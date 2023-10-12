Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB

Justin Fields goes big game hunting against the Vikings, Joe Burrow aims to begin a hot streak vs. the Seahawks, and Kirk Cousins adjusts to life without Justin Jefferson.

RK Player Opp Time 1 Patrick Mahomes DEN Thu, 08:15 pm EDT 2 Josh Allen NYG Sun, 08:20 pm EDT 3 Tua Tagovailoa CAR Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 4 Justin Fields MIN Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 5 Jalen Hurts @NYJ Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 6 Lamar Jackson @TEN Sun, 09:30 am EDT 7 Joe Burrow SEA Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 8 Justin Herbert DAL Mon, 08:15 pm EDT 9 Kirk Cousins @CHI Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 10 Trevor Lawrence IND Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 11 Matthew Stafford ARI Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 12 Russell Wilson @KC Thu, 08:15 pm EDT 13 Jared Goff @TB Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 14 Dak Prescott @LAC Mon, 08:15 pm EDT 15 Geno Smith @CIN Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 16 Brock Purdy @CLE Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 17 Sam Howell @ATL Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 18 Derek Carr @HOU Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 19 C.J. Stroud NO Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 20 Jimmy Garoppolo NE Sun, 04:05 pm EDT 21 Baker Mayfield DET Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 22 Joshua Dobbs @LA Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 23 Desmond Ridder WAS Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 24 Gardner Minshew @JAC Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 25 Ryan Tannehill BAL Sun, 09:30 am EDT 26 Tyrod Taylor @BUF Sun, 08:20 pm EDT 27 Bryce Young @MIA Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 28 Zach Wilson PHI Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 29 Mac Jones @LV Sun, 04:05 pm EDT 30 PJ Walker SF Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

QB Notes: We are six weeks in and still don’t have a clue when it comes to Patrick Mahomes’ receiver corps. All we know is, he remains the QB7 by average fantasy points and is facing the Broncos’ league-worst defense for Week 6. … Even in a rough Week 5, Josh Allen finished as the QB2 overall. The collapsed Giants are rolling out the welcome mat for all fantasy positions. … There has been so much focus on the Panthers’ offensive struggles that it’s been easy to forget the defense isn’t any good, either. Fantasy managers just need to hope the 13.5-point favorite Dolphins don’t put it away too early. Miami is averaging 625 yards of offense through two home games. … Just like that, Justin Fields is the QB6 by average points. Yes, he’s taken advantage of good matchups, but that is what good players do. He also has another one for Week 6 in the shell-shocked Vikings. The most noteworthy part of Fields’ recent explosion is that it hasn’t even featured a rushing touchdown. He’s “due.”

Jalen Hurts is “surviving and advancing” through the fantasy campaign so far. It hasn’t been as pretty or dominant as 2022, but it’s just as effective for the QB3 overall. The Jets are his stiffest challenge of the young season. Working in Hurts’ favor is Gang Green being so ineffective on offense that it leads to plenty of volume for the opposing 11. … Lamar Jackson’s receivers did not accept the “catch one pass” challenge in Week 5. Everyone gets a a mulligan vs. the Titans’ pass-funnel defense. Even though they won’t drop that many passes again, it is disconcerting how awful Jackson’s receiver corps remains despite the Ravens’ best offseason efforts. … Justin Herbert will be playing through a broken finger on his non-throwing hand. Whatever hand it is, that can’t be easy. His return comes against a humbled-but-still-dominant Cowboys defense. The problem for fantasy managers is that it’s not even close to a deep enough week at quarterback to “give Herbert a week.” I certainly won’t be.

*Joe Burrow has good game once* And Joe Burrow is back in the top eight folks! I feel point chasey, but it’s a grim week beyond the top 6-7 options. I see little choice but to bet on Burrow’s increased Week 5 mobility and effectiveness. It helps that the Bengals are hosting the Seahawks’ highly ordinary pass D. … Captain Kirk Cousins has lost the true captain of the Vikings’ offense, Justin Jefferson. It will be a problem for another day in Week 6, as the Bears’ defense remains the dictionary definition of a smash spot. No team is surrendering more quarterback fantasy points, and only the infamous Broncos have a worse defensive EPA. Cousins has more than enough PPR-receptacle receivers to get home in fantasy. … It should surprise no one that Russell Wilson is slowly driving Sean Payton to madness. Fantasy managers don’t care as he checks in as the QB9 by average points. The Chiefs are a tough matchup while Wilson keeps having awful second half fades, but it’s difficult to believe he won’t get the requisite QB1 volume as a 10.5-point road ‘dog.

Held to three touchdowns in four games since Week 1, Trevor Lawrence is in dire need of a plus matchup. Enter the Colts, who are permitting the fifth most passing yards and 10th most QB fantasy points. There’s still no real reason to expect a ceiling effort with the Jags operating as comfortable home favorites in a modestly-totaled affair. … Matthew Stafford had his quietest start of the season in Week 5. Naturally, it was when he finally provided two passing scores. It’s surely not a coincidence that it coincided with Cooper Kupp’s return. The Cardinals’ “little defense that could” has predictably begun to come apart. … I guess it’s time for me to explore the concept of “respecting Brock Purdy.” Even if I think he’s just a cog in coach Kyle Shanahan’s machine, he’s doing a hell of a job keeping the line moving. I will say that if the other shoe were to ever drop, it would be against this league-leading Browns D. I am merely betting on Purdy’s floor in the modest QB2 range. … If Deshaun Watson (shoulder) plays, it’s going to be at well less than 100 percent vs. San Francisco’s fully operational battle station. You need to find a better option.

What even is Dak Prescott at this point? For starters, the QB26 by average points amongst quarterbacks to make at least three appearances. Awful. I still can’t help but fixate on the fact that he can’t get a normal game script to save his life. Chargers/Cowboys should be an old-fashioned shootout on Monday Night Football. It’s also Dak’s last stand on the QB1 periphery. … Sam Howell is playing some genuine hero ball. He’s also getting shot to hell. He’s taken at least four sacks in all five of his starts. That is unsustainable. The Falcons have one of the league’s least-heralded good defenses, albeit one with just five total sacks. If ever there were a time for Howell to remain upright. … C.J. Stroud’s slow regression to the mean culminated in Week 5. “vs. NO” isn’t going to be the beginning of the “comeback.” Only three teams are permitting fewer yards per attempt or passing yards per game. … Desmond Ridder finally had a good start. “Running it back” against this increasingly-awful Commanders D will be a must if Ridder is ever to be taken seriously.

