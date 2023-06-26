Post Draft Top-200 Dynasty Rankings

This isn’t my first attempt at making dynasty rankings, but it is the first one to be published. They’re difficult to make! Players are difficult enough to project, but how do I value the different aspects to consider? Current production, age, upside, situation and categories are all things to consider and weigh. Some of that can come down to numbers, but some of that is simply personal preference as well.
So let’s discuss what this is. This isn’t exactly how a startup draft would go. This isn’t necessarily how I would value players for each league (team direction matters!). This isn’t a magical formula that uses a bunch of different numbers in an excel sheet to give each player a value to rank them (I’m not that smart). This is generally the order in which I would value players in a vacuum for 9-cat, head to head dynasty leagues that I’m trying to win for five years straight. I’m less particular about the exact order of the majority of the list. If you feel a player is a few spots too high or low, that’s okay! I’ve placed them in tiers to try and give a better indication of their value.
Obviously these rankings are post-draft, but still before Summer League. A lot can change between now and the start of the season, but here is how I have them as of now, along with a brief explanation beneath each tier. Not every player will be mentioned. Sometimes it’ll cover the general tier. Others will explain the justification behind a few players.
Download the Rotoworld app to receive breaking player news all season long. Stay ahead of the competition by favoriting players on your roster, get the latest injury updates, player news, and much more delivered right to your phone. It’s available in your app store today.
Tier 1:
1. Nikola Jokić
2. Luka Dončić
3. Victor Wembanyama
There is plenty of debate to be had about value for players and where to rank them. However, there isn’t much debate for the top three. Jokic has been the best player in fantasy for three years straight and has a chance to for another five years. Luka has his issues with turnovers and free throw percentage, but he’s going to be elite for the next decade. Wemby has a case to be second, but since he hasn’t played an NBA game yet, we’ll leave him at three. If you can draft any of these guys, do it without hesitation. If you’re able to make a trade for any of them, sell the house.
Tier 2:
4. LaMelo Ball
5. Tyrese Haliburton
6. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
7. Jayson Tatum
These four may not be in the top tier, but they’re still going to be elite dynasty assets for a long time. They all have the upside to be consistent top five finishers in 9-cat leagues. LaMelo dealt with injuries last season, but he has the talent to contribute in every category. Haliburton will be 20/10 with multiple steals and threes for the next decade. SGA broke out this past season and will continue to be a 30-point scorer. Tatum has his off nights, but the nights that he is on more than make up for it. These are all coveted dynasty assets that you shouldn’t part with, unless you’re moving up a tier.
Tier 3:
8. Giannis Antetokounmpo
9. Evan Mobley
10. Anthony Edwards
11. Cade Cunningham
12. Joel Embiid
13. Jaren Jackson Jr.
14. Trae Young
15. Darius Garland
16. Devin Booker
17. Chet Holmgren
Tier three is filled with elite dynasty assets that just have one thing holding them back. For Giannis, it’s his free throws. For Chet, it’s his lack of games played. For Embiid, his age and injury history. They’re all great players and are worth a ton in dynasty. Whether you’re looking to win now or rebuild, they can help you out a ton. Chet is the only question mark for contenders, and Embiid is a player to definitely ship out for a boatload of picks if you’re looking to rebuild.
Tier 4:
18. Donovan Mitchell
19. Lauri Markkanen
20. Karl-Anthony Towns
21. Stephen Curry
22. Anthony Davis
23. Scoot Henderson
24. Mikal Bridges
25. Scottie Barnes
26. Walker Kessler
27. Paolo Banchero
Without playing an NBA game, Scoot is already a top-25 dynasty player. Getting drafted to Portland may limit his production for his rookie year, but he’s still going to show his potential. Damian Lillard ‘s days in Portland are numbered, since he’ll either demand a trade in two weeks, or try and run it back, realize it isn’t working, and then demand a trade. Either way, Scoot is the future. Markkanen and Bridges both made huge leaps last season in new situations. Some players benefit for a period of time from increased roles, but both guys have established themselves as stars in this league.
Tier 5:
28. Bam Adebayo
29. Kristaps Porzingis
30. Desmond Bane
31. Jalen Williams
32. Domantas Sabonis
33. Damian Lillard
34. Kyrie Irving
35. Jamal Murray
36. Jaylen Brown
37. De’Aaron Fox
38. Zion Williamson
39. Alperen Şengün
40. Ja Morant
41. Jordan Poole
42. Myles Turner
43. Nicolas Claxton
44. Jalen Brunson
45. Josh Giddey
46. Dejounte Murray
47. Franz Wagner
Plenty of risers in this tier. Fox had been a talented point guard since he entered the league, but it never translated into fantasy production or wins. Both of those changed this season, which explains his higher ranking. Claxton and Brunson both broke out this season and solidified themselves as fantasy stars that will produce at a high level for a long time. Poole was incredible two seasons ago with Golden State, though his fantasy value slipped this past season. However, now that he’s with Washington, things will be different. When he started over the last two seasons, he averaged 22.5 points, 4.4 assists and 3.1 threes per game. He’ll have the ultimate green light for the Wizards, and we could see him be among the top scorers in the league.
Tier 6:
48. Pascal Siakam
49. Brandon Ingram
50. James Harden
51. Devin Vassell
52. Jarrett Allen
53. Nikola Vučević
54. Kevin Durant
55. Jimmy Butler
56. Tyrese Maxey
57. Jaden Ivey
58. Zach LaVine
59. Tyler Herro
60. Amen Thompson
61. Shaedon Sharpe
62. Kawhi Leonard
There are both older veterans and future stars in this tier. Vassell had his fair share of knee issues this past season, but he projects to be an excellent third scoring option on a playoff team. He can create his own offense, hit shots from deep, and he’s able to produce both steals and blocks. Don’t be surprised if he’s able to be more aggressive on defense with Wemby sitting in help. Harden, KD, Jimmy and Kawhi are all still capable of helping teams win next season, but they all have injury issues and age question marks. How much longer will they play? Will they play enough during the regular season to be worth trading for? Amen may have been the fourth rookie selected, but he should go third in most rookie drafts. He’s an uber athletic guard with superb passing skills. It may not happen immediately, but he’s the starting point guard of the future in Houston.
Tier 7:
63. Fred VanVleet
64. Michael Porter Jr.
65. Robert Williams
66. Paul George
67. Trey Murphy
68. Deandre Ayton
69. Jalen Green
70. Anfernee Simons
71. Bradley Beal
72. O.G. Anunoby
73. Markelle Fultz
74. Brandon Miller
75. Onyeka Okongwu
76. Jalen Duren
77. Mark Williams
78. Keegan Murray
The only thing keeping Murphy from being ranked higher is his situation. He shined when he was a starter last season, but with Herb Jones, Zion and BI fighting him for minutes, they aren’t guaranteed when everyone is healthy. Fortunately, health has been hard to come by for Zion and BI, so we could get another big year from Murphy. Eventually, the Pelicans will have to make a move, which will result in Murphy either being a star in New Orleans or for another team. A trio of young centers round out this tier, with Okongwu, Duren and Williams seeming to be the fantasy stars of tomorrow. Duren and Williams flashed a lot as rookies, but tanking prevented them from playing large roles. When their teams are ready to compete, they’ll become stars. Okongwu has been incredible in his small role, but he’s still stuck behind Clint Capela . When the Hawks finally make the switch, Okongwu’s value will skyrocket.
Tier 8:
79. Julius Randle
80. Dereck Lively II
81. Derrick White
82. Anthony Black
83. Immanuel Quickley
84. Ausar Thompson
85. Jarace Walker
86. Taylor Hendricks
87. Wendell Carter Jr.
88. Jrue Holiday
89. Jabari Smith
90. Andrew Wiggins
91. Tari Eason
While situation is to be considered, I’m always going to value talent over it. That being said, I’m pretty upset about where Anthony Black was drafted. I felt he’d thrive in a situation where there were plenty of shooters around him, and Orlando needed shooting help entering this draft. Still, he’s going to wreak havoc on the defensive end and should eventually be a starter, even if it doesn’t happen in year one. Similarly for Eason, Cam Whitmore falling to Houston at 20 hurts his value for me. If there was a legit reason for Whitmore slipping, and he ends up not being able to establish himself in the league, then Eason should be fine. However, I’m a believer in Whitmore as a talent, which knocks Eason down a bit for me, even if I love his talent. However, there were some matches made in heaven in this draft, with Lively in Dallas and Walker in Indiana. Both guys will have minimal competition for minutes and should start from day one.
Tier 9:
92. Gradey Dick
93. Mitchell Robinson
94. Tyus Jones
95. Rudy Gobert
96. DeMar DeRozan
97. Cameron Johnson
98. Bennedict Mathurin
99. Bilal Coulibaly
100. Jerami Grant
101. Buddy Hield
102. Jaden McDaniels
103. Kyle Kuzma
104. LeBron James
105. Jeremy Sochan
106. Marcus Smart
107. Zach Collins
108. Terry Rozier
109. Kevin Huerter
110. Keyonte George
We’re starting to get into a nice mix of players that fall into one of three categories. A lot of upside with no production to show for it. A little upside with solid production. On the decline but still producing well. Mathurin and the rookies obviously fit the first category. Mathurin projects to be Indiana’s version of Jaylen Brown . That’s great for real life, but for fantasy, that’s not a great ceiling. He can be a great scorer, but that may not translate to excellent category value. Huerter is still young, and he has been solid in both Atlanta and Sacramento. He’s more than just a shooter, but that’s where the majority of his fantasy value will come from. He’s a borderline top-100 player for the next 5-7 years at least. LeBron may only play another year or two, but when he’s on the court, he’s still among the best players in the league. However, it wouldn’t be shocking if he really limited his regular season appearances to try and get one more ring before he retires.
Tier 10:
111. Gary Trent Jr.
112. Jakob Poeltl
113. P.J. Washington
114. Kevin Porter Jr.
115. Austin Reaves
116. Keldon Johnson
117. Brice Sensabaugh
118. Jonas Valančiūnas
119. Tre Jones
120. Jalen Suggs
121. Klay Thompson
122. Bojan Bogdanović
123. Ivica Zubac
124. Bobby Portis
125. Josh Hart
126. Herbert Jones
127. Saddiq Bey
The Hawks clearly feel good enough about Bey to dump John Collins for nothing. Unless they make another move, Bey will be the starting power forward. He’s a good stretch four, but that won’t necessarily translate to excellent fantasy value. Still, the opportunity helps his value. Tre Jones ’ value is slightly inflated because he’s currently the starting point guard for the Spurs. However, that could change as early as free agency and will likely change by next summer at the latest. He holds value, but there’s an expiration date. With the addition of Anthony Black , Orlando could look to move Suggs. He is still a talented player, and his value could skyrocket if he lands with the right team.
Tier 11:
128. De’Anthony Melton
129. Jusuf Nurkić
130. D’Angelo Russell
131. Jonathan Kuminga
132. Cole Anthony
133. Khris Middleton
134. Collin Sexton
135. John Collins
136. Aaron Gordon
137. Corey Kispert
138. Draymond Green
139. Jalen Hood-Schifino
140. Clint Capela
141. Cam Whitmore
142. A.J. Griffin
143. Dyson Daniels
144. Kobe Bufkin
145. Noah Clowney
146. Jaime Jaquez
147. Ousmane Dieng
148. Dariq Whitehead
149. Jalen Johnson
A lot of guys in this tier could be much higher at this time next season. Value for guys like Russell, Middleton and Collins is at an all-time low. Russell really struggled in the playoffs, Middleton was injured for most of last season, and Collins is just a shell of his former self and now joins a team with plenty of forwards already. They’re all capable of much better numbers, but will they ever get back there? Griffin, Daniels and Dieng flashed their potential during their rookie seasons, but due to stacked rosters, they may not be able to carve out big roles for a few more seasons. The talent is there, so buy in. Johnson has been stuck in the G-League and on the bench for the Hawks, but with Collins gone, he should move into real minutes. He is a freak athlete and could be a starter in the future and provide both defensive stats and assists from the forward spot.
Tier 12:
150. C.J. McCollum
151. Malcolm Brogdon
152. Cason Wallace
153. Chris Paul
154. Lu Dort
155. Rui Hachimura
156. Grant Williams
157. Jett Howard
158. Harrison Barnes
159. Leonard Miller
160. Brandin Podziemski
161. Jarred Vanderbilt
162. Daniel Gafford
163. Naz Reid
164. Malik Monk
165. Brook Lopez
166. Bol Bol
167. Patrick Williams
168. Deni Avdija
169. Jalen McDaniels
170. Quentin Grimes
171. Andrew Nembhard
172. Christian Wood
173. Precious Achiuwa
174. Matisse Thybulle
175. Ben Sheppard
176. Isaiah Jackson
177. Johnny Davis
178. Jose Alvarado
179. Obi Toppin
Wallace is another case of loving the talent but hating the situation. I believe he’s capable of being an elite fantasy player, and I’ll still bet on him. However, it’s hard to see a path for it in OKC. There’s nothing wrong with being a sixth man behind SGA and Giddey, but it definitely prevents him from expanding on his upside. Grant Williams is a restricted free agent that showed his talent in Boston. There’s a real chance that they can’t afford to match whatever offer he gets, which means he could end up being the starting power forward for a different team. If that’s the case, he could soar up this list.
Tier 13:
180. James Wiseman
181. Marvin Bagley
182. Ben Simmons
183. Lonzo Ball
184. Jordan Hawkins
185. Spencer Dinwiddie
186. Bruce Brown
187. Nick Richards
188. Ochai Agbaji
189. Caleb Martin
190. Jordan Clarkson
191. Delon Wright
192. Jordan Goodwin
193. Moses Moody
194. RJ Barrett
195. De’Andre Hunter
196. Colby Jones
197. Darius Bazley
198. Bogdan Bogdanović
199. Trayce Jackson-Davis
200. Al Horford
Lonzo and Simmons might be the two hardest players in the league to rank. At their peak, they’re capable of being in the top 25 of this list. Unfortunately, we don’t know if Simmons will ever be himself again, and we don’t know if Lonzo will play again, or at least when he will. If you can buy low (I mean VERY low), then they’re worth taking a chance on. Hunter and Barrett are good starters in the NBA. However, their games don’t translate to category leagues at all. They’re a little better in points leagues, but they don’t contribute a ton of value in 9-cat scoring leagues. I thought Jackson-Davis would’ve been drafted much earlier than he was, but now he falls into Golden State’s lap. He’s an older rookie that should be ready to help them win. He could certainly work his way into a large role for them.
Every season is draft season. Get your Rotoworld Draft Guide Bundle today and dominate your football, baseball, and basketball drafts. Packed with Profiles, Rankings, and Projections - order today and get all three Rotoworld Draft Guides for the price of two, plus use promo code BERRY and save an extra 20% at checkout.