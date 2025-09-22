Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Fantasy winners and losers from Giants vs. Chiefs in Week 3

One week after leading the league with 450 passing yards, the Giants passing offense was held to just 160 scoreless yards and two Russell Wilson interceptions as they fell to the Chiefs 22-9 on Sunday Night Football on NBC.

Giants fourth-round rookie Cam Skattebo was the lone offensive bright spot for New York, leading the team in both rushing and receiving. The Chiefs fumbled twice, but lost neither. Their technically turnover-free win yielded more passing yards (224) yet fewer rushing yards (105) than the Giants (130 rushing yards).

The Giants (0-3) will host the Chargers (3-0) next week, while the Chiefs (1-2) host the Ravens (1-1).

SNF Fantasy Standouts

Cam Skattebo RB, Giants: 60 yards and one touchdown rushing, six receptions and 61 yards receiving on eight targets. Skattebo was out-snapped 11-to-4 by Tyrone Tracy Jr. (36 scrimmage yards) before Tracy was forced from play with a shoulder injury. Skattebo proceeded to dominate as a dual-threat, forcing three missed tackles as a rusher and catching a team-high six passes. He should be rostered in all 12-team leagues. Assuming Skattebo maintains the starting role, he can be started as a borderline RB2/3 against the Chargers next week.

Tyquan Thornton WR, Chiefs: Five receptions, 71 yards and one touchdown on nine targets. Thornton’s touchdown reception occurred on a five-yard slant, after Giants edge rusher Brian Burns blocked Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ window to tight end Travis Kelce. Later in the evening, Thornton had a 34-yard touchdown catch overturned upon review, but Mahomes went right back to him on the following play, connecting for a 33-yard gain that brought the Chiefs’ offense to the Giants’ one-yard line. Thornton appears to have Mahomes’ trust.

SNF Fantasy Flops

Malik Nabers WR, Giants: Two receptions and 13 yards on seven targets. All three figures set or tied for career lows. Nabers earned just seven targets once before, in Week 1 of his rookie season, and this is his first time finishing with fewer than four receptions and/or 41 receiving yards.

Usage Notes

Tyquan Thornton’s target share: Thornton earned a team-high nine targets in Week 3, accounting for 25.7 percent of Kansas City’s targets. He owns an 18.8 percent team target share on the year, trailing only wide receiver Hollywood Brown ’s 26.0 percent. Brown earned six targets in Week 3.

Thornton earned a team-high nine targets in Week 3, accounting for 25.7 percent of Kansas City’s targets. He owns an 18.8 percent team target share on the year, trailing only wide receiver ’s 26.0 percent. Brown earned six targets in Week 3. Skattebo’s rushing share: Tyrone Tracy Jr. totaled seven carries on the Giants’ first two drives before exiting. Skattebo’s 10 carries account for 37.0 percent of the Giants’ Week 3 attempts. Among the Giants’ 18 carries on drives 2-to-9, Skattebo’s eight account for 44.4 percent. His team-best 6.0 yards per carry likely earned him more early-down rushing work in Week 4, regardless of Tracy’s availability.

totaled seven carries on the Giants’ first two drives before exiting. Skattebo’s 10 carries account for 37.0 percent of the Giants’ Week 3 attempts. Among the Giants’ 18 carries on drives 2-to-9, Skattebo’s eight account for 44.4 percent. His team-best 6.0 yards per carry likely earned him more early-down rushing work in Week 4, regardless of Tracy’s availability. Chiefs’ rookie RB usage: Chiefs rookie running back Brashard Smith played 8-of-72 offensive snaps, totaling two carries for 13 yards while failing to catch his lone target. He added one kick return for 22 yards. Smith profiled as a capable receiver out of the backfield in college. He needs to prove his reliability as a pass catcher if he hopes to earn more work.

Injury Watch

Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB, Giants: Tracy appeared to dislocate his right shoulder with two minutes left in the first quarter when two Chiefs defenders hit him simultaneously along the left sideline. He hit the ground hard and was unable to move his right arm.

Waiver Wire Radar

Tyquan Thornton WR, Chiefs: Thornton is rostered in just 3.0 percent of Yahoo! leagues. That's about to change.

One Big Stat

Giants linebacker Abdul Carter logged 44 snaps as a box defender against the Chiefs this evening. He logged just 12 as a defensive lineman. In Weeks 1 and 2 combined, Carter logged 13 box snaps and 92 defensive line snaps, totaling eight quarterback pressures and 0.5 NFL sacks. Despite the altered usage in Week 3, Carter still contributed two quarterback pressures and notched his first career tackle for loss or no gain.

