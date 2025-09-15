Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Fantasy winners and losers from Vikings vs. Falcons in Week 2

The Falcons cruised to a 22-6 win against the Vikings in Week 2 on Sunday Night Football on NBC, leaning heavily on their efficient rushing attack as well as their defense and Parker Romo‘s leg.

Atlanta fortuitously made it through the evening without suffering any significant, fantasy-relevant injuries. The Vikings — led by rookie QB J.J. McCarthy — nearly turned the ball over five times, failed to find the end zone, and exited in worse health than when they entered.

The Vikings (1-1) will host the Bengals (2-0 next week, while the Falcons (1-1) will take on the Panthers (0-2) in Charlotte, North Carolina.

SNF Fantasy Standouts

Bijan Robinson RB, Falcons: 168 yards. Had the game been closer, Robinson likely would have stayed on the field for Atlanta’s fourth-quarter red zone sequence that resulted in a touchdown late in the game. He is a candidate to finish as the overall RB1 each week and gets the Panthers’ fantasy-friendly defense in Week 3.

Tyler Allgeier RB, Falcons: 80 yards, one touchdown. Allgeier’s touchdown happened late in the fourth quarter, putting the Falcons up 22-6 following a successful point-after kick. The Falcons’ backup running back has double-digit touches in both games this season.

Parker Romo K, Falcons: Five field goals and one extra point. Romo converted all of his attempts this evening, including three field goals from 33-38 yards out and one from 54 yards out. The Falcons signed kicker Parker Romo after a disappointing showing from incumbent kicker Younghoe Koo in Week 1, and opted to give the new player a shot in primetime. His Sunday night showing likely secures his spot as the Falcons’ kicker moving forward.

SNF Fantasy Flops

Michael Penix Jr. QB, Falcons: Penix totaled 135 scoreless passing yards and rushed once for minus-one yard against the Vikings. The second-year player totaled 298 yards and one touchdown passing while intriguingly rushing six times for 21 yards and one touchdown last week against the Buccaneers. Penix’s initial 2025 showing gave fantasy managers hope that a high-scoring season full of dual-threat box scores was possible. After Week 2’s outcome, expectations must be tempered.

J.J. McCarthy QB, Vikings: McCarthy threw for 158 yards and two interceptions, rushed for 25 yards and lost one of his three fumbles. On the bright side, the other two recovered fumbles at least minimized the blow, but the state of this offense is a concern. Fantasy managers should also monitor the Vikings’ injury report this week. McCarthy was seen getting his left foot taped after being stepped on, and the offensive line picked up two more injuries. Minnesota is currently without left tackle Christian Darrisaw (knee). Fill-in starter, left tackle Justin Skule, suffered a head injury and center Ryan Kelly was ruled out with a concussion.

Usage Notes

T.J. Hockenson’s target share: Hockenson’s inability to earn targets voluminously with wide receiver Jordan Addison suspended is concerning. The veteran tight end earned a 14.3 percent target share (three) this week and a 20.0 percent target share (four) last week. Addison is eligible to return in Week 4, which will significantly increase Hockenson’s target competition.

Bijan Robinson scrimmage yards share: Robinson accounts for 40.6 percent of the Falcons' scrimmage yards with 292 through two games this season. He hit 100 yards receiving in Week 1 and cleared 100 yards rushing in Week 2.

Robinson accounts for 40.6 percent of the Falcons’ scrimmage yards with 292 through two games this season. He hit 100 yards receiving in Week 1 and cleared 100 yards rushing in Week 2. Jordan Mason’s offensive touches: Mason has led the Vikings’ backfield in touches in both games this season, but Minnesota’s 51.5 offensive plays per game rank dead last among NFL offenses. The low-volume play count hampers the somewhat volume-dependent position in fantasy. As mentioned below, there is a chance that Mason operates as the Vikings’ featured running back in Week 3, which would give him access to a high-volume workload.

Injury Watch

Aaron Jones RB, Vikings: Jones suffered a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter and was labeled questionable to return. Shortly after the announcement, Jones was seen standing on the sideline without his helmet, indicating his night was done. The 30-year-old running back has a lengthy soft tissue injury history, and his age is working against him. Track his status carefully going into the Vikings’ Week 3 game against the Bengals.

Waiver Wire Radar

Tyler Allgeier RB, Falcons: Allgeier is one of fantasy football’s most valuable backup running backs, who would handle a full-time workload if the starter were to miss time. Allgeier also gets enough weekly work that he can be started in a pinch, even if Bijan Robinson is active. Through two games this season, Allgeier has totaled 26 rushing attempts and one target.

Tyler Allgeier into the end zone! @AtlantaFalcons lead 22-6.



ATLvsMIN on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/njUieTElEX — NFL (@NFL) September 15, 2025

One Big Stat

Pro Football Focus credited Bijan Robinson with 11 missed tackles forced rushing against the Vikings on Sunday night, bringing his 2025 total up to 14. He is the only player in the NFL with more than eight this season.

Coming Monday at Rotoworld:

- Rotoworld Football Show: Week 2 Sunday Recap

- Stock Up, Stock Down article by Lawrence Jackson Jr.

- Sunday Aftermath article by Patrick Daugherty

- Week 3 Waiver Wire article by Kyle Dvorchak

- Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry LIVE at noon ET on YouTube

- Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Q&A with Patrick Daugherty & Kyle Dvorchak

