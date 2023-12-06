UPDATED Fantasy Football Defense (DST) Playoff Rankings and Streamers

You asked for playoff defense rankings and now you’ve got ‘em. Below you’ll find my full playoff rankings for DST units as well as a weekly breakdown of who is facing who so that you can plan your perfect playoff pairing. However, you will not be getting the detailed write-ups that I do each week, so I urge you to PLEASE READ THE NOTES BELOW TO UNDERSTAND THE CHART.



These rankings are calculated based on FULL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE. That means some teams may be ranked high because they never have a bad matchup, so keep that in mind and don’t simply assume the higher-ranked defense will be better each individual week of the playoffs. The playoff score you’ll see on the chart was calculated using a team’s BOD rankings (which is their season-long ranking in my formula) plus their last six weeks’ fantasy points per game (to weigh in recent performance) plus the average matchup rankings for each week of the playoffs (to factor in opponent quality). Each team is listed with their opponents for each week. The ranking you see connected to the opponent is the fantasy points per game allowed to defenses over the last month (again, to account for recent performance). Teams ranked first or second give up the least points per game, while teams that rank 32nd and 31st give up the most. I’ve highlighted the “plus” matchups in green and the “bad” matchups in red so you can easily spot them. The Bengals ranking is based on their last two weeks, since that’s the sample size we have with Jake Browning at quarterback, and the Rams ranking is based on their average points allowed to defenses with Kyren Williams healthy, since he has a major impact on their offensive effectiveness. PLEASE KEEP IN MIND THESE RANKINGS ARE BASED ON THIS MOMENT AND NOT TAKING INTO ACCOUNT POTENTIAL FUTURE VALUE. Yes, the Steelers show up here as the ninth-hardest matchup because they’ve allowed the ninth-fewest points per game to fantasy defenses over the last month. That could certainly change in the coming weeks with Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback; however, Pittsburgh also allows the tenth-fewest points on the season, so they’ve never really been a great matchup because of how run-heavy they are. The point is that I’m trying to take into account how teams are performing currently, but we all know that may not mean that level of performance remains consistent in the future. Some of the teams that are eliminated from playoff contention may start playing younger players more, which could change these matchups in terms of toughness. We just don’t yet know who will do that or if the impact will be positive or negative, so it’s just something you need to keep an eye on personally and trust your own gut feeling on how that will impact teams.

With that out of the way, let’s get to the rankings, which I’ll update after each week of the playoffs.

Top 10 Playoff Defenses

We’ve seen some fluctuation here as the Houston offense has come down to earth a little bit after previously ranking as one of the five toughest matchups for opposing defenses. That has helped the Browns’ ranking here. Yet, we’ve also seen Houston rise up these playoff rankings since the Titans offense continues to flounder with Will Levis at quarterback, and they are now a top-ten matchup for opposing fantasy defenses.

You’ll notice the Jaguars are in Tier One despite playing pretty poorly as a fantasy defense and that comes down the matchups. The Ravens are not a matchup we want to target, but they rank 15th in fantasy points allowed to opposing DSTs and no longer have Mark Andrews, so it’s not a dreadful matchup. The Jaguars then end with a solid matchup against the Bucs and one of the best matchups you can ask for against the Panthers, so they’re a solid Week 16-17 defense.

Green Bay has also moved into tier one as the Bucs offense has started to give up more sacks and turn the ball over slightly more than they were earlier. That means the Packers have no real difficult matchups remaining. Of course, the Vikings will get Justin Jefferson back, so if you believe the Minnesota offense becomes much more potent down the stretch then you may want to move Green Bay down below some of the defenses in the next tier.

Playoff Defenses 11-22

You may be surprised to find the Colts here given how well they’ve played of late, but they were a fairly mediocre defense before the last five weeks and are scoring a lot of fantasy points due to defense and special teams touchdowns, so we need to be cautious. Also, Pittsburgh and Atlanta may be mediocre real-life offenses, but they’re not great fantasy matchups because they’re very run-heavy teams that don’t allow a lot of sacks. That means their games are low scoring, but they don’t give defenses a chance to force many turnovers or get sacks, which limits fantasy point totals against them.

You’ll also see Dallas down here in tier two and that’s because their schedule is awful. Dallas averages just 3 fantasy points per game as a defense when they don’t face an offense that’s a top-ten easy matchup. That doesn’t bode well for their ability to put up big point totals against the Bills, Lions, and Dolphins.

As I mentioned above, this Rams offensive ranking is based on their average points allowed when Kyren Williams is in the lineup. His presence has made a massive difference this season.

#Rams RB Kyren Williams is the key to unlocking the full potential of Sean McVay's offense



7 games with Kyren:

12.37 Offensive DVOA (7th). 25 points per game. 379 total yards. 4-3 record



4 games without Kyren:

-14.48 Offensive DVOA (28th). 14.25 PPG. 272 total yards. 1-3 record — Kyle Lindemann (@LuckIsMadeFF) November 27, 2023

That means the Saints schedule is hampered a bit now that Williams has returned.

Green Bay is another team that shows up as a bad matchup here, ranking as the fourth-worst matchup for fantasy defenses over the last month. Whether you believe that or not depends on if you believe in the progress that Jordan Love is showing. While Christian Watson injured his hamstring again, Aaron Jones’ injury appears to not be as serious as initially thought, so the Packers may remain a below-average matchup to end the season. If you don’t believe in Love (sad) then feel free to move up defenses like Minnesota or Tampa Bay.

Playoff Defenses 23-32

It’s important to keep an eye on the individual weeks here because that makes a defense like Seattle intriguing. I don’t want to go anywhere near Seattle in Weeks 15 and 17, but if I had a defense that had great matchups then, I wouldn’t mind Seattle’s Week 16 matchup against the Titans. That means, if I had a team like the Browns on my roster, Seattle would be a great pairing. I could play Cleveland in Week 15 against the Bears and Week 17 against the Jets, but I could sit them in Week 16 against the Texans and play Seattle against the Titans instead.

Same thing if I had the Falcons. I could play Atlanta in Week 15 against Carolina and Week 17 against Chicago but play Seattle in Week 16 against the Titans. These are the types of pairings we want to get ahead of so that we don’t lose these chances on the wire.