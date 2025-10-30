 Skip navigation
2025 Week 9 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

  
Published October 30, 2025 11:39 AM

George Kittle ponders his quarterback situation, Oronde Gadsden II aims to stay hot for the Chargers, and Colston Loveland prepares to step up for the target-needy Bears.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 9 Tight Ends

1Trey McBrideARIat DAL
2Tucker KraftGBvs. CAR
3Tyler WarrenINDat PIT
4Brock BowersLVvs. JAC
5George KittleSFat NYG
6Oronde Gadsden IILACat TEN
7Jake FergusonDALvs. ARI
8Travis KelceKCat BUF
9Dalton KincaidBUFvs. KC
10Kyle Pitts Sr.ATLat NE
11Sam LaPortaDETvs. MIN
12Mark AndrewsBALat MIA
13Zach ErtzWASvs. SEA
14Evan EngramDENat HOU
15Hunter HenryNEvs. ATL
16Juwan JohnsonNOat LAR
17Colston LovelandCHIat CIN
18T.J. HockensonMINat DET
19Theo JohnsonNYGvs. SF
20Dalton SchultzHOUvs. DEN
21Isaiah LikelyBALat MIA
22Jonnu SmithPITvs. IND
23AJ BarnerSEAat WAS
24Chig OkonkwoTENvs. LAC
25Noah FantCINvs. CHI
26Gunnar HelmTENvs. LAC
27Pat FreiermuthPITvs. IND
28Taysom HillNOat LAR
29Hunter LongJACat LV
30Tyler HigbeeLARvs. NO
31Elijah ArroyoSEAat WAS
32Ja’Tavion SandersCARat GB
33Darnell WashingtonPITvs. IND
34Daniel BellingerNYGvs. SF

TE Notes: Tucker Kraft might be graduating from “baby George Kittle” to “new George Kittle.” That includes the occasional inexplicable dud, but Kraft is shaping up as a potential league-winner at a laughably-thin position. … As for the actual Geroge Kittle, Week 8’s 4/43/1 was a big step in the right direction. Brock Purdy’s seeming return for Week 9 is another critical development. The Giants are not a concerning matchup. … Pound for pound the most calamitous fantasy pick of the 2025 season who hasn’t suffered a season-ending injury, Brock Bowers is finally back to face the Jaguars. With Jakobi Meyers trying to force his way out of Vegas and a Week 8 bye to think things over, the Raiders are all but certain to target Bowers 8-10 times as they attempt to reset their offense. That’s if he’s actually healthy, of course. … Jake Ferguson air balled along with Dak Prescott in Week 8. Fantasy managers can expect a swift and immediate course correction vs. Arizona’s sleepy defense. Fergie’s ceiling, of course, is no longer amongst the highest at the position with CeeDee Lamb back in action.

Averaging 20.6 PPR points over the past three weeks, Oronde Gadsden II has gone at least 5/68 each time out during that timespan. Although that’s probably not sustainable, it’s not exactly a fluke, either, as only three seam stretchers have commanded more looks over the course of that sample size. Gadsden’s in-house target competition means there will be valleys, but they will be worth riding out for the peaks. … Travis Kelce has caught nine passes for 153 yards and a touchdown in two games since Rashee Rice’s return. That includes a Week 7 where the Chiefs shut it down for the second half vs. Vegas. At least so far, fantasy managers can be cautiously optimistic that rather than hollowing out Kelce’s floor, Rice is stabilizing it by making the Chiefs’ entire offense even more pass-focused and explosive. … Dalton Kincaid is a stronger TE1 than usual as the Bills finally confront an explosive offensive environment in Sunday’s Chiefs matchup. Kincaid delivered in similar setups vs. the Ravens and Patriots.

(Noticed as I was posting I somehow lost my third paragraph of text. Will attempt to recreate later Thursday.)

Week 9 Kickers

1Brandon AubreyDALvs. ARI
2Cameron DickerLACat TEN
3Jake BatesDETvs. MIN
4Michael BadgleyINDat PIT
5Joshua KartyLARvs. NO
6Jason MyersSEAat WAS
7Ka’imi FairbairnHOUvs. DEN
8Harrison ButkerKCat BUF
9Tyler LoopBALat MIA
10Brandon McManusGBvs. CAR
11Chris BoswellPITvs. IND
12Eddy PineiroSFat NYG
13Matt PraterBUFvs. KC
14Cairo SantosCHIat CIN
15Wil LutzDENat HOU
16Matt GayWASvs. SEA
17Evan McPhersonCINvs. CHI
18Cam LittleJACat LV
19Andy BorregalesNEvs. ATL
20Chad RylandARIat DAL
21Riley PattersonMIAvs. BAL
22Will ReichardMINat DET
23Graham GanoNYGvs. SF
24Parker RomoATLat NE
25Daniel CarlsonLVvs. JAC
26Ryan FitzgeraldCARat GB
27Joey SlyeTENvs. LAC
28Blake GrupeNOat LAR

Week 9 Defense/Special Teams

1Los Angeles Ramsvs. NO
2Los Angeles Chargersat TEN
3Green Bay Packersvs. CAR
4Detroit Lionsvs. MIN
5Denver Broncosat HOU
6Houston Texansvs. DEN
7San Francisco 49ersat NYG
8New England Patriotsvs. ATL
9Seattle Seahawksat WAS
10Jacksonville Jaguarsat LV
11Chicago Bearsat CIN
12Baltimore Ravensat MIA
13Indianapolis Coltsat PIT
14Atlanta Falconsat NE
15New York Giantsvs. SF
16Buffalo Billsvs. KC
17Washington Commandersvs. SEA
18Cincinnati Bengalsvs. CHI
19Kansas City Chiefsat BUF
20Dallas Cowboysvs. ARI
21Minnesota Vikingsat DET
22Arizona Cardinalsat DAL
23Las Vegas Raidersvs. JAC
24Carolina Panthersat GB
25Pittsburgh Steelersvs. IND
26Tennessee Titansvs. LAC
27New Orleans Saintsat LAR
28Miami Dolphinsvs. BAL