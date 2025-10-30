2025 Week 9 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB

Dak Prescott looks to get back on track against the Cardinals, Kyler Murray angles to return vs. the Cowboys, and Jaxson Dart tries to power the Giants via his dual-threat.

Other positions: Running Back | Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Week 9 Quarterbacks

1 Patrick Mahomes KC at BUF 2 Lamar Jackson BAL at MIA 3 Josh Allen BUF vs. KC 4 Dak Prescott DAL vs. ARI 5 Justin Herbert LAC at TEN 6 Drake Maye NE vs. ATL 7 Jayden Daniels WAS vs. SEA 8 Daniel Jones IND at PIT 9 Jordan Love GB vs. CAR 10 Jaxson Dart NYG vs. SF 11 Matthew Stafford LAR vs. NO 12 Jared Goff DET vs. MIN 13 Brock Purdy SF at NYG 14 Caleb Williams CHI at CIN 15 Joe Flacco CIN vs. CHI 16 Sam Darnold SEA at WAS 17 Kyler Murray ARI at DAL 18 Bo Nix DEN at HOU 19 Trevor Lawrence JAC at LV 20 Tua Tagovailoa MIA vs. BAL 21 Aaron Rodgers PIT vs. IND 22 C.J. Stroud HOU vs. DEN 23 Michael Penix Jr. ATL at NE 24 Geno Smith LV vs. JAC 25 Bryce Young CAR at GB 26 Tyler Shough NO at LAR 27 Cam Ward TEN vs. LAC 28 J.J. McCarthy MIN at DET

QB Notes: Lamar Jackson’s (hamstring) return: This Time It Counts. Jackson missed an amazing matchup in the Bears but somehow has an even better one in the Dolphins. Ideally 100 percent healthy after his victory lap rehab week, Jackson is hopefully back in time to save fantasy seasons. … QBs 1 and 2 if you throw out Jackson’s four-game sample size, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen square off with a game total well north of 50. The bookmakers are finally projecting proper Chiefs/Bills football after their two 2024 meetings were accompanied by 45.5 and 47.5 over/unders. Officially with as many three-score starts (four) as he had all last season, Mahomes was the MVP front-runner even before Rashee Rice returned. Now he is looking dangerously close to “all the way back.” For his part, Allen continues not to spike weeks while providing a sky-high floor. The Chiefs’ defense is tough, but this could be a 4-5 touchdown “go off spot” for last year’s most valuable player. … Somewhat predictably cooled by the Broncos’ buzz-saw defense, Dak Prescott should immediately re-heat vs. a Cardinals D surrendering the league’s eighth most passing yards.

Over his weeks 3-5 mini-slump, Justin Herbert might suddenly have the league’s most productive receiving quartet in Ladd McConkey/Keenan Allen/Quentin Johnston/Oronde Gadsden II. Essentially a glorified wideout, “tight end” Gadsden has added another big-play dimension to a skill corps that had been getting too check-down focused after its hot start. … Drake Maye has finished lower than QB9 twice in eight starts. He is pairing a remarkably consistent floor with weekly spiked week potential. The Falcons have been playing stout pass defense, though against a soft slate of opposing passers. At this point, your weekly Maye expectation should be a top-eight finish. … Returning from injury for the second time this season even though it’s only Week 9, Jayden Daniels (hamstring) will somehow be missing Terry McLaurin (quad) again. At this point, it’s fair to call it a lost season for the Commanders, but the same does not have to be true for Daniels’ fantasy managers. Although a strong overall defense, the Seahawks allow more than enough passing production for quarterbacks to get home on the digital gridiron.

Coming off four straight multi-score starts, Daniel Jones will be facing the Steelers’ No. 32 ranked pass defense with a game total north of 50. Even amidst this season’s excellence, Jones isn’t spiking many weeks, but his floor has remained shockingly high. This spot is too good to leave him outside the top eight. … The talk of the Week 8 town, Jordan Love is a two-score home favorite against the Panthers. That should mean he won’t get to pass as much as he did in Pittsburgh, but Love is now cooking on a near-weekly basis as he pairs efficiency with big-play ability. … Jaxson Dart has finished outside the top 12 just once in five starts, and it was a respectable QB19. He has supplied at least two total touchdowns each time out. Cam Skattebo’s loss further degrades an already shaky offensive environment, but Dart’s dual-threat keeps him locked into the top 12 until further notice. … The fantasy folk hero the people need and deserve, Joe Flacco is highly questionable with a throwing shoulder injury. If he can give it a go, it will be vs. a Bears “defense” that couldn’t even contain Tyler Huntley in Week 8. If Flacco sits, Jake Browning torpedoes the entire operation from a fantasy perspective.

Trending toward playing for the first time since Week 4 and only the second time all season, Brock Purdy will have a reasonably healthy supporting cast against a Giants defense coughing up the third most quarterback fantasy points. It’s a bit difficult to trust him following the lengthy layoff, but the Niners have taken their time in nursing him back to full health. … Caleb Williams bombed his Week 8 Ravens smash spot. He gets an immediate do-over in the Bengals. No disrespect to the Cowboys, but this might be the worst overall defense in football. The risk is that Williams has two passing touchdowns over the past month and the Bears would probably prefer to road pave Cincinnati on the ground. Williams has lost QB1 benefit of the doubt. … Sam Darnold lacks the volume to be considered a QB1 or priority streamer, but he will rarely leave you high and dry as a QB2/superflex option. That includes against a Commanders defense silver plattering 8.3 yards per attempt, as well as the fifth most QB fantasy points.

Supposedly returning from his foot injury following the Cardinals’ Week 8 bye, Kyler Murray will be facing a Cowboys defense allowing by far the league’s most QB fantasy production. It’s a spot nearly every enemy QB is spiking. One problem? Murray has yet to spike a week all season, and he rarely did so in 2024. Murray simply has not been good in fantasy since tearing his ACL, so it’s too rich for my blood to rush return him to the top 12 based on strength of matchup alone. … Bo Nix has been as matchup-sensitive as any quarterback in football. They don’t make QB matchups worse than the Texans. If you’re using Nix in your QB2 spot, you’re hoping he claws out one score each as a rusher and passer. … Tua Tagovailoa lit up the Falcons. Everyone had been lighting up the Ravens until Caleb Williams came to town. The Tagovailoa ceiling dream is long since dead, but this can hopefully be a 220/2 floor spot. … Trevor Lawrence hasn’t been making the throws. Maybe he will convert more of them coming out of the Jags’ Week 8 bye amidst whispers Travis Hunter is about to be made the WR1.

Don’t forget, for the latest on everything NFL, check out Rotoworld’s Player News, or follow @Rotoworld_FB or @RotoPat on Twitter/Bluesky.