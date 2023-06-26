Post Draft Top-200 Dynasty Rankings

This isn’t my first attempt at making dynasty rankings, but it is the first one to be published. They’re difficult to make! Players are difficult enough to project, but how do I value the different aspects to consider? Current production, age, upside, situation and categories are all things to consider and weigh. Some of that can come down to numbers, but some of that is simply personal preference as well.

So let’s discuss what this is. This isn’t exactly how a startup draft would go. This isn’t necessarily how I would value players for each league (team direction matters!). This isn’t a magical formula that uses a bunch of different numbers in an excel sheet to give each player a value to rank them (I’m not that smart). This is generally the order in which I would value players in a vacuum for 9-cat, head to head dynasty leagues that I’m trying to win for five years straight. I’m less particular about the exact order of the majority of the list. If you feel a player is a few spots too high or low, that’s okay! I’ve placed them in tiers to try and give a better indication of their value.

Obviously these rankings are post-draft, but still before Summer League. A lot can change between now and the start of the season, but here is how I have them as of now, along with a brief explanation beneath each tier. Not every player will be mentioned. Sometimes it’ll cover the general tier. Others will explain the justification behind a few players.

Tier 1:

1. Nikola Jokić

2. Luka Dončić

3. Victor Wembanyama

There is plenty of debate to be had about value for players and where to rank them. However, there isn’t much debate for the top three. Jokic has been the best player in fantasy for three years straight and has a chance to for another five years. Luka has his issues with turnovers and free throw percentage, but he’s going to be elite for the next decade. Wemby has a case to be second, but since he hasn’t played an NBA game yet, we’ll leave him at three. If you can draft any of these guys, do it without hesitation. If you’re able to make a trade for any of them, sell the house.

Tier 2:

4. LaMelo Ball

5. Tyrese Haliburton

6. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

7. Jayson Tatum

These four may not be in the top tier, but they’re still going to be elite dynasty assets for a long time. They all have the upside to be consistent top five finishers in 9-cat leagues. LaMelo dealt with injuries last season, but he has the talent to contribute in every category. Haliburton will be 20/10 with multiple steals and threes for the next decade. SGA broke out this past season and will continue to be a 30-point scorer. Tatum has his off nights, but the nights that he is on more than make up for it. These are all coveted dynasty assets that you shouldn’t part with, unless you’re moving up a tier.

Tier 3:

8. Giannis Antetokounmpo

9. Evan Mobley

10. Anthony Edwards

11. Cade Cunningham

12. Joel Embiid

13. Jaren Jackson Jr.

14. Trae Young

15. Darius Garland

16. Devin Booker

17. Chet Holmgren

Tier three is filled with elite dynasty assets that just have one thing holding them back. For Giannis, it’s his free throws. For Chet, it’s his lack of games played. For Embiid, his age and injury history. They’re all great players and are worth a ton in dynasty. Whether you’re looking to win now or rebuild, they can help you out a ton. Chet is the only question mark for contenders, and Embiid is a player to definitely ship out for a boatload of picks if you’re looking to rebuild.

Tier 4:

18. Donovan Mitchell

19. Lauri Markkanen

20. Karl-Anthony Towns

21. Stephen Curry

22. Anthony Davis

23. Scoot Henderson

24. Mikal Bridges

25. Scottie Barnes

26. Walker Kessler

27. Paolo Banchero

Without playing an NBA game, Scoot is already a top-25 dynasty player. Getting drafted to Portland may limit his production for his rookie year, but he’s still going to show his potential. Damian Lillard ‘s days in Portland are numbered, since he’ll either demand a trade in two weeks, or try and run it back, realize it isn’t working, and then demand a trade. Either way, Scoot is the future. Markkanen and Bridges both made huge leaps last season in new situations. Some players benefit for a period of time from increased roles, but both guys have established themselves as stars in this league.

Tier 5:

28. Bam Adebayo

29. Kristaps Porzingis

30. Desmond Bane

31. Jalen Williams

32. Domantas Sabonis

33. Damian Lillard

34. Kyrie Irving

35. Jamal Murray

36. Jaylen Brown

37. De’Aaron Fox

38. Zion Williamson

39. Alperen Şengün

40. Ja Morant

41. Jordan Poole

42. Myles Turner

43. Nicolas Claxton

44. Jalen Brunson

45. Josh Giddey

46. Dejounte Murray

47. Franz Wagner

Plenty of risers in this tier. Fox had been a talented point guard since he entered the league, but it never translated into fantasy production or wins. Both of those changed this season, which explains his higher ranking. Claxton and Brunson both broke out this season and solidified themselves as fantasy stars that will produce at a high level for a long time. Poole was incredible two seasons ago with Golden State, though his fantasy value slipped this past season. However, now that he’s with Washington, things will be different. When he started over the last two seasons, he averaged 22.5 points, 4.4 assists and 3.1 threes per game. He’ll have the ultimate green light for the Wizards, and we could see him be among the top scorers in the league.

Tier 6:

48. Pascal Siakam

49. Brandon Ingram

50. James Harden

51. Devin Vassell

52. Jarrett Allen

53. Nikola Vučević

54. Kevin Durant

55. Jimmy Butler

56. Tyrese Maxey

57. Jaden Ivey

58. Zach LaVine

59. Tyler Herro

60. Amen Thompson

61. Shaedon Sharpe

62. Kawhi Leonard

There are both older veterans and future stars in this tier. Vassell had his fair share of knee issues this past season, but he projects to be an excellent third scoring option on a playoff team. He can create his own offense, hit shots from deep, and he’s able to produce both steals and blocks. Don’t be surprised if he’s able to be more aggressive on defense with Wemby sitting in help. Harden, KD, Jimmy and Kawhi are all still capable of helping teams win next season, but they all have injury issues and age question marks. How much longer will they play? Will they play enough during the regular season to be worth trading for? Amen may have been the fourth rookie selected, but he should go third in most rookie drafts. He’s an uber athletic guard with superb passing skills. It may not happen immediately, but he’s the starting point guard of the future in Houston.

Tier 7:

63. Fred VanVleet

64. Michael Porter Jr.

65. Robert Williams

66. Paul George

67. Trey Murphy

68. Deandre Ayton

69. Jalen Green

70. Anfernee Simons

71. Bradley Beal

72. O.G. Anunoby

73. Markelle Fultz

74. Brandon Miller

75. Onyeka Okongwu

76. Jalen Duren

77. Mark Williams

78. Keegan Murray

The only thing keeping Murphy from being ranked higher is his situation. He shined when he was a starter last season, but with Herb Jones, Zion and BI fighting him for minutes, they aren’t guaranteed when everyone is healthy. Fortunately, health has been hard to come by for Zion and BI, so we could get another big year from Murphy. Eventually, the Pelicans will have to make a move, which will result in Murphy either being a star in New Orleans or for another team. A trio of young centers round out this tier, with Okongwu, Duren and Williams seeming to be the fantasy stars of tomorrow. Duren and Williams flashed a lot as rookies, but tanking prevented them from playing large roles. When their teams are ready to compete, they’ll become stars. Okongwu has been incredible in his small role, but he’s still stuck behind Clint Capela . When the Hawks finally make the switch, Okongwu’s value will skyrocket.

Tier 8:

79. Julius Randle

80. Dereck Lively II

81. Derrick White

82. Anthony Black

83. Immanuel Quickley

84. Ausar Thompson

85. Jarace Walker

86. Taylor Hendricks

87. Wendell Carter Jr.

88. Jrue Holiday

89. Jabari Smith

90. Andrew Wiggins

91. Tari Eason

While situation is to be considered, I’m always going to value talent over it. That being said, I’m pretty upset about where Anthony Black was drafted. I felt he’d thrive in a situation where there were plenty of shooters around him, and Orlando needed shooting help entering this draft. Still, he’s going to wreak havoc on the defensive end and should eventually be a starter, even if it doesn’t happen in year one. Similarly for Eason, Cam Whitmore falling to Houston at 20 hurts his value for me. If there was a legit reason for Whitmore slipping, and he ends up not being able to establish himself in the league, then Eason should be fine. However, I’m a believer in Whitmore as a talent, which knocks Eason down a bit for me, even if I love his talent. However, there were some matches made in heaven in this draft, with Lively in Dallas and Walker in Indiana. Both guys will have minimal competition for minutes and should start from day one.

Tier 9:

92. Gradey Dick

93. Mitchell Robinson

94. Tyus Jones

95. Rudy Gobert

96. DeMar DeRozan

97. Cameron Johnson

98. Bennedict Mathurin

99. Bilal Coulibaly

100. Jerami Grant

101. Buddy Hield

102. Jaden McDaniels

103. Kyle Kuzma

104. LeBron James

105. Jeremy Sochan

106. Marcus Smart

107. Zach Collins

108. Terry Rozier

109. Kevin Huerter

110. Keyonte George

We’re starting to get into a nice mix of players that fall into one of three categories. A lot of upside with no production to show for it. A little upside with solid production. On the decline but still producing well. Mathurin and the rookies obviously fit the first category. Mathurin projects to be Indiana’s version of Jaylen Brown . That’s great for real life, but for fantasy, that’s not a great ceiling. He can be a great scorer, but that may not translate to excellent category value. Huerter is still young, and he has been solid in both Atlanta and Sacramento. He’s more than just a shooter, but that’s where the majority of his fantasy value will come from. He’s a borderline top-100 player for the next 5-7 years at least. LeBron may only play another year or two, but when he’s on the court, he’s still among the best players in the league. However, it wouldn’t be shocking if he really limited his regular season appearances to try and get one more ring before he retires.

Tier 10:

111. Gary Trent Jr.

112. Jakob Poeltl

113. P.J. Washington

114. Kevin Porter Jr.

115. Austin Reaves

116. Keldon Johnson

117. Brice Sensabaugh

118. Jonas Valančiūnas

119. Tre Jones

120. Jalen Suggs

121. Klay Thompson

122. Bojan Bogdanović

123. Ivica Zubac

124. Bobby Portis

125. Josh Hart

126. Herbert Jones

127. Saddiq Bey

The Hawks clearly feel good enough about Bey to dump John Collins for nothing. Unless they make another move, Bey will be the starting power forward. He’s a good stretch four, but that won’t necessarily translate to excellent fantasy value. Still, the opportunity helps his value. Tre Jones ’ value is slightly inflated because he’s currently the starting point guard for the Spurs. However, that could change as early as free agency and will likely change by next summer at the latest. He holds value, but there’s an expiration date. With the addition of Anthony Black , Orlando could look to move Suggs. He is still a talented player, and his value could skyrocket if he lands with the right team.

Tier 11:

128. De’Anthony Melton

129. Jusuf Nurkić

130. D’Angelo Russell

131. Jonathan Kuminga

132. Cole Anthony

133. Khris Middleton

134. Collin Sexton

135. John Collins

136. Aaron Gordon

137. Corey Kispert

138. Draymond Green

139. Jalen Hood-Schifino

140. Clint Capela

141. Cam Whitmore

142. A.J. Griffin

143. Dyson Daniels

144. Kobe Bufkin

145. Noah Clowney

146. Jaime Jaquez

147. Ousmane Dieng

148. Dariq Whitehead

149. Jalen Johnson

A lot of guys in this tier could be much higher at this time next season. Value for guys like Russell, Middleton and Collins is at an all-time low. Russell really struggled in the playoffs, Middleton was injured for most of last season, and Collins is just a shell of his former self and now joins a team with plenty of forwards already. They’re all capable of much better numbers, but will they ever get back there? Griffin, Daniels and Dieng flashed their potential during their rookie seasons, but due to stacked rosters, they may not be able to carve out big roles for a few more seasons. The talent is there, so buy in. Johnson has been stuck in the G-League and on the bench for the Hawks, but with Collins gone, he should move into real minutes. He is a freak athlete and could be a starter in the future and provide both defensive stats and assists from the forward spot.

Tier 12:

150. C.J. McCollum

151. Malcolm Brogdon

152. Cason Wallace

153. Chris Paul

154. Lu Dort

155. Rui Hachimura

156. Grant Williams

157. Jett Howard

158. Harrison Barnes

159. Leonard Miller

160. Brandin Podziemski

161. Jarred Vanderbilt

162. Daniel Gafford

163. Naz Reid

164. Malik Monk

165. Brook Lopez

166. Bol Bol

167. Patrick Williams

168. Deni Avdija

169. Jalen McDaniels

170. Quentin Grimes

171. Andrew Nembhard

172. Christian Wood

173. Precious Achiuwa

174. Matisse Thybulle

175. Ben Sheppard

176. Isaiah Jackson

177. Johnny Davis

178. Jose Alvarado

179. Obi Toppin

Wallace is another case of loving the talent but hating the situation. I believe he’s capable of being an elite fantasy player, and I’ll still bet on him. However, it’s hard to see a path for it in OKC. There’s nothing wrong with being a sixth man behind SGA and Giddey, but it definitely prevents him from expanding on his upside. Grant Williams is a restricted free agent that showed his talent in Boston. There’s a real chance that they can’t afford to match whatever offer he gets, which means he could end up being the starting power forward for a different team. If that’s the case, he could soar up this list.

Tier 13:

180. James Wiseman

181. Marvin Bagley

182. Ben Simmons

183. Lonzo Ball

184. Jordan Hawkins

185. Spencer Dinwiddie

186. Bruce Brown

187. Nick Richards

188. Ochai Agbaji

189. Caleb Martin

190. Jordan Clarkson

191. Delon Wright

192. Jordan Goodwin

193. Moses Moody

194. RJ Barrett

195. De’Andre Hunter

196. Colby Jones

197. Darius Bazley

198. Bogdan Bogdanović

199. Trayce Jackson-Davis

200. Al Horford

Lonzo and Simmons might be the two hardest players in the league to rank. At their peak, they’re capable of being in the top 25 of this list. Unfortunately, we don’t know if Simmons will ever be himself again, and we don’t know if Lonzo will play again, or at least when he will. If you can buy low (I mean VERY low), then they’re worth taking a chance on. Hunter and Barrett are good starters in the NBA. However, their games don’t translate to category leagues at all. They’re a little better in points leagues, but they don’t contribute a ton of value in 9-cat scoring leagues. I thought Jackson-Davis would’ve been drafted much earlier than he was, but now he falls into Golden State’s lap. He’s an older rookie that should be ready to help them win. He could certainly work his way into a large role for them.

