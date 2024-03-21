Basketball Pickups: GG Jackson continues scoring binge on Wednesday

by Zak Hanshew, Rotoworld

GG Jackson (42% rostered)

Jackson went off for a career-high 35 points and seven triples in Wednesday’s loss to Golden State, and he made history by becoming the youngest player in league history with seven three-pointers in a single game.

Jackson has averaged over 36 minutes per game over his last six, posting 24.0 points, 4.7 boards, 2.8 dimes and 3.8 triples. He’s a must-roster option for the stretch run of the fantasy hoops season, and his roster percentage is sure to skyrocket after this incredible performance.

Taylor Hendricks (23% rostered)

Hendricks finished Wednesday’s loss to OKC with 12 points, four boards and three swats across 24 minutes, continuing to make an impact while running with the first unit. He’s started 10 straight for the Jazz, and over his last four appearances, he’s averaged 9.5 points, 7.5 boards and 2.0 blocks. The rookie should see plenty of run down the stretch for a Jazz team that’s got no incentive to win and every incentive to develop its young talent.

Payton Pritchard (18% rostered)

Jrue Holiday has missed two straight games and three of Boston’s last six, which has allowed Pritchard to handle a heftier workload in the starting five and off the bench. Pritchard went for 19/6/3 and five triples on Wednesday, and over the last six, he’s averaged 13.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.7 dimes and 2.7 triples. Boston has a stranglehold on the top seed in the East, so it wouldn’t be surprising if Holiday missed more time to close out the regular season.

Keon Ellis (18% rostered)

Ellis has averaged under 10 points per game over his last five, but in that span, he’s swiped 2.6 steals per contest, making him quite a useful option for fantasy hoops managers in need of the key defensive category.

Trayce Jackson-Davis (41% rostered)

TJD went for 13/5/2 with a pair of blocks in Wednesday’s win over Memphis. He’s played well for the Dubs, averaging 12.7 points, 7.0 boards, 2.0 dimes and 1.6 blocks while shooting better than 80% from the field over his last six outings. He’s bordering on must-roster status in 12-team leagues.