Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Fantasy winners and losers from Cowboys vs. Packers in Week 4

Sunday Night Football on NBC viewers were treated to a thrilling 40-40 overtime tie between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers that included 925 combined offensive yards.

The Cowboys (1-2-1) head to New Jersey for a game against the Jets (0-3) in Week 5 while the Packers (2-1-1) are on bye.

SNF Fantasy Standouts

Romeo Doubs WR, Packers: Six receptions, 58 yards and three touchdowns on eight targets. This is Doubs’ first time scoring more than two touchdowns in a single game. The Packers’ deep receiving corps makes him difficult to bank on as more than a weekly FLEX option.

Josh Jacobs RB, Packers: 86 yards and two touchdowns rushing, four receptions and 71 yards on four targets. Jacobs continues to dominate as a dual-threat RB1. He has now cleared 40 receiving yards in two straight games. Astute fantasy managers may notice that Jacobs was at one point listed as questionable to return due to a knee injury. He reportedly suffered a cut of some sort and was able to return after getting it bandaged.

SNF Fantasy Flops

Dontayvion Wicks WR, Packers: Two receptions and 19 yards on four targets. Wicks caught just two passes on a night when Love completed a season-high 31 passes. The once-enticing wide receiver is flubbing his chance to establish himself as a long-term starter.

Usage Notes

Injury Watch

Miles Sanders RB, Cowboys: Sanders suffered an ankle injury

Waiver Wire Radar

Jaydon Blue RB, Cowboys: Blue could return FLEX value operating in a change-of-pace role in Dallas’ highly efficient offense, if Sanders is sidelined by his ankle injury.

One Big Stat

The Cowboys blocked a Packers’ extra-point attempt in the first quarter, which safety Markquese Bell returned for two points, marking the third field goal and/or extra point that has been blocked and returned for a score this season. Only three such plays occurred in the entire 2024 season.

