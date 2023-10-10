Rotoworld Basketball Draft Day 2023 Schedule

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

unc.png
Six basketball blue bloods have made AP Top 25 history ... in the college football poll
AUTO: OCT 08 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Bank of America ROVAL 400
William Byron takes top spot in NASCAR Power Rankings after Roval
nbc_cfb_michmccarthyeverypass_231007.jpg
College Football Week 7 Early Line Movement and Futures Analysis
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pft_davanteadams_v2_231010.jpg
Adams ‘frustrated’ with double team coverage
nbc_pft_jetsveratucker_v2_231010.jpg
Jets lose key offensive line piece in Vera-Tucker
nbc_pft_lionsoffense_231010.jpg
Inside Lions’ creative, old-school offensive blend

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

unc.png
Six basketball blue bloods have made AP Top 25 history ... in the college football poll
AUTO: OCT 08 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Bank of America ROVAL 400
William Byron takes top spot in NASCAR Power Rankings after Roval
nbc_cfb_michmccarthyeverypass_231007.jpg
College Football Week 7 Early Line Movement and Futures Analysis
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pft_davanteadams_v2_231010.jpg
Adams ‘frustrated’ with double team coverage
nbc_pft_jetsveratucker_v2_231010.jpg
Jets lose key offensive line piece in Vera-Tucker
nbc_pft_lionsoffense_231010.jpg
Inside Lions’ creative, old-school offensive blend

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rotoworld Basketball Draft Day 2023 Schedule

  
Published October 10, 2023 12:09 PM
How does Holiday's move impact his fantasy value?
October 4, 2023 05:43 PM
Vaughn Dalzell, Dan Titus and Raphielle Johnson discuss Jrue Holiday's move to the Boston Celtics and why the two-time All-Star's fantasy value should hold 'steady' with his new team.

Need an assist with your fantasy basketball prep? Tune in this Thursday, October 12th for Rotoworld Basketball Draft Day!

You can catch all of the action on the NBC Sports YouTube channel, while our @rotoworld_bk account will also share analysis and moments from our analysts.

The day will conclude with the premiere of our Rotoworld Basketball Mock Draft Show on YouTube at 7 p.m. ET.

Check out the early-look schedule for Thursday (all times are ET).

Come back to see even more!

Rotoworld Basketball Draft Day

11 AM: Nine-category mock draft on YouTube with Raphielle Johnson, Zak Hanshew, and Noah Rubin

1 PM: Live Q&A with Zak Hanshew and Noah Rubin on YouTube

7 PM: Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft Show premiering on YouTube

Plus, an in-depth Draft Strategy Article from the entire Rotoworld basketball crew

Don’t forget our 2023 Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide is loaded with expert analysis, positional tiers, mock drafts, player profiles, rankings for multiple scoring formats, and so much more. It’s the ultimate companion for any fantasy hoops manager looking to enter the year with confidence. Use promo code HOOPS23 at checkout and score a 20% discount, a $10 eGift card to Fanatics and free Season Tools with your draft guide.