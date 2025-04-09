Fantasy Basketball End of Season Roundtable: Dyson Daniels, Josh Hart most improved players

While some fantasy managers compete in leagues that run through the end of the NBA’s regular season, most were completed by the end of Sunday’s games. Congratulations to those who won their leagues and the money (and bragging rights) that comes with it. Those who did not will reflect on what went wrong and how they can avoid a similar fate next season.

With the fantasy season effectively over, now is a good time for the Rotoworld fantasy basketball staff to have a few roundtable discussions. Wednesday’s question: Who was the most improved player in fantasy basketball this season? Increased opportunity certainly helps, but it’s still up to the player to produce the results. Nick Shlain, Noah Rubin, Raphielle Johnson and Zak Hanshew made their picks, with three picking the same player.

Who was the most improved player in fantasy basketball this season?

Nick Shlain: In 2023-204, Josh Hart was the 77th-ranked player in total game value on Basketball Monster. With only a few games left in the 2024-25 regular season, Hart ranks 10th. That’s quite a come-up for the heart and soul of the New York Knicks. The 30-year-old small forward set the franchise record for most triple-doubles in a season with nine, breaking Walt Frazier’s mark of eight in the 1968-69 season. No one on the Knicks seems to thrive more on coach Tom Thibedeau’s strategy of playing his starters heavy minutes all season long. Now in his third year with the Knicks, Hart was better than ever despite another heavy workload.

Noah Rubin: Hopping from outside the top 150 in nine-cat scoring to providing early-second round value doesn’t happen often. Dyson Daniels was one of my favorite late-round targets this season, and he has been way better than I ever imagined. He has a significant lead over the rest of the league regarding steals, but he has also made real strides on the offensive end as both a scorer and playmaker. The change of scenery and increase in opportunity made Daniels bound for a statistical leap, but this type of leap was special and wasn’t just a result of his situation improving. He has solidified his status as a valuable commodity in dynasty leagues and should be drafted much earlier in drafts next season.

Raphielle Johnson: My pick would be Atlanta’s Dyson Daniels. While the expectation was that his being traded to Atlanta would mean additional opportunities for the young guard, few people expected him to be this productive. The “Great Barrier Thief” has cemented himself as one of the best defenders in the NBA regardless of position, and he’s also been an improved offensive player. You don’t threaten first-round value in nine-cat formats by only contributing on one end of the floor. Daniels may not be a first-round pick in drafts next fall, but projecting him as a top-25 player would not be extreme.

Zak Hanshew: I love me some Christian Braun, but this must go to Dyson Daniels. Daniels has put up such eye-popping steal numbers that he’s elevated his fantasy ranking tremendously through that category alone. He’s ranked in the top 15 in per-game fantasy hoops value thanks mainly to his clear advantage in that defensive category, but Daniels has been no slouch as a scorer, rebounder and facilitator. Since returning from the All-Star break, he’s averaged 15.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.0 dimes. Daniels has shown that he can do it all on both ends of the court, and if he continues to develop on offense, he’ll be an early-round fantasy pick for years to come.