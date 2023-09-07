Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle hope for a Chargers track meet, Stefon Diggs and Garrett Wilson square off on Monday Night Football, and Diontae Johnson looks to put his shaky 2022 behind him.

Week 1 Receivers



RK Player Opp Time 1 Justin Jefferson TB Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 2 Ja’Marr Chase @CLE Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 3 Tyreek Hill @LAC Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 4 CeeDee Lamb @NYG Sun, 08:20 pm EDT 5 A.J. Brown @NE Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 6 Amon-Ra St. Brown @KC Thu, 08:20 pm EDT 7 Jaylen Waddle @LAC Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 8 Davante Adams @DEN Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 9 Chris Olave TEN Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 10 Stefon Diggs @NYJ Mon, 08:15 pm EDT 11 Garrett Wilson BUF Mon, 08:15 pm EDT 12 DeVonta Smith @NE Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 13 Keenan Allen MIA Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 14 Amari Cooper CIN Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 15 Tee Higgins @CLE Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 16 Calvin Ridley @IND Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 17 Tyler Lockett LA Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 18 DK Metcalf LA Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 19 Deebo Samuel @PIT Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 20 Diontae Johnson SF Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 21 DJ Moore GB Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 22 Terry McLaurin ARI Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 23 Brandon Aiyuk @PIT Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 24 Mike Williams MIA Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 25 Michael Pittman JAC Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 26 Drake London CAR Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 27 DeAndre Hopkins @NO Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 28 Christian Watson @CHI Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 29 Brandin Cooks @NYG Sun, 08:20 pm EDT 30 Chris Godwin @MIN Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 31 Mike Evans @MIN Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 32 Marquise Brown @WAS Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 33 Jahan Dotson ARI Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 34 Gabe Davis @NYJ Mon, 08:15 pm EDT 35 George Pickens SF Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 36 Christian Kirk @IND Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 37 Courtland Sutton LV Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 38 Jordan Addison TB Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 39 Skyy Moore DET Thu, 08:20 pm EDT 40 Michael Thomas TEN Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 41 Jerry Jeudy LV Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 42 Treylon Burks @NO Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 43 JuJu Smith-Schuster PHI Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 44 Zay Flowers HOU Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 45 Rashod Bateman HOU Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 46 Allen Lazard BUF Mon, 08:15 pm EDT 47 Nico Collins @BAL Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 48 Jakobi Meyers @DEN Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 49 Elijah Moore CIN Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 50 Adam Thielen @ATL Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 51 Darnell Mooney GB Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 52 Tyler Boyd @CLE Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 53 Kadarius Toney DET Thu, 08:20 pm EDT 54 Marvin Mims LV Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 55 Curtis Samuel ARI Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 56 Donovan Peoples-Jones CIN Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 57 Alec Pierce JAC Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 58 DeVante Parker PHI Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 59 Quentin Johnston MIA Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 60 Zay Jones @IND Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 61 Van Jefferson @SEA Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 62 Parris Campbell DAL Sun, 08:20 pm EDT 63 Rondale Moore @WAS Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 64 Michael Gallup @NYG Sun, 08:20 pm EDT 65 Odell Beckham HOU Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 66 K.J. Osborn TB Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 67 Isaiah Hodgins DAL Sun, 08:20 pm EDT 68 Romeo Doubs @CHI Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 69 Jonathan Mingo @ATL Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 70 Rashid Shaheed TEN Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 71 Tutu Atwell @SEA Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 72 Jayden Reed @CHI Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 73 Michael Wilson @WAS Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

WR Notes: I think CeeDee Lamb has one more tier to jump, and Sunday night in New York would be a wonderful place to start. Lamb caught 14 balls in two games against the G-Men a season ago. … Don’t count me amongst the group who believe DeVonta Smith could further narrow the production gap with A.J. Brown this season. Brown remains one of the league’s true alphas who could upset the Justin Jefferson/Ja’Marr Chase/Tyreek Hill top-three apple cart. … I spent part of the summer wondering if Amon-Ra St. Brown has peaked. He’s a compiler who is more efficient than explosive and lacks surrounding weapons to take the pressure off him in the passing game. I also know Week 1 won’t be the time for such concerns. This game is guaranteed to shoot out, and ARSB is going to do his PPR part. He could also be a special talent who makes my “concerns” seem silly. … The Jets are a rough Week 1 assignment for Stefon Diggs . In two games a season ago, Gang Green held Diggs to a scoreless 8/130.

Jaylen Waddle could be feast or famine in 2022, but he feasted so hard in the Dolphins’ high-scoring contests. Vegas expects one such tilt with the Chargers this week. … Chris Olave rings in 2023 against a Titans defense that silver plattered the most receiver fantasy points in 2022. Mike Vrabel’s unit added only Band-Aids in the draft and free agency. … Downgrading at quarterback, Davante Adams has been dogged by questions about his happiness with the Silver and Black. He has a tough opening-week test in the Broncos, though Adams got Denver’s Patrick Surtain-keyed unit for a combined 16/242/2 in a pair of 2022 performances. … No one has more to gain from Aaron Rodgers’ arrival in New York than Garrett Wilson . Even with The Three Stooges at quarterback last season, Wilson posted a respectable 14/170/0 line against Sean McDermott’s defense across two appearances. … Keenan Allen just won’t go away. Now he has OC Kellen Moore calling the shots instead of dead-ender Joe Lombardi . Most importantly, Allen survived the summer healthy.

We could debate Calvin Ridley until the cows come home. We, in fact, did that this summer. I’m still not sure what to think. What I know for Week 1 is that Ridley is the No. 1 in an elite offense with an enviable dome matchup in the Colts. … Beyond Ridley, I just can’t trust Christian Kirk or Zay Jones as a WR3. Kirk and Jones did their jobs in 2022, but they have new jobs for 2023. … Instead of ranking DK Metcalf ahead of Tyler Lockett after he averaged 1.5 fewer PPR points than Lockett per game last season, I am going to not do that. Beyond Week 1, the problem for Lockett will be Jaxon Smith-Njigba stealing slot snaps. I expect JSN to be eased in this week after missing so much practice time, but it won’t take long for the training wheels to fall off. … Deebo Samuel is one of those players I can no longer get a grip on. Samuel is reported to be in better shape this season. The rushing experiment appears over, however, and Brandon Aiyuk could overtake Samuel as the Niners’ top traditional wideout. … Terry McLaurin (toe) is getting close to cleared for Week 1. When/if he does, he will be facing a Cardinals defense that will likely prove to be one of the league’s worst.

You could see it happening in real time this summer: The fantasy world remembering Diontae Johnson was good. Not that the drops have gone away. Or that Kenny Pickett’s sensational summer will translate to real games. A man with Johnson’s targets history is simply worth betting on in what at least appears to be an improved offense. … Behind Johnson remains George Pickens , who had another summer hypefest of his own. He remains best treated as a boom/bust WR3 who could flip matchups on smaller catch counts. … What’s one last bet on D.J. Moore ? If nothing else, he has much enhanced big-play ability with the Baker Mayfields of the world swapped out for Justin Fields . … New Chargers OC Kellen Moore has promised One Weird Trick with Mike Williams: Occasionally funneling him targets that aren’t 1-on-1 boundary passes. Supplementing his big outside plays with some over-the-middle layups would make Williams a far more reliable WR2. … Christian Watson (hamstring) is already hurt again. So is Romeo Doubs (hamstring). That’s not so much Jayden Reed’s music as it is “avoid the Packers’ skill corps at all costs.” Almost never fully healthy in 2022, we needed a clean start to the year to truly trust Watson as a WR2.

I am ranking Michael Pittman as if he will be an extension of the Colts’ running game, catching one low-percentage dump-off after another. … Whatever it is, Drake London’s got it. Unfortunately, “it” doesn’t necessarily include a quarterback. Of course, even if Desmond Ridder is terrible, the Falcons have strongly suggested they are going to pass more than they did under Marcus Mariota regardless. London could end up drastically outperforming ADP. … DeAndre Hopkins still profiles as a compiler, but Treylon Burks (knee) is practicing in full for Week 1. Would it be all that surprising if we were ranking Burks ahead of Hopkins in a few weeks’ time? … Mike Evans’ deep game and Chris Godwin’s short-area feel like quarterback-proof skill-sets. Enter Baker Mayfield , who has never met a receiver’s game he couldn’t kill. Mid-range WR3 could be an overly-optimistic bet. … Even with Travis Kelce (knee) sidelined, Skyy Moore is the only Chiefs wideout who can be “trusted” in 12-team re-draft leagues. … I’m not ready to play Elijah Moore until the Browns demonstrate they actually know how to use him. … There isn’t a single Ram worth betting on in Cooper Kupp’s absence. Perhaps Tutu Atwell’s big-play ability if you insist. Van Jefferson will see more targets.

