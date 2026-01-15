NBA Minutes Report: Franz Wagner returning, Wizards guards shining post-trade

Welcome to the Fantasy Basketball Minutes Report. Every week, I will review each team’s updated minutes per game to see which players are seeing the court more or less than in previous weeks. With this information in hand, I’ll try to discuss any relevant fantasy risers or fallers; players who we should be adding off waivers or removing from our teams.

The charts below are also great for exploring on your own. You can track the minutes over the last three, five, and ten games, and for the entire season, to see which trends stand out to you.

All of this data was made accessible by Kyle Bland, who is incredibly talented and also extremely generous. Be sure to follow him to check out all of his baseball data as well.

Atlanta Hawks

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Onyeka Okongwu 33.8 34.5 32.9 Nickeil Alexander-Walker 33.4 33.5 33.9 Dyson Daniels 33.1 34.8 34.8 Jalen Johnson 32.6 34.1 35 CJ McCollum 25.7 25.7 25.7 Luke Kennard 23.7 22.6 21.7 Vít Krejčí 23.3 23.3 25.3 Mouhamed Gueye 21.8 19.9 15 Corey Kispert 19.7 19.7 19.7

We now have a few games in the post-Trae Young era, and, as expected, Nickeil Alexander-Walker has taken on the same big role he had when Young was hurt. He’s been a top-40 player in fantasy basketball over the last two weeks and should be treated as one going forward. I don’t believe CJ McCollom is going to take his minutes. Zaccharie Risacher has missed the last three games with a knee injury, and Kristaps Porzingis remains out with an Achilles injury as well. I expect more moves coming for the Hawks.

Boston Celtics

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Jaylen Brown 39.9 37.2 35.7 Derrick White 38.8 37.5 36.9 Sam Hauser 32.2 28.7 24.4 Payton Pritchard 31.9 32.1 34.2 Neemias Queta 27.6 26.3 25.6 Anfernee Simons 25.4 25.8 24.6 Baylor Scheierman 23.4 15.4 12.4 Luka Garza 20.6 20.9 20.6 Jordan Walsh 16.7 16.5 15.9

As I’ve been saying for the past few weeks, the Celtics’ situation has remained steady, and they have been much better than many expected. For fantasy purposes, the only truly relevant players are Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, and Payton Pritchard. It’s best not to hunt on the margins for others.

Brooklyn Nets

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Michael Porter Jr. 32.5 34.2 34 Noah Clowney 30.2 30.8 29.6 Egor Dëmin 28.6 28.9 28.7 Nic Claxton 27.2 27.1 28.2 Drake Powell 24.7 20.7 20.2 Terance Mann 24.1 24 24.7 Cam Thomas 23.7 23.3 22.1 Day’Ron Sharpe 20.8 21.9 22 Tyrese Martin 20.6 20.6 16.1 Nolan Traore 20.2 20.5 20.6

Nic Claxton missed a couple of games for personal reasons, which allowed Day’Ron Sharpe to step up and cement a role for himself in the rotation. Egor Dëmin has also emerged as a fringe top 100 player in fantasy basketball due to improved shooting, but aside from Michael Porter Jr., this is a large rotation of fringe-type players.

Charlotte Hornets

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Moussa Diabaté 31.8 30.9 31.2 Miles Bridges 30.8 31.2 30 Kon Knueppel 27.6 28.7 28.6 LaMelo Ball 27.2 26.4 27.2 Brandon Miller 24.6 26.2 31.3 Sion James 22.3 23 24.7 Josh Green 18.6 15.9 16.8 Ryan Kalkbrenner 18.2 18.2 18.2 Collin Sexton 17.8 20.6 21.6

Ryan Kalkbrenner returned this week, but Moussa Diabaté has been a top 100 player over the last month, which I discussed in a video this week. Aside from that change, it’s pretty much status quo for the Hornets, with LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges, and Kon Knueppel handling the vast majority of the load.

Chicago Bulls

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Nikola Vučević 32.3 33.1 32.4 Coby White 29.4 28.1 23.9 Isaac Okoro 29.1 27.4 26.9 Tre Jones 27.1 27 26.2 Matas Buzelis 26.8 28.9 28.3 Ayo Dosunmu 25.4 27 26.2 Kevin Huerter 24 24.3 25.1 Jalen Smith 23.2 23.2 23.2 Patrick Williams 20.5 17.2 16.7

The Bulls got back Coby White this week, but Josh Giddey and Zach Collins both remain out. Collins will be out until the middle of February with his toe injury, but Giddey should return next week. Tre Jones had stepped up with White out, but scored just seven points in 26 minutes with White back on Wednesday. The assists will be there, but it’s not a really enticing profile. Ayo Dosunmu has been a top 80 player in fantasy basketball this month and is having his best season yet.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Evan Mobley 33.1 34.5 31.5 Donovan Mitchell 32.9 33.9 33.3 Jarrett Allen 28.7 30 28 Darius Garland 28.4 31 30.4 Jaylon Tyson 25.6 24.5 25.4 Sam Merrill 21 25 25.2 De’Andre Hunter 20.1 21.8 22.6 Craig Porter Jr. 19.7 20.4 20.9 Nae’Qwan Tomlin 18.9 17.1 15.5

It was a rough Wednesday night for the Cavaliers, who endured injuries to both Darius Garland and Sam Merrill. Garland had been coming on of late. After being slowed by a toe injury early in the season, he was a top 50 player in fantasy basketball over his last seven games, and the Cavs had started to click a bit. Losing him would be a big blow for this team, and would likely lead to more minutes for Jaylon Tyson and Craig Porter Jr. With Dean Wade also sidelined, De’Andre Hunter should pick up more minutes if Merrill were to miss time.

Dallas Mavericks

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Naji Marshall 31.6 32.6 30.2 P.J. Washington 31 31 29.1 Max Christie 30.7 32.3 31.7 Cooper Flagg 26 30.1 32.8 Brandon Williams 25.4 20.2 24.1 Klay Thompson 23.3 25.2 23.2 Ryan Nembhard 22.3 20.1 18.6 Daniel Gafford 21.3 22.6 20.5 Jaden Hardy 21 21 15.4 D’Angelo Russell 18.7 18.7 15.8

It’s also been a rough week for the Mavs. We found out that Anthony Davis will be out about six weeks with a fractured hand, which I covered in a video this week, and then Cooper Flagg sprained his ankle on Wednesday night. Naji Marshall remains the biggest beneficiary of the Davis injury, but this whole team may be in for a rough stretch if Flagg is out for a while.

Denver Nuggets

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Jamal Murray 37.8 37.4 37.6 Peyton Watson 36.4 36.1 36.1 Tim Hardaway Jr. 34.5 31.2 30.7 Jalen Pickett 31.2 29.5 25.7 Aaron Gordon 30.4 27.8 26.7 Spencer Jones 26.5 22.1 29.6 Bruce Brown 24.1 23 24.8 Zeke Nnaji 22.5 22.6 21.8

Even without Nikola Jokić, the Nuggets continue to win games. Their rotation has narrowed considerably over the last few weeks, especially with Christian Braun hurt again. Aaron Gordon has returned, and his minutes are slowly starting to tick back up, but Peyton Watson emerging as a top 35 player in fantasy basketball over the last two weeks has been huge. In his last eight games, he’s averaging 23.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game. He will continue to play a big role on this team until Jokic is back.

Detroit Pistons

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Isaiah Stewart 31.2 31 25.9 Javonte Green 29.2 27.5 24.4 Cade Cunningham 29.1 35.2 34 Ausar Thompson 27.5 26.9 25.9 Ronald Holland II 25.2 22.3 21.1 Paul Reed 24.6 23.2 15.3 Daniss Jenkins 24.1 24.4 15.9 Duncan Robinson 23.8 24.3 26.4 Jaden Ivey 20.8 20.6 19.5 Caris LeVert 17.6 17.6 17.5

With Jalen Duren (ankle) sidelined, Isaiah Stewart has moved into the starting lineup and been really productive. However, Duren should be back this week, as should Cade Cunningham, who missed two games with a wrist injury. That has led to more minutes for Daniss Jenkins and Ronald Holland II. But things should settle back to normal this weekend.

Golden State Warriors

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Stephen Curry 29.7 31.3 32.6 Jimmy Butler III 27.6 29.7 31.3 Draymond Green 26 27.9 26.4 Moses Moody 20.4 21.6 22 Brandin Podziemski 20.1 21.9 23.1 De’Anthony Melton 20 22 22.6 Gui Santos 18.5 17.1 17.3 Al Horford 17.4 17.4 16.6 Will Richard 15.7 14.2 19.1

This is really just a two-man team with Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler; however, De’Anthony Melton is starting to settle into his role as a shooter and has been a top-150 player in fantasy basketball over the last two weeks. He could be a nice piece for this team as the season goes on.

Houston Rockets

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Amen Thompson 40.2 39.4 37.1 Kevin Durant 39.1 38.6 36.3 Jabari Smith Jr. 36.1 36.7 34.8 Alperen Sengun 35.8 35.8 27.5 Aaron Holiday 28.3 14.4 10.1 Steven Adams 24.9 27.2 25.8 Reed Sheppard 23.4 22.9 24.4 Dorian Finney-Smith 17 15.5 15.5 Tari Eason 15.5 25.6 26.1

Tari Eason is dealing with an ankle injury, but he’s not expected to be out for too much longer, so he should return to his normal 25+ minutes per night. Aaron Holiday had one start in Eason’s place, but his minutes should dry up again when Eason is back.

Indiana Pacers

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Pascal Siakam 32 33.2 33.7 Andrew Nembhard 31.3 31.1 32.2 Aaron Nesmith 30.1 31.7 29.6 Jarace Walker 24.4 20.7 19.3 Jay Huff 20.9 23.5 20.6 Johnny Furphy 20.8 23.8 19.3 Quenton Jackson 18.7 18.5 13.2 Ben Sheppard 18.6 20.4 20.2 T.J. McConnell 17.5 19.5 18.9

Isaiah Jackson (concussion) has cleared protocols and should be back this week, and Bennedict Mathurin also could return this weekend from his thumb injury. That will take minutes away from Jarace Walker, Quenton Jackson, and Johnny Furphy. This team just isn’t super interesting in a year where they are not trying to contend.

Los Angeles Clippers

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 James Harden 37.2 36.8 35.2 John Collins 33.8 31.7 29.6 Kawhi Leonard 30.6 31.3 33.9 Jordan Miller 29.6 26.1 18.5 Ivica Zubac 29.3 28.5 28 Kris Dunn 27.4 27.2 27.6 Nicolas Batum 20.9 20.7 22.2 Kobe Sanders 19.5 20.4 21.8 Brook Lopez 17.8 18 19.6

Ivica Zubac returned last week but is still dealing with some soreness in his ankle, so has missed some time this week. John Collins is also dealing with a groin injury, which is a bummer because he has started to emerge as a strong option for this team. Otherwise, it’s just James Harden and Kawhi Leonard having All-Star seasons.

Los Angeles Lakers

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Luka Dončić 35.4 36.4 36.1 Jake LaRavia 33.7 34.9 33.3 LeBron James 32.9 33 33.1 Marcus Smart 30 32.3 30.1 Deandre Ayton 27.3 28.5 29.3 Jarred Vanderbilt 22.6 23.2 23.4 Jaxson Hayes 21.6 19.4 19 Rui Hachimura 18.3 18.3 24.1 Gabe Vincent 16 16.5 16.5

This remains a two-man team with Luka Doncic and LeBron James, and LeBron in particular has really come on of late, pushing up top-10 value over the last two weeks. Jake LaRavia and DeAndre Ayton are playing enough minutes to be usable in fantasy leagues, and Rui Hachimura returned to play 18 minutes after missing two weeks. There’s not much of note here.

Memphis Grizzlies

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Jaren Jackson Jr. 30.4 32.2 32.4 Cam Spencer 29 30.2 27.1 Santi Aldama 28.1 27.8 30.5 Olivier-Maxence Prosper 26.3 26.3 17.6 Cedric Coward 26 21.5 24.7 Jock Landale 25.7 25.9 23.6 Jaylen Wells 25.6 25.9 27.8 Vince Williams Jr. 21.7 21.9 21.9 Javon Small 20.6 17.7 12.8 GG Jackson 18.7 20.1 21.1

This Grizzlies team has been banged up all year and cannot seem to get healthy. Zach Edey will now be out at least another six weeks. Ja Morant has missed the last five games with a calf injury and seems fully disinterested in being a part of the team. Brandon Clarke remains sidelined with a calf injury. Ty Jerome is probably out another week or two. That has led to Cam Spencer being the most consistent producer as Jaren Jackson Jr. continues to have a pretty mediocre year by his standards. Sant Aldama has been a top 100 player with Edey sidelined, and that value should continue.

Miami Heat

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Tyler Herro 32.7 31.7 31.7 Bam Adebayo 29.3 29 29.2 Andrew Wiggins 28.6 27.9 29.3 Norman Powell 27.2 28.6 29.2 Jaime Jaquez Jr. 25.6 25.6 25.1 Pelle Larsson 23.8 23.3 23.6 Davion Mitchell 23 25.2 27.3 Kel’el Ware 16.7 20.5 24.4 Nikola Jović 16.1 20 22.4

Last week, Tyler Herro returned after missing 11 games with a toe injury, and I recorded a video on the fallout of that. As I mentioned in the video, Nikola Jović will take a hit in both his minutes and usage.

Milwaukee Bucks

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Kevin Porter Jr. 35.6 37.4 37.2 AJ Green 32.8 31.9 32.4 Ryan Rollins 32.2 33.2 33.1 Giannis Antetokounmpo 31.6 31.5 29.5 Bobby Portis 24.6 22.7 23.8 Myles Turner 23.6 25.9 27 Kyle Kuzma 23.4 21.7 24 Gary Trent Jr. 15.8 18.3 18

The Bucks are fully healthy right now (well, aside from Taurean Prince being out), so the minutes allotment of late is what we should expect going forward. Ryan Rollins has become a fringe top 100 player with both Kevin Porter Jr. and Giannis Antetokounmpo playing nearly 30 minutes a game. Rollins has remained a fringe top-50 player over the last two weeks with Giannis back. Those are really the only three players performing with any sort of consistency.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Anthony Edwards 36.5 34.9 34.2 Donte DiVincenzo 34.2 33.5 30.5 Julius Randle 31.9 31.5 31.5 Jaden McDaniels 30.8 32.8 29.8 Rudy Gobert 30.1 32.4 31.2 Naz Reid 29.3 27.3 25.9 Bones Hyland 17.8 15.1 15.3 Mike Conley 16.3 15.5 15.2 Joan Beringer 16.2 12.4 8.8 Jaylen Clark 14.1 13 14.7

Anthony Edwards has missed a few games with injury management on his right foot, and that could continue for a few weeks, but the Wolves are pretty healthy otherwise. Terrance Shannon is out for a couple of weeks with a foot injury, which has allowed Bones Hyland to see a small uptick in usage and for Joan Beringer to enter the rotation, but neither is producing much.

New Orleans Pelicans

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Trey Murphy III 36.4 36.4 36.8 Zion Williamson 31 30.7 30.2 Saddiq Bey 29 29 32 Jeremiah Fears 28.1 28.6 26.3 Derik Queen 24.2 25.2 26.8 Yves Missi 23.8 21.7 19.9 Bryce McGowens 20.5 26.6 24.4 Jordan Poole 20 22 23.5 Karlo Matković 17 14 15.5

Herbert Jones and Jose Alvarado continue to be sidelined by injuries, but Trey Murphy III has had a legit breakout season, emerging as a top-20 player in fantasy basketball. Derik Queen and Zion Williamson have also remained top-60 players, but those are the only players of note in New Orleans for now. Jeremiah Fears is averaging 14.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists over the last two weeks and has an intriguing skillset that he should continue to get to show off with Dejounte Murray out another three weeks or more.

New York Knicks

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Mikal Bridges 34.1 32.2 33.9 Miles McBride 34.1 32.1 29.6 OG Anunoby 33.2 32 34.2 Karl-Anthony Towns 31.4 29.6 30.5 Josh Hart 31.3 31.3 31.3 Jalen Brunson 26.2 28.5 32.1 Mitchell Robinson 22.8 23.5 22.1 Jordan Clarkson 18.9 19.4 18.8 Tyler Kolek 16.8 16.9 16

What a poor effort from the Knicks on Wednesday against a bad Kings team. Yes, Jalen Brunson did twist his ankle in the first quarter, but this team was playing poorly then and failed to respond after their captain went down. Things need to change in New York, starting with its center. On a more positive note, Josh Hart is back and right back to producing. Tyler Kolek should see more minutes if Brunson misses any time with his ankle injury.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 32.8 34.3 32.7 Jalen Williams 32 33 31.1 Ajay Mitchell 31.7 30.5 27.1 Chet Holmgren 28.4 30.7 29.6 Luguentz Dort 27.2 24.6 24.6 Aaron Wiggins 25.7 25.4 22.9 Cason Wallace 24.4 26.1 24.7 Alex Caruso 19.5 19.5 17.5 Jaylin Williams 18.7 18.7 18.7

Well, the Thunder finally beat the Spurs. Isaiah Hartenstein hasn’t played since December 28th with his calf injury, but Jaylin Williams returned and had a good showing against the Spurs. Luguentz Dort is also battling an ankle injury, which has led to more minutes for Aaron Wiggins, but the Thunder are more than happy to spread out production on the fringes of their rotation, so they aren’t missing a beat.

Orlando Magic

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Paolo Banchero 39.8 36 35.5 Anthony Black 36.9 33.4 33 Desmond Bane 36.1 33.7 34 Wendell Carter Jr. 34.1 29.8 30.9 Noah Penda 32.9 31.4 20.2 Tristan da Silva 21.1 23.1 23.5 Goga Bitadze 19.2 18.8 18.2 Tyus Jones 15.4 17.5 20 Jase Richardson 12.9 19.6 17

Franz Wagner is set to return on Thursday just in time for the Magic’s game in Berlin, Germany. I covered the fallout from his return in a video this week.

Philadelphia 76ers

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Tyrese Maxey 36.9 35.4 38.2 VJ Edgecombe 34.9 35.9 37.7 Joel Embiid 30.3 29.4 33 Kelly Oubre Jr. 29.8 24.9 24.9 Paul George 29.1 31.1 32.6 Quentin Grimes 24.1 25.5 29.9 Dominick Barlow 19.9 21.5 20.2 Adem Bona 18.7 16.6 18.7 Andre Drummond 15.9 15.2 14.2

Kelly Oubre Jr. returned last week, so the 76ers have been fully healthy for at least a week now, which gives us a good sense of how they want their rotation to stack up. For now, that does not include Jared McCain; however, Dominick Barlow did get hurt on Wednesday. X-rays came back negative, but he may miss a few games, which would open up some more minutes for McCain or Trendon Watford.

Phoenix Suns

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Devin Booker 34.7 33.5 33.6 Dillon Brooks 30.8 30.3 31.1 Royce O’Neale 30.3 29.7 30.3 Collin Gillespie 27.2 26.9 27.4 Mark Williams 26.1 25.2 22.6 Grayson Allen 25.4 23.8 23.8 Oso Ighodaro 19.8 20.8 22.7 Jordan Goodwin 18.9 21 23.2 Ryan Dunn 16.1 17.4 18.2

The Suns are getting Grayson Allen back up to his normal minutes, which makes this team better. Devin Booker did hurt his ankle on Tuesday, so there’s a chance he misses a game or two, which would only increase Allen’s usage and maybe Collin Gillespie, who has struggled of late, averaging just 9.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists over his last seven games.

Portland Trail Blazers

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Deni Avdija 37 35.5 36.5 Toumani Camara 35.7 36.2 34.5 Shaedon Sharpe 32.5 31.9 31.2 Caleb Love 29.1 28.7 29.2 Donovan Clingan 28.4 29.9 29.3 Sidy Cissoko 25.4 23.6 23.1 Rayan Rupert 18.7 18.5 17 Jrue Holiday 18.6 18.6 18.6 Javonte Cooke 13.5 13.5 13.5

Jrue Holiday returned for two games this week, but Caleb Love has been tremendous for the Trail Blazers this month, which I discussed in a video this week. I do think Holiday will eventually take minutes away from Love, but the undrafted rookie has cemented himself as a real role player for this Blazers team. Kris Murray, Scoot Henderson, and Jerami Grant could all return within the next week, so that could shift minutes a lot.

Sacramento Kings

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 DeMar DeRozan 38.3 37.2 34.1 Precious Achiuwa 35.9 26.9 22.7 Russell Westbrook 35.8 33.4 30.2 Zach LaVine 31.9 32.7 33.1 Maxime Raynaud 26 27.8 29.3 Malik Monk 25.7 24.1 19 Dylan Cardwell 19 17.8 18.8 Nique Clifford 16.8 17.9 20.2

Keegan Murray will be sidelined until early February with a back injury, but that has just meant extra production for Russell Westbrook and DeMar DeRozan. Zach LaVine has had some solid games and is a borderline top 100 player in fantasy basketball leagues, but there’s little to be excited about in Sacramento.

San Antonio Spurs

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Julian Champagnie 35.1 34.1 31.5 De’Aaron Fox 34.5 33.5 33.8 Stephon Castle 32.5 31 32 Harrison Barnes 27.4 26.5 26.1 Victor Wembanyama 27 25.6 25.9 Keldon Johnson 24.8 26 25.4 Luke Kornet 22.5 23.2 24 Dylan Harper 19.8 19.5 21

Victor Wembanyama is still having his minutes monitored, but he’s been productive, and the Spurs are winning, so we may have to assume that continues, which is why Luke Kornet continues to see solid minutes. Keldon Johnsonis also seeing an uptick in minutes with Devin Vassell out with an adductor injury; yet, it’s been Julian Champagnie who has seen the biggest increase in usage and been a top 100 player in fantasy basketball over the last two weeks, averaging 14.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.

Toronto Raptors

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Scottie Barnes 38.9 36.5 36.4 Immanuel Quickley 36 35 33.4 Collin Murray-Boyles 35.6 32 29.8 Brandon Ingram 35.2 27.1 32.5 Jamal Shead 33.9 30 26.1 Sandro Mamukelashvili 19.5 22.1 22.3 Gradey Dick 17.7 17.6 16.4 RJ Barrett — 31.5 28.8

The vibes are not great in Toronto. RJ Barrett is dealing with an ankle sprain, Jakob Poeltl has his back injury, and Immanuel Quickley is also battling a back injury. Plus, there are now trade rumors swirling about Barrett and Quickley, among others. This team could undergo a major upheaval in the next few weeks.

Utah Jazz

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Lauri Markkanen 36.3 39.9 37.8 Keyonte George 30.3 34.1 34.8 Jusuf Nurkić 30.2 31.4 30.7 Brice Sensabaugh 29.3 30 30.4 Cody Williams 28.4 24.3 21.4 Svi Mykhailiuk 26.2 26.6 23.1 Walter Clayton Jr. 25.1 24.5 22.4 Isaiah Collier 25 22.2 24 Kyle Filipowski 24.1 18.8 19.7 Taylor Hendricks 23.9 16.5 16.6

The minutes are evening out a bit in Utah as the team takes turns resting players to avoid being too competitive and losing their first-round pick. Brice Sensabaugh was electric on Wednesday, scoring 43 points against the Bulls. That’s not likely to continue, and was primarily because Lauri Markkanen sat out that game.

Washington Wizards

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Bub Carrington 31.4 32.9 28.6 Tre Johnson 27.6 26.7 26.7 Kyshawn George 27.4 27.4 27.4 Will Riley 23.3 19.7 17.8 Justin Champagnie 23.2 23.4 24.5 Bilal Coulibaly 22.6 26 26.7 Khris Middleton 22.2 22.3 21.9 Alex Sarr 22.1 24.8 25.8 Marvin Bagley III 21.4 19.1 18.9

The Wizards traded for Trae Young, but they have no intention of playing him as they try to tank for a higher draft pick. The latest report is that Young will be out until mid-February with MCL/quad injuries. He’ll probably return for a few games and then sit again to ensure the Wizards don’t win too much. That means that young guards like Tre Johnson and Bub Carrington are going to get a lot of run the rest of the season.