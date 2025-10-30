2025 Week 9 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

George Kittle ponders his quarterback situation, Oronde Gadsden II aims to stay hot for the Chargers, and Colston Loveland prepares to step up for the target-needy Bears.

Week 9 Tight Ends

1 Trey McBride ARI at DAL 2 Tucker Kraft GB vs. CAR 3 Tyler Warren IND at PIT 4 Brock Bowers LV vs. JAC 5 George Kittle SF at NYG 6 Oronde Gadsden II LAC at TEN 7 Jake Ferguson DAL vs. ARI 8 Travis Kelce KC at BUF 9 Dalton Kincaid BUF vs. KC 10 Kyle Pitts Sr. ATL at NE 11 Sam LaPorta DET vs. MIN 12 Mark Andrews BAL at MIA 13 Zach Ertz WAS vs. SEA 14 Evan Engram DEN at HOU 15 Hunter Henry NE vs. ATL 16 Juwan Johnson NO at LAR 17 Colston Loveland CHI at CIN 18 T.J. Hockenson MIN at DET 19 Theo Johnson NYG vs. SF 20 Dalton Schultz HOU vs. DEN 21 Isaiah Likely BAL at MIA 22 Jonnu Smith PIT vs. IND 23 AJ Barner SEA at WAS 24 Chig Okonkwo TEN vs. LAC 25 Noah Fant CIN vs. CHI 26 Gunnar Helm TEN vs. LAC 27 Pat Freiermuth PIT vs. IND 28 Taysom Hill NO at LAR 29 Hunter Long JAC at LV 30 Tyler Higbee LAR vs. NO 31 Elijah Arroyo SEA at WAS 32 Ja’Tavion Sanders CAR at GB 33 Darnell Washington PIT vs. IND 34 Daniel Bellinger NYG vs. SF

TE Notes: Tucker Kraft might be graduating from “baby George Kittle” to “new George Kittle.” That includes the occasional inexplicable dud, but Kraft is shaping up as a potential league-winner at a laughably-thin position. … As for the actual Geroge Kittle, Week 8’s 4/43/1 was a big step in the right direction. Brock Purdy’s seeming return for Week 9 is another critical development. The Giants are not a concerning matchup. … Pound for pound the most calamitous fantasy pick of the 2025 season who hasn’t suffered a season-ending injury, Brock Bowers is finally back to face the Jaguars. With Jakobi Meyers trying to force his way out of Vegas and a Week 8 bye to think things over, the Raiders are all but certain to target Bowers 8-10 times as they attempt to reset their offense. That’s if he’s actually healthy, of course. … Jake Ferguson air balled along with Dak Prescott in Week 8. Fantasy managers can expect a swift and immediate course correction vs. Arizona’s sleepy defense. Fergie’s ceiling, of course, is no longer amongst the highest at the position with CeeDee Lamb back in action.

Averaging 20.6 PPR points over the past three weeks, Oronde Gadsden II has gone at least 5/68 each time out during that timespan. Although that’s probably not sustainable, it’s not exactly a fluke, either, as only three seam stretchers have commanded more looks over the course of that sample size. Gadsden’s in-house target competition means there will be valleys, but they will be worth riding out for the peaks. … Travis Kelce has caught nine passes for 153 yards and a touchdown in two games since Rashee Rice’s return. That includes a Week 7 where the Chiefs shut it down for the second half vs. Vegas. At least so far, fantasy managers can be cautiously optimistic that rather than hollowing out Kelce’s floor, Rice is stabilizing it by making the Chiefs’ entire offense even more pass-focused and explosive. … Dalton Kincaid is a stronger TE1 than usual as the Bills finally confront an explosive offensive environment in Sunday’s Chiefs matchup. Kincaid delivered in similar setups vs. the Ravens and Patriots.

(Noticed as I was posting I somehow lost my third paragraph of text. Will attempt to recreate later Thursday.)

Week 9 Kickers

1 Brandon Aubrey DAL vs. ARI 2 Cameron Dicker LAC at TEN 3 Jake Bates DET vs. MIN 4 Michael Badgley IND at PIT 5 Joshua Karty LAR vs. NO 6 Jason Myers SEA at WAS 7 Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU vs. DEN 8 Harrison Butker KC at BUF 9 Tyler Loop BAL at MIA 10 Brandon McManus GB vs. CAR 11 Chris Boswell PIT vs. IND 12 Eddy Pineiro SF at NYG 13 Matt Prater BUF vs. KC 14 Cairo Santos CHI at CIN 15 Wil Lutz DEN at HOU 16 Matt Gay WAS vs. SEA 17 Evan McPherson CIN vs. CHI 18 Cam Little JAC at LV 19 Andy Borregales NE vs. ATL 20 Chad Ryland ARI at DAL 21 Riley Patterson MIA vs. BAL 22 Will Reichard MIN at DET 23 Graham Gano NYG vs. SF 24 Parker Romo ATL at NE 25 Daniel Carlson LV vs. JAC 26 Ryan Fitzgerald CAR at GB 27 Joey Slye TEN vs. LAC 28 Blake Grupe NO at LAR

Week 9 Defense/Special Teams