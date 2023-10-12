Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Sam LaPorta searches for more targets in Tampa, Kyle Pitts angles to build off a strong Sunday, and Logan Thomas tries to jump-start his PPR campaign.

Week 6 Tight Ends



RK Player Opp Time 1 Travis Kelce DEN Thu, 08:15 pm EDT 2 T.J. Hockenson @CHI Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 3 Mark Andrews @TEN Sun, 09:30 am EDT 4 Sam LaPorta @TB Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 5 Evan Engram IND Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 6 George Kittle @CLE Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 7 Darren Waller @BUF Sun, 08:20 pm EDT 8 Dallas Goedert @NYJ Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 9 Cole Kmet MIN Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 10 Logan Thomas @ATL Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 11 Kyle Pitts WAS Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 12 Jake Ferguson @LAC Mon, 08:15 pm EDT 13 Zach Ertz @LA Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 14 Jonnu Smith WAS Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 15 Hunter Henry @LV Sun, 04:05 pm EDT 16 Gerald Everett DAL Mon, 08:15 pm EDT 17 Dalton Schultz NO Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 18 Tyler Higbee ARI Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 19 Chigoziem Okonkwo BAL Sun, 09:30 am EDT 20 David Njoku SF Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 21 Tyler Conklin PHI Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 22 Dalton Kincaid NYG Sun, 08:20 pm EDT 23 Dawson Knox NYG Sun, 08:20 pm EDT 24 Taysom Hill @HOU Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 25 Durham Smythe CAR Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 26 Cade Otton DET Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 27 Hayden Hurst @MIA Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 28 Noah Fant @CIN Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 29 Adam Trautman @KC Thu, 08:15 pm EDT 30 Mike Gesicki @LV Sun, 04:05 pm EDT 31 Kylen Granson @JAC Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

TE Notes: T.J. Hockenson’s two-game slump figures to get kicked in a big way vs. the Bears. He’s the Vikings’ new No. 1 without Justin Jefferson and only seven teams have allowed more TE fantasy points than the Bears. … Expect Mark Andrews’ usage to become increasingly Mark Andrews-y as the Ravens are forced to give up the fantasy that any wideout not named Zay Flowers will contribute something meaningful. … Sam LaPorta remains just 18th in raw tight end routes, but he is making the most of them. A slump will be all but guaranteed without increased usage, however. … Evan Engram continues to supply one of tight end’s highest floors. Now he just needs to attach a ceiling. Or, you know, score one touchdown. … George Kittle had one of his “pop-up efforts” in Week 5. Overdue, but unlikely to be repeated against the Browns’ elite defense with Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel both healthy.

Darren Waller finally had a good game and his quarterback got hurt. The Bills have been an awful tight end matchup through five weeks but just lost key-stopper Matt Milano for the season. The Giants have no targets Plan B behind Waller. 5-6 catches should become much more common than the threes he kept rocking before Week 5. … Dallas Goedert woke up in a big way in Week 5, though he had just three catches after an opening series where the coaching staff force fed him targets, resulting in five grabs and a score. The Jets are coughing up the most tight end fantasy points, but it has felt fluky for a strong overall defense. … Cole Kmet has become the ultimate “you may not like it, but” TE1 option. The TE5 by average PPR points, Kmet is ninth in tight end targets. His offense has another A+ Week 6 matchup.

Folks: It’s Kyle Pitts time. Again. The remix. I’m tired. Pitts finally converted some of his elite “shares” into actual production in Week 5. The reason was Desmond Ridder finally being forced to throw. That theme might not remain for Week 6 with the Falcons operating as 2.5-point home favorites against the Commanders’ collapsing defense, but Pitts’ upside remains one of the only things worth betting on outside the usual top 7-8. … Jonnu Smith, meanwhile, has drawn at least six targets in four straight contests. That number seems likely to fade, but it is far better usage than most TE2s are currently experiencing. … With the Commanders struggling to run and becoming a pass-volume team, Logan Thomas appears likely to run a few PPR scams on the TE1/2 borderline. … Jake Ferguson might finally get some positive passing-game script against the Chargers. His TE1 benefit of the doubt is waning. … David Njoku (burns) seems unlikely to suit up with backup QB P.J. Walker under center.

