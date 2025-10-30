2025 Week 9 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF
George Kittle ponders his quarterback situation, Oronde Gadsden II aims to stay hot for the Chargers, and Colston Loveland prepares to step up for the target-needy Bears.
Week 9 Tight Ends
|1
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|at DAL
|2
|Tucker Kraft
|GB
|vs. CAR
|3
|Tyler Warren
|IND
|at PIT
|4
|Brock Bowers
|LV
|vs. JAC
|5
|George Kittle
|SF
|at NYG
|6
|Oronde Gadsden II
|LAC
|at TEN
|7
|Jake Ferguson
|DAL
|vs. ARI
|8
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|at BUF
|9
|Dalton Kincaid
|BUF
|vs. KC
|10
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|ATL
|at NE
|11
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
|vs. MIN
|12
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|at MIA
|13
|Zach Ertz
|WAS
|vs. SEA
|14
|Evan Engram
|DEN
|at HOU
|15
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|vs. ATL
|16
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|at LAR
|17
|Colston Loveland
|CHI
|at CIN
|18
|T.J. Hockenson
|MIN
|at DET
|19
|Theo Johnson
|NYG
|vs. SF
|20
|Dalton Schultz
|HOU
|vs. DEN
|21
|Isaiah Likely
|BAL
|at MIA
|22
|Jonnu Smith
|PIT
|vs. IND
|23
|AJ Barner
|SEA
|at WAS
|24
|Chig Okonkwo
|TEN
|vs. LAC
|25
|Noah Fant
|CIN
|vs. CHI
|26
|Gunnar Helm
|TEN
|vs. LAC
|27
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|vs. IND
|28
|Taysom Hill
|NO
|at LAR
|29
|Hunter Long
|JAC
|at LV
|30
|Tyler Higbee
|LAR
|vs. NO
|31
|Elijah Arroyo
|SEA
|at WAS
|32
|Ja’Tavion Sanders
|CAR
|at GB
|33
|Darnell Washington
|PIT
|vs. IND
|34
|Daniel Bellinger
|NYG
|vs. SF
TE Notes: Tucker Kraft might be graduating from “baby George Kittle” to “new George Kittle.” That includes the occasional inexplicable dud, but Kraft is shaping up as a potential league-winner at a laughably-thin position. … As for the actual Geroge Kittle, Week 8’s 4/43/1 was a big step in the right direction. Brock Purdy’s seeming return for Week 9 is another critical development. The Giants are not a concerning matchup. … Pound for pound the most calamitous fantasy pick of the 2025 season who hasn’t suffered a season-ending injury, Brock Bowers is finally back to face the Jaguars. With Jakobi Meyers trying to force his way out of Vegas and a Week 8 bye to think things over, the Raiders are all but certain to target Bowers 8-10 times as they attempt to reset their offense. That’s if he’s actually healthy, of course. … Jake Ferguson air balled along with Dak Prescott in Week 8. Fantasy managers can expect a swift and immediate course correction vs. Arizona’s sleepy defense. Fergie’s ceiling, of course, is no longer amongst the highest at the position with CeeDee Lamb back in action.
Averaging 20.6 PPR points over the past three weeks, Oronde Gadsden II has gone at least 5/68 each time out during that timespan. Although that’s probably not sustainable, it’s not exactly a fluke, either, as only three seam stretchers have commanded more looks over the course of that sample size. Gadsden’s in-house target competition means there will be valleys, but they will be worth riding out for the peaks. … Travis Kelce has caught nine passes for 153 yards and a touchdown in two games since Rashee Rice’s return. That includes a Week 7 where the Chiefs shut it down for the second half vs. Vegas. At least so far, fantasy managers can be cautiously optimistic that rather than hollowing out Kelce’s floor, Rice is stabilizing it by making the Chiefs’ entire offense even more pass-focused and explosive. … Dalton Kincaid is a stronger TE1 than usual as the Bills finally confront an explosive offensive environment in Sunday’s Chiefs matchup. Kincaid delivered in similar setups vs. the Ravens and Patriots.
Week 9 Kickers
|1
|Brandon Aubrey
|DAL
|vs. ARI
|2
|Cameron Dicker
|LAC
|at TEN
|3
|Jake Bates
|DET
|vs. MIN
|4
|Michael Badgley
|IND
|at PIT
|5
|Joshua Karty
|LAR
|vs. NO
|6
|Jason Myers
|SEA
|at WAS
|7
|Ka’imi Fairbairn
|HOU
|vs. DEN
|8
|Harrison Butker
|KC
|at BUF
|9
|Tyler Loop
|BAL
|at MIA
|10
|Brandon McManus
|GB
|vs. CAR
|11
|Chris Boswell
|PIT
|vs. IND
|12
|Eddy Pineiro
|SF
|at NYG
|13
|Matt Prater
|BUF
|vs. KC
|14
|Cairo Santos
|CHI
|at CIN
|15
|Wil Lutz
|DEN
|at HOU
|16
|Matt Gay
|WAS
|vs. SEA
|17
|Evan McPherson
|CIN
|vs. CHI
|18
|Cam Little
|JAC
|at LV
|19
|Andy Borregales
|NE
|vs. ATL
|20
|Chad Ryland
|ARI
|at DAL
|21
|Riley Patterson
|MIA
|vs. BAL
|22
|Will Reichard
|MIN
|at DET
|23
|Graham Gano
|NYG
|vs. SF
|24
|Parker Romo
|ATL
|at NE
|25
|Daniel Carlson
|LV
|vs. JAC
|26
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|CAR
|at GB
|27
|Joey Slye
|TEN
|vs. LAC
|28
|Blake Grupe
|NO
|at LAR
Week 9 Defense/Special Teams
|1
|Los Angeles Rams
|vs. NO
|2
|Los Angeles Chargers
|at TEN
|3
|Green Bay Packers
|vs. CAR
|4
|Detroit Lions
|vs. MIN
|5
|Denver Broncos
|at HOU
|6
|Houston Texans
|vs. DEN
|7
|San Francisco 49ers
|at NYG
|8
|New England Patriots
|vs. ATL
|9
|Seattle Seahawks
|at WAS
|10
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|at LV
|11
|Chicago Bears
|at CIN
|12
|Baltimore Ravens
|at MIA
|13
|Indianapolis Colts
|at PIT
|14
|Atlanta Falcons
|at NE
|15
|New York Giants
|vs. SF
|16
|Buffalo Bills
|vs. KC
|17
|Washington Commanders
|vs. SEA
|18
|Cincinnati Bengals
|vs. CHI
|19
|Kansas City Chiefs
|at BUF
|20
|Dallas Cowboys
|vs. ARI
|21
|Minnesota Vikings
|at DET
|22
|Arizona Cardinals
|at DAL
|23
|Las Vegas Raiders
|vs. JAC
|24
|Carolina Panthers
|at GB
|25
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|vs. IND
|26
|Tennessee Titans
|vs. LAC
|27
|New Orleans Saints
|at LAR
|28
|Miami Dolphins
|vs. BAL