FLEX Finder Week 2: Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Kayshon Boutte deserve spots in fantasy football lineups

Boldly taking the torch for Lawrence Jackson Jr. here — Hi folks, you’re barely aware of me and I’m barely aware of you. But either way, I’m going to distribute some fantasy advice and your priors are going to dictate how you take it. Hopefully it goes well!

Rules for my version of this column are as follows:

1) I will not recommend quarterbacks — you’re on your own there.

2) I will not recommend any running back who costs more than $5,000, wideout who costs more than $4,500, or tight end that costs more than $4,000 in DraftKings’ DFS Slate — I just figured this was an easy cutoff for what a FLEX really is.

3) I consider any player who garners over 50 yards or scores a victory for the column — anything more you get out of that, well, great for you. Let’s set expectations low because we are combing for outliers.

▶ Running Backs

Jacory Croskey-Merritt, WAS — $5,000

I don’t understand who I’m supposed to be afraid of in the Washington running back room as a Croskey-Merritt rosterer. Is it the inactive Chris Rodriguez? Is it the already-injured Austin Ekeler? Is it the eternal back-end-of-roster (respectfully) Jeremy McNichols? Deebo Samuel‘s addition to the running game makes this attack harder to defend, and Jayden Daniels read-options are on the menu. Even a bad back could make some good production out of this, and I assume the Commanders do not want to drop Daniels back 40 times against Micah Parsons. Bill? He just might be good.

Trey Benson, ARI — $4,600

I don’t know that I truly believe in Benson as a player yet — his one nice run against the Panthers notwithstanding — here’s what I do know:

James Conner is perpetually dinged up and old.

is perpetually dinged up and old. The Panthers run defense was historically bad last year and let Travis Etienne , of all people, go buck wild on them last week.

, of all people, go buck wild on them last week. This game feels like it could go full blowout.

Combine those three things together and I think Conner has a chance to rest at some point — even if he doesn’t there is all sorts of explosive run potential for Benson here.

Kareem Hunt, KC, — $4,500

I know, I know. It’s not exciting. Picking Kareem Hunt for this column doesn’t fill me with any visions of long runs. But he had a bigger role in the Chiefs offense than expected in Week 1 — which tells you that Isiah Pacheco has not pulled away from him in any real way — and managed third downs. Upside for running backs can sometimes be as simple as “a guy who can plunge into the end zone twice” and the Eagles looked very gettable there last week. (Granted, without Jalen Carter.)

Bhayshul Tuten, JAX and LeQuint Allen, JAX — $4,200 or $4,000

Here’s one thing I know about Travis Etienne: He won’t be a full-time back. Even in last week’s game he handled just 60 percent of the touches. He handled 54 percent of them last year. He also is an impending free agent at the end of the season. The Jaguars did not draft two running backs because they thought there was no need at the position.

My guess is that it’s Tuten who becomes Tank Bigsby‘s main replacement, with Allen doing some third-down work as he did in Week 1. Either way, the Bengals represent a tasty matchup for young players with upside in a game that is projected for one of the higher totals of the week.

▶ Wide receivers

Kayshon Boutte, NE — $4,500

I mostly believe Mike Vrabel when he says that the Patriots will run the ball more in Week 1. I think that will be the long-term goal and that nobody wants Drake Maye throwing the ball 40 times a game right now.

But I look at that Dolphins secondary — now sans a starter in Storm Duck, which I mention only because I want you to read the name Storm Duck — and I look at what Daniel Jones did to them in Week 1. And I see that, and I want it for Boutte, one of the surprises of Week 1 who had a massive 82.9 percent snap share and a 6/103 game. I’m not expecting Boutte to become a weekly fantasy winner long-term because eventually they’ll figure out a run game or use TreVeyon Henderson more. But I think the Boutte train stays on the tracks this week.

Wan’Dale Robinson, NYG — $4,400

World’s worst PPR scam, paired with quarterback who will checkdown incessantly, meets defensive secondary that allowed Jalen Hurts to complete 19-of-23 passes in Week 1. I assume the Cowboys will cloud to Malik Nabers’ side as they did with A.J. Brown. Again, nobody ever said the world of FLEX options was exciting. But I think we can expect some Wan’Dale On Main assuming he clears the injury report.

Dyami Brown, JAX — $4,200

Trevor Lawrence didn’t have a great game in Week 1, but the Bengals defense allowed Joe Flacco to throw for 290 and only caught a couple of interceptions because of random pop-up circumstance. Meanwhile, we have Travis Hunter reportedly being pulled into more defensive responsibilities against Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Brown went for 3/52 last week against the Panthers and stayed on the field for 71 percent of the snaps despite the run-heavy environment. If the Jaguars have to start throwing to catch up, he could be in line for a big day.

Jalen Nailor, MIN — $3,700

Last week’s Emeka Egbuka explosion was brought to you by the Atlanta Falcons defense, who start a rookie at slot corner (Billy Bowman) and a rookie at safety (Xavier Watts). I can’t say I was thrilled about J.J. McCarthy‘s debut overall last week, but Nailor easily led the team in slot snaps and should have a chance to outperform modest expectations if he spends most of his snaps inside as Egubka did last week.

Isaac TeSlaa, DET — $3,300

Dan Campbell said they wanted TeSlaa more involved than he was in Week 1. I don’t think the Bears are easily gettable or anything — though they are banged up in the secondary — but I can imagine a breakthrough game for the rookie as the Lions try to jumpstart both their running game (TeSlaa’s blocking drew preseason raves) and passing game in Week 2.

▶ Tight ends

Jonnu Smith, PIT — $3,900

Tough, defensive-heavy game is what I foresee from Steelers/Seahawks. The over/under has fallen just north of 40 points as I write this. Outside of DK Metcalf, the Steelers will need someone else to do screen stuff. Arthur Smith already did this with Jonnu Smith last week. He did dumb stuff with Jonnu Smith years ago in Atlanta. I feel like these two are made for each other and made to do dumb things together in games with a 40 over/under.

Harold Fannin Jr, CLE — $3,100

I don’t understand the price for one of the waiver wire’s darlings. The Ravens didn’t exactly shut down Josh Allen on Sunday night, and the Browns don’t seem to have any incentive to not use both Fannin and David Njoku on the majority of their downs. I am more ambivalent about Fannin becoming one of the great waiver wire darlings of the year, and think eventually there will be only one tight end you want to roster here. But if the roll is that free, I’ll come along for the ride.