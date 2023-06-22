NBA Mock Draft, Volume Two

Draft day is finally here, and there’s been no shortage of action on the trade market. Bradley Beal is headed to Phoenix, with Chris Paul among the players moving to Washington. Wednesday afternoon, it was reported that the Wizards, Celtics, and Clippers will consummate a three-team deal that means new spots for Kristaps Porzingis (Boston), Malcolm Brogdon (LA Clippers), and Marcus Morris (Washington). That deal would fall apart, with it being reported that the Clippers had concerns regarding Brogdon’s health. He suffered a partially torn tendon in his right forearm during the postseason, with Brogdon saying after Boston’s season ended that he was considering surgery.

So instead of the Clippers it was the Grizzlies who helped complete the deal. Porzingis will still head to Boston, but with Marcus Smart going to Memphis and Tyus Jones going to Washington (along with Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala ). The Celtics also picked up two first-round picks, while the Wizards received the 35th overall pick. This drama was a fitting lead-in to what should be an intriguing draft, especially with some teams needing to account for the new salary cap rules that will go into effect in the summer of 2024. Here’s our final mock draft before Thursday night’s selections in Brooklyn.

1. San Antonio: PF/C Victor Wembanyama

Wembanyama’s move to the NBA has already provided us with at least one great image: a photo of him holding a baseball (Yankees manager Aaron Boone’s reaction to the big man throwing a ball into the crowd on Tuesday was also good). The 7-foot-4 big man finished his final season with Metropolitans 92 just last week, which will make it interesting to see how the Spurs handle Wembanyama’s summer. They’ll play in the California Classic before the Vegas Summer League, and Wemby will also represent France in the FIBA World Cup in late August. Regardless of how much he plays this summer, the expectations for Wembanyama will be sky-high come October.

It’s been reported during the draft process that the Spurs are looking to pair him with a more physical big, which makes sense given Wembanyama’s slender frame. Does this protect Zach Collins ’ fantasy value after he was labeled the Spurs’ incumbent starting center at the end of the regular season? We’ll see, and that’s a question that may not be fully answered until after free agency.

2. Charlotte: PG Scoot Henderson

Charlotte took the step of having both Henderson and Brandon Miller work out for them a second time on Monday. And according to various reports, the feeling was that the latter had done enough to make the team comfortable with selecting him in this spot. However, things changed Thursday morning, with it being reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic that Henderson’s name was gaining steam in Charlotte. He’s more than capable of sharing the court alongside LaMelo Ball, but that pairing could also result in the Hornets attempting to move Terry Rozier.

3. Portland: SF/PF Brandon Miller

Damian Lillard doesn’t appear to be going anywhere, which means the Blazers will continue to build around him. Does Miller fit into that timeline? Positionally speaking, grabbing the versatile forward in this spot may make more sense for the Trail Blazers, even with Jerami Grant’s stated desire to return. Both can be used at either the three or the four, which has the potential to be a nightmare for opposing teams due to their length. Miller entered the draft process with some off-the-court issues to address as well, but talent-wise he would be the best available player on the board at this spot.

4. Houston: PG/SG Amen Thompson

No change here from the first mock draft. Thompson performed well in his workout for the team’s decision-makers last week, setting the stage for what could be a crowded group of perimeter playmakers heading into next season. Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green remain in the fold, but the former hasn’t been able to cement himself as the Rockets’ lead guard of the future. Thompson’s size (6-foot-7) is one reason why he can be used at either guard spot, even if the perimeter shot remains a work in progress. Where things would get interesting is if the Rockets managed to sign James Harden in free agency.

5. Detroit: SG/SF Ausar Thompson

Thompson may represent the “long ball” that Pistons GM Troy Weaver claimed that he’s looking for in the draft during his media availability on Tuesday. Thompson’s a high-level athlete who can defend either wing position. Similar to his twin brother, the perimeter shot is an issue right now, but both Thompson brothers are regarded as hard workers. Ausar’s timeline would mesh well with the Pistons’ prior lottery picks, Cade Cunningham , Jaden Ivey , and Jalen Duren (acquired from Charlotte on draft night last year).

6. Orlando: SF Cam Whitmore

The Magic are in an interesting spot, as they hold two lottery picks. Given the team’s need for a proven wing shooter (especially given Gary Harris ’ injury woes), would they consider looking into a trade on draft night? If not, Whitmore would make sense here. He can get his own offensively on all three levels, and the playmaking concerns can be minimized given Orlando’s current rotation. Markelle Fultz , Franz Wagner , and Paolo Banchero can all make plays for others, which would take some of the pressure off of Whitmore in that regard.

7. Indiana: SF/PF Taylor Hendricks

The Pacers have already moved one of their three first-round picks, working out a deal with Denver in which Indiana receives the 40th overall pick and a 2024 first-round pick (which has protections) in exchange for the 29th and 32nd overall picks. There will only be so much playing time available, so having three on guaranteed rookie-scale deals didn’t make much sense. It was reported by ESPN’s Jonathan Givony that the Pacers are looking to add a veteran wing, so the deal with Denver may not be the only one they make on Thursday.

As for what Indiana could do here should they keep this pick, Hendricks remains the prediction, while Houston’s Jarace Walker should also be under consideration. Hendricks can be used at either forward position, and he shot better than 39% from three last season. Having the opportunity to play off of one of the league’s top young point guards in Tyrese Haliburton should do wonders for Hendricks.

8. Washington: PG Anthony Black

The Wizards have been more active than any team in the NBA this week. As noted in the intro, two of the team’s top three scorers from last season (Beal and Porzingis) either have been or will be traded, and there’s still the matter of Kyle Kuzma ‘s pending free agency. Washington appears to be shifting into rebuild mode after years of mediocrity. That could open the door for the Wizards to select Black, a 6-foot-7 point guard who can be an absolute menace defensively. He does need to be a bit more aggressive on offense, but the defensive ability (and versatility) is a good place to start. However, this pick combined with the Wizards’ reported acquisition of Tyus Jones would create a bit of a logjam at the point. The good news is that Black has the size to play on or off the ball, and the Wizards may be able to recoup value for CP3, Monte Morris , or Delon Wright to help with the rebuild.

9. Utah: PF Jarace Walker

Utah is in a spot similar to Indiana heading into the draft, with the team needing a forward who brings defensive versatility to the table. Walker, who boasts a wingspan of 7 feet, 2.5 inches, certainly fits the bill. He’s also capable of developing into a quality secondary playmaker, which would be an added bonus for a team still searching for a franchise point guard. Collin Sexton ‘s name has come up in some trade rumors recently, and it’s fair to wonder if the Jazz look to use either (or both) of their other two first-round picks in a deal that would result in the point guard position being upgraded.

10. Dallas: C Dereck Lively II

Last week it was reported by Yahoo’s Jake Fischer that Dallas and Atlanta had some discussions regarding a trade. Nothing got done, with it also being reported that the Mavericks hoped to reel in Clint Capela (Atlanta preferred to move John Collins ). Dallas needs to upgrade its center rotation in a big way, and draft night could be the start of that process. Lively may not have scored much during his lone season at Duke, but he did block 2.4 shots per game, and there’s the feeling that he did not get to display all that he’s capable of doing on the offensive end of the floor. One name brought up as a comparison to Lively during the pre-draft process is that of Tyson Chandler , who was the defensive anchor for the Dallas’ 2011 title team.

11. Orlando (from Chicago): SG Gradey Dick

As noted above, perimeter shooting is an area where the Magic need to improve. And Dick, who shot 40.3% from three on nearly six attempts per game during his lone season at Kansas, is one of the best shooters in this draft class. UConn’s Jordan Hawkins would also merit consideration in this spot for the same reason, but the former Jayhawk is the pick.

12. Oklahoma City: SG/SF Bilal Coulibaly

A teammate of Victor Wembanyama ‘s with Metropolitans 92, Coulibaly likely played his way into the lottery during the team’s run to the LNB Pro A Finals. While the perimeter shooting is something he’ll need to improve on, Coulibaly’s athleticism and defensive ability could prove too good to overlook here. He’s listed at 6-foot-8, possessing good size for an NBA wing. Sam Presti was among the Thunder representatives who make the trek to France to watch Coulibaly in person earlier this month, which may only strengthen the chances of Coulibaly being the pick here.

13. Toronto: SG Jordan Hawkins

There could be a changing of the guard in Toronto this summer. In addition to the team parting ways with Nick Nurse , Fred VanVleet will be a free agent, and OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam have both come up in trade rumors. Regardless of what happens, the Raptors would be wise to add a capable shooter to the mix for first-year head coach Darko Rajakovic . Hawkins, the Most Outstanding Player of this year’s NCAA tournament, would definitely work. He shot nearly 39% from three on 7.6 attempts per game this season (while also going 88.7% from the foul line), and Hawkins could be a good fit playing alongside Scottie Barnes for that reason. Hawkins isn’t just a shooter, but that skill is what could help him hit the ground running as a pro.

14. New Orleans: PG/SG Kobe Bufkin

As noted in the paragraph for Portland’s pick, it has been reported in recent weeks that the Pelicans were very interested in making a move for Scoot Henderson . But what would New Orleans have to give up in order to make the deal happen? Zion Williamson ‘s name has come up in recent rumors due to his availability issues, but moving on from him would not come without risk. Should New Orleans stay put, the Henderson rumors might serve as a hint regarding the kind of player they’re looking for. Bufkin’s a versatile guard who can play on or off the ball, which could work out in New Orleans due to the presence of CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram .

15. Atlanta: PG/SG Jalen Hood-Schifino

Could the Hawks be willing to move this pick? It reportedly came up in discussions with the Mavericks last week, but nothing was worked out between the franchises. Thursday morning, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported that the Hawks are still looking to move into the top 10 , but talks with the Pacers regarding De’Andre Hunter and Indiana’s seventh overall pick fell apart. So even if Atlanta were to make this pick, there’s no guarantee that they’ll ultimately keep the player chosen.

As for who could come off the board here, Hood-Schifino defends his position well and is solid in the two-man game offensively, but there is a need to improve the perimeter shot. He made 33.5% of his 3.5 attempts per game from deep while shooting 41.7% from the field overall, but the free throw percentage (77.6%) could be viewed as a sign that Hood-Schifino can improve those numbers with reps and the offensive spacing that the NBA game provides.

16. Utah (from Minnesota): PG/SG Cason Wallace

Given the recent trade rumors regarding Collin Sexton , it’s clear that the Jazz are looking to upgrade their options at the point guard position this summer. Wallace would certainly help in that regard, as he’s a high-level defender who finished his lone season at Kentucky with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.0. Offensively, we’ve seen Kentucky guards in the past reach another level once they get to the NBA, and that’s what Utah would be betting on in this spot. Wallace shot 34.6% from three on four attempts per game, which isn’t great but should not be viewed as a deal breaker, either.

17. Los Angeles Lakers: SG Keyonte George

Will the Lakers hold onto this pick, or do they shop it in an attempt to add a veteran to a roster headlined by LeBron James and Anthony Davis ? If they hold onto it, George would make some sense here. He wouldn’t be considered a “true” lead guard at this stage in his development, but being able to share the court with a playmaker like James would help with the efficiency. The assist-to-turnover ratio wasn’t great (91 assists to 95 turnovers), and George shot 37.6% from the field. That said, the NBA spacing and the presence of James and AD would help open things up for George should the Lakers hold onto the pick.

18. Miami: SF Jaime Jaquez Jr.

The Pac-12 Player of the Year at UCLA this season, Jaquez has the potential to be a very good fit for a team looking to win now. The Heat, who reached the NBA Finals this season, would certainly qualify as that kind of time. He’s a versatile forward capable of scoring and creating for others, and Jaquez also defends his position well. And the fact that he was invited to the Green Room is a clear sign that Jaquez is held in some esteem by NBA decision-makers (this shouldn’t be a Rashard Lewis -like situation). Miami has a clear need to strengthen the rotation beyond Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo , and Jaquez can help with that.

19. Golden State: SF/PF Kris Murray

The work of building and maintaining a contending roster gets very expensive over time, as the Warriors can certainly attest. New general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. has some major decisions to make this summer, beginning with the free agency of Draymond Green . As for this pick, the Warriors have gone the upside route in recent years, but the results haven’t exactly been there. James Wiseman was traded, while Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody are still working to earn consistent rotation minutes. Could those experiences lead to the Warriors going “older” with this pick? Murray, who similar to twin brother Keegan saw his production jump considerably with increased playing time/usage in his final season at Iowa, would represent a solid fit. He’s a versatile forward who averaged 20.2 points per game as a junior, and playing alongside the likes of Stephen Curry would help get Murray cleaner offensive looks.

20. Houston (from LA Clippers): SF/PF Olivier-Maxence Prosper

Prosper’s draft profile improved considerably due to his performance at the NBA Draft Combine and on the workout circuit, giving him a chance to hear his name called within the first 20 picks. Houston wasn’t good on either end of the floor last season, but the defense was especially bad (28th in points allowed, 29th in defensive rating). O-Max has the positional versatility, athleticism, and defensive chops to help new head coach Ime Udoka address that issue. Prosper will need to improve the offensive repertoire, but the Rockets have enough offensive-focused players as it is.

21. Brooklyn (from Phoenix): SG/SF Jett Howard

The Nets have two picks to work with as they continue the process of rebuilding the roster. While Mikal Bridges has been mentioned as a trade target, it has been made clear that Brooklyn has no desire to move him. But would Brooklyn consider dealing one of these picks in order to strengthen the roster around Bridges? As for the pick itself, Howard can provide the Nets with perimeter shooting, as he made nearly 37% of his 7.3 3-point attempts last season. Cameron Johnson (restricted) and Seth Curry will be free agents while Joe Harris and Royce O’Neale are entering contract years, so adding Howard to the mix would help with the numbers.

22. Brooklyn: PF Noah Clowney

In this spot, Clowney would provide a far different look for the Nets than either Nicolas Claxton or Day’Ron Sharpe , as both are pick-and-roll bigs who do the majority of their work in the paint. More than 47% of Clowney’s field goal attempts this past season came from beyond the arc. The percentage wasn’t great (28.3%; 64.9% from the foul line), but there’s the potential for him to develop into a solid stretch big. And with Claxton in the fold, the Nets can afford to be patient with Clowney early on.

23. Portland (from New York): SG Nick Smith Jr.

The Trail Blazers don’t appear likely to trade the third overall pick, but you never know what can happen on draft night. But do the team’s decision-makers feel the same about this pick? Adding two rookies to the fold may not mesh with Damian Lillard ‘s career timeline, which is something that should be considered. Smith’s lone season at Arkansas had some bumps due to a knee injury, negatively impacting his efficiency. But he’s a solid defender, and there is no denying his offensive upside now that he’s fully healthy.

24. Sacramento: SG Brandin Podziemski

After surprising many this past season, the Kings are well-positioned to be a factor in the West, even if they aren’t discussed as often as some teams in larger markets. The versatile Podziemski is capable of helping the Kings on the wing, as his production exploded after a transfer from Illinois to Santa Clara. Last season, he averaged 19.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.8 steals, and 2.5 3-pointers per game on 48.3/43.8/77.1 shooting splits. Being able to play off of an electric guard like De’Aaron Fox and a talented playmaking big in the form of Domantas Sabonis would help with the transition to the NBA.

25. Boston (from Memphis): SF Ben Sheppard

Thanks to the trade that netted them Kristaps Porzingis and two first-round picks, the Celtics are back in the first round. Sheppard had a very good senior season at Belmont and has followed that up with quality performances on the pre-draft circuit, likely pushing his way into the first round. he shot 41.5% from three on 8.2 attempts per game, and while the free throw percentage (68.4) is a bit of a concern, Sheppard offers a solid overall skill set for a wing.

26. Indiana (from Cleveland): SF/PF Leonard Miller

The Pacers have already moved one of their first-round picks, with the 29th overall being sent to Denver (along with the 32nd) in exchange for the 40th overall pick and a 2024 first-round pick that comes with numerous protections . Would Indiana also look to move this pick in an attempt to add a veteran wing to the mix? That’s something to be mindful of Thursday night. As for Miller, he’s a versatile forward who benefitted from the G League Ignite experience after being projected as a second-round pick ahead of last year’s draft.

27. Charlotte (from Denver via New York, Oklahoma City): SG Dariq Whitehead

Drafting Whitehead comes with considerable risk as he underwent a second surgery on his right foot in early June. That said, he’s expected to be healthy by the beginning of training camp, and the reward may outweigh the risk at this point in the draft. The foot issues limited his overall production during his lone season at Duke, but Whitehead still shot 42.9% from three on 3.5 attempts per game. Charlotte finished this season ranked dead last in offensive rating, and that can’t be blamed solely on LaMelo Ball being limited to 36 games due to two ankle injuries. Adding another shooter to the mix, especially for a team that was 29th in 3-point percentage but 12th in attempts per game, wouldn’t be the worst idea.

28. Utah (from Philadelphia via Brooklyn): C James Nnaji

Yes, the Jazz have their big man of the present and future in Walker Kessler . But the depth behind him is something that could stand to be addressed. When healthy, Udoka Azubuike hasn’t offered much production, and he wasn’t drafted by the current front office. That could open the door for Nnaji, a 6-foot-11 big with a wingspan of seven feet, four inches, to come off the board here. He moves well, and there’s some untapped potential due to the lack of playing time at FC Barcelona (9.3 mpg in all competitions). The presence of Kessler would give Nnaji some time to further polish his skill set.

29. Denver (from Indiana via Boston): SF Andre Jackson Jr.

Denver is back in the first round, and it’s fair to wonder if general manager Calvin Booth has more moves to make as he looks to strengthen a championship roster. Given the team’s timeline and the pending free agency of Bruce Brown , it would make sense to go with a proven player capable of contributing now (especially if the Nuggets can’t re-sign Brown). Jackson would work in that regard. While the averages may not jump off the page, he’s a versatile wing whose playmaking and defensive abilities and leadership helped lead UConn to a national title. If it means anything, Denver used its two firsts last year on players from successful college programs (Christian Braun and Peyton Watson ).

30. LA Clippers (from Milwaukee via Houston): SG/SF Rayan Rupert

Yes, the Clippers aren’t lacking wings at this point in time. But Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have struggled to stay on the court due to injuries, and the latter has been mentioned in recent trade rumors. Rupert is a 6-foot-6 wing with a wingspan that was measured at 7 feet, 2 inches at last month’s combine. There’s plenty of work to be done offensively, but the defensive skill set could prove to be too good to pass up at this point in the draft.

Second Round

31. Detroit: SF Maxwell Lewis

32. Denver (from Indiana via Houston): SF/PF Trayce Jackson-Davis

33. San Antonio: PG Marcus Sasser

34. Charlotte (from Charlotte via Philadelphia, Atlanta): SF/PF Brice Sensabaugh

35. Washington (from Boston via Portland, Atlanta, LA Clippers, Detroit, Cleveland): SF Colby Jones

36. Orlando: SF Julian Phillips

37. Denver (from Oklahoma City via Washington, New Orleans): SF/PF Jordan Walsh

38. Sacramento (from Indiana): SF Sidy Cissoko

39. Charlotte (from Utah via New York): PF GG Jackson

40. Los Angeles Lakers (from Indiana via Denver, Dallas, Oklahoma City): PF Kobe Brown

41. Charlotte (from Oklahoma City via New York, Boston): PF/C Tristan Vukcevic

42. Washington (from Chicago via LA Lakers, Washington): Jalen Wilson

43. Portland (from Atlanta): SF Keyontae Johnson

44. San Antonio (from Toronto): SF/PF Chris Livingston

45. Memphis (from Minnesota): SF/PF Hunter Tyson

46. Atlanta (from New Orleans): Seth Lundy

47. Indiana (from Los Angeles Lakers): PG Amari Bailey

48. LA Clippers: C Adama Sanogo

49. Cleveland (from Golden State via Utah, New Orleans): SG/SF Jaylen Clark

50. Oklahoma City (from Miami via Boston, Memphis, Dallas): SF Julian Strawther

51. Brooklyn: PF/C Mouhamed Gueye

52. Phoenix: SG/SF Ricky Council IV

53. Minnesota (from New York via Charlotte): SG Jalen Pickett

54. Sacramento: PF Toumani Camara

55. Indiana (from Cleveland via Milwaukee, Detroit): PG Terquavion Smith

56. Memphis: SF Jordan Miller

— Chicago (from Denver via Cleveland; forfeited by Chicago)

— Philadelphia (forfeited)

57. Washington (from Boston via Charlotte): PG Nadir Hifi

58. Milwaukee: C Colin Castleton

