Week 10 Optimal Flex Plays: Hollywood Brown is a good bet vs. ATL with Kyler Murray back

We have reached Week 10 in the 2023 NFL season and anytime you reach “double digit weeks” point, fantasy playoff spots are on the line. Not that players in this column from last week like Darrell Henderson, Chuba Hubbard, Zack Moss and Brandin Cooks helped you, but maybe Tank Dell, Nico Collins and Demario Douglas did. Whatever the case, we all have no choice but to move on. DO NOT stop setting your lineups if you’re 0-9 or 1-8, let’s have some pride here. If you’re 2-7, 3-6 or 4-5, it’s not over yet, keep fighting the good fight. Let’s get you there this week.

WR - Marquise Brown, Cardinals vs. Falcons

Hollywood Brown was already having a nice (or at least a pleasantly surprising) season. Week 9 was horrible for Brown with Clayton Tune starting as he had a season-low 24 yards on four receptions despite seeing eight targets. The good news is Kyler Murray is set to make his long awaited return from an ACL injury and that will give Brown the ultimate boost. The “Falcons have a good defense” is now becoming just a narrative and is attributed to how they played in the beginning of the season. The Falcons are one of only six teams to allow double-digit touchdowns to receivers this season. Brown is not only a great play in Week 10, but he could be a big help to your fantasy team down the stretch.

RB - D’Onta Foreman or Khalil Herbert, Bears vs. Panthers

One thing is almost for certain, it won’t be Roschon Johnson carrying the workload for the Bears in Week 10. If Herbert’s practice window has opened and if he’s able to return, it’s assumed he’ll take on the lead role. If he’s down another week, expect Foreman (who’s coming off a 20-carry, 83-yard performance) to be the Bears’ running back that you want to start against a Panthers’ defense that gives up the second most fantasy points per game to running backs. Furthermore, the possible return of Justin Fields will help the offense as a whole and elevate the backs. Monitor this situation and get one of these guys in your lineup.

Looking for more fantasy football content? Rotoworld has you covered. Watch Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry weekdays at noon ET LIVE on Peacock and the Rotoworld Football Show on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays wherever you get your podcasts.

WR - Calvin Ridley, Jaguars vs. 49ers

It hasn’t been a great statistical year for Ridley and the matchup doesn’t seem good on paper, but you may be in for a surprise in Week 10. Before the bye week, Ridley caught 6-of-10 targets for 83 yards in Week 8 against the Steelers. Those 10 targets are the most Ridley has seen since Week 1. The 49ers’ defense allowed the sixth most points to receivers in fantasy this season, so Ridley and Christian Kirk should be able to make due. While Ridley has scored only two touchdowns this season, the 49ers have given up at least one touchdown to a receiver in three of their last four games. The Niners’ defensive strength is in the front seven as opposed to the back end. With an Over/Under of 46.5, there are sure to be some points scored.

WR - Tank Dell, Texans at Bengals

Keep riding the Dell wave now that he’s another week removed from injury. After going off for 6-114-2 on 11 targets in Week 9, he has an OK matchup against the Bengals where the Texans are seven-point underdogs and the game total is 48. The Bengals have allowed an average of 96.3 yards to the opposing team’s leading receiver over the last three games. Nico Collins figures to have a chance to be able to have a nice day as well following a 3-54-1 performance in Week 9. Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud is playing out of his mind right now after a historical outing last week, so there’s a reason to feel good about all Texans’ pass catchers. Live it up.

WR - Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks vs. Commanders

It’s been a puzzle to see which Seahawks’ receiver will and will not do well on any given week. In a matchup where the game total is 45.5 though, you want to make sure you get a piece of that. JSN has scored two touchdowns in his last three games and seen at least seven targets in those. He’ll get to face a Commanders defense that allows the third-most fantasy points to receivers per game. JuJu Smith-Schuster and Demario Douglas had their best games of the season against the Commanders in Week 9. It’s a good matchup for all of the Seahawks receivers, but most people are likely starting Tyler Lockett and D.K Metcalf already.

RB - Javonte Williams, Broncos at Bills

Are the Broncos getting better? I think so. Defensively and offensively alike, Denver is on a high after dominating the Chiefs in Week 8. Williams is coming off two straight games where he rushed for at least 80 yards. One thing is for sure, he’s the lead guy in a crowded Broncos’ backfield after handling 27 carries in his last game. Going up against the Bills may look scary on paper, but they’re the 12th worst against running backs in fantasy. The Bills have also allowed a running back to score in two of their last three games, so Williams could be in line for his first rushing touchdown of the season. Don’t be afraid to start a back on a possibly ascending offense.