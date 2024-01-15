Basketball Pickups: GG Jackson worth a look for skeleton-crew Grizzlies?

by Zak Hanshew, Rotoworld

Isaiah Jackson (16% rostered)

Over his last two, Jackson has averaged 12.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 3.5 swats across 17.5 minutes. He’s not typically a big-minute player, but all he needs is 15-20 per game to maintain relevance in 12-team leagues. Keep an eye on him there, but be sure to add in deeper leagues.

Duncan Robinson (48% rostered) and Haywood Highsmith (5% rostered)

Jaime Jaquez Jr. had an early exit Sunday due to a groin injury, and Highsmith started the second half in his place. Highsmith’s final stat line wasn’t too impressive, but Robinson provided a 19/4/5 line off the bench. Both Highsmith and D-Rob are worth adding with Jaquez Jr. already ruled out Monday.

Xavier Tillman (39% rostered)

Memphis’ injuries continue to pile up, and it probably won’t be long before Jaren Jackson Jr. gets shut down in this lost season. Tillman has played well over the last week, and he should continue to see plenty of run in the frontcourt, especially with Bismack Biyombo’s recent cut.

Vince Williams Jr. (33% rostered), Luke Kennard (23% rostered), Jacob Gilyard (2% rostered)

Desmond Bane will be out for the next six weeks, and it’s likely he won’t return this season as the Grizzlies speed toward the 2024 lottery. With Ja Morant, Marcus Smart and Bane on the shelf, Williams Jr. and Kennard should be priority adds, with Gilyard deserving of some love in deeper leagues.

Kevin Huerter (34% rostered), Trey Lyles (3% rostered)

Keegan Murray left Sunday’s loss to Milwaukee early with a hip injury, and Trey Lyles started the second half in his place. Lyles didn’t do too much with the additional opportunity, but Huerter had his best game in two months and one of his best games of the season with 26 points, 10 rebounds and six three-pointers.

TJ McConnell (57% rostered), Andrew Nembhard (17% rostered)

McConnell had a down game Sunday, but he’s still proven to be the best backup point guard on the Pacers’ roster. Nembhard is worth a look if McConnell has already been scooped up in your league, as he’s been inserted into the starting five and logging more minutes than McConnell with Tyrese Haliburton on the shelf.

GG Jackson (1% rostered)

Jackson went off for 20 points, six rebounds, an assist, two blocks and two triples Sunday in 27 minutes off the bench. Memphis isn’t going to win many games this season, and the team needs to see what it has in its young talent. Jackson is worth a speculative look in 12-team leagues if you have the roster space or fancy yourself a gambler. In deeper leagues, he’s a no-brainer addition.

