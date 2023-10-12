Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

Cooper Kupp primes for a smash spot in the Cardinals, A.J. Brown encounters tough Jets coverage, and Calvin Ridley looks to build off a big day in London.

Week 6 Receivers



RK Player Opp Time 1 Tyreek Hill CAR Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 2 Ja’Marr Chase SEA Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 3 Stefon Diggs NYG Sun, 08:20 pm EDT 4 Cooper Kupp ARI Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 5 Keenan Allen DAL Mon, 08:15 pm EDT 6 DJ Moore MIN Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 7 CeeDee Lamb @LAC Mon, 08:15 pm EDT 8 Davante Adams NE Sun, 04:05 pm EDT 9 A.J. Brown @NYJ Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 10 Jaylen Waddle CAR Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 11 Puka Nacua ARI Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 12 Chris Olave @HOU Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 13 Calvin Ridley IND Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 14 DK Metcalf @CIN Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 15 Christian Kirk IND Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 16 Adam Thielen @MIA Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 17 Deebo Samuel @CLE Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 18 DeVonta Smith @NYJ Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 19 DeAndre Hopkins BAL Sun, 09:30 am EDT 20 Brandon Aiyuk @CLE Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 21 Tyler Lockett @CIN Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 22 Garrett Wilson PHI Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 23 Chris Godwin DET Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 24 Nico Collins NO Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 25 Amari Cooper SF Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 26 Jakobi Meyers NE Sun, 04:05 pm EDT 27 Marquise Brown @LA Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 28 Michael Pittman @JAC Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 29 Zay Flowers @TEN Sun, 09:30 am EDT 30 Jordan Addison @CHI Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 31 Gabe Davis NYG Sun, 08:20 pm EDT 32 Drake London WAS Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 33 Terry McLaurin @ATL Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 34 K.J. Osborn @CHI Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 35 Michael Thomas @HOU Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 36 Jahan Dotson @ATL Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 37 Josh Downs @JAC Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 38 Curtis Samuel @ATL Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 39 Tutu Atwell ARI Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 40 Jerry Jeudy @KC Thu, 08:15 pm EDT 41 Robert Woods NO Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 42 Joshua Palmer DAL Mon, 08:15 pm EDT 43 Tyler Boyd SEA Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 44 Elijah Moore SF Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 45 Josh Reynolds @TB Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 46 Courtland Sutton @KC Thu, 08:15 pm EDT 47 Jonathan Mingo @MIA Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 48 Michael Gallup @LAC Mon, 08:15 pm EDT 49 Rashee Rice DEN Thu, 08:15 pm EDT 50 Kendrick Bourne @LV Sun, 04:05 pm EDT 51 Brandin Cooks @LAC Mon, 08:15 pm EDT 52 Jaxon Smith-Njigba @CIN Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 53 Wan’Dale Robinson @BUF Sun, 08:20 pm EDT 54 Michael Wilson @LA Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 55 DJ Chark @MIA Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 56 Rashid Shaheed @HOU Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 57 Darnell Mooney MIN Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 58 DeVante Parker @LV Sun, 04:05 pm EDT 59 Quentin Johnston DAL Mon, 08:15 pm EDT 60 Nelson Agholor @TEN Sun, 09:30 am EDT 61 Kadarius Toney DEN Thu, 08:15 pm EDT 62 Marvin Mims @KC Thu, 08:15 pm EDT 63 Braxton Berrios CAR Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 64 Jameson Williams @TB Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 65 Allen Lazard PHI Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 66 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine BAL Sun, 09:30 am EDT 67 John Metchie NO Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 68 Odell Beckham @TEN Sun, 09:30 am EDT

WR Notes: Is there some reason the Bengals don’t force feed Ja’Marr Chase 10-12 targets per game? However good Tee Higgins is, he remains nowhere close to Chase’s level. The Bengals do themselves a disservice when they operate as if they have two No. 1 wideouts. Higgins (ribs) was “limited” on Wednesday, giving himself a shot to return against the Seahawks. It would still make the most sense to hold him out through the Bengals’ Week 7 bye. … Ok, we get it Stefon Diggs. You’re Him. Try to be nice to a Giants defense coming off two obliterations in the past three weeks. … The only nit I have to pick with Cooper Kupp’s Week 5 return is that four of his eight receptions came on the Rams’ scripted opening drive. Immediately re-involving their alpha was a point of emphasis. What Kupp did not do — could not do — was banish Puka Nacua to WR2 afterthought status. Kupp has never had a pass-catching teammate this good. I’m keeping both in the top 12 vs. a fading Cardinals D.

Keenan Allen was a surprising Week 4 bust in the Chargers’ first post-Mike Williams contest. He should get that corrected against the Cowboys’ admittedly tough defense on Monday evening. Behind Allen, Josh Palmer remains the go-to “junk volume” play. It will he a horrible sign for Quentin Johnston if he comes out of the bye still splitting reps with “Derius Davis.” … To say DJ Moore is “running hot” doesn’t really do it justice. He is averaging 15.8 yards over his past 32 targets. That number is 13.2 on the season for Tyreek Hill, for instance. 10.7 for Justin Jefferson. Having reached 10 targets only one time, Moore is going to need more volume to keep operating at this level in fantasy. For Week 6, managers can hang their hat on another Justin Fields smash spot in the Vikings’ pathetic defense. … Jakobi Meyers has out-targeted Davante Adams in 2-of-4 joint appearances. Why are we not surprised the former Patriots mafia in Josh McDaniels/Jimmy G is doing this? Adams, of course, is still maintaining high-end WR1 benefit of the doubt, though it will be a bad sign if McDaniels prioritizes Meyers’ “revenge game” against the Pats in a way he refused to for Adams last week.

The Cowboys have either been blowing someone out or getting blown out. It’s resulted in a nightmare start for CeeDee Lamb. Hopefully Monday evening’s 51.0 over/under with the Chargers’ horrendous pass defense finally provides the antidote. … A.J. Brown has been hotter than the surface of the sun, but the Jets continue to play excellent coverage. Philly could go into road-paving mode as touchdown road favorites. … It still hasn’t happened for Jaylen Waddle. De’Von Achane’s I.R. placement does open up touches, and perhaps some slump-busting jet sweeps. … Chris Olave’s hot start has gone up in smoke since Derek Carr injured his shoulder. Week 6 could begin the turnaround, as the Saints are modest road favorites against a vulnerable pass defense. Carr has also resumed practicing in full. … It took a month, but Calvin Ridley got back on track in Week 5 in London. One of Ridley’s ongoing variables has been temporarily eliminated with Zay Jones suffering a knee injury. Ridley is now rematching with a Colts defense he detonated in Week 1. Ridley will need to keep producing explosive plays, as Christian Kirk appears to be the volume king for the time being.

Soul reaving out of the slot, Adam Thielen is both compiling and scoring touchdowns. The Dolphins play ordinary coverage and the Panthers will be spending four quarters playing from behind. It would be surprising if Thielen did not maintain his hot streak. … Brandon Aiyuk has been ludicrously efficient. He’s needed to be since he’s yet to draw more than eight targets. There are several factors working against Aiyuk for Week 6, including a disastrously low total in Cleveland (37.0) as the Browns ready to be without Deshaun Watson (shoulder). Cleveland also features the zone coverage that is more of a Deebo Samuel speciality. … DeAndre Hopkins has been stuffing the stat sheet when healthy. Treylon Burks (knee) shows no signs of returning. … Mike Evans (hamstring) still isn’t practicing following the Bucs’ bye week. Chris Godwin is going to be needed for a monumental amount of targets against the Lions. … Amari Cooper will be in real trouble if Desahun Watson (shoulder) sits. Neither P.J. Walker nor Dorian Thompson-Robinson can get Cooper the looks he needs against the 49ers’ elite defense.

Drake London couldn’t capitalize on Desmond Ridder’s first ever good game/unexpected high volume in Week 5, but it was an excellent sign for his going-forward prospects. We at least know the young quarterback now has it in his range of outcomes even if “dud” remains most likely. … Justin Jefferson’s (hamstring) will undoubtedly mean more work for Jordan Addison, but fantasy managers should not underestimate the “system knowing” prowess of K.J. Osborn. The Vikings’ coaching staff has already said Osborn will slide into Jefferson’s vacated “X” role. Unimpressive as he is, Osborn reached 50 receptions each of his first two NFL campaigns. I wouldn’t be stunned if Addison’s role changes less than expected and it’s Osborn getting the biggest bang for his buck as a PPR scam. Addison’s overall upside does merit a higher ranking as Osborn operates as a floor-based option. … Anthony Richardson’s injury means what you would assume it does for the Colts’ offense. Safe, stale passing. Layup receptions for Michael Pittman and Josh Downs. Pittman has zero ceiling but a solid floor. Downs is a break glass in case of emergency WR4.