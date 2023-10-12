 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cfb_nduscpreview_231011.jpg
And In That Corner ... USC, Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams put unbeaten season on line at Notre Dame
NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen
Dr. Diandra: 2023 Cup Series has smallest point gap heading into Round of 8
Joe Burrow
RotoPat’s Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_simms_tnfpreview_231012.jpg
Week 6 preview: Broncos vs. Chiefs
nbc_golf_lpga_buickshangailrd1lites_231012.jpg
Highlights: Buick LPGA Shanghai, first round
nbc_pft_superbowldiscv2_231012.jpg
Can Chiefs make it to SB without key WR weapon?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cfb_nduscpreview_231011.jpg
And In That Corner ... USC, Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams put unbeaten season on line at Notre Dame
NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen
Dr. Diandra: 2023 Cup Series has smallest point gap heading into Round of 8
Joe Burrow
RotoPat’s Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_simms_tnfpreview_231012.jpg
Week 6 preview: Broncos vs. Chiefs
nbc_golf_lpga_buickshangailrd1lites_231012.jpg
Highlights: Buick LPGA Shanghai, first round
nbc_pft_superbowldiscv2_231012.jpg
Can Chiefs make it to SB without key WR weapon?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

  
Published October 12, 2023 11:10 AM
How Richardson's injury affects Colts in fantasy
October 11, 2023 12:56 PM
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew discuss the injury to Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson and how it could impact the roster moving forward.

Sam LaPorta searches for more targets in Tampa, Kyle Pitts angles to build off a strong Sunday, and Logan Thomas tries to jump-start his PPR campaign.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 6 Tight Ends

RKPlayerOppTime
1Travis KelceDENThu, 08:15 pm EDT
2T.J. Hockenson@CHISun, 01:00 pm EDT
3Mark Andrews@TENSun, 09:30 am EDT
4Sam LaPorta@TBSun, 04:25 pm EDT
5Evan EngramINDSun, 01:00 pm EDT
6George Kittle@CLESun, 01:00 pm EDT
7Darren Waller@BUFSun, 08:20 pm EDT
8Dallas Goedert@NYJSun, 04:25 pm EDT
9Cole KmetMINSun, 01:00 pm EDT
10Logan Thomas@ATLSun, 01:00 pm EDT
11Kyle PittsWASSun, 01:00 pm EDT
12Jake Ferguson@LACMon, 08:15 pm EDT
13Zach Ertz@LASun, 04:25 pm EDT
14Jonnu SmithWASSun, 01:00 pm EDT
15Hunter Henry@LVSun, 04:05 pm EDT
16Gerald EverettDALMon, 08:15 pm EDT
17Dalton SchultzNOSun, 01:00 pm EDT
18Tyler HigbeeARISun, 04:25 pm EDT
19Chigoziem OkonkwoBALSun, 09:30 am EDT
20David NjokuSFSun, 01:00 pm EDT
21Tyler ConklinPHISun, 04:25 pm EDT
22Dalton KincaidNYGSun, 08:20 pm EDT
23Dawson KnoxNYGSun, 08:20 pm EDT
24Taysom Hill@HOUSun, 01:00 pm EDT
25Durham SmytheCARSun, 01:00 pm EDT
26Cade OttonDETSun, 04:25 pm EDT
27Hayden Hurst@MIASun, 01:00 pm EDT
28Noah Fant@CINSun, 01:00 pm EDT
29Adam Trautman@KCThu, 08:15 pm EDT
30Mike Gesicki@LVSun, 04:05 pm EDT
31Kylen Granson@JACSun, 01:00 pm EDT

Looking for more fantasy football content? Rotoworld has you covered. Watch Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry weekdays at noon ET LIVE on Peacock and the Rotoworld Football Show on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays wherever you get your podcasts.

TE Notes: T.J. Hockenson’s two-game slump figures to get kicked in a big way vs. the Bears. He’s the Vikings’ new No. 1 without Justin Jefferson and only seven teams have allowed more TE fantasy points than the Bears. … Expect Mark Andrews’ usage to become increasingly Mark Andrews-y as the Ravens are forced to give up the fantasy that any wideout not named Zay Flowers will contribute something meaningful. … Sam LaPorta remains just 18th in raw tight end routes, but he is making the most of them. A slump will be all but guaranteed without increased usage, however. … Evan Engram continues to supply one of tight end’s highest floors. Now he just needs to attach a ceiling. Or, you know, score one touchdown. … George Kittle had one of his “pop-up efforts” in Week 5. Overdue, but unlikely to be repeated against the Browns’ elite defense with Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel both healthy.

Darren Waller finally had a good game and his quarterback got hurt. The Bills have been an awful tight end matchup through five weeks but just lost key-stopper Matt Milano for the season. The Giants have no targets Plan B behind Waller. 5-6 catches should become much more common than the threes he kept rocking before Week 5. … Dallas Goedert woke up in a big way in Week 5, though he had just three catches after an opening series where the coaching staff force fed him targets, resulting in five grabs and a score. The Jets are coughing up the most tight end fantasy points, but it has felt fluky for a strong overall defense. … Cole Kmet has become the ultimate “you may not like it, but” TE1 option. The TE5 by average PPR points, Kmet is ninth in tight end targets. His offense has another A+ Week 6 matchup.

Folks: It’s Kyle Pitts time. Again. The remix. I’m tired. Pitts finally converted some of his elite “shares” into actual production in Week 5. The reason was Desmond Ridder finally being forced to throw. That theme might not remain for Week 6 with the Falcons operating as 2.5-point home favorites against the Commanders’ collapsing defense, but Pitts’ upside remains one of the only things worth betting on outside the usual top 7-8. … Jonnu Smith, meanwhile, has drawn at least six targets in four straight contests. That number seems likely to fade, but it is far better usage than most TE2s are currently experiencing. … With the Commanders struggling to run and becoming a pass-volume team, Logan Thomas appears likely to run a few PPR scams on the TE1/2 borderline. … Jake Ferguson might finally get some positive passing-game script against the Chargers. His TE1 benefit of the doubt is waning. … David Njoku (burns) seems unlikely to suit up with backup QB P.J. Walker under center.

Week 6 Kickers

RKPlayerOppTime
1Tyler BassNYGSun, 08:20 pm EDT
2Harrison ButkerDENThu, 08:15 pm EDT
3Jake Moody@CLESun, 01:00 pm EDT
4Jake Elliott@NYJSun, 04:25 pm EDT
5Brandon Aubrey@LACMon, 08:15 pm EDT
6Cameron DickerDALMon, 08:15 pm EDT
7Jason SandersCARSun, 01:00 pm EDT
8Evan McPhersonSEASun, 01:00 pm EDT
9Brett MaherARISun, 04:25 pm EDT
10Jason Myers@CINSun, 01:00 pm EDT
11Greg Joseph@CHISun, 01:00 pm EDT
12Brandon McManusINDSun, 01:00 pm EDT
13Justin Tucker@TENSun, 09:30 am EDT
14Blake Grupe@HOUSun, 01:00 pm EDT
15Ka’imi FairbairnNOSun, 01:00 pm EDT
16Matt Gay@JACSun, 01:00 pm EDT
17Riley Patterson@TBSun, 04:25 pm EDT
18Dustin HopkinsSFSun, 01:00 pm EDT
19Cairo SantosMINSun, 01:00 pm EDT
20Nick FolkBALSun, 09:30 am EDT
21Younghoe KooWASSun, 01:00 pm EDT
22Joey Slye@ATLSun, 01:00 pm EDT
23Wil Lutz@KCThu, 08:15 pm EDT
24Chase McLaughlinDETSun, 04:25 pm EDT
25Greg ZuerleinPHISun, 04:25 pm EDT
26Daniel CarlsonNESun, 04:05 pm EDT
27Eddy Pineiro@MIASun, 01:00 pm EDT
28Matt Prater@LASun, 04:25 pm EDT
29Chad Ryland@LVSun, 04:05 pm EDT
30Graham Gano@BUFSun, 08:20 pm EDT

Week 6 Defense/Special Teams

RKPlayerOpp
1Buffalo BillsNYG
2Philadelphia Eagles@NYJ
3San Francisco 49ers@CLE
4Baltimore Ravens@TEN
5Atlanta FalconsWAS
6Kansas City ChiefsDEN
7Miami DolphinsCAR
8Detroit Lions@TB
9New Orleans Saints@HOU
10Dallas Cowboys@LAC
11Cleveland BrownsSF
12Los Angeles RamsARI
13New York JetsPHI
14New England Patriots@LV
15Tennessee TitansBAL
16Houston TexansNO
17Seattle Seahawks@CIN
18Jacksonville JaguarsIND
19Washington Commanders@ATL
20Las Vegas RaidersNE
21Los Angeles ChargersDAL
22Tampa Bay BuccaneersDET
23Cincinnati BengalsSEA
24Indianapolis Colts@JAC
25Arizona Cardinals@LA
26Minnesota Vikings@CHI
27Chicago BearsMIN
28Carolina Panthers@MIA
29Denver Broncos@KC
30New York Giants@BUF