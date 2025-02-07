Fantasy Basketball Week 16 Waiver Wired: Bilal Coulibaly, Nikola Jovic worth targeting

The NBA trade deadline has come and gone, with it being far more impactful than many anticipated. While some of the teams lower in the standings have made their intentions clear for the rest of the season, others (hello, Portland) decided to stand pat and see what their current group can get done.

The busy trade market has put some players in a good position to provide added fantasy value, whether they were on the move or not. Here is this week’s waiver wired column, and keep in mind that Week 16 (Yahoo) spans two weeks due to the All-Star break.

Priority Adds

1. Andrew Nembhard

2. Nikola Jovic

3. Bilal Coulibaly

4. Scoot Henderson

5. Ayo Dosunmu

6. Isaiah Collier

7. Dalton Knecht

8. Toumani Camara

9. Matas Buzelis

10. Tari Eason

SG/SF Bilal Coulibaly (51%), Washington Wizards

The Wizards were one of the more active rebuilding teams at the trade deadline, moving Kyle Kuzma and Jonas Valanciunas. Coulibaly, who has been a starter all season long, is one of the players who stands to benefit from the changes. He recorded his first triple-double in Wednesday’s win over the Nets, and the ball should be in his hands even more as Washington plays out the remainder of its schedule. The Wizards will play four games during Week 16, two on each side of the All-Star break.

PG Scoot Henderson (48%), Portland Trail Blazers

Henderson has offered top-75 value in 8-cat formats over the past month, playing nearly 28 minutes per game. Surprisingly, Portland was not the “seller” many anticipated them being at the trade deadline, but the team’s recent run (10-1 in their last 11 games) had much to do with that. Henderson has been a key contributor, whether he comes off the bench or gets the occasional start, and the efficiency has improved. Now three games back in the loss column for the final play-in spot, Portland plays three of its four Week 16 games against the Nuggets (twice) and Lakers.

SF/PF Tari Eason (41%), Houston Rockets

Since returning to the Rockets’ lineup on January 16, Eason has offered 7th-round value in 8-cat formats while performing one round better in 9-cat. The concern is the left leg injury that sidelined him for 13 games, as Houston will not play Eason in both games of back-to-backs for the foreseeable future. With the Rockets playing two back-to-backs during Week 16, it would be understandable if some managers looked in another direction. However, Eason’s production as a rebounder and defender makes him challenging to overlook in category leagues.

SF/PF Toumani Camara (39%), Portland Trail Blazers

Already an excellent defender, Camara continues to make strides offensively for the surging Trail Blazers. Over the past two weeks, he’s averaged 12.8 points on 55.7% shooting from the field. Add to this what Camara does as a rebounder and defender, and the result is a second-year player who’s offered top-75 value in 8-cat formats over the past two weeks. The front office’s decision not to pull the plug at the trade deadline amid Portland’s 10-1 run indicates that this group will be allowed to compete for now. That should make Camara a more valuable fantasy target heading into Week 16.

PG/SG Andrew Nembhard (36%), Indiana Pacers

While he didn’t offer much value in the Pacers’ February 6 win over the Clippers, Nembhard has been very productive recently. Over the past two weeks, he’s provided top-50 value in 8-cat formats, averaging 13.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 2.2 steals, and 1.0 3-pointers in nearly 30 minutes per game. During this stretch, Nembhard has shot 56.8% from the field and 83.3% from the foul line. While playing alongside Tyrese Haliburton lowers his offensive ceiling, the last two weeks have shown that Nembhard can still have value in 12-team leagues.

PG/SG/SF Ayo Dosunmu (36%), Chicago Bulls

Chicago didn’t move both marquee veterans before the trade deadline, but Zach LaVine’s departure opens things up for multiple perimeter players. Dosunmu is the one who’s more likely to be available in standard fantasy leagues, and he’s been a 9th-round player in 8-cat formats over the past two weeks. Ayo has averaged 4.9 assists per game during this run, with only Josh Giddey (6.3) being more productive. What also helps is the position eligibility, as fantasy managers in Yahoo leagues can plug Dosunmu into six different slots (PG/SG/SF/G/F/UTIL) in their lineups.

PF/C Nikola Jovic (36%), Miami Heat

The haul Miami received in exchange for Jimmy Butler included Andrew Wiggins, who should be an immediate starter. This trade shouldn’t have much of an impact on Jovic, who has provided reliable value off the bench. Over the past month, he’s been a top-75 player in 8-cat formats, something only two other Heat players (Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo) can claim. Maybe the playing time (31.0 minutes per game over the past month) takes a slight hit, but that isn’t guaranteed, given how well Jovic has played. If anything, Duncan Robinson (11%) and Jaime Jaquez Jr. (15%) will be impacted more by Wiggins’ arrival.

SG/SF Dalton Knecht (28%), Charlotte Hornets

Outside of a five-game run in mid-November in which he scored 14 points or more in each outing, Knecht didn’t offer much consistency with the Lakers. He was part of the rotation, but defensive struggles limited how much playing time he received. That should not be the case in Charlotte, as the Hornets are rebuilding. And with Brandon Miller (wrist) out for the rest of the season, Knecht should have ample room to put up shots. What also helps is that the Hornets play five games during Week 16, including a make-up game against the Lakers scheduled for February 19.

PG Isaiah Collier (26%), Utah Jazz

Collier has started 14 of Utah’s last 16 games, and while the perimeter shot remains a work in progress, there’s a lot to like about this rookie guard. He’s averaging 8.3 assists per game since January 5, and Collier has recorded a points/assists double-double in two straight. Also, he’s hit double figures in points in six straight, shooting 54.7% from the field. For 9-cat managers, he does need to get the turnovers in check, but Collier’s averaging 3.3 per game over the past month. That’s a manageable number, especially for a player who should consistently meet (if not exceed) 30 minutes.

SF/PF Matas Buzelis (25%), Chicago Bulls

Buzelis made his first career start on February 5 against the Timberwolves, Chicago’s first game since trading Zach LaVine to the Kings. The rookie was just 4-of-10 from the field, but he did account for two steals and three blocked shots. And the night prior, Buzelis scored a career-high 24 points on 10-of-10 shooting. He should have every opportunity to show what he can do on both ends of the floor. While the Bulls remain 10th in the East (many expect Philadelphia to pass them eventually), the development of their younger players should be the priority between now and the end of the season.

PG Jose Alvarado (19%), New Orleans Pelicans

Dejounte Murray (Achilles) is out for the remainder of the season, making this a simple choice, even if Alvarado isn’t guaranteed to start. Of course, one would hope the Pelicans guard can play more than the 22 minutes he logged in a February 3 loss to Denver (the first game after Murray’s injury), but Alvarado dealt with foul trouble in that one. With New Orleans heading toward the draft lottery, he’s one rotation mainstay whose minutes should remain secure. And if New Orleans decides to give CJ McCollum the occasional “injury management” day, that’s where Alvarado can be most valuable.

PF/C Precious Achiuwa (16%), New York Knicks

The Knicks have been without OG Anunoby (foot) for the last two games, and he’s questionable for Saturday’s matchup with the Celtics. Achiuwa has been his replacement in the starting lineup, most recently putting up 17 points, eight rebounds, two assists, three steals, two blocks, and one 3-pointer in a February 4 win over Toronto. If Anunoby can return on Saturday, there may not be much to gain from rostering Achiuwa during Week 16. If not, there will be value for those needing rebounding production (at least eight rebounds in three straight games).