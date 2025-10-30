2025 Week 9 Fantasy Football Rankings: RB

Kyren Williams comes off bye against the Saints, Kimani Vidal hopes to stay hot in Tennessee, and Kareem Hunt steps back in as the Chiefs’ RB1 following Isiah Pacheco’s injury.

Week 9 Running Backs

1 Christian McCaffrey SF at NYG 2 Jonathan Taylor IND at PIT 3 Bijan Robinson ATL at NE 4 De’Von Achane MIA vs. BAL 5 Derrick Henry BAL at MIA 6 Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. MIN 7 Josh Jacobs GB vs. CAR 8 James Cook BUF vs. KC 9 Kimani Vidal LAC at TEN 10 Kyren Williams LAR vs. NO 11 Javonte Williams DAL vs. ARI 12 D’Andre Swift CHI at CIN 13 Chase Brown CIN vs. CHI 14 Ashton Jeanty LV vs. JAC 15 J.K. Dobbins DEN at HOU 16 Rico Dowdle CAR at GB 17 Jaylen Warren PIT vs. IND 18 David Montgomery DET vs. MIN 19 Kareem Hunt KC at BUF 20 Tyrone Tracy NYG vs. SF 21 Travis Etienne Jr. JAC at LV 22 Zach Charbonnet SEA at WAS 23 Zonovan Knight ARI at DAL 24 Kenneth Walker III SEA at WAS 25 Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. ATL 26 Aaron Jones MIN at DET 27 Jacory Croskey-Merritt WAS vs. SEA 28 Tyjae Spears TEN vs. LAC 29 Alvin Kamara NO at LAR 30 Woody Marks HOU vs. DEN 31 Tony Pollard TEN vs. LAC 32 Jordan Mason MIN at DET 33 Chuba Hubbard CAR at GB 34 TreVeyon Henderson NE vs. ATL 35 Kyle Monangai CHI at CIN 36 Nick Chubb HOU vs. DEN 37 Samaje Perine CIN vs. CHI 38 Brashard Smith KC at BUF 39 Blake Corum LAR vs. NO 40 RJ Harvey DEN at HOU 41 Tyler Allgeier ATL at NE 42 Ollie Gordon II MIA vs. BAL 43 Bhayshul Tuten JAC at LV 44 Devin Singletary NYG vs. SF 45 Kenneth Gainwell PIT vs. IND 46 Jaret Patterson LAC at TEN 47 Emanuel Wilson GB vs. CAR 48 Justice Hill BAL at MIA 49 Emari Demercado ARI at DAL 50 Jeremy McNichols WAS vs. SEA 51 Jaydon Blue DAL vs. ARI 52 Devin Neal NO at LAR

RB Notes: Sitting on two excellent performances in three, Kimani Vidal has earned “No. 1 back” praise from OC Greg Roman. He certainly has a No. 1 back setup for Week 9, with the road-tripping Bolts flirting with being two-score favorites in Tennessee. Although he’s been efficient while mixing in big runs, Vidal could post RB1 numbers on volume alone this Sunday. … D’Andre Swift (groin) is banged up, but not any more than usual. Of note was his Week 8 snap percentage falling below 50 for the first time all season even as the Bears trailed against the Ravens. Kyle Monangai is not going away. … Joe Flacco’s insertion under center has helped Chase Brown stabilize his RB2 status even as Samaje Perine consistently plays 40ish percent of the snaps and handles ever bigger workloads. So you could call it concerning Flacco is questionable for Week 9 with a throwing shoulder injury. So far, bookmakers have not reacted, suggesting Flacco is expected to play. If he does, Brown has an A+ game environment against an awful Bears run D.

Panthers coach Dave Canales appears ready to stop pretending Rico Dowdle isn’t his best player. “We cannot ignore the fact that Rico has been exceptional,” Canales said Monday. Although his comments were paired with praise of Chuba Hubbard’s importance to the team, that certainly sounds like a coach who is acknowledging reality as he desperately tries to scrounge out victories. The good news for Dowdle comes ahead of an exceptionally tough game environment as a massive road underdog vs. an elite Packers run defense. … Barely producing as an RB2 over the past month, Travis Etienne comes out of the Jaguars’ bye week as a player on the spot. On the one hand, coach Liam Coen is pledging a greater run-game commitment. On the other, fourth-rounder Bhayshul Tuten is a plausible candidate for a post-bye rookie bump. In theory building toward a big day in recent weeks, Tuten is worth one more look on the ends of benches. … With Isiah Pacheco (knee) back on the shelf, Kareem Hunt has vaulted back into the top 24 on the strength of his workload/scoring projections. Brashard Smith, meanwhile, should see a few more handles on the ground while continuing to (slowly) resurrect the old “Jerick McKinnon role.” For arguably the first time, Smith merits some actual “second FLEX” appeal for Week 9.

Tyrone Tracy gets a second chance as Giants starter following Cam Skattebo’s gruesome Week 8 ankle injury. The coaching staff’s trust has appeared low for some time now, but Brian Daboll is unlikely to view new No. 2 Devin Singletary as a job-saver. That’s my long way of saying I will give Tracy another chance as an RB2 with dual-threat Jaxson Dart under center. It must be said that the 49ers are not a plus matchup. … We’re always right back where we started with Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet. That being said, the Seahawks’ Week 8 bye offered a perfect opportunity for coach Mike Macdonald to reassess his backfield touch delineation. If it doesn’t happen for Walker this week, it is pretty safe to assume it never will. … Rhamondre Stevenson (toe) is banged up enough that the Pats poached D’Ernest Johnson off the Cardinals’ practice squad. There was also the strange report the Pats could seek a running back ahead of next week’s trade deadline. All that coupled with TreVeyon Henderson finally having a strong fantasy effort could be shaking things loose in what has been one of the league’s most disappointing backfields.

Michael Carter was released by the Cardinals — or was he? Cut on Monday, Carter was back on Tuesday, albeit as a member of the practice squad. Carter’s hasty return was either roster manipulation or a panic move following practice squad back D’Ernest Johnson’s signing with the Pats. If it was the former, things might not really change for Zonovan Knight in Week 9. Knight handled just 44.7 percent of the Cardinals’ snaps in Week 7. If it was the latter, Knight could be amongst the season’s sneakiest RB2s in a smash spot matchup with the Cowboys. … Kendre Miller’s (ACL) season-ending loss did not buoy Alvin Kamara’s Week 8 box score. In fact, rookie Devin Neal played a season-high 45.8 percent of the snaps as Kamara tweaked his ankle. Yet to produce in any game environment this season, Kamara doesn’t crack the RB2 code with the Saints rearranging their Titanic deck chair quarterback situation. … Woody Marks’ strong Week 8 box score was mostly the result of two explosive plays, but, uhh … is there anything the Texans need more than explosive plays? Marks’ floor is through the foundation. It’s just that, unlike Nick Chubb, he also possesses an actual ceiling. It could come in handy vs. the Broncos’ elite defense.

About the only thing less inspiring than Aaron Jones’ Week 8 return? Jordan Mason’s play preceding it. Both are going to be needed for more with the Vikes finally admitting defeat and restoring J.J. McCarthy under center. Now fully healthy and off this week’s injury report, there’s a non-zero percent chance Jones is the offensive focal point against the Lions. Admittedly, Detroit remains elite vs. the run. … Tyjae Spears is inching closer to formalizing his takeover of the Titans’ backfield. It certainly profiles as a “Spears week” with the Titans massive home underdogs against the Chargers. … Up over 30 percent of the Dolphins’ snaps each of the past two weeks, Ollie Gordon II is finally seeing more work, notching 18 touches during that timespan. That included two wildly different game scripts. Miami is a massive short-week home ‘dog against the Ravens, but Baltimore maintains one of the league’s worst defenses. Gordon could be making a move on top-40 status. … RJ Harvey finally had a good day in Week 8. Too bad his snap percentage remained below 30. The guard still isn’t changing in the Broncos’ backfield.