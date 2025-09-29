Sunday Night Football: Packers, Cowboys end in a 40-40 tie

Neither Jerry Jones nor Micah Parsons will find Sunday Night Football’s ending satisfying as 70 minutes of entertaining football ended with a 40-40 tie.

The Packers now are 2-1-1, and the Cowboys are 1-2-1

Packers kicker Brandon McManus, who kicked a 53-yard field goal on the final play of regulation to send the game into overtime, hit a 34-yarder for the tie after Green Bay mismanaged the clock. They left one second on the clock after Jordan Love’s incompletion into the end zone with the Packers on the Dallas 16.

Neither team celebrated after a hard-fought tie.

Micah Parsons’ return to AT&T Stadium didn’t live up to the hype, but he did have a sack of Dak Prescott in overtime with the Cowboys on the 4-yard line. He had three tackles and three quarterback hits.

The Packers had won all six previous appearances in the Cowboys’ home stadium, including Super Bowl XLV. Like last week’s loss to the Browns, the Packers will leave feeling like they gave one away, having outgained the Cowboys 489 to 436.

The teams traded the lead six times in the second half in an entertaining 30 minutes of football and ended regulation tied.

The Packers won the overtime toss and elected to kickoff.

On their first overtime possession, the Cowboys got a 22-yard pass from Prescott to George Pickens on third-and-5 and, two plays later, Prescott was forced out of pocket and chunked a deep ball toward Jalen Tolbert. Tolbert managed to keep both feet in bounds at the 5-yard line.

The Cowboys, though, couldn’t get into the end zone as Parsons made his only big play of the night. He sacked Prescott for no gain on second down. Prescott threw incomplete on third, and the Cowboys settled for a 22-yard field goal by Brandon Aubrey.

The Packers faced a fourth-and-6 at their own 24, but Jordan Love hit Matthew Golden for a 14-yard pickup. They got to the Dallas 12 with 32 seconds left but got only a completion for minus-1 yard and an incompletion before the tying field goal.

The fourth quarter was something to see as the teams traded scores three times in the final 1:45.

First, Packers receiver Romeo Doubs had scored his third touchdown with 1:45 remaining, catching a 15-yard touchdown pass on third-and-10 with 1:45 remaining. It capped a 10-play, 80-yard drive.

Then, George Pickens scored his second touchdown of the night on a 28-yard reception from Prescott with 43 seconds left. Pickens, who is the Cowboys’ top wideout as long as CeeDee Lamb is sidelined with an ankle injury, had eight catches for 134 yards. His first touchdown covered 15 yards.

McManus’ kick then sent it to overtime.

The Cowboys looked like they were on their way to another blowout loss, down 13-0 with the Packers lining up for a PAT. McManus’ extra-point attempt was blocked by Juanyeh Thomas, and Markquese Bell returned it for a defensive 2-point conversion.

The Cowboys then scored two touchdowns in the final 41 seconds of the first half to take a 16-13 lead into the locker room at halftime. Dallas went 95 yards in 11 plays before the half, with George Pickens catching a 28-yard pass to the Green Bay 1. Prescott scored on a 2-yard run with 41 seconds to go.

The Packers attempted to add onto their 13-9 lead, but Love was sacked by James Houston, who stripped the ball and recovered it himself at the Green Bay 15. One play later, with 9 seconds left in the half, Prescott hit Pickens for a touchdown.

Prescott was 31-of-40 for 319 yards and three touchdowns, and Love 31-of-43 for 337 yards and three touchdowns.