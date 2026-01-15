 Skip navigation
Top News

Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek head into 2026 in search of a career Grand Slam
Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff and Venus Williams set for potential Australian Open meeting in 2nd round
Kiki Rice
Kiki Rice’s birthday party was another UCLA win. The third-ranked Bruins are dominating Big Ten play.

Top Clips

nbc_bte_billsbroncos_260115.jpg
BUF could have ‘tough’ time moving ball vs. DEN
nbc_pft_mcvaylafleur_260115.jpg
McVay hints he’s spoken with LaFleur about Bears
nbc_pft_fredwarner_260115.jpg
Warner return would be a ‘tremendous boost’ for SF

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NBA Minutes Report: Franz Wagner returning, Wizards guards shining post-trade

  
Published January 15, 2026 10:36 AM

Welcome to the Fantasy Basketball Minutes Report. Every week, I will review each team’s updated minutes per game to see which players are seeing the court more or less than in previous weeks. With this information in hand, I’ll try to discuss any relevant fantasy risers or fallers; players who we should be adding off waivers or removing from our teams.

The charts below are also great for exploring on your own. You can track the minutes over the last three, five, and ten games, and for the entire season, to see which trends stand out to you.

All of this data was made accessible by Kyle Bland, who is incredibly talented and also extremely generous. Be sure to follow him to check out all of his baseball data as well.

NBA: New Orleans Pelicans at Washington Wizards
2025-26 Fantasy Basketball Top 200 Rankings: Should Trae Young managers be concerned?
Young is the newest member of the Washington Wizards, but how much will he play the rest of this season?

Atlanta Hawks

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Onyeka Okongwu33.834.532.9
Nickeil Alexander-Walker33.433.533.9
Dyson Daniels33.134.834.8
Jalen Johnson32.634.135
CJ McCollum25.725.725.7
Luke Kennard23.722.621.7
Vít Krejčí23.323.325.3
Mouhamed Gueye21.819.915
Corey Kispert19.719.719.7

We now have a few games in the post-Trae Young era, and, as expected, Nickeil Alexander-Walker has taken on the same big role he had when Young was hurt. He’s been a top-40 player in fantasy basketball over the last two weeks and should be treated as one going forward. I don’t believe CJ McCollom is going to take his minutes. Zaccharie Risacher has missed the last three games with a knee injury, and Kristaps Porzingis remains out with an Achilles injury as well. I expect more moves coming for the Hawks.

Boston Celtics

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Jaylen Brown39.937.235.7
Derrick White38.837.536.9
Sam Hauser32.228.724.4
Payton Pritchard31.932.134.2
Neemias Queta27.626.325.6
Anfernee Simons25.425.824.6
Baylor Scheierman23.415.412.4
Luka Garza20.620.920.6
Jordan Walsh16.716.515.9

As I’ve been saying for the past few weeks, the Celtics’ situation has remained steady, and they have been much better than many expected. For fantasy purposes, the only truly relevant players are Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, and Payton Pritchard. It’s best not to hunt on the margins for others.

Brooklyn Nets

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Michael Porter Jr.32.534.234
Noah Clowney30.230.829.6
Egor Dëmin28.628.928.7
Nic Claxton27.227.128.2
Drake Powell24.720.720.2
Terance Mann24.12424.7
Cam Thomas23.723.322.1
Day’Ron Sharpe20.821.922
Tyrese Martin20.620.616.1
Nolan Traore20.220.520.6

Nic Claxton missed a couple of games for personal reasons, which allowed Day’Ron Sharpe to step up and cement a role for himself in the rotation. Egor Dëmin has also emerged as a fringe top 100 player in fantasy basketball due to improved shooting, but aside from Michael Porter Jr., this is a large rotation of fringe-type players.

Charlotte Hornets

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Moussa Diabaté31.830.931.2
Miles Bridges30.831.230
Kon Knueppel27.628.728.6
LaMelo Ball27.226.427.2
Brandon Miller24.626.231.3
Sion James22.32324.7
Josh Green18.615.916.8
Ryan Kalkbrenner18.218.218.2
Collin Sexton17.820.621.6

Ryan Kalkbrenner returned this week, but Moussa Diabaté has been a top 100 player over the last month, which I discussed in a video this week. Aside from that change, it’s pretty much status quo for the Hornets, with LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges, and Kon Knueppel handling the vast majority of the load.

Chicago Bulls

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Nikola Vučević32.333.132.4
Coby White29.428.123.9
Isaac Okoro29.127.426.9
Tre Jones27.12726.2
Matas Buzelis26.828.928.3
Ayo Dosunmu25.42726.2
Kevin Huerter2424.325.1
Jalen Smith23.223.223.2
Patrick Williams20.517.216.7

The Bulls got back Coby White this week, but Josh Giddey and Zach Collins both remain out. Collins will be out until the middle of February with his toe injury, but Giddey should return next week. Tre Jones had stepped up with White out, but scored just seven points in 26 minutes with White back on Wednesday. The assists will be there, but it’s not a really enticing profile. Ayo Dosunmu has been a top 80 player in fantasy basketball this month and is having his best season yet.

Cleveland Cavaliers

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Evan Mobley33.134.531.5
Donovan Mitchell32.933.933.3
Jarrett Allen28.73028
Darius Garland28.43130.4
Jaylon Tyson25.624.525.4
Sam Merrill212525.2
De’Andre Hunter20.121.822.6
Craig Porter Jr.19.720.420.9
Nae’Qwan Tomlin18.917.115.5

It was a rough Wednesday night for the Cavaliers, who endured injuries to both Darius Garland and Sam Merrill. Garland had been coming on of late. After being slowed by a toe injury early in the season, he was a top 50 player in fantasy basketball over his last seven games, and the Cavs had started to click a bit. Losing him would be a big blow for this team, and would likely lead to more minutes for Jaylon Tyson and Craig Porter Jr. With Dean Wade also sidelined, De’Andre Hunter should pick up more minutes if Merrill were to miss time.

Dallas Mavericks

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Naji Marshall31.632.630.2
P.J. Washington313129.1
Max Christie30.732.331.7
Cooper Flagg2630.132.8
Brandon Williams25.420.224.1
Klay Thompson23.325.223.2
Ryan Nembhard22.320.118.6
Daniel Gafford21.322.620.5
Jaden Hardy212115.4
D’Angelo Russell18.718.715.8

It’s also been a rough week for the Mavs. We found out that Anthony Davis will be out about six weeks with a fractured hand, which I covered in a video this week, and then Cooper Flagg sprained his ankle on Wednesday night. Naji Marshall remains the biggest beneficiary of the Davis injury, but this whole team may be in for a rough stretch if Flagg is out for a while.

Denver Nuggets

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Jamal Murray37.837.437.6
Peyton Watson36.436.136.1
Tim Hardaway Jr.34.531.230.7
Jalen Pickett31.229.525.7
Aaron Gordon30.427.826.7
Spencer Jones26.522.129.6
Bruce Brown24.12324.8
Zeke Nnaji22.522.621.8

Even without Nikola Jokić, the Nuggets continue to win games. Their rotation has narrowed considerably over the last few weeks, especially with Christian Braun hurt again. Aaron Gordon has returned, and his minutes are slowly starting to tick back up, but Peyton Watson emerging as a top 35 player in fantasy basketball over the last two weeks has been huge. In his last eight games, he’s averaging 23.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game. He will continue to play a big role on this team until Jokic is back.

Detroit Pistons

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Isaiah Stewart31.23125.9
Javonte Green29.227.524.4
Cade Cunningham29.135.234
Ausar Thompson27.526.925.9
Ronald Holland II25.222.321.1
Paul Reed24.623.215.3
Daniss Jenkins24.124.415.9
Duncan Robinson23.824.326.4
Jaden Ivey20.820.619.5
Caris LeVert17.617.617.5

With Jalen Duren (ankle) sidelined, Isaiah Stewart has moved into the starting lineup and been really productive. However, Duren should be back this week, as should Cade Cunningham, who missed two games with a wrist injury. That has led to more minutes for Daniss Jenkins and Ronald Holland II. But things should settle back to normal this weekend.

Golden State Warriors

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Stephen Curry29.731.332.6
Jimmy Butler III27.629.731.3
Draymond Green2627.926.4
Moses Moody20.421.622
Brandin Podziemski20.121.923.1
De’Anthony Melton202222.6
Gui Santos18.517.117.3
Al Horford17.417.416.6
Will Richard15.714.219.1

This is really just a two-man team with Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler; however, De’Anthony Melton is starting to settle into his role as a shooter and has been a top-150 player in fantasy basketball over the last two weeks. He could be a nice piece for this team as the season goes on.

Houston Rockets

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Amen Thompson40.239.437.1
Kevin Durant39.138.636.3
Jabari Smith Jr.36.136.734.8
Alperen Sengun35.835.827.5
Aaron Holiday28.314.410.1
Steven Adams24.927.225.8
Reed Sheppard23.422.924.4
Dorian Finney-Smith1715.515.5
Tari Eason15.525.626.1

Tari Eason is dealing with an ankle injury, but he’s not expected to be out for too much longer, so he should return to his normal 25+ minutes per night. Aaron Holiday had one start in Eason’s place, but his minutes should dry up again when Eason is back.

Indiana Pacers

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Pascal Siakam3233.233.7
Andrew Nembhard31.331.132.2
Aaron Nesmith30.131.729.6
Jarace Walker24.420.719.3
Jay Huff20.923.520.6
Johnny Furphy20.823.819.3
Quenton Jackson18.718.513.2
Ben Sheppard18.620.420.2
T.J. McConnell17.519.518.9

Isaiah Jackson (concussion) has cleared protocols and should be back this week, and Bennedict Mathurin also could return this weekend from his thumb injury. That will take minutes away from Jarace Walker, Quenton Jackson, and Johnny Furphy. This team just isn’t super interesting in a year where they are not trying to contend.

NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers
Fantasy Basketball Week 2 Injury Report: Luka Dončić, Anthony Edwards headline the list of sidelined stars
The Pacers, Lakers and Thunder are among the teams with lengthy injury reports at the halfway point of Week 2.

Los Angeles Clippers

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
James Harden37.236.835.2
John Collins33.831.729.6
Kawhi Leonard30.631.333.9
Jordan Miller29.626.118.5
Ivica Zubac29.328.528
Kris Dunn27.427.227.6
Nicolas Batum20.920.722.2
Kobe Sanders19.520.421.8
Brook Lopez17.81819.6

Ivica Zubac returned last week but is still dealing with some soreness in his ankle, so has missed some time this week. John Collins is also dealing with a groin injury, which is a bummer because he has started to emerge as a strong option for this team. Otherwise, it’s just James Harden and Kawhi Leonard having All-Star seasons.

Los Angeles Lakers

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Luka Dončić35.436.436.1
Jake LaRavia33.734.933.3
LeBron James32.93333.1
Marcus Smart3032.330.1
Deandre Ayton27.328.529.3
Jarred Vanderbilt22.623.223.4
Jaxson Hayes21.619.419
Rui Hachimura18.318.324.1
Gabe Vincent1616.516.5

This remains a two-man team with Luka Doncic and LeBron James, and LeBron in particular has really come on of late, pushing up top-10 value over the last two weeks. Jake LaRavia and DeAndre Ayton are playing enough minutes to be usable in fantasy leagues, and Rui Hachimura returned to play 18 minutes after missing two weeks. There’s not much of note here.

Memphis Grizzlies

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Jaren Jackson Jr.30.432.232.4
Cam Spencer2930.227.1
Santi Aldama28.127.830.5
Olivier-Maxence Prosper26.326.317.6
Cedric Coward2621.524.7
Jock Landale25.725.923.6
Jaylen Wells25.625.927.8
Vince Williams Jr.21.721.921.9
Javon Small20.617.712.8
GG Jackson18.720.121.1

This Grizzlies team has been banged up all year and cannot seem to get healthy. Zach Edey will now be out at least another six weeks. Ja Morant has missed the last five games with a calf injury and seems fully disinterested in being a part of the team. Brandon Clarke remains sidelined with a calf injury. Ty Jerome is probably out another week or two. That has led to Cam Spencer being the most consistent producer as Jaren Jackson Jr. continues to have a pretty mediocre year by his standards. Sant Aldama has been a top 100 player with Edey sidelined, and that value should continue.

Miami Heat

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Tyler Herro32.731.731.7
Bam Adebayo29.32929.2
Andrew Wiggins28.627.929.3
Norman Powell27.228.629.2
Jaime Jaquez Jr.25.625.625.1
Pelle Larsson23.823.323.6
Davion Mitchell2325.227.3
Kel’el Ware16.720.524.4
Nikola Jović16.12022.4

Last week, Tyler Herro returned after missing 11 games with a toe injury, and I recorded a video on the fallout of that. As I mentioned in the video, Nikola Jović will take a hit in both his minutes and usage.

Milwaukee Bucks

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Kevin Porter Jr.35.637.437.2
AJ Green32.831.932.4
Ryan Rollins32.233.233.1
Giannis Antetokounmpo31.631.529.5
Bobby Portis24.622.723.8
Myles Turner23.625.927
Kyle Kuzma23.421.724
Gary Trent Jr.15.818.318

The Bucks are fully healthy right now (well, aside from Taurean Prince being out), so the minutes allotment of late is what we should expect going forward. Ryan Rollins has become a fringe top 100 player with both Kevin Porter Jr. and Giannis Antetokounmpo playing nearly 30 minutes a game. Rollins has remained a fringe top-50 player over the last two weeks with Giannis back. Those are really the only three players performing with any sort of consistency.

Minnesota Timberwolves

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Anthony Edwards36.534.934.2
Donte DiVincenzo34.233.530.5
Julius Randle31.931.531.5
Jaden McDaniels30.832.829.8
Rudy Gobert30.132.431.2
Naz Reid29.327.325.9
Bones Hyland17.815.115.3
Mike Conley16.315.515.2
Joan Beringer16.212.48.8
Jaylen Clark14.11314.7

Anthony Edwards has missed a few games with injury management on his right foot, and that could continue for a few weeks, but the Wolves are pretty healthy otherwise. Terrance Shannon is out for a couple of weeks with a foot injury, which has allowed Bones Hyland to see a small uptick in usage and for Joan Beringer to enter the rotation, but neither is producing much.

New Orleans Pelicans

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Trey Murphy III36.436.436.8
Zion Williamson3130.730.2
Saddiq Bey292932
Jeremiah Fears28.128.626.3
Derik Queen24.225.226.8
Yves Missi23.821.719.9
Bryce McGowens20.526.624.4
Jordan Poole202223.5
Karlo Matković171415.5

Herbert Jones and Jose Alvarado continue to be sidelined by injuries, but Trey Murphy III has had a legit breakout season, emerging as a top-20 player in fantasy basketball. Derik Queen and Zion Williamson have also remained top-60 players, but those are the only players of note in New Orleans for now. Jeremiah Fears is averaging 14.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists over the last two weeks and has an intriguing skillset that he should continue to get to show off with Dejounte Murray out another three weeks or more.

New York Knicks

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Mikal Bridges34.132.233.9
Miles McBride34.132.129.6
OG Anunoby33.23234.2
Karl-Anthony Towns31.429.630.5
Josh Hart31.331.331.3
Jalen Brunson26.228.532.1
Mitchell Robinson22.823.522.1
Jordan Clarkson18.919.418.8
Tyler Kolek16.816.916

What a poor effort from the Knicks on Wednesday against a bad Kings team. Yes, Jalen Brunson did twist his ankle in the first quarter, but this team was playing poorly then and failed to respond after their captain went down. Things need to change in New York, starting with its center. On a more positive note, Josh Hart is back and right back to producing. Tyler Kolek should see more minutes if Brunson misses any time with his ankle injury.

Oklahoma City Thunder

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander32.834.332.7
Jalen Williams323331.1
Ajay Mitchell31.730.527.1
Chet Holmgren28.430.729.6
Luguentz Dort27.224.624.6
Aaron Wiggins25.725.422.9
Cason Wallace24.426.124.7
Alex Caruso19.519.517.5
Jaylin Williams18.718.718.7

Well, the Thunder finally beat the Spurs. Isaiah Hartenstein hasn’t played since December 28th with his calf injury, but Jaylin Williams returned and had a good showing against the Spurs. Luguentz Dort is also battling an ankle injury, which has led to more minutes for Aaron Wiggins, but the Thunder are more than happy to spread out production on the fringes of their rotation, so they aren’t missing a beat.

Orlando Magic

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Paolo Banchero39.83635.5
Anthony Black36.933.433
Desmond Bane36.133.734
Wendell Carter Jr.34.129.830.9
Noah Penda32.931.420.2
Tristan da Silva21.123.123.5
Goga Bitadze19.218.818.2
Tyus Jones15.417.520
Jase Richardson12.919.617

Franz Wagner is set to return on Thursday just in time for the Magic’s game in Berlin, Germany. I covered the fallout from his return in a video this week.

Philadelphia 76ers

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Tyrese Maxey36.935.438.2
VJ Edgecombe34.935.937.7
Joel Embiid30.329.433
Kelly Oubre Jr.29.824.924.9
Paul George29.131.132.6
Quentin Grimes24.125.529.9
Dominick Barlow19.921.520.2
Adem Bona18.716.618.7
Andre Drummond15.915.214.2

Kelly Oubre Jr. returned last week, so the 76ers have been fully healthy for at least a week now, which gives us a good sense of how they want their rotation to stack up. For now, that does not include Jared McCain; however, Dominick Barlow did get hurt on Wednesday. X-rays came back negative, but he may miss a few games, which would open up some more minutes for McCain or Trendon Watford.

Phoenix Suns

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Devin Booker34.733.533.6
Dillon Brooks30.830.331.1
Royce O’Neale30.329.730.3
Collin Gillespie27.226.927.4
Mark Williams26.125.222.6
Grayson Allen25.423.823.8
Oso Ighodaro19.820.822.7
Jordan Goodwin18.92123.2
Ryan Dunn16.117.418.2

The Suns are getting Grayson Allen back up to his normal minutes, which makes this team better. Devin Booker did hurt his ankle on Tuesday, so there’s a chance he misses a game or two, which would only increase Allen’s usage and maybe Collin Gillespie, who has struggled of late, averaging just 9.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists over his last seven games.

Portland Trail Blazers

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Deni Avdija3735.536.5
Toumani Camara35.736.234.5
Shaedon Sharpe32.531.931.2
Caleb Love29.128.729.2
Donovan Clingan28.429.929.3
Sidy Cissoko25.423.623.1
Rayan Rupert18.718.517
Jrue Holiday18.618.618.6
Javonte Cooke13.513.513.5

Jrue Holiday returned for two games this week, but Caleb Love has been tremendous for the Trail Blazers this month, which I discussed in a video this week. I do think Holiday will eventually take minutes away from Love, but the undrafted rookie has cemented himself as a real role player for this Blazers team. Kris Murray, Scoot Henderson, and Jerami Grant could all return within the next week, so that could shift minutes a lot.

Sacramento Kings

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
DeMar DeRozan38.337.234.1
Precious Achiuwa35.926.922.7
Russell Westbrook35.833.430.2
Zach LaVine31.932.733.1
Maxime Raynaud2627.829.3
Malik Monk25.724.119
Dylan Cardwell1917.818.8
Nique Clifford16.817.920.2

Keegan Murray will be sidelined until early February with a back injury, but that has just meant extra production for Russell Westbrook and DeMar DeRozan. Zach LaVine has had some solid games and is a borderline top 100 player in fantasy basketball leagues, but there’s little to be excited about in Sacramento.

San Antonio Spurs

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Julian Champagnie35.134.131.5
De’Aaron Fox34.533.533.8
Stephon Castle32.53132
Harrison Barnes27.426.526.1
Victor Wembanyama2725.625.9
Keldon Johnson24.82625.4
Luke Kornet22.523.224
Dylan Harper19.819.521

Victor Wembanyama is still having his minutes monitored, but he’s been productive, and the Spurs are winning, so we may have to assume that continues, which is why Luke Kornet continues to see solid minutes. Keldon Johnsonis also seeing an uptick in minutes with Devin Vassell out with an adductor injury; yet, it’s been Julian Champagnie who has seen the biggest increase in usage and been a top 100 player in fantasy basketball over the last two weeks, averaging 14.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.

Toronto Raptors

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Scottie Barnes38.936.536.4
Immanuel Quickley363533.4
Collin Murray-Boyles35.63229.8
Brandon Ingram35.227.132.5
Jamal Shead33.93026.1
Sandro Mamukelashvili19.522.122.3
Gradey Dick17.717.616.4
RJ Barrett31.528.8

The vibes are not great in Toronto. RJ Barrett is dealing with an ankle sprain, Jakob Poeltl has his back injury, and Immanuel Quickley is also battling a back injury. Plus, there are now trade rumors swirling about Barrett and Quickley, among others. This team could undergo a major upheaval in the next few weeks.

Utah Jazz

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Lauri Markkanen36.339.937.8
Keyonte George30.334.134.8
Jusuf Nurkić30.231.430.7
Brice Sensabaugh29.33030.4
Cody Williams28.424.321.4
Svi Mykhailiuk26.226.623.1
Walter Clayton Jr.25.124.522.4
Isaiah Collier2522.224
Kyle Filipowski24.118.819.7
Taylor Hendricks23.916.516.6

The minutes are evening out a bit in Utah as the team takes turns resting players to avoid being too competitive and losing their first-round pick. Brice Sensabaugh was electric on Wednesday, scoring 43 points against the Bulls. That’s not likely to continue, and was primarily because Lauri Markkanen sat out that game.

Washington Wizards

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Bub Carrington31.432.928.6
Tre Johnson27.626.726.7
Kyshawn George27.427.427.4
Will Riley23.319.717.8
Justin Champagnie23.223.424.5
Bilal Coulibaly22.62626.7
Khris Middleton22.222.321.9
Alex Sarr22.124.825.8
Marvin Bagley III21.419.118.9

The Wizards traded for Trae Young, but they have no intention of playing him as they try to tank for a higher draft pick. The latest report is that Young will be out until mid-February with MCL/quad injuries. He’ll probably return for a few games and then sit again to ensure the Wizards don’t win too much. That means that young guards like Tre Johnson and Bub Carrington are going to get a lot of run the rest of the season.