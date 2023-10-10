Rotoworld Basketball Draft Day 2023 Schedule

Need an assist with your fantasy basketball prep? Tune in this Thursday, October 12th for Rotoworld Basketball Draft Day!

You can catch all of the action on the NBC Sports YouTube channel, while our @rotoworld_bk account will also share analysis and moments from our analysts.

The day will conclude with the premiere of our Rotoworld Basketball Mock Draft Show on YouTube at 7 p.m. ET.

Check out the early-look schedule for Thursday (all times are ET).

Come back to see even more!

Rotoworld Basketball Draft Day

11 AM: Nine-category mock draft on YouTube with Raphielle Johnson, Zak Hanshew, and Noah Rubin

1 PM: Live Q&A with Zak Hanshew and Noah Rubin on YouTube

7 PM: Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft Show premiering on YouTube

Plus, an in-depth Draft Strategy Article from the entire Rotoworld basketball crew

Don’t forget our 2023 Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide is loaded with expert analysis, positional tiers, mock drafts, player profiles, rankings for multiple scoring formats, and so much more. It’s the ultimate companion for any fantasy hoops manager looking to enter the year with confidence. Use promo code HOOPS23 at checkout and score a 20% discount, a $10 eGift card to Fanatics and free Season Tools with your draft guide.