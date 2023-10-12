Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

Cooper Kupp primes for a smash spot in the Cardinals, A.J. Brown encounters tough Jets coverage, and Calvin Ridley looks to build off a big day in London.
Week 6 Receivers
|RK
|Player
|Opp
|Time
|1
|Tyreek Hill
|CAR
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|2
|Ja’Marr Chase
|SEA
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|3
|Stefon Diggs
|NYG
|Sun, 08:20 pm EDT
|4
|Cooper Kupp
|ARI
|Sun, 04:25 pm EDT
|5
|Keenan Allen
|DAL
|Mon, 08:15 pm EDT
|6
|DJ Moore
|MIN
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|7
|CeeDee Lamb
|@LAC
|Mon, 08:15 pm EDT
|8
|Davante Adams
|NE
|Sun, 04:05 pm EDT
|9
|A.J. Brown
|@NYJ
|Sun, 04:25 pm EDT
|10
|Jaylen Waddle
|CAR
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|11
|Puka Nacua
|ARI
|Sun, 04:25 pm EDT
|12
|Chris Olave
|@HOU
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|13
|Calvin Ridley
|IND
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|14
|DK Metcalf
|@CIN
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|15
|Christian Kirk
|IND
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|16
|Adam Thielen
|@MIA
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|17
|Deebo Samuel
|@CLE
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|18
|DeVonta Smith
|@NYJ
|Sun, 04:25 pm EDT
|19
|DeAndre Hopkins
|BAL
|Sun, 09:30 am EDT
|20
|Brandon Aiyuk
|@CLE
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|21
|Tyler Lockett
|@CIN
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|22
|Garrett Wilson
|PHI
|Sun, 04:25 pm EDT
|23
|Chris Godwin
|DET
|Sun, 04:25 pm EDT
|24
|Nico Collins
|NO
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|25
|Amari Cooper
|SF
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|26
|Jakobi Meyers
|NE
|Sun, 04:05 pm EDT
|27
|Marquise Brown
|@LA
|Sun, 04:25 pm EDT
|28
|Michael Pittman
|@JAC
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|29
|Zay Flowers
|@TEN
|Sun, 09:30 am EDT
|30
|Jordan Addison
|@CHI
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|31
|Gabe Davis
|NYG
|Sun, 08:20 pm EDT
|32
|Drake London
|WAS
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|33
|Terry McLaurin
|@ATL
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|34
|K.J. Osborn
|@CHI
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|35
|Michael Thomas
|@HOU
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|36
|Jahan Dotson
|@ATL
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|37
|Josh Downs
|@JAC
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|38
|Curtis Samuel
|@ATL
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|39
|Tutu Atwell
|ARI
|Sun, 04:25 pm EDT
|40
|Jerry Jeudy
|@KC
|Thu, 08:15 pm EDT
|41
|Robert Woods
|NO
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|42
|Joshua Palmer
|DAL
|Mon, 08:15 pm EDT
|43
|Tyler Boyd
|SEA
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|44
|Elijah Moore
|SF
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|45
|Josh Reynolds
|@TB
|Sun, 04:25 pm EDT
|46
|Courtland Sutton
|@KC
|Thu, 08:15 pm EDT
|47
|Jonathan Mingo
|@MIA
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|48
|Michael Gallup
|@LAC
|Mon, 08:15 pm EDT
|49
|Rashee Rice
|DEN
|Thu, 08:15 pm EDT
|50
|Kendrick Bourne
|@LV
|Sun, 04:05 pm EDT
|51
|Brandin Cooks
|@LAC
|Mon, 08:15 pm EDT
|52
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|@CIN
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|53
|Wan’Dale Robinson
|@BUF
|Sun, 08:20 pm EDT
|54
|Michael Wilson
|@LA
|Sun, 04:25 pm EDT
|55
|DJ Chark
|@MIA
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|56
|Rashid Shaheed
|@HOU
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|57
|Darnell Mooney
|MIN
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|58
|DeVante Parker
|@LV
|Sun, 04:05 pm EDT
|59
|Quentin Johnston
|DAL
|Mon, 08:15 pm EDT
|60
|Nelson Agholor
|@TEN
|Sun, 09:30 am EDT
|61
|Kadarius Toney
|DEN
|Thu, 08:15 pm EDT
|62
|Marvin Mims
|@KC
|Thu, 08:15 pm EDT
|63
|Braxton Berrios
|CAR
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|64
|Jameson Williams
|@TB
|Sun, 04:25 pm EDT
|65
|Allen Lazard
|PHI
|Sun, 04:25 pm EDT
|66
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|BAL
|Sun, 09:30 am EDT
|67
|John Metchie
|NO
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|68
|Odell Beckham
|@TEN
|Sun, 09:30 am EDT
WR Notes: Is there some reason the Bengals don’t force feed Ja’Marr Chase 10-12 targets per game? However good Tee Higgins is, he remains nowhere close to Chase’s level. The Bengals do themselves a disservice when they operate as if they have two No. 1 wideouts. Higgins (ribs) was “limited” on Wednesday, giving himself a shot to return against the Seahawks. It would still make the most sense to hold him out through the Bengals’ Week 7 bye. … Ok, we get it Stefon Diggs. You’re Him. Try to be nice to a Giants defense coming off two obliterations in the past three weeks. … The only nit I have to pick with Cooper Kupp’s Week 5 return is that four of his eight receptions came on the Rams’ scripted opening drive. Immediately re-involving their alpha was a point of emphasis. What Kupp did not do — could not do — was banish Puka Nacua to WR2 afterthought status. Kupp has never had a pass-catching teammate this good. I’m keeping both in the top 12 vs. a fading Cardinals D.
Keenan Allen was a surprising Week 4 bust in the Chargers’ first post-Mike Williams contest. He should get that corrected against the Cowboys’ admittedly tough defense on Monday evening. Behind Allen, Josh Palmer remains the go-to “junk volume” play. It will he a horrible sign for Quentin Johnston if he comes out of the bye still splitting reps with “Derius Davis.” … To say DJ Moore is “running hot” doesn’t really do it justice. He is averaging 15.8 yards over his past 32 targets. That number is 13.2 on the season for Tyreek Hill, for instance. 10.7 for Justin Jefferson. Having reached 10 targets only one time, Moore is going to need more volume to keep operating at this level in fantasy. For Week 6, managers can hang their hat on another Justin Fields smash spot in the Vikings’ pathetic defense. … Jakobi Meyers has out-targeted Davante Adams in 2-of-4 joint appearances. Why are we not surprised the former Patriots mafia in Josh McDaniels/Jimmy G is doing this? Adams, of course, is still maintaining high-end WR1 benefit of the doubt, though it will be a bad sign if McDaniels prioritizes Meyers’ “revenge game” against the Pats in a way he refused to for Adams last week.
The Cowboys have either been blowing someone out or getting blown out. It’s resulted in a nightmare start for CeeDee Lamb. Hopefully Monday evening’s 51.0 over/under with the Chargers’ horrendous pass defense finally provides the antidote. … A.J. Brown has been hotter than the surface of the sun, but the Jets continue to play excellent coverage. Philly could go into road-paving mode as touchdown road favorites. … It still hasn’t happened for Jaylen Waddle. De’Von Achane’s I.R. placement does open up touches, and perhaps some slump-busting jet sweeps. … Chris Olave’s hot start has gone up in smoke since Derek Carr injured his shoulder. Week 6 could begin the turnaround, as the Saints are modest road favorites against a vulnerable pass defense. Carr has also resumed practicing in full. … It took a month, but Calvin Ridley got back on track in Week 5 in London. One of Ridley’s ongoing variables has been temporarily eliminated with Zay Jones suffering a knee injury. Ridley is now rematching with a Colts defense he detonated in Week 1. Ridley will need to keep producing explosive plays, as Christian Kirk appears to be the volume king for the time being.
Soul reaving out of the slot, Adam Thielen is both compiling and scoring touchdowns. The Dolphins play ordinary coverage and the Panthers will be spending four quarters playing from behind. It would be surprising if Thielen did not maintain his hot streak. … Brandon Aiyuk has been ludicrously efficient. He’s needed to be since he’s yet to draw more than eight targets. There are several factors working against Aiyuk for Week 6, including a disastrously low total in Cleveland (37.0) as the Browns ready to be without Deshaun Watson (shoulder). Cleveland also features the zone coverage that is more of a Deebo Samuel speciality. … DeAndre Hopkins has been stuffing the stat sheet when healthy. Treylon Burks (knee) shows no signs of returning. … Mike Evans (hamstring) still isn’t practicing following the Bucs’ bye week. Chris Godwin is going to be needed for a monumental amount of targets against the Lions. … Amari Cooper will be in real trouble if Desahun Watson (shoulder) sits. Neither P.J. Walker nor Dorian Thompson-Robinson can get Cooper the looks he needs against the 49ers’ elite defense.
Drake London couldn’t capitalize on Desmond Ridder’s first ever good game/unexpected high volume in Week 5, but it was an excellent sign for his going-forward prospects. We at least know the young quarterback now has it in his range of outcomes even if “dud” remains most likely. … Justin Jefferson’s (hamstring) will undoubtedly mean more work for Jordan Addison, but fantasy managers should not underestimate the “system knowing” prowess of K.J. Osborn. The Vikings’ coaching staff has already said Osborn will slide into Jefferson’s vacated “X” role. Unimpressive as he is, Osborn reached 50 receptions each of his first two NFL campaigns. I wouldn’t be stunned if Addison’s role changes less than expected and it’s Osborn getting the biggest bang for his buck as a PPR scam. Addison’s overall upside does merit a higher ranking as Osborn operates as a floor-based option. … Anthony Richardson’s injury means what you would assume it does for the Colts’ offense. Safe, stale passing. Layup receptions for Michael Pittman and Josh Downs. Pittman has zero ceiling but a solid floor. Downs is a break glass in case of emergency WR4.