one start for the injury-ravaged Astros this season, getting trounced for four runs on eight hits in just 3 2/3 innings (9.82 ERA, 2.18 WHIP). It’s not even a guarantee that he’ll stick around in the rotation to make a second start during the week, as if he struggles during that start against the Guardians it’s likely the Astros will find an alternative option. Regardless, he shouldn’t be anywhere near fantasy rosters.

National League

▶ Strong Plays

Nolan McLean, Mets, RHP (vs. Twins, vs. Rockies)

McLean has looked like the dominant force that fantasy managers were hoping that he would be, compiling a 2.28 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and a 28/8 K/BB ratio over 23 2/3 innings through his first four starts. Now he gets to make a pair of starts at home, one of them against one of the worst offenses in baseball. The Twins have been crushing everyone as of late, but I still like McLean’s chances of earning a victory in that one as well. He should obviously be started in all leagues every week, and this strong two-step is no exception. The only thing that can hold him back this week is the continued lack of run support from the Mets’ offense.

Shota Imanaga, Cubs, LHP (vs. Phillies, at Dodgers)

Imanaga is throwing the ball as well as anyone in the league right now, with a 2.45 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and a 31/5 K/BB ratio across 22 innings through his first four starts. The Phillies’ offense has started to show signs of life – against right-handed pitching – they still rank among the four worst teams in baseball with a .560 OPS against left-handers. The Dodgers are at the other end of the spectrum, with the best offense against southpaws right now (.870 OPS). Despite the tough second matchup, you simply can’t sit Imanaga for a two-start week with the way he’s pitching right now, especially with the strong matchup against the Phillies to start the week. It’s also possible, depending on when Matthew Boyd slides back into the rotation, that Imanaga winds up getting pushed back from that second start and avoids the Dodgers entirely. He should be started with confidence in all leagues.

Bryce Elder, Braves, RHP (at Nationals, vs. Phillies)

We all know that a correction is coming at some point, but it’s hard to argue against what Elder has been able to do through his first four starts. He holds an outstanding 0.77 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and a 23/7 K/BB ratio over 23 1/3 innings of work. The increase in strikeouts is particularly intriguing and most of the metrics under the hood support his strong start. If you have him rostered, you have to use him for this two-start week with how well he’s throwing the ball right now. Just understand that a ratio correction will be coming at some point – and that could be over the weekend against the Phillies.

Chad Patrick, Brewers, RHP (at Tigers, vs. Pirates)

Patrick has pitched well in four appearances (three starts) this season, posting a 0.95 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and a 9/7 K/BB ratio over 19 innings. I’m not concerned about the lack of strikeouts as he punched out better than a batter per inning during the 2025 campaign. He’s coming off of his best and longest start of the season, firing 6 2/3 innings of one-run ball against the Blue Jays. The matchups look to be in his favor as well this week. There’s really no reason that Patrick should be sitting on benches or languishing on the waiver wire, even in the most shallow of formats. He should be started in 100% of leagues this week.

Michael McGreevy, Cardinals, RHP (at Marlins, vs. Mariners)

The only thing that has been lacking for McGreevy through his first four starts has been strikeouts, with just 12 punchouts in 21 2/3 innings. He has posted a scintillating 2.49 ERA and 0.83 WHIP and looks like an emerging ace for a Cardinals’ staff that desperately needs it. The matchups this week both look great on paper, taking on the Marlins in Miami before finishing up with the Mariners at home. Wins are always going to be tough to come by with the Cardinals’ offense backing him, but make no mistake, McGreevy is legitimately a strong option in all formats this week.

▶ Decent Plays

Max Meyer, Marlins, RHP (vs. Cardinals, at Giants)

So far, so good for Meyer through his first four starts – registering a 4.12 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and a 20/9 K/BB ratio across 19 2/3 innings. While that’s probably not good enough for weekly use during single start weeks, it absolutely puts him in play when he’s scheduled to start twice. Fortunately for the upcoming week, he does so and gets a pair of terrific matchups to boot. Expect double-digit strikeouts and a decent shot at a victory with minimal risk to your ratios. Meyer should be started in all leagues this week.

Jesus Luzardo, Phillies, LHP (at Cubs, at Braves)

To say that Luzardo has been a disaster through the first month of the season would be a massive understatement. The 28-year-old southpaw was drafted by most fantasy managers to be an ace or an SP2 and instead he has stumbled to a cringe-inducing 7.94 ERA and 1.46 WHIP over 22 2/3 innings while losing three of his first four starts. The strikeouts have still been there, with 30 already on the season, but everything else has been terrible. The assignment this week won’t get any easier, as the Braves and Cubs rank fourth and sixth in baseball respectively against southpaws this season. At this point, if you’re relying on Luzardo, you have to trust the process and continue to roll him out there. The worst thing that you can do is sit him for a two-start week and miss out on a ratio correction and a large pile of strikeouts. The hope is that everything evens out by season’s end and he gives you something close to what you were looking for.

Aaron Nola, Phillies, RHP (at Cubs, at Braves)

It hasn’t quite been the full resurgence that even year truthers had been hoping for from Nola in 2026, but he has pitched decently overall, compiling a 4.03 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and a 24/6 K/BB ratio over 22 1/3 innings in his first four outings. The Braves have punished right-handed pitching this season to the tune of a .783 OPS – the third best mark in baseball. The Cubs have been middle of the pack, though pitching at Wrigley Field is never an easy task. The strikeouts have always been there for Nola and he shouldn’t have a problem reaching double digits during this two-start week. It’s the ratios that are at risk. I think he has shown enough to be trusted in 15-teamers and I’d probably be using him in most 12’s as well unless I had a cushion in strikeouts and was looking to protect my WHIP already.

Carmen Mlodzinski, Pirates, RHP (at Rangers, at Brewers)

I have been very impressed by what I have seen from Mlodzinski so far this season. In four appearances (three starts), he has registered a 1.77 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and a 20/8 K/BB ratio over 20 1/3 innings of work. The ERA estimators aren’t quite as good, but still show a solid 3.13 xERA and 3.61 xFIP. If he had neutral matchups, I’d be recommending him as a strong start in all leagues for next week. Unfortunately, the matchups aren’y great. Both the Rangers and Brewers rank in the top 6 in OPS against right-handed pitching and both starts will be on the road, where Mlodzinski is likely to be an underdog in each of them. If you’re looking to stream volume, he should be able to pile up some strikeouts and I don’t think he puts your ratios in any extreme amount of danger. His chances of securing a victory aren’t great though. In 15’s he’s still an easy start, in 12’s it would depend on what other options I had available at my disposal.

Reynaldo Lopez, Braves, RHP (at Nationals, vs. Phillies)

Lopez has pitched well through his first four starts for the Braves, compiling a 2.18 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and a 19/8 K/BB ratio through his first 20 2/3 innings. The 3.79 xERA and 4.37 xFIP hint that he’s been a bit fortunate in his run prevention thus far, but at a minimum he should be able to punch out double-digit batters over the course of the week and will have a decent shot at earning a victory in that start against the Nationals. The home start against the Phillies worries me a bit, but it’s not enough for me to sit him. I’d use him for sure in all 15-team formats and would probably go there in most 12’s as well.

Justin Wrobleski, Dodgers, LHP (at Rockies, vs. Cubs)

With the Dodgers currently employing a six-man rotation, the chances of getting a pitcher to have a two-start week at all are few and far between. When it does happen, you have to take advantage, even if it means that the first start has to come against the Rockies at Coors Field. Wrobleski has pitched extremely well through his first two starts, posting elite ratios and a pair of victories despite limited strikeout numbers. I’d be comfortable using him in all league sizes for this two-start week.

Rhett Lowder, Reds, RHP (at Rays, vs. Tigers)

Lowder has done a nice job through his first four starts with the Reds, posting a 3.52 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and a 15/7 K/BB ratio over 23 frames while picking up a couple of victories. His track record in the minor leagues hints at higher strikeout upside, we just haven’t seen it yet. This week’s matchups are neutral at best, as both the Tigers and Rays rank in the top 12 in OPS against right-handed pitching. He’s certainly worth a look in 15-teamers. In 12’s it would depend on what other options I had available.

Foster Griffin, Nationals, LHP (vs. Braves, at White Sox)

Griffin pitched very well in three tough matchups to start the season, then was working on a gem his last time out against the Pirates before giving up four runs with two outs in the fifth inning. Still, he holds a solid 3.05 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and a 19/7 K/BB ratio over 20 2/3 innings to start the season. The Braves have punished left-handed pitching this season to the tune of a .808 OPS, which is the only reason that I have Griffin listed in the decent options section instead of being a strong one. I do like his chances of earning a victory against the White Sox to finish the week though. I’ll be using him in 15-team formats without question. In 12’s, it depends on what other options I have available.

▶ At Your Own Risk

Chase Dollander, Rockies, RHP (vs. Padres, at Mets)

If you were ever going to try streaming a two-start option from the Rockies, this might be it. Dollander has looked very sharp in a bulk role out of the bullpen, posting a 3.32 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and a 23/6 K/BB ratio over 19 innings of work. He has even picked up a pair of victories. One of the starts being at Coors isn’t ideal, though the Padres rank just middle of the pack against right-handed pitchers. Working in a bulk role should increase his chances of earning a win and limit the overall ratio risk. That second start against the Mets in New York looks great on paper. I can’t fully endorse going here, but if you’re looking for volume in 15 teamers, you could do a whole lot worse.

Tyler Mahle, Giants, RHP (vs. Dodgers, vs. Marlins)

I’m not quite sure what to make of Tyler Mahle this season. He has always been someone that pitches well when healthy, but breaks down far too often to deliver long-term value for fantasy purposes. The problem is that he has been healthy through four starts this season yet has stumbled to a 7.23 ERA and horrifying 1.93 WHIP over 18 2/3 innings. The strikeout have still been there with 21 so far, but they have come against a league-high 12 walks and six home runs. I still think there’s enough talent here that he can turn things around and become a viable fantasy asset at some point this season, but trusting him to figure it out against the Dodgers seems like wishful thinking at best and gross misconduct at worst. I’d advise holding him and letting him figure it out on your bench, but I wouldn’t be streaming him this week.

Jake Irvin, Nationals, RHP (vs. Braves, at White Sox)

Has Jake Irvin pitched well through his first four starts this season? No. He owns a 6.16 ERA and 1.47 WHIP over his first 19 innings. If there any reason to expect him to pitch well during this two-start week? Also no. His 5.13 xERA and 4.66 xFIP aren’t what we’re looking for and his elevated strikeout rate this season doesn’t appear to be sustainable. If you’re desperate for volume you can go ahead and roll the dice. You and your ratios have been warned though.

Colin Rea, Cubs, RHP (vs. Phillies, at Dodgers)

I like Colin Rea as much as the next person and most weeks I would advise that he’s a viable streaming option. This isn’t most weeks though. The Phillies have been swinging the bats well as of late and no one wants to be rolling out their pitchers against the Dodgers in Los Angeles if they can help it. It’s possible that he dances through raindrops and delivers some value here, but I’d avoid the ratio risk and try alternative options if possible.

Jose Quintana, Rockies, LHP (vs. Dodgers, at Mets)

Our “Never Rockies” rule is in full effect on this one. Quintana holds a miserable 5.63 ERA and 1.88 WHIP through his first two starts for the club and now he has to take on the best offense in baseball at Coors Field to start the week. There’s no reason to try this one in any format, stay far, far away.