Happy Hour With Smylie
Presented By:
Check out the best moments of Happy Hour with Smylie as Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley joins the set at the TOUR Championship.
Keegan Bradley joins Happy Hour with Smylie to talk about the best shots from his second round at the Tour Championship, including a putt that rolled back into the cup.
Golf Streaming Schedule
Wed, Oct 293:00PM EDT
East Lake Cup - Final Rd
NCAA Golf
Golf Channel
Wed, Oct 299:30PM EDT
Maybank Championship - Rd 1
LPGA
Golf Channel
Thu, Oct 3012:30AM EDT
LINK Hong Kong Open - Rd 1
Asian Tour
Golf Channel
Thu, Oct 309:30PM EDT
Maybank Championship - Rd 2
LPGA
Golf Channel
Kevin Kisner joins Smylie Kaufman to talk about how East Lake is looking and react to shots at the Tour Championship.
Denny McCarthy, a known hooper on the PGA Tour, explains how he came to love the game of basketball and reacts to some game tape of Smylie Kaufman on the court.
Bryson DeChambeau is firmly in the running in the U.S. Open at Pinehurst 25 years after Payne Stewart’s memorable win, but that isn’t the start of the connections between the two.
Watch the best moments from Smylie Kaufman’s ‘Happy Hour’ at the Valero Texas Open, which included appearances from Rory McIlroy and Akshay Bhatia.
MORE HAPPY HOUR
Rory McIlroy joins Smylie Kaufman to discuss his record-setting victory at the 2011 U.S. Open, explaining why it was some of the best golf he’s ever played.
Rory McIlroy joins Smylie Kaufman to look back on his police escort to the 2012 Ryder Cup at Medinah Country Club and also looks ahead to the 2025 event at Bethpage Black in New York.
Rory McIlroy joins Smylie Kaufman and reacts to Jimmy Walker snapping his club along with Alex Welch’s deep shot at the 2024 Valero Texas Open.
Rory McIlroy joins Smylie Kaufman to analyze the changes to his swing, discussing how he got a second opinion from swing coach Butch Harmon.
Akshay Bhatia joins Smylie Kaufman to look back at his Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals appearance in 2014 and describe his Masters outlook at the 2024 Valero Texas Open.
Akshay Bhatia joins Smylie Kaufman to discuss his improved putting and why he looks up to Jordan Spieth as a mentor on the PGA Tour.
Akshay Bhatia joins Smylie Kaufman to recap his Round 2 highlights at the Valero Texas Open, explaining how he is playing through the wind at TPC San Antonio.
Wyndham Clark runs through some of his best hole-in-ones made over the years with Smylie Kaufman.
Wyndham Clark tells Smylie Kaufman it didn’t take him long to get over his lip-out on the 72nd hole at The Players Championship, even if he still can’t believe it didn’t drop.
Wyndham Clark joins Smylie Kaufman to offer his observations on Peter Malnati, Will Zalatoris and Scottie Scheffler’s play at the 15th hole in Round 2 of the Houston Open and reminisce about the U.S. Open and Ryder Cup.