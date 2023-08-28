“Shy Away 25" Preview

Our 2023 Fantasy Football Draft Guide is packed with industry expert analysis, positional tiers, mock drafts, player profiles, rankings for multiple scoring formats, and so much more. The array of tools at your disposal will surely help you dominate your fantasy drafts this year, and our experts will continue to provide insight on crucial topics ahead of the season. If you’re looking for that additional edge on draft day, you’ve come to the right place.

This isn’t necessarily a “do-not-draft” list. Every player becomes a value at some point. The problem is, these 25 selections are marked up. Whether it is too much injury optimism, too little committee skepticism or simply too much hype, they have red flags that suggest they will not return proper value on their ADPs. Will they automatically hurt your team? No. Will taking too many of them in the wrong rounds harm your championship odds? Almost certainly.

T.J. Hockenson

“T.J. Hockenson, TE3” is probably the easiest fade I have seen all summer. Fantasy managers are selecting a role that no longer exists. Yes, it’s true that Hockenson averaged six receptions across 10 appearances as a Viking after that number was never higher than 4.0 in Detroit. It also came with his typical inefficiency. Hock averaged 1.43 yards per route run in Minnesota, which would have been his lowest season-long mark since his rookie year in 2019, and good for 15th amongst seam stretchers. That is simply not good enough from your No. 2 pass catcher, something the Vikings acknowledged when they used a first-round pick on Jordan Addison. Yes, the Vikes’ pass rate over expected figures to remain well above league average, but head coach Kevin O’Connell has also talked up wanting a more efficient rushing attack. It should surprise no one if the Vikings actually became more balanced instead of less. Hockenson’s volume was a 2022 emergency measure. Don’t let him become your biggest 2023 overdraft. — Patrick Daugherty

Miles Sanders

I’m having a hard time buying what Frank Reich is selling with his talk of Sanders as a workhorse back. Sanders in 2022 was the beneficiary of an ultra-efficient Eagles offense that made opposing defenders quake at the sight of Jalen Hurts as a passer and rusher. That won’t be the case in Carolina, probably the NFL’s worst offense, one without a single frightening playmaker. Already dealing with a groin injury, I think Sanders’ path to an every-down role in the Panthers offense is exceedingly narrow. It’s why I’m drafting Chuba Hubbard and Raheem Blackshear. I’m OK betting against Sanders in Carolina. — Denny Carter

Odell Beckham

Beckham is a solid addition for the Ravens, but I don’t plan on getting him in my fantasy lineups much this year. He hasn’t hit 600 yards in a season since 2019 and will turn 31 years old in November. His yards per route run have fallen in three straight campaigns, even if you include his playoff run with the Rams. His target share sat at 19%. Now he joins a Baltimore offense with two first-round receivers and Mark Andrews all locked in for strong roles. I want to target the Ravens’ passing game, but I’ll be doing it through the younger pass catchers. — Kyle Dvorchak

Rhamondre Stevenson

I’m not saying I won’t draft Stevenson, why wouldn’t I? It’s clear the Patriots want to lean heavily on the run. The problem is, no matter what Stevenson does, he’ll be losing out on 7-10 touchdowns gobbled up by Ezekiel Elliott. No matter how you slice it, Elliott will keep Stevenson from reaching his statistical ceiling. Stevenson was efficient in the run game and he saw great volume in the receiving department, so I’m not suggesting he’s worse than an RB2. I’m saying that his top-five upside is on life support. I would be saying the same thing about Tony Pollard had Elliott returned to Dallas. — Lawrence Jackson

