Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB

Lamar Jackson begins his “comeback campaign” in a pristine spot against the Texans, Tua Tagovailoa welcomes the shootout-minded Chargers to Miami, and Anthony Richardson hosts the Jaguars in his first career start.

Other positions: Running Back | Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Week 1 Quarterbacks



RK Player Opp Time 1 Patrick Mahomes DET Thu, 08:20 pm EDT 2 Jalen Hurts @NE Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 3 Lamar Jackson HOU Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 4 Justin Herbert MIA Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 5 Josh Allen @NYJ Mon, 08:15 pm EDT 6 Justin Fields GB Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 7 Tua Tagovailoa @LAC Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 8 Joe Burrow @CLE Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 9 Trevor Lawrence @IND Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 10 Dak Prescott @NYG Sun, 08:20 pm EDT 11 Deshaun Watson CIN Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 12 Jared Goff @KC Thu, 08:20 pm EDT 13 Geno Smith LA Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 14 Kirk Cousins TB Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 15 Daniel Jones DAL Sun, 08:20 pm EDT 16 Anthony Richardson JAC Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 17 Sam Howell ARI Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 18 Aaron Rodgers BUF Mon, 08:15 pm EDT 19 Russell Wilson LV Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 20 Derek Carr TEN Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 21 Kenny Pickett SF Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 22 Brock Purdy @PIT Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 23 Ryan Tannehill @NO Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 24 Jimmy Garoppolo @DEN Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 25 Bryce Young @ATL Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 26 Jordan Love @CHI Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 27 Mac Jones PHI Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 28 Matthew Stafford @SEA Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 29 Baker Mayfield @MIN Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 30 Desmond Ridder CAR Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 31 C.J. Stroud @BAL Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 32 Joshua Dobbs @WAS Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 33 Clayton Tune @WAS Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

QB Notes: Patrick Mahomes ushers in 2023 with the week’s highest-totaled game, though he appears poised to be missing Travis Kelce (knee). Even without Kelce, there is no reason to fear this matchup, which is likely to serve as a reality check for both the Lions and fans trying to construct a case for 2023 as anything other than another Year of Mahomes. … By now, every fantasy manager knows the narrative: The 2022 Patriots dominated bad quarterbacks and got wrecked by good ones. Jalen Hurts , as you may have heard, falls into the latter category. Vegas is treading lightly, installing the Eagles as modest four-point road favorites, but Hurts’ dual-threat skill-set remains impossible to bet against in fantasy. … Lamar Jackson’s re-unveiling — new contract, new coordinator, new receivers — takes place as a 10-point home favorite against one of the league’s least-imposing defenses. We’ll know which way the 2023 Jackson wind is blowing by 4PM ET. … Speaking of re-unveilings, Justin Herbert has a new coordinator and wideout, as well. He also has Week 1’s second highest over/under at 51.0. We are expecting fireworks in Los Angeles.

Josh Allen rings in 2023 against a Jets defense that surrendered the fewest passing touchdowns a season ago. We also know that Allen is currently fully healthy and ready to call his own number in the red zone for the biggest game of Week 1. … Can Justin Fields run it back? Hell, can he have a Hurts 2.0 campaign with an improved supporting cast? His legs make anything possible, but he has to make passing progress to counteract the league’s inevitable adjustments. … Tua Tagovailoa is one of 2023’s great wild cards. Beyond the health question marks, there were signs the league was onto Miami’s inside-out passing attack late last season. None of that is likely to matter in an almost-guaranteed shootout with the Chargers. … Trevor Lawrence has all the makings of a superstar. He gets a Week 1 showcase in the rebuilding Colts on the road. Only three teams permitted more quarterback fantasy points a season ago, and the cavalry did not arrive in the draft or free agency.

2023 begins with a word of caution for Joe Burrow , who might not be 100 percent for a road date with a feisty Browns pass defense. Vegas isn’t exactly pessimistic, but the 48.0 total will likely be on the low side for Bengals games this season. This could also be the lowest you see Burrow ranked this year. … Deshaun Watson was an MVP finalist the last time he played a full season. That ship has probably sailed, but he has the supporting cast to get himself back into the top-10 in fantasy. … For all the Cowboys’ bluster about running the ball more, they cut their between-the-tackles back and never bothered to replace him. Mike McCarthy was always pass-first in Green Bay and has remained so in Dallas. Kellen Moore’s departure isn’t going to change that. Gunslinger Dak Prescott will remain so. … Jared Goff’s 2022 feels a lot like an unrepeatable career year. The stats should nevertheless be padded against the Chiefs’ Chris Jones-less defense in Week 1’s highest-totaled contest.

Daniel Jones’ career 2022 still wasn’t good enough for a top-12 finish. The Giants’ skill corps remains unfinished and Jones kept checking it down during training camp. Expect more of the 2022 same in 2023. That’s still far better than Jones’ pre-Brian Daboll returns. … Fantasy managers never let the Anthony Richardson hype get completely out of control. He could be a real asset as a matchup-based QB2. The Jags are a wait-and-see spot, but Richardson shouldn’t hurt you if he’s your best option for the opener. … While the summer focus was on Richardson, it is Sam Howell who might end up this year’s dual-threat breakthrough. He has the legs and supporting cast, and his coaching staff has finally heard of him. Arizona could not be a better spot to begin the year. … 2022 might end up a moment in time for Geno Smith , but Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s presence will at least make a repeat possible. The Rams are not a stay-away matchup. … My Kirk Cousins ranking is vibes-based. With fire and brimstone football coming back to the post-Tom Brady Bucs, I just can’t shake the feeling Sunday will be a sludgy, defensively-dominated affair in Minnesota.

It’s reasonable to expect an Aaron Rodgers bounce back but also important to remember he was merely the QB11 by average points even during his MVP 2021. The Jets want to employ the same formula as the Packers, featuring a balanced offense with efficient passing. Monday evening does not profile as a shootout against the Bills’ stout defense. … Speaking of bounce backs, Russell Wilson could be attempting to do so in Week 1 without his No. 1 wideout, Jerry Jeudy . There is going to be a Sean Payton boost, but as is the case with Rodgers, the Broncos’ offense is going to be all about balance and efficiency. … Kenny Pickett soaked up a surprising amount of the summer’s hype oxygen. The Week 1 test could scarcely be stiffer in the 49ers, though Nick Bosa’s late report lessens the degree of difficulty. … Opposing Pickett will be Brock Purdy , who was steady but lacked ceiling last season. A 1PM ET road tilt against the Steelers is a tough way for Purdy to begin his “Actually Good” tour. … Matthew Stafford will be veering into “what would you say you do here?” territory without Cooper Kupp .

Don’t forget, for the latest on everything NFL, check out Rotoworld’s Player News, or follow @Rotoworld_FB or @RotoPat on Twitter.