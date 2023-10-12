Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF
Sam LaPorta searches for more targets in Tampa, Kyle Pitts angles to build off a strong Sunday, and Logan Thomas tries to jump-start his PPR campaign.
Week 6 Tight Ends
|RK
|Player
|Opp
|Time
|1
|Travis Kelce
|DEN
|Thu, 08:15 pm EDT
|2
|T.J. Hockenson
|@CHI
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|3
|Mark Andrews
|@TEN
|Sun, 09:30 am EDT
|4
|Sam LaPorta
|@TB
|Sun, 04:25 pm EDT
|5
|Evan Engram
|IND
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|6
|George Kittle
|@CLE
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|7
|Darren Waller
|@BUF
|Sun, 08:20 pm EDT
|8
|Dallas Goedert
|@NYJ
|Sun, 04:25 pm EDT
|9
|Cole Kmet
|MIN
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|10
|Logan Thomas
|@ATL
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|11
|Kyle Pitts
|WAS
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|12
|Jake Ferguson
|@LAC
|Mon, 08:15 pm EDT
|13
|Zach Ertz
|@LA
|Sun, 04:25 pm EDT
|14
|Jonnu Smith
|WAS
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|15
|Hunter Henry
|@LV
|Sun, 04:05 pm EDT
|16
|Gerald Everett
|DAL
|Mon, 08:15 pm EDT
|17
|Dalton Schultz
|NO
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|18
|Tyler Higbee
|ARI
|Sun, 04:25 pm EDT
|19
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|BAL
|Sun, 09:30 am EDT
|20
|David Njoku
|SF
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|21
|Tyler Conklin
|PHI
|Sun, 04:25 pm EDT
|22
|Dalton Kincaid
|NYG
|Sun, 08:20 pm EDT
|23
|Dawson Knox
|NYG
|Sun, 08:20 pm EDT
|24
|Taysom Hill
|@HOU
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|25
|Durham Smythe
|CAR
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|26
|Cade Otton
|DET
|Sun, 04:25 pm EDT
|27
|Hayden Hurst
|@MIA
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|28
|Noah Fant
|@CIN
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|29
|Adam Trautman
|@KC
|Thu, 08:15 pm EDT
|30
|Mike Gesicki
|@LV
|Sun, 04:05 pm EDT
|31
|Kylen Granson
|@JAC
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
TE Notes: T.J. Hockenson’s two-game slump figures to get kicked in a big way vs. the Bears. He’s the Vikings’ new No. 1 without Justin Jefferson and only seven teams have allowed more TE fantasy points than the Bears. … Expect Mark Andrews’ usage to become increasingly Mark Andrews-y as the Ravens are forced to give up the fantasy that any wideout not named Zay Flowers will contribute something meaningful. … Sam LaPorta remains just 18th in raw tight end routes, but he is making the most of them. A slump will be all but guaranteed without increased usage, however. … Evan Engram continues to supply one of tight end’s highest floors. Now he just needs to attach a ceiling. Or, you know, score one touchdown. … George Kittle had one of his “pop-up efforts” in Week 5. Overdue, but unlikely to be repeated against the Browns’ elite defense with Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel both healthy.
Darren Waller finally had a good game and his quarterback got hurt. The Bills have been an awful tight end matchup through five weeks but just lost key-stopper Matt Milano for the season. The Giants have no targets Plan B behind Waller. 5-6 catches should become much more common than the threes he kept rocking before Week 5. … Dallas Goedert woke up in a big way in Week 5, though he had just three catches after an opening series where the coaching staff force fed him targets, resulting in five grabs and a score. The Jets are coughing up the most tight end fantasy points, but it has felt fluky for a strong overall defense. … Cole Kmet has become the ultimate “you may not like it, but” TE1 option. The TE5 by average PPR points, Kmet is ninth in tight end targets. His offense has another A+ Week 6 matchup.
Folks: It’s Kyle Pitts time. Again. The remix. I’m tired. Pitts finally converted some of his elite “shares” into actual production in Week 5. The reason was Desmond Ridder finally being forced to throw. That theme might not remain for Week 6 with the Falcons operating as 2.5-point home favorites against the Commanders’ collapsing defense, but Pitts’ upside remains one of the only things worth betting on outside the usual top 7-8. … Jonnu Smith, meanwhile, has drawn at least six targets in four straight contests. That number seems likely to fade, but it is far better usage than most TE2s are currently experiencing. … With the Commanders struggling to run and becoming a pass-volume team, Logan Thomas appears likely to run a few PPR scams on the TE1/2 borderline. … Jake Ferguson might finally get some positive passing-game script against the Chargers. His TE1 benefit of the doubt is waning. … David Njoku (burns) seems unlikely to suit up with backup QB P.J. Walker under center.
Week 6 Kickers
|RK
|Player
|Opp
|Time
|1
|Tyler Bass
|NYG
|Sun, 08:20 pm EDT
|2
|Harrison Butker
|DEN
|Thu, 08:15 pm EDT
|3
|Jake Moody
|@CLE
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|4
|Jake Elliott
|@NYJ
|Sun, 04:25 pm EDT
|5
|Brandon Aubrey
|@LAC
|Mon, 08:15 pm EDT
|6
|Cameron Dicker
|DAL
|Mon, 08:15 pm EDT
|7
|Jason Sanders
|CAR
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|8
|Evan McPherson
|SEA
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|9
|Brett Maher
|ARI
|Sun, 04:25 pm EDT
|10
|Jason Myers
|@CIN
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|11
|Greg Joseph
|@CHI
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|12
|Brandon McManus
|IND
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|13
|Justin Tucker
|@TEN
|Sun, 09:30 am EDT
|14
|Blake Grupe
|@HOU
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|15
|Ka’imi Fairbairn
|NO
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|16
|Matt Gay
|@JAC
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|17
|Riley Patterson
|@TB
|Sun, 04:25 pm EDT
|18
|Dustin Hopkins
|SF
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|19
|Cairo Santos
|MIN
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|20
|Nick Folk
|BAL
|Sun, 09:30 am EDT
|21
|Younghoe Koo
|WAS
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|22
|Joey Slye
|@ATL
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|23
|Wil Lutz
|@KC
|Thu, 08:15 pm EDT
|24
|Chase McLaughlin
|DET
|Sun, 04:25 pm EDT
|25
|Greg Zuerlein
|PHI
|Sun, 04:25 pm EDT
|26
|Daniel Carlson
|NE
|Sun, 04:05 pm EDT
|27
|Eddy Pineiro
|@MIA
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|28
|Matt Prater
|@LA
|Sun, 04:25 pm EDT
|29
|Chad Ryland
|@LV
|Sun, 04:05 pm EDT
|30
|Graham Gano
|@BUF
|Sun, 08:20 pm EDT
Week 6 Defense/Special Teams
|RK
|Player
|Opp
|1
|Buffalo Bills
|NYG
|2
|Philadelphia Eagles
|@NYJ
|3
|San Francisco 49ers
|@CLE
|4
|Baltimore Ravens
|@TEN
|5
|Atlanta Falcons
|WAS
|6
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DEN
|7
|Miami Dolphins
|CAR
|8
|Detroit Lions
|@TB
|9
|New Orleans Saints
|@HOU
|10
|Dallas Cowboys
|@LAC
|11
|Cleveland Browns
|SF
|12
|Los Angeles Rams
|ARI
|13
|New York Jets
|PHI
|14
|New England Patriots
|@LV
|15
|Tennessee Titans
|BAL
|16
|Houston Texans
|NO
|17
|Seattle Seahawks
|@CIN
|18
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|IND
|19
|Washington Commanders
|@ATL
|20
|Las Vegas Raiders
|NE
|21
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DAL
|22
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|DET
|23
|Cincinnati Bengals
|SEA
|24
|Indianapolis Colts
|@JAC
|25
|Arizona Cardinals
|@LA
|26
|Minnesota Vikings
|@CHI
|27
|Chicago Bears
|MIN
|28
|Carolina Panthers
|@MIA
|29
|Denver Broncos
|@KC
|30
|New York Giants
|@BUF