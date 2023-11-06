Stock Up, Stock Down: Keaton Mitchell should be the top waiver priority heading into Week 10

Now that we have made it through the Week 9 Sunday games in the NFL, the fantasy football playoffs are now in play. Unfortunate (serious) injury news struck with Daniel Jones and Dallas Goedert, two players who most certainly affect the fantasy landscape. If I were a betting man (wink) I’d say that you don’t have the same fantasy team that you entered Week 1 with, it only gets more challenging. If you’re still in it, you’re in it to win it. If you’re 0-8 in your league, check out which players can help you spoil someone else’s fantasy season.

STOCK UP

RB - Keaton Mitchell, Baltimore Ravens

FINALLY (The Rock’s voice) Mitchell has arrived! It’s been a long time coming for a player who I loved throughout the draft process before the Ravens signed him. Notice I didn’t say “drafted”, the rookie back out of East Carolina went undrafted and teams actually let the Ravens grab him. Dealing with injuries early on this season, Mitchell finally broke out to the tune of taking 9 carries for 138 yards and a touchdown en route to being RB4 in Week 9. While Gus Edwards will probably remain Ravens’ top running back option, Mitchell should all but replace Justice Hill going forward. He’s your top waiver priority heading into Week 10.

Keaton Mitchell went undrafted and they let the Ravens get him, welcome to the party https://t.co/rHAtMiuwoY pic.twitter.com/MOPrLJ5lFt — 𝗟𝗮𝘄𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗝𝗮𝗰𝗸𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝗝𝗿. 🚩 (@LordDontLose) August 15, 2023

WR - Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

Higgins is back and you could see it brewing in Week 8 when he caught 5-of-6 targets for 69 yards. In Week 9, he followed that up pacing the Bengals in receiving going 8-110-0 on nine targets. Another important thing here was that he played 82% of the snaps which was up from his 67% in Week 8. It’s clear that last week they were sort of easing him back into his main role. Now that Joe Burrow and this Bengals’ offense are rolling, Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase will be the ultimate force going forward. Higgins will end up being on fantasy championship rosters.

QB - Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

On Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry I said Watson would finish inside the Top 10 fantasy quarterbacks in Week 9. He didn’t have a great performance per say, but he still came in at QB 8 (MNF pending). Going against the Cardinals was the perfect matchup to get Watson back on track before he faces a much tougher test against the Ravens in Week 10. With quarterbacks like Clayton Tune, Aidan O’Connell, Taylor Heinicke, Brett Rypien, Tyson Bagent and Tommy DeVito all starting, Watson is a gold mine heading down the stretch in your fantasy leagues. It looks like he does want to play football.

STOCK DOWN

RB - Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys

I suppose congratulations are in order for Pollard as he had his fourth game of the season averaging more than 4.0 yards per carry. Unfortunately though, he’s not been getting it done in fantasy. Coming in at RB 24 in Week 9 (barely above Miles Sanders), better days just might be ahead. Against the Eagles, in Week 9, Pollard had a touchdown negated due to a penalty which almost certainly would’ve brought his stock up. There may be good news for the (still) RB 17 in fantasy football as Pollard’s next three matchups come against defenses in the Giants, Panthers and Commanders. You may be able to get him for a low price.

WR - Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders

It’s hard to tell what it’ll be like for Adams in the foreseeable future from a fantasy perspective. The poor guy was clearly frustrated after the Raiders were dominated by the Lions in Week 8. Shout out to Jimmy Garoppolo and Josh McDaniels. In Week 9 he seemed happy and gracious after putting up 34 receiving yards in a win (football is a team game where you want to win). His fantasy managers haven’t been as lucky as he’s not topped 60 receiving yards or scored a touchdown in a game since Week 3. He’s still WR 14 in total fantasy points, but that’s basically because of two games early in the season. With Aidan O’Connell at quarterback and matchups against the Jets, Dolphins and Chiefs looming it may be the time to sell (for whatever you can).

WR - D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks

For another visibly frustrated receiver, you can head to the Northwest where Metcalf caught one pass for 50 yards on four targets against the Ravens in Week 9. Metcalf hasn’t topped 70 receiving yards in a game since Week 3 and hasn’t scored a touchdown since Week 4. With Jaxon Smith-Njigba now emerging, it seems like starting the Seahawks’ receivers will be a guessing game. Last week, Metcalf led the Seahawks’ in targets, but in Week 9 he came in third in the pecking order. Going forward, and from a football standpoint, the trio of Metcalf, Smith-Njigba and Tyler Lockett are great, but in fantasy it’s going to be a pain. If you have any of them on your roster, saddle up because it’s going to be interesting.