Week 15 Snap Report: Ty Chandler Flashes League-Winning Potential

  
Published December 19, 2023 10:53 PM
Has Walker III taken back Seahawks' lead RB role?
December 19, 2023 02:46 PM
Patrick Daughtery and Denny Carter look at the Seattle Seahawks backfield and assess whether managers can start Kenneth Walker III with confidence after a good Monday night performance.

Greetings from Nairobi, Kenya! For this week and the next, my wife and I will be away with her family as we celebrate her brother’s long-awaited graduation from med school. An early start to Monday morning, followed by 19-plus hours of flights and layovers, led me to where I am today — copying and pasting Week 15’s snap data into a spreadsheet for the people at 6:48 AM my time (10:48 PM EST) as we prepare to depart for a three-day trip for a safari.

With the blessings of Mr. RotoPat, I hope to provide a few pictures of my trip while I’m away. If those are of no interest to you, I’m sure the snap data below will be part of what you need as you press on in the fantasy football playoffs.

As always, below are some players whose performances and situations stood out this past week, and at the end of the article is a table of every player to see 20 percent or more of their team’s snaps in Week 15.

NOTE 2.0: Snaps and route data courtesy of FantasyPoints.com and PFF.com.

Give the gift of Rotoworld Draft Guides with our exclusive holiday Bundle offer. Unlock hundreds of player profiles, rankings, mocks, and more for the 2024 football, baseball, and basketball seasons. Use code HOLIDAY2023 at checkout to receive 25% off and a $10 Fanatics gift card. Click here to get started!

Week 15 Snap Shares

NameTeamSnapsTM SnapsSnap %
Ezekiel ElliottNE445186.3%
Rachaad WhiteTB496081.7%
Ty ChandlerMIN546780.6%
Kyren WilliamsLA587379.5%
Devin SingletaryHST557276.4%
Christian McCaffreySF415475.9%
Chuba HubbardCAR476374.6%
Tony PollardDAL415771.9%
Zamir WhiteLV446369.8%
Joe MixonCIN486969.6%
Travis EtienneJAX426168.9%
Jaylen WarrenPIT375468.5%
Clyde Edwards-HelaireKC376160.7%
D’Andre SwiftPHI416959.4%
Bijan RobinsonATL305158.8%
Raheem MostertMIA325756.1%
Kenneth WalkerSEA325954.2%
Derrick HenryTEN346354.0%
James CookBUF356553.8%
Tyjae SpearsTEN336352.4%
Alvin KamaraNO305851.7%
David MontgomeryDET336451.6%
Roschon JohnsonCHI357050.0%
Aaron JonesGB295850.0%
Javonte WilliamsDEN316250.0%
Jerome FordCLV336749.3%
Saquon BarkleyNYG306149.2%
Tyler AllgeierATL255149.0%
Jahmyr GibbsDET316448.4%
James ConnerARZ347247.2%
Jamaal WilliamsNO275846.6%
Zach CharbonnetSEA275945.8%
Patrick TaylorGB255843.1%
Antonio GibsonWAS255843.1%
Trey SermonIND286543.1%
Kenneth GainwellPHI286940.6%
Matt BreidaNYG246139.3%
Devon AchaneMIA225738.6%
Israel AbanikandaNYJ215538.2%
Isaiah SpillerLAC246338.1%
Austin EkelerLAC246338.1%
Keaton MitchellBLT266937.7%
Gus EdwardsBLT266937.7%
Samaje PerineDEN236237.1%
Breece HallNYJ205536.4%
Jerick McKinnonKC226136.1%
Najee HarrisPIT185433.3%
Kareem HuntCLV226732.8%
Chris RodriguezWAS195832.8%
D’Ernest JohnsonJAX186129.5%
Ty JohnsonBUF196529.2%
Zack MossIND196529.2%
Tyler GoodsonIND186527.7%
Cordarrelle PattersonATL145127.5%
Ameer AbdullahLV176327.0%
Rico DowdleDAL155726.3%
Justice HillBLT186926.1%
Miles SandersCAR166325.4%
Emari DemercadoARZ187225.0%
Michael CarterARZ187225.0%
Khalil HerbertCHI177024.3%
Jordan MasonSF135424.1%
Joshua KelleyLAC156323.8%
D’Onta ForemanCHI167022.9%
Jonathan WilliamsWAS135822.4%
Latavius MurrayBUF146521.5%
Royce FreemanLA157320.5%