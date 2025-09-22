Sunday Night Football: Chiefs grind out 22-9 victory over Giants

The Chiefs have not been fluid or dynamic on offense through three games.

But even though it seemed like Kansas City was pulling proverbial teeth for much of Sunday Night Football, the club was able to defeat the Giants 22-9 for win No. 1 in 2025.

After going up 9-6 at the end of the first half, the Chiefs scored to start the third quarter with Patrick Mahomes’ 5-yard touchdown to Tyquan Thornton. It was Thornton’s second score in as many weeks as it looks like he’s found a home and a role with Kansas City.

While Graham Gano came in to kick a 25-yard field goal despite dealing with a groin injury, the Giants were effectively out of it when Kareem Hunt powered in a 1-yard touchdown to make the score 22-9 midway through the fourth quarter.

Thornton caught a 33-yard deep pass to set up that score. He finished leading the team with five receptions and 71 yards.

Mahomes ended the night 22-of-37 for 224 yards with a touchdown. He also fumbled twice from a pair of bizarre first-half backward passes, though the Chiefs did not lose either of them.

Though kicker Harrison Butker connected on field goals of 54, 48, and 28 yards, he missed a 40-yard attempt wide right. He also missed a long extra point after an unsportsmanlike conduct foul, giving him four missed kicks on the season.

On the other side, it was an ugly night for quarterback Russell Wilson, who ended the game 18-of-32 for 160 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. Jaxson Dart came in for one run and a pair of handoffs to Cam Skattabo, but did not throw a pass.

With Tyrone Tracy having to exit the contest with a shoulder injury, Skattebo was the lead back, finishing with 60 yards on 10 carries. He also led the team in receiving with six catches for 61 yards.

New York was just 1-of-10 on third down in the contest. Receiver Malik Nabers was limited to career-lows with two receptions for just 13 yards.

Now at 1-2, the Chiefs will be at home next weekend for a showdown with the Ravens.

The 0-3 Giants will stay home and try to get their first win of the season against the 3-0 Chargers.