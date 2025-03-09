2024-25 Fantasy Basketball Week 19 Schedule Breakdown

For many fantasy managers, the playoffs begin during Week 19. Numerous teams have seemingly chosen their path for the rest of the season, whether that’s to go all-out for a playoff spot or begin resting proven veterans to prioritize their younger players’ development. That will make for an interesting playoff week, as some “unfamiliar” names will have added importance. Here’s a look at the Week 19 schedule breakdown.

Week 19 Games Played

5 Games: BKN

4 Games: ATL, BOS, CHA, DAL, DEN, HOU, IND, LAC, LAL, MEM, MIA, MIL, OKC, ORL, PHI, PHO, SAS, TOR, UTA, WAS

3 Games: CHI, CLE, DET, GSW, MIN, NOR, NYK, POR, SAC

Week 19 Storylines

- All-in on the Brooklyn Nets during Week 19.

The Nets are the only team that will play five games during Week 19. With two back-to-backs, proven players like D’Angelo Russell, Cam Thomas and even Cameron Johnson and Nic Claxton may be limited to three appearances. Whether it’s injury management or rest, fantasy managers will need to prepare for the likelihood that some of these players won’t be available for every game. Day’Ron Sharpe (11 percent rostered, Yahoo!), Keon Johnson (14 percent) and Ziaire Williams (eight percent) are three players who have experienced an increase in playing time over the past month and may have even greater value during Week 19. Noah Clowney (five percent) returns from a sprained ankle on March 8, but due to the time he’s missed, he could be in a position similar to the veterans regarding his Week 19 availability.

- Tuesday and Thursday are the days to target streamers.

Tuesday and Thursday are the light game days of Week 19, with four games scheduled for the former and five for the latter. The Nets, Pistons, Bucks, Pelicans and Wizards are active on both days, making them worthy of a look for potential low-rostered value. Also of note is that seven teams active on either of those days will also be navigating a back-to-back. The Clippers are one of those seven, as they’ll play road games against the Pelicans (Tuesday) and Heat (Wednesday). That likely limits Kawhi Leonard to three games during Week 19, while Norman Powell and Derrick Jones Jr. head into the week dealing with injuries.

- Between the final day of Week 18 and the first day of Week 20, 11 teams will have two back-to-backs.

While the Nuggets, Lakers and Pacers are among the 11 teams, they’re fighting for playoff positioning. That will likely ensure the teams’ key players are consistently active during Week 19. On the other hand, Philadelphia and Utah are two teams worth watching due to those back-to-backs. Joel Embiid is done for the season, while Paul George and Tyrese Maxey are currently dealing with injuries. Given how poorly this season has gone, it would likely be in the franchise’s best interest to do what it can to hold onto its top-6 protected 2025 first-round pick. Kelly Oubre Jr. (71 percent) has remained active and may be an option in some 10-team leagues, while Quentin Grimes (46 percent), Andre Drummond (49 percent) and Guerschon Yabusele (28 percent) are more widely available.

As for the Jazz, the team hasn’t needed the excuse of back-to-backs to sit its veterans, most notably Lauri Markkanen, John Collins and Walker Kessler. Kessler has been the most available of those players and the team’s best fantasy asset this season. However, the back-to-backs have the potential to make Week 19 a three-game week (or even two, depending on who sits and when they do). Now would be an excellent time to go all-in on Isaiah Collier (36 percent), Kyle Filipowski (33 percent) and Brice Sensabaugh (6 percent). Also, don’t sleep on Johnny Juzang (one percent) if there’s a need for three-pointers.

- Five teams have optimal schedules for leagues whose playoffs begin during Week 19.

While the Nets will play five games during Week 19, they’ve only got three on the slate for Week 20. The five teams that will have 4-4-4 in leagues in which the playoffs span weeks 19-21 are the Pacers, Lakers, 76ers, Spurs and Wizards. Stephon Castle (44 percent) and Bismack Biyombo (11 percent) offer greater value in San Antonio, especially with the Spurs falling off the pace in the chase for the final play-in spot in the West, while Alexandre Sarr (45 percent), Bub Carrington (16 percent) and Kyshawn George (14 percent) are all worth a look in Washington. Efficiency will be an issue in some instances, but the playing time makes these younger players (with the exception of the veteran Biyombo) worth rostering during the playoff weeks.

- Minnesota has the worst playoff schedule, playing nine games during weeks 19-21.

Twelve teams will only play 10 games during those weeks, including the Celtics, Warriors and Grizzlies. However, the Timberwolves have the worst slate, playing three games in each of those weeks. That makes it difficult to roll the dice on any of the team’s low-rostered players, such as Mike Conley (38 percent) and Nickeil Alexander-Walker (12 percent). Also of note for the Timberwolves is Rudy Gobert’s continued absence due to what the team has described as lower back injury management. He’s missed nine games, which does not seem to be an “injury management” situation. Naz Reid has performed well as the starting center and will continue in that role until Gobert is healthy enough to play.

- What can Miles McBride provide with Jalen Brunson out of the Knicks’ lineup?

Brunson sprained his right ankle during New York’s March 6 loss to the Lakers and will miss at least two weeks. That thrusts McBride (18 percent) into the starting lineup, and he did not perform well in a loss to the Clippers the following night. Deuce shot 2-of-13 from the field, and while the assist tally (six) was solid, more will be required as the Knicks complete their road trip during Week 19. New York plays three games during Week 19, starting with the Kings on Monday and ending with the Warriors on Saturday. Also worth watching will be Mitchell Robinson’s playing time as he continues to work his way back from offseason ankle surgery. The Knicks center has yet to exceed 15 minutes, and there may not be too much of an increase in his playing time during the road trip, if at all.

Light Game Days

Tuesday: 4 Games

BKN vs. CLE

WAS vs. DET

MIL vs. IND

LAC vs. NOR

Thursday: 5 Games

WAS vs. DET

LAL vs. MIL

BKN vs. CHI

ORL vs. NOR

SAC vs. GSW

Week 19 Back-to-backs

Sunday (Week 18)-Monday: DAL, DEN, MEM, OKC, PHI, PHO, POR, SAC, SAS, UTA

Monday-Tuesday: BKN, IND, WAS

Tuesday-Wednesday: LAC

Wednesday-Thursday: None

Thursday-Friday: LAL, ORL, SAC

Friday-Saturday: BOS, DEN, HOU, IND, MEM, MIA, SAS

Saturday-Sunday: CHA, MIL, OKC

Sunday-Monday (Week 20): LAL, MIN, ORL, PHI, PHO, TOR, UTA