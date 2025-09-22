NFL Week 3 Stock Up, Stock Down: Travis Hunter needs to be on your bench, should Brian Thomas Jr. be next?

Did you see Quinshon Judkins running on that “Super Bowl championship” defense in Week 3? I did, so let’s give kudos to him as he’s quickly taken over the Browns backfield as expected. Matthew Berry’s “Ride or Die” Omarion Hampton also stepped up in a major way, finishing as fantasy RB2 in Week 3 (MNF pending).

However, we are still waiting on guys like Brian Thomas Jr. and Calvin Ridley to turn it on, but to be fair, they aren’t the only ones through three weeks. Let’s roll.

STOCK UP

Caleb Williams, QB, Bears

You have to put some respect on Williams’ name after he came out and threw for 298 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions in Week 4. Granted, the Cowboys are the worst defense in the league, but with the Bears being 0-2 with their backs up against the wall, Williams did what he was supposed to do. Furthermore, Williams came into Week 3 as QB10 in fantasy points per game, so it’s not as if he had some random blow up game. Things are coming together for last year’s top overall pick as he’s got a great connection with fellow second-year player in Rome Odunze. If you drafted Caleb Williams this season, you have a guy you can start in your fantasy lineups every week at quarterback.

Rome Odunze, WR, Bears

In the same breath, as mentioned above, Odunze has come into his own. He’s scored in every game this season and now has four receiving touchdowns. The best thing about this is that you know it won’t be fluky as Odunze through three games is averaging nine targets per game which is leading the team. He’s entering matchup-proof territory as he and Williams are connected similar to how they were only drafted nine spots apart in the 2024 NFL Draft. Even with only three receptions in Week 3, Odunze still managed to finish as WR18 in fantasy (MNF pending). Odunze is a player that you probably drafted as your team’s third receiver and he’s putting up WR1 numbers so guess what buddy, you won.

Trey Benson, RB, Cardinals

With the unfortunate and potential serious leg injury to fantasy-favorite James Conner, it’ll now be Benson’s time to step up. He hasn’t had that “moment” yet, but has shown flashes, like his 52-yard run in Week 1 at the Saints. It remains to be seen whether or not if coaches will let Benson handle 75% or more of the RB touches and/or snaps, but he’ll lead the room without a doubt. If he’s available in your leagues, he will be the guy to scoop up this week and I don’t mean that lightly. The only other running back on the Cards’ roster to take a carry besides Conner and Benson has been Emari Demercado (2-0-0), so I’d be aggressive in going after Benson if I were you.

STOCK DOWN

C.J. Stroud, QB, Texans

Last week I had Trevor Lawrence in here and this week it’s the guy he just played against in Stroud. It seemed like neither of the Jags or Texans wanted to win their Week 3 matchup and the quarterbacks were the main culprits. As far as Stroud goes, it just seems like his rebuilt offensive line is struggling and in turn Stroud has started seeing ghosts. Entering the 2024 season, Stroud was being taken no later than QB8 in fantasy drafts, fast forward to today and he’s barely a guy you want to start in a Superflex league. With Monday Night Football still to go, Stroud will enter Week 4 as QB32 in fantasy points per game, it is safe to drop him from your leagues if you haven’t done so already.

Travis Hunter, WR, Jaguars

It went from “He’ll play most of his snaps on offense,” to him not playing most of his snaps on either side of the ball. What is the plan for Hunter? We don’t know and the Jags’ coaching staff doesn’t seem to know either after trading away a million draft picks to take him second overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. In Week 3, he had one reception for 21 yards and he looked good doing it, but the Jags’ passing game as a whole is garbage to be honest. Hell, Brian Thomas Jr. can’t even get going, I should’ve put him here too. Hunter is a generational talent who has 76 receiving yards in his first three NFL games, it’s not ideal for you to have him in your fantasy lineups.

Isiah Pacheco, RB, Chiefs

A buddy of mine, Adam Wise, one of our valued producers for Fantasy Football Happy Hour, looked at a trade offer I sent him involving Pacheco and never got back to me about it after saying “Let me look at your roster, not interested in Pacheco.” I can’t blame him (except for the fact that he had to let the whole world know about it), Pacheco is best suited for the bench. I actually liked him in Week 3 to bounce back against a Giants’ defense that had allowed the most fantasy points to running backs. So, I figured I was offering Adam a solid player, but no, they don’t even prefer him at the goal line over Kareem Hunt who scored in Week 3. Through three games Pacheco has amassed 105 yards from scrimmage on 9.3 touches per game with zero touchdowns. Not good.