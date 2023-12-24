Fantasy Basketball Week 10 Schedule Breakdown

By Raphielle Johnson

Thanks to the inaugural In-Season Tournament, there have already been some quirky weeks on the NBA schedule this season. The next two weeks will offer more of the same, as weeks 10 and 11 begin with Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, respectively. There are only five games on Monday, which could churn out some attractive streaming options for managers looking to begin their week on a positive note. Let’s take a look at the Week 10 schedule and some of its important storylines.

Week 10 Games Played

4 Games: BOS, BKN, DAL, LAL, MEM, NYK, OKC, ORL, PHI, PHO, SAS, WAS

3 Games: ATL, CHA, CHI, DEN, DET, GSW, HOU, IND, MIA, MILMIN, NOR, POR, DAC, TOR, UTA

2 Games: CLE, LAC

Notable Week 10 Storylines

-- Will Darvin Ham stick with his new lineup?

The Lakers rolled out a new starting lineup for Saturday’s game against Oklahoma City, with D’Angelo Russell being replaced by Jarred Vanderbilt. Beforehand, Ham said the Lakers decided to “lean into our defensive side of the ball,” hence the change. What he didn’t say was whether or not the lineup change would stick or if it was due to the Lakers, losers of four straight, needing to account for the presence of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the Thunder lineup. Russell’s fantasy value takes a hit with the demotion, but it may not be a significant one.

Gabe Vincent (knee) was ruled out of Saturday’s game and is reportedly considering surgery, which would sideline him for 6-8 weeks. If he goes that route, Russell and Austin Reaves become players of even greater importance. The Lakers play four games in Week 10, which ends with a Saturday/Sunday road back-to-back against the Timberwolves and Pelicans.

-- Will the Grizzlies’ backcourt return to full strength?

While getting Ja Morant back from his 25-game suspension during Week 9 was huge for Memphis, he isn’t the only guard who’s been sidelined. Marcus Smart (foot) and Luke Kennard (knee) have also been out for extended periods, but that could change during Week 10. Before Saturday’s game against the Hawks, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said that they hoped to get Smart back for Tuesday’s game against New Orleans. As for Kennard, he’ll begin 5-on-5 work next week, with the goal being to get him back into game action by the end of the month. Well, December ends next Sunday, with the Grizzlies scheduled to host the Kings on New Year’s Eve. We’ve yet to see how the full guard/wing rotation will shake out, but Morant and Desmond Bane will (obviously) be fine fantasy-wise.

-- What should managers do with fringe Cavaliers and Clippers?

Cleveland and the Clippers are the only two teams that will play twice during Week 10. While the impulse of many would be to drop any fringe players, that may not be the case with the former. One of Cleveland’s games will be played on Wednesday, which is a “lighter” day with six games on the schedule. Add in the injuries to Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley, and players like Craig Porter Jr., Isaac Okoro, and Dean Wade could still offer solid value. As for the Clippers, their two games are on busier days (Tuesday and Friday), and the only major injury they’ve dealt with recently is Kawhi Leonard’s hip. His status impacts Norman Powell the most, even though Amir Coffey has been the replacement in the starting lineup.

-- How long will the Timberwolves be without KAT?

Karl-Anthony Towns injured his knee during the fourth quarter of Thursday’s win over the Lakers and was not available for Saturday’s game against Sacramento. His availability moving forward impacts multiple Timberwolves, most notably Naz Reid and Kyle Anderson. While the former has been a player worth rostering in standard leagues, Anderson has been more of a deep-league option. A prolonged absence will also impact the Timberwolves’ offensive spacing, so keep an eye on Rudy Gobert and how he’s used in the two-man game serving as the lone big on the floor. Minnesota plays three games in Week 10 without a back-to-back, beginning Tuesday night in Oklahoma City.

-- When will Jimmy Butler return to action?

The Heat star has missed two games with a strained calf, with rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. replacing him in the starting lineup. Miami plays three games during Week 10, beginning with the 76ers on Christmas night. After that matchup, the Heat aren’t scheduled to play again until Thursday, when they begin a west coast trip in the Bay Area against the Warriors. Could that be a potential target date for Butler? Of course, this all depends on how healthy he is, but Butler’s absence has also freed up additional playmaking opportunities for Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, who were already key offensive weapons.

Light Game Days

Monday: 5 Games

MIL vs. NYK

GSW vs. DEN

BOS vs. LAL

PHI vs. MIA

DAL vs. PHO

Week 10 Back-to-backs

Monday-Tuesday: None

Tuesday-Wednesday: BKN, HOU, OKC, ORL, WAS

Wednesday-Thursday: DAL

Thursday-Friday: BOS, CHA, DEN, MEM, POR, SAS

Friday-Saturday: NYK, PHI, TOR

Saturday-Sunday: LAL

Sunday-Monday (Week 11): PHO