Happy Hour With Smylie

nbc_golf_bestofhappyhour_250822.jpg
01:39
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie: Keegan Bradley
Check out the best moments of Happy Hour with Smylie as Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley joins the set at the TOUR Championship.
nbc_golf_keeganhappyhourhls_250822.jpg
02:07
Bradley recounts ‘unbelievable’ East Lake birdie
Keegan Bradley joins Happy Hour with Smylie to talk about the best shots from his second round at the Tour Championship, including a putt that rolled back into the cup.
nbc_golf_gc_bestofhh_250815.jpg
01:59
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at BMW Championship
Golf Streaming Schedule
Image for East Lake Cup - Rd 2
East Lake Cup - Rd 2
Tue, Oct 28
3:00PM EDT
NCAA Golf
Golf Channel
Wed, Oct 29
3:00PM EDT
East Lake Cup - Final Rd
NCAA Golf
Golf Channel
Wed, Oct 29
9:30PM EDT
Maybank Championship - Rd 1
LPGA
Golf Channel
Thu, Oct 30
12:30AM EDT
LINK Hong Kong Open - Rd 1
Asian Tour
Golf Channel
Thu, Oct 30
9:30PM EDT
Maybank Championship - Rd 2
LPGA
Golf Channel

nbc_golf_smyley_xanderscottie_240830.jpg
02:22
Kisner, Kaufman talk ‘new era of East Lake’
Kevin Kisner joins Smylie Kaufman to talk about how East Lake is looking and react to shots at the Tour Championship.
nbc_golf_smyley_mccarthybball_240816.jpg
01:42
McCarthy rates Kaufman’s basketball skills
Denny McCarthy, a known hooper on the PGA Tour, explains how he came to love the game of basketball and reacts to some game tape of Smylie Kaufman on the court.
nbc_golf_brysonwithsmylie_240614.jpg
01:44
DeChambeau explains Stewart’s impact on his career
Bryson DeChambeau is firmly in the running in the U.S. Open at Pinehurst 25 years after Payne Stewart’s memorable win, but that isn’t the start of the connections between the two.
nbc_golf_bestofsmylieround2_240405.jpg
11:25
Best of Smylie’s ‘Happy Hour’ at Valero Texas Open
Watch the best moments from Smylie Kaufman’s ‘Happy Hour’ at the Valero Texas Open, which included appearances from Rory McIlroy and Akshay Bhatia.

nbc_golf_rory2011usopen_240405.jpg
03:55
McIlroy on why 2011 U.S. Open was his ‘best’ golf
Rory McIlroy joins Smylie Kaufman to discuss his record-setting victory at the 2011 U.S. Open, explaining why it was some of the best golf he’s ever played.
nbc_golf_rorytalksrydercup_240405.jpg
01:59
McIlroy looks back on police escort to Ryder Cup
Rory McIlroy joins Smylie Kaufman to look back on his police escort to the 2012 Ryder Cup at Medinah Country Club and also looks ahead to the 2025 event at Bethpage Black in New York.
nbc_golf_reaxtowalkerandbadshot_240405.jpg
01:20
McIlroy reacts to Walker snapping club
Rory McIlroy joins Smylie Kaufman and reacts to Jimmy Walker snapping his club along with Alex Welch’s deep shot at the 2024 Valero Texas Open.
nbc_golf_rorytalkingswing_240405.jpg
02:09
McIlroy breaks down before and after swing changes
Rory McIlroy joins Smylie Kaufman to analyze the changes to his swing, discussing how he got a second opinion from swing coach Butch Harmon.
nbc_golf_akshayflashbackandfiance_240405.jpg
01:46
Masters not Bhatia’s ‘main focus’ at Texas Open
Akshay Bhatia joins Smylie Kaufman to look back at his Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals appearance in 2014 and describe his Masters outlook at the 2024 Valero Texas Open.
nbc_golf_akshayputtingandmentor_240405.jpg
03:03
Improved putting has changed Bhatia’s game
Akshay Bhatia joins Smylie Kaufman to discuss his improved putting and why he looks up to Jordan Spieth as a mentor on the PGA Tour.
nbc_golf_akshaywithsmylie_240405.jpg
01:34
Bhatia breaks down playing in windy conditions
Akshay Bhatia joins Smylie Kaufman to recap his Round 2 highlights at the Valero Texas Open, explaining how he is playing through the wind at TPC San Antonio.
nbc_golf_smyliehour_clarkaces_240329.jpg
02:13
Clark breaks down his PGA Tour aces
Wyndham Clark runs through some of his best hole-in-ones made over the years with Smylie Kaufman.
nbc_golf_smyliehour_clarkmissatplayers_240329.jpg
47
Clark: Got over Players lip-out after two hours
Wyndham Clark tells Smylie Kaufman it didn’t take him long to get over his lip-out on the 72nd hole at The Players Championship, even if he still can’t believe it didn’t drop.
nbc_golf_smyliehour_clarkanalysisat15thhole_240329.jpg
06:54
Clark analyzes Scheffler, Zalatoris’ approaches
Wyndham Clark joins Smylie Kaufman to offer his observations on Peter Malnati, Will Zalatoris and Scottie Scheffler’s play at the 15th hole in Round 2 of the Houston Open and reminisce about the U.S. Open and Ryder Cup.
