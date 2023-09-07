 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Bears Justin Fields
RotoPat’s Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings
Tyreek Hill

Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR
Bijan Robinson

Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings: RB

Top Clips

USATSI_21232317_copy.jpg
Lions aim to attack Chiefs with Gibbs, ground game
nbc_pft_burrowupdate_230907.jpg
Burrow says he wants to be a Bengal for life
nbc_pft_goff_230907.jpg
Analyzing how far Goff can take Lions in 2023

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Bears Justin Fields
RotoPat’s Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings
Tyreek Hill

Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR
Bijan Robinson

Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings: RB

Top Clips

USATSI_21232317_copy.jpg
Lions aim to attack Chiefs with Gibbs, ground game
nbc_pft_burrowupdate_230907.jpg
Burrow says he wants to be a Bengal for life
nbc_pft_goff_230907.jpg
Analyzing how far Goff can take Lions in 2023

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF


  
Published September 7, 2023 11:38 AM
Dallas Goedert

Dallas Goedert

Getty Images

Dallas Goedert and Darren Waller try to keep the top tight ends healthy, David Njoku prepares for year two of Deshaun Watson, and Tyler Higbee operates as the only show in town for Los Angeles.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 1 Tight Ends

RKPlayerOppTime
1Mark AndrewsHOUSun, 01:00 pm EDT
2Darren WallerDALSun, 08:20 pm EDT
3Dallas Goedert@NESun, 04:25 pm EDT
4T.J. HockensonTBSun, 01:00 pm EDT
5Kyle PittsCARSun, 01:00 pm EDT
6George Kittle@PITSun, 01:00 pm EDT
7David NjokuCINSun, 01:00 pm EDT
8Pat FreiermuthSFSun, 01:00 pm EDT
9Travis KelceDETThu, 08:20 pm EDT
10Evan Engram@INDSun, 01:00 pm EDT
11Tyler Higbee@SEASun, 04:25 pm EDT
12Chigoziem Okonkwo@NOSun, 01:00 pm EDT
13Cole KmetGBSun, 04:25 pm EDT
14Gerald EverettMIASun, 04:25 pm EDT
15Sam LaPorta@KCThu, 08:20 pm EDT
16Dalton Schultz@BALSun, 01:00 pm EDT
17Dalton Kincaid@NYJMon, 08:15 pm EDT
18Juwan JohnsonTENSun, 01:00 pm EDT
19Greg DulcichLVSun, 04:25 pm EDT
20Hunter HenryPHISun, 04:25 pm EDT
21Jake Ferguson@NYGSun, 08:20 pm EDT
22Luke Musgrave@CHISun, 04:25 pm EDT
23Irv Smith@CLESun, 01:00 pm EDT
24Dawson Knox@NYJMon, 08:15 pm EDT
25Hayden Hurst@ATLSun, 01:00 pm EDT
26Taysom HillTENSun, 01:00 pm EDT
27Logan ThomasARISun, 01:00 pm EDT
28Noah GrayDETThu, 08:20 pm EDT
29Noah FantLASun, 04:25 pm EDT
30Mike GesickiPHISun, 04:25 pm EDT
31Trey McBride@WASSun, 01:00 pm EDT
32Cade Otton@MINSun, 01:00 pm EDT
33Tyler ConklinBUFMon, 08:15 pm EDT
34Durham Smythe@LACSun, 04:25 pm EDT
35Michael Mayer@DENSun, 04:25 pm EDT

TE Notes: Travis Kelce (knee) is well on the wrong side of questionable. The good news is that it is truly a week-to-week injury and he has 10 days to heal up for Week 2 against the Jaguars. Noah Gray isn’t worth a TE2 dart throw in Kelce’s expected absence vs. the Lions. … The second of the “big three” tight end injuries is Mark Andrews’ quad issue. Andrews is practicing and on pace to play against the Texans. You just wish a player that spent so much of 2022 banged up wasn’t already an injury report fixture. … Rounding out the injury triumvirate is George Kittle and his groin ailment. Like Andrews, it appears Kittle will be out there in Pittsburgh. Unlike Andrews, Kittle could mostly be employed as a decoy/blocker if he’s not particularly close to 100 percent. As is the case with Andrews, this is far too early for an always-nicked player to already be on the injury report.

Darren Waller’s injury history is a major concern, but unlike his elite tight end brethren, he’s actually 100 percent to begin the year. We can expect wide receiver-level target shares for however long Waller stays on the field. … With Kelce, Kittle and Andrews all limping around, Dallas Goedert might just be my favorite tight end of Week 1. His high floor long-since established, Goedert remains tantalizingly close to reaching his ceiling. … You may remember I spent most of the summer fading T.J. Hockenson, but with the top of the tight end ranks so decimated by injury, I had to fall in line, at least for Week 1. It does remain my strong suspicion that last year’s targets deluge was an emergency measure, and that Jordan Addison’s selection was part of the Vikings’ plan to get more efficient looks in the passing game. … Haters are saying Chig Okonkwo’s 2022 efficiency was photoshopped. Now he needs to do it on hopefully (much) larger target shares. The Saints permitted the fewest tight end fantasy points in 2022.

Tyler Higbee, No. 1 receiver? Such is the sad state of Rams affairs heading into 2023. … Cole Kmet got real paid this summer. Is he finally ready to serve as a touchdowns-based TE1 after scoring seven times in the final 10 games last season? … Dalton Schultz could lead the Texans in targets, at least for a time. Will that amount to anything? This is going to be a conservative, likely run-based offense, one that will not be paying many house calls. … Gerald Everett is counting on a Kellen Moore bump, and the Dolphins and their attendant 51.0 over/under are a great place to start. … Especially for Week 1 against the Chiefs, Sam LaPorta feels like the best bet of this year’s impressive rookie tight end class. … Greg Dulcich remains No. 2 on the Broncos’ supposed depth chart. Sean Payton does really, really, really love Adam Trautman. … Be ready to scoop Jake Ferguson and Luke Musgrave up off the waiver wire. Musgrave could be needed for immediate targets with Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs both hamstring ailing.

Week 1 Kickers

RKPlayerOppTime
1Justin TuckerHOUSun, 01:00 pm EDT
2Cameron DickerMIASun, 04:25 pm EDT
3Harrison ButkerDETThu, 08:20 pm EDT
4Evan McPherson@CLESun, 01:00 pm EDT
5Tyler Bass@NYJMon, 08:15 pm EDT
6Jason Sanders@LACSun, 04:25 pm EDT
7Younghoe KooCARSun, 01:00 pm EDT
8Daniel Carlson@DENSun, 04:25 pm EDT
9Brandon McManus@INDSun, 01:00 pm EDT
10Riley Patterson@KCThu, 08:20 pm EDT
11Greg ZuerleinBUFMon, 08:15 pm EDT
12Jason MyersLASun, 04:25 pm EDT
13Graham GanoDALSun, 08:20 pm EDT
14Jake Elliott@NESun, 04:25 pm EDT
15Wil LutzLVSun, 04:25 pm EDT
16Dustin HopkinsCINSun, 01:00 pm EDT
17Greg JosephTBSun, 01:00 pm EDT
18Chris BoswellSFSun, 01:00 pm EDT
19Cairo SantosGBSun, 04:25 pm EDT
20Jake Moody@PITSun, 01:00 pm EDT
21Brandon Aubrey@NYGSun, 08:20 pm EDT
22Joey SlyeARISun, 01:00 pm EDT
23Nick Folk@NOSun, 01:00 pm EDT
24Matt GayJACSun, 01:00 pm EDT
25Eddy Pineiro@ATLSun, 01:00 pm EDT
26Chase McLaughlin@MINSun, 01:00 pm EDT
27Blake GrupeTENSun, 01:00 pm EDT
28Chad RylandPHISun, 04:25 pm EDT
29Brett Maher@SEASun, 04:25 pm EDT
30Ka’imi Fairbairn@BALSun, 01:00 pm EDT
31Anders Carlson@CHISun, 04:25 pm EDT
32Matt Prater@WASSun, 01:00 pm EDT

Week 1 Defense/Special Teams

RKPlayerOpp
1Baltimore RavensHOU
2Washington CommandersARI
3Jacksonville Jaguars@IND
4Philadelphia Eagles@NE
5Dallas Cowboys@NYG
6Seattle SeahawksLA
7Denver BroncosLV
8San Francisco 49ers@PIT
9New Orleans SaintsTEN
10Minnesota VikingsTB
11New York JetsBUF
12Kansas City ChiefsDET
13Pittsburgh SteelersSF
14Tampa Bay Buccaneers@MIN
15New England PatriotsPHI
16Buffalo Bills@NYJ
17Cincinnati Bengals@CLE
18Green Bay Packers@CHI
19Atlanta FalconsCAR
20Tennessee Titans@NO
21New York GiantsDAL
22Carolina Panthers@ATL
23Miami Dolphins@LAC
24Los Angeles ChargersMIA
25Cleveland BrownsCIN
26Chicago BearsGB
27Las Vegas Raiders@DEN
28Los Angeles Rams@SEA
29Arizona Cardinals@WAS
30Indianapolis ColtsJAC
31Houston Texans@BAL
32Detroit Lions@KC