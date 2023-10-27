Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wired, Week 1: Look Lively!

The 2023-24 NBA season roared to life Tuesday with two huge matchups between the reigning champion Denver Nuggets and their “rivals,” the Los Angeles Lakers. The nightcap saw the Phoenix Suns take down the Golden State Warriors, and Wednesday’s monster slate featured 24 teams in action. We were treated to another stellar two-game slate Thursday as the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers battled it out at Fiserv Forum and the Lakers and Suns clashed at crypto.com Arena. Now that we’re through the first three days of the season, each team has played at least one game.

Hot take season is over, but overreaction season is in full bloom! It’s easy to over or underestimate a player’s rest of season value after one or two contests, but for the season’s first edition of Waiver Wired, we’ll do our best!

The format for this article will feature players who are “tired” and those who are “wired.” Tired players are those worth adding off the wire but with tempered expectations or highly rostered players who can be dropped in favor of a hot pickup. For this first edition, we’ve got a good mix of both. Wired players are those who are the best additions with the highest rest-of-season ceilings. Both tired and wired players will have their Yahoo roster percentages listed next to their names.

Thanks for reading! It’s going to be an exciting season bringing this column to you each and every Friday. LET’S GO!

Pickups in order of priority:

1. Dereck Lively II

2. Xavier Tillman

3. Jalen Johnson

4. Cam Thomas

5. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

6. Josh Okogie

7. Jeremy Sochan

8. Kelly Oubre

9. Isaiah Stewart

10. Max Strus

11. Harrison Barnes

12. Gordon Hayward

Tired: Isaac Okoro 9% 😪

Wired: Max Strus 44% ⚡

With Jarrett Allen out of action, Okoro started Wednesday and delivered 18 points, six boards, four dimes, two steals, a block and two triples across 32 minutes. Allen is out Friday, and Darius Garland is now questionable. Cleveland plays a back-to-back on Friday and Saturday, so Okoro is certainly worth an add for the weekend stream, but temper expectations. He logged better than 32 minutes per game as a rookie and was nowhere close to fantasy relevance. His role has diminished in each of the last two seasons, and without the injury to Allen, he wouldn’t have done anything of note Wednesday. Okoro is a better real-life than fantasy player, and if you add him, you shouldn’t get too excited beyond this weekend.

How about some juice… from Big Max Strus! After playing an impressive role for Miami in the team’s unlikely title run, he signed a lucrative offseason extension with Cleveland. Strus is apparently here to work! He finished the game with 27 points, 12 rebounds, seven triples, two assists, a steal and a block across 39 minutes in Cleveland’s narrow win over Brooklyn. Jarrett Allen missed this one, forcing Strus into some action at forward, so we won’t expect this many rebounds or points every night. Still, if you need points and especially triples, he’s a great addition.

Tired: Cole Anthony 22% 😪

Wired: Dereck Lively II 43% ⚡

Anthony scored 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting and finished with eight rebounds in Wednesday’s opener against the Rockets. He led the team in scoring, but keep in mind the Magic smoked the Rockets by 30 points. Anthony has been a great microwave scorer off the bench in his career, but he’s a hot and cold scorer who isn’t going to offer a ton in the peripheral categories on a nightly basis. He’s fine to grab in a points league, but don’t get too excited in a categories league.

Lively II came off the bench in this one in favor of… checks notes… Maxi Kleber? Yep, just Jason Kidd doing Jason Kidd stuff. Kleber ended up being a nominal starter, and Lively II logged 31 minutes to Kleber’s 23. Lively II turned in a monster 16/10 double-double that included an assist, a block and a steal. His career-high in scoring at Duke was 13, so the offensive output was certainly encouraging. The center position has been a black hole in Dallas for years, and Lively II appears to be the real deal. He can be a 10/10 guy with a pair of stocks each night, with the upside for bigger performances. The sky’s the limit for the young center, and it’s a great idea to add him now.

Tired: Onyeka Okongwu 75% 😪

Wired: Jalen Johnson 30% ⚡

Is it time to panic with Okongwu after just one game? Viewed by many as a 2023-24 breakout, he logged just 19 boring minutes in Wednesday’s opener, ceding playing time to Jalen Johnson, Saddiq Bey and Clint Capela in the frontcourt. Okongwu’s fantasy value last season came as he carved out a meaningful role off the bench and even pushed Capela for a timeshare down the stretch. With Bey a starter and Johnson balling off the bench (and likely inserted as a starter down the line), it will take a Capela injury or trade to make Okongwu viable in 12-team leagues. It’s not time to panic, but we’re getting close.

Another debate was at least partially settled Wednesday, as Jalen Johnson turned in a magnificent performance against Charlotte, albeit in a losing effort. He and Saddiq Bey each logged 29 minutes, but it was JJ who offered the most to fantasy managers. Johnson compiled 21 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals, a block and a triple off the bench, rewarding fantasy managers who targeted him with a last-round pick in drafts. He’s still available in 70% of Yahoo leagues, though that number is sure to dwindle by the time you read this. Add now!

Tired: Taurean Prince 29% 😪

Wired: Xavier Tillman 53% ⚡

Is Taurean really our fantasy prince? Not so fast. Prince went for 18 points in the season opener against Denver, filling in as a starter in place of Jarred Vanderbilt (heel). He added three boards, a dime, a block and four triples, but that was never going to be sustainable. The Lakers run a deep rotation, and any player can go off and get hot on any given night - Lonnie Walker IV, anyone? Prince started again Thursday but finished with zero points and one steal in 18 minutes. It’s far more likely that Prince mixes in solid performances with terrible ones throughout the season than him becoming a relevant starter in 12-team leagues.

The “X Factor” Xavier Tillman went off in his season debut, turning in 17 points, 12 boards, four assists, three steals, a block and a triple. He shot just 43.8% from the floor, but aside from efficiency, it was a masterful performance. Tillman picked up right where he left off last season, dominating at center with both Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke out of action. With Adams out for the season and Clarke without a timeline for return, this should be Tillman’s frontcourt for the foreseeable future. He’s a priority pickup this week.

Tired: Paul Reed 37% 😪

Wired: Kelly Oubre 42% ⚡

You and your mom and your grandma’s and your neighbor’s favorite offseason sleeper finished with a total of three points, four rebounds, two assists and a block across… 12 minutes. Veteran Danny Green (yes, he still plays) even logged 14 minutes. Yikes. Reed is phenomenal when given minutes, but if we can take anything from the opener, it’s that Kelly Oubre will see big minutes, and Reed will not. Reed is droppable in 12-team leagues.

With James Harden out of action, Oubre stepped up in a big way in the 76ers’ season opener, delivering 27 points, five triples, four rebounds and a steal. Oubre is more of a points and threes guy, but what he does, he does well. Philly’s bench has no go-to scoring option, and with James Harden out, the pecking order will be Joel Embiid-Tyrese Maxey as the 1a and 1b, with Oubre as the third guy. We can’t count on Tobias Harris or De’Anthony Melton to deliver strong scoring on a regular basis, and P.J. Tucker is somehow still starting and getting meaningful minutes while doing absolutely nothing on offense.

Tired: Coby White 41% 😪

Wired: Harrison Barnes 58% ⚡

White got the start Wednesday, officially settling the Chicago PG debate. He logged 31 minutes compared to Alex Caruso (20), Jevon Carter (16) and Ayo Dosunmu (9) and posted 15 points, four rebounds and four assists. White also nailed two triples, but he shot just 4-of-14 from the field. The minutes and production are encouraging steps in the right direction, but it’s tough to trust a guy who’s shown us over the years that he’s just a chucker with little else to offer in the box score. Add if you need help in… where? Points? Surely those are always available to stream off the waiver wire. White is worth a skeptical add, but this is a shallow skill set, and he’s got a rock-bottom floor.

Big Harry B came to ball on Wednesday, delivering 27 first-half points against the Jazz and finishing the contest with a game-high 33 on 11-of-16 shooting, including 5-of-7 from downtown. Barnes filled out his final line with four rebounds, two assists and a steal across 33 minutes, pacing the Kings in playing time as well. He’s not typically a big scorer, but Barnes is certainly competent in that department, he’s always available and he’s going to see big minutes for a playoff team. Make the add.

Tired: Delon Wright 6% 😪

Wired: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 63% ⚡

If you’re looking for steals, look no further than Wright. There’s no new development with his outlook following the first three days of NBA action, as he was among the league leaders in steals a season ago, and we expected him to be solid in this category. If you don’t need steals and want a player with a more diverse skill set, you can certainly do better than Wright.

KCP went off in Denver’s season opener, torching his former team with 20 points, two boards, an assist, three steals, a block and a pair of triples while shooting 67% from the floor. Yowza, those are some solid numbers. We’re not going to bank on him scoring that many points per night, but the peripherals were certainly encouraging. Most encouraging, however, were his 36 minutes played. The Nuggets gave heavy minutes to the starting five and didn’t go deep down the bench.

Tired: Kevin Huerter 64% 😪

Wired: Jeremy Sochan 54% ⚡

Huerter wasn’t a super exciting pick coming into the season, but he was a projected starter for a top seed in the Western Conference, and 64% of fantasy managers drafted him. He finished Wednesday’s matchup against Utah with seven points, five boards, two dimes and a triple across 24 minutes. Malik Monk (10 points, seven dimes, two triples) looked better off the bench in 23 minutes, and Keegan Murray (15/8/1/1/2) looked awesome with the starting five. Huerter is a nice floor spacer, but the Kings have Monk and new addition Chris Duarte for that as well. Factor in the strong play of Sacramento’s other starters, and there’s little room left for Huerter to be a productive option on a nightly basis.

You don’t mess with the Sochan! The second-year man got the start at PG in the season opener, and he delivered 13 points, eight boards, five dimes, a steal and two triples across 29 minutes. He shot just 4-of-12 from the field and 3-of-6 from the charity stripe, but efficiency aside, it was a great performance. He’s not going to wow with scoring, but Sochan can rack up rebounds, and he proved Wednesday that he’s a capable facilitator. There’s plenty of upside to be had here, and Sochan should be rostered in 12-team leagues.

Tired: Spencer Dinwiddie 81% 😪

Wired: Cam Thomas 41% ⚡

Dinwiddie started Wednesday, but he logged just 24 minutes and finished with five points, three assists, a rebound and a triple. Ew. Meanwhile, Dorian Finney-Smith got 28 minutes, Royce O’Neale got 23 and Cam Thomas got 25. The Nets gave eight players at least 23 minutes in this one, and if that’s going to be the approach all season, Dinwiddie isn’t going to deliver enough on a per-minute basis to be worth a roster spot in 12-team leagues.

Oh my goodness, young man! Cam Thomas set the NBA record for most bench points in a season opener, delivering 36 against Cleveland as the Nets lost a heartbreaker. We saw Thomas go absolutely bananas for a three-game stretch last season when Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were traded, and the roster was very much in flux. From February 4 - 7, he scored at least 43 points in three straight contests, and he finished with 46 points in the season finale. Thomas has always been an electric scorer, but his lack of consistent playing time prevented him from reaching his ceiling. It appears he’ll get that playing time, and fantasy managers should get him while the gettin’s good!

Tired: Jaden Ivey 51% 😪

Wired: Isaiah Stewart 57% ⚡

The addition of Ausar Thompson and a fully-healthy Pistons roster have killed Ivey’s fantasy value. Thompson started Wednesday against the Heat and logged 27 minutes with a 4/7/3 line that included five swats. Killian Hayes also started and saw a whopping 31 minutes. Ivey logged 17 minutes, while Marvin Bagley III got 16, and Alec Burks got 25. With Bojan Bogdanovic out, Ivey was expected to see an increased role, but it appears his Year 2 development is not a priority. He’s not worth holding in 12-team leagues.

He was a popular late-round pickup in drafts, and Stewie delivered in a big way in his first game of the 2023-24 season, turning in 14 points, 14 boards, two assists and two triples while shooting 6-of-11 from the field. He played 35 minutes, which is huge for his rest of season outlook. His efficiency is still a concern given his desire to shoot more triples, but if that can remain steady and he continues to crash the glass with authority, Stewart will most certainly pay off and exceed his ADP.

Tired: Eric Gordon 15% 😪

Wired: Josh Okogie 34% ⚡

Gordon is a popular add, but he shouldn’t be. In two games to start the season, he’s compiled 25 points on 32 shot attempts, six total rebounds, one assist, one block and four triples in 64 minutes on the court. Gordon saw big minutes Tuesday and started Thursday with both Bradley Beal (back) and Devin Booker (foot) out of action. His fantasy value is completely dependent on injuries to one or more starters, and even then, these are the numbers he’s posting. Even if you need points and triples, you can do better.

Okogie was a stellar option down the stretch of last season, and he opened this season as Phoenix’s fifth starter. Okogie had a strong opening night performance, delivering 17 points, five boards, an assist, a steal and a triple. He was awesome again Thursday with a 10/8/3 line that included a pair of triples and a swat. Okogie’s strong start has come with Bradley Beal out for both contests and Devin Booker out Thursday, but unlike Gordon, his production is not dependent on those guys missing time. Okogie - largely for his defensive impact - figures to be Phoenix’s fifth starter when everyone is healthy. He should be rostered in 12-team leagues.

Tired: Collin Sexton 59% 😪

Wired: Gordon Hayward 47% ⚡

After landing with Utah in a lucrative sign-and-trade, Sexton disappointed fantasy managers in a huge way in 2022-23. He made an appearance in offseason fantasy circles as a potential post-hype sleeper pick destined for a larger role. On opening night, he finished with 20 minutes and a “meh” statline. Meanwhile, rookie Keyonte George mixed in for 19 minutes, Kris Dunn for 17 and Ochai Agbaji for 19. Sexton doesn’t figure to have a large enough role with this team to be a viable fantasy option in 12 or 14-team leagues.

Hayward actually led Charlotte in minutes in the upset win over Atlanta, posting 10 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, a steal and a block with six turnovers. He teased a triple-double, but can the veteran possibly keep up this level of production? He’s appeared in no more than 50 games in each of the three seasons he’s been with the Hornets, and Hayward is a misstep away from another extended absence. Until he starts missing time or until Miles Bridges returns (a big if), Hayward should be rostered in 12-team leagues. The playing time and production are too substantial to ignore.

Tired: Obi Toppin 60% 😪 | Day’Ron Sharpe 5% 😪

Apparently there is someone stoppin’ Obi Toppin… and it’s Pacers coach Rick Carlisle. The Pacers throttled the Wizards 143-120, so perhaps Toppin will see more minutes moving forward, but it’s wildly concerning that Aaron Nesmith, Andrew Nembhard and Buddy Hield all saw more minutes off the bench and that Jalen Smith (13 points, eight rebounds, one steal in 13 minutes) outplayed Toppin (11 points, four rebounds, one assist, one steal) in six fewer minutes. It’s only one game, so if you want to hold Toppin, we get it. He’s not a must-roster player, though, and you can drop him for Dereck Lively II, Jalen Johnson or another hot pickup. We wouldn’t, however, be droppin’ Toppin for Day’Ron Sharpe.

Nic Claxton sprained his ankle in the Nets’ season opener against the Cavs, and he’s been ruled out of Friday’s matchup with Dallas. Sharpe figures to see an expanded role Friday after he posted four points, two rebounds and two swats in just 12 minutes Wednesday. Claxton has the weekend to recover, as Brooklyn’s next game isn’t until Monday. Sharpe is worth a speculative add at the very least as a streaming option for Friday. You can hold him until we get clarity on Claxton’s timeline for return, but don’t get too excited, and don’t prioritize him over any of the guys listed above. Isaac Okoro is a preferred stream to Sharpe.